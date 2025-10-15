D’Angelo passed away at the age of 51 after a private cancer battle

People of my generation will always remember D’Angelo for his song and music video “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” It was part of a lot of people’s sexual awakening, and the simplicity and eroticism of the video still feels shocking today! D’Angelo helped pioneer “neo-soul,” 21st century soul music, and he was a beloved and popular artist for decades. D’Angelo passed away this week after a battle with cancer.
D’Angelo, a legendary R&B singer who helped pioneer neo-soul, has died. He was 51.
The singer’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Variety. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”
An elusive figure who burned bright in the spotlight, D’Angelo released three albums throughout his career including his 1995 debut “Brown Sugar,” 2000’s “Voodoo” and his last album, 2014’s “Black Messiah” with the Vanguard. He developed a signature sound with “Brown Sugar,” marrying classic R&B tropes with hip-hop influences, before developing a richer, soulful aesthetic for “Voodoo.” He won four Grammy Awards for his latter two records, and was a crucial figure in ushering the era of neo-soul.
Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, VA, D’Angelo embraced music at a young age, learning to play piano at the age of three and playing in the church alongside his father, who was a Pentecostal minister. Throughout his adolescence, he performed locally in groups including Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (I.D.U.).
His 27-year-old son, Michael Archer II, released a separate statement. His mother, Angie Stone, died in a car crash in March of this year, so Michael has lost both parents in seven months. His statement: “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.” This poor man. 2025 has been brutal for everyone, but losing both parents in seven months is devastating.
Going back to the “How Does It Feel” video – the NY Times did a special article about how the song and video put D’Angelo on the map, but he hated everything that came with being a “sex symbol” in those days. He didn’t make another album for fourteen years after that.
✨️🎶✨️…..🥀💔🥀
Same here Lala, same here.
I had just graduated from college when “Brown Sugar” came out. That song alone got me to buy the CD. That video was everywhere and that song got a heavy rotation on R&B stations. Then “Lady” came out and it just blew up. My favorite song on that album was “When we get by”
Untitled (how does it feel) really put him on the map! I vividly remember that music video. I feel bad lusting after him now that I know how much he hates that video.
I was so emotional all day yesterday after hearing the news. He was such a talent. I saw a video of when he and Maya Rudolph sang “sometimes it snows in April” after Prince died. I had never seen it before and I just got emotional again. He was so young. My heart goes out to his 3 children.
Me too BlueSky! That CD was everywhere and “When We Get By” is still in my playlist. He was so talented, a real loss.
Man this hurt my heart yesterday. I have always loved D’ Angelo. I still remember sitting on the couch with my brother after Rap City went off and his video starting for the next show with him in the elevator and my brother thinking he was a rapper that was new, and being shocked when he started singing.
He was one of the few artists back then that me, my brother, and my parents all liked. They loved his cover of cruising, and insisted on playing Smokey Robinson’s version for me and my brother to increase our musical knowledge. He was just such a visionary artist.
I knew that he didn’t like the filming of the untitled video, and if you watch the video you can see him glancing off screen a few times, and he keeps his eyes closed a lot in it because of his discomfort. It’s a really key example of for once men being held to and uncomfortable beauty standard to get widespread attention. Him and Maxwell were my top go-to’s for relaxing r&b from men, and I just feel so bad for his son to lose both his parents in such a short amount of time. Goodness.
In every interview I saw him in back in the day, he came across as very shy and not at all a spotlight seeker. I can see how the reaction to the Untitled video and the type of attention it brought became too much for him.
He truly represented not just the Neo-Soul genre but real music in general.He made instruments sing in a way that a true musician can. It’s devastating news hearing about his death following the tragic death of Angie Stone at the beginning of the year. Their son lost both parents in a matter of months. His three children lost an amazingly talented father. I wasn’t expecting that news yesterday.
Rest in Peace. Prayers to his family. This is so sad
My favorites by him are Lady, Me and Those Dreamin Eyes of Mine, and his tribute to Prince with Princess @Bluesky shouted out. I also loved U Will Know that he wrote and produced for the Jason’s Lyric soundtrack. This is heartbreaking, shocking and soul crushing. Seven months after Angie Stone’s passing too. My condolences to his family. Rest in Power D’Angelo your music is the soundtrack to my life. 🥺😭
I didn’t realize he had a son with Angie Stone. How awful for their child to lose them both so close together.
He brought magic back to music. His passing hurts.
So heartbreaking. What a devastating loss for his son after losing his mom earlier. 2025 needs to be done already.
Brown Sugar always fondly reminds me of my ex.
Oh, how I remember that video. Gorgeous beyond belief. Now l feel guilty at my reaction to what was a very painful experience for him. My heart goes out to his son and his other children.
I’m so sad at the loss, and what he means in terms of Black culture, and real artistry, which is very rare these days. D’Angelo was clear that his music wasn’t neo-soul, but Black music. He knew his entire frame of reference well, he was immersed in it. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/musicblog/2014/may/22/dangelo-questlove-brooklyn-lecture-soul-black-music
Stunned when I heard this yesterday. Too sad for words. May he Rest in Peace.
Oh, I hope those kids hold on to each other. It’s hard after both parents die. You feel alone in the world.
I was so shocked and heartbroken when I heard the news. I thought it odd that he didn’t make a statement when Angie Stone died but now its obvious why – he was battling pancreatic cancer. I liked Brown Sugar (from his debut album) but didn’t buy the album. A friend had purchased his second album Voodoo but didn’t like it and gave it to me. I loved it and became a fan.
IIRC, last year, Raphael Saddiq (Tony Toni Tone) stated that D’Angelo was working on new music and was excited. I hope it gets released bc he had been and will continue to be missed. R.I.P.