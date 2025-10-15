D’Angelo passed away at the age of 51 after a private cancer battle

People of my generation will always remember D’Angelo for his song and music video “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” It was part of a lot of people’s sexual awakening, and the simplicity and eroticism of the video still feels shocking today! D’Angelo helped pioneer “neo-soul,” 21st century soul music, and he was a beloved and popular artist for decades. D’Angelo passed away this week after a battle with cancer.

D’Angelo, a legendary R&B singer who helped pioneer neo-soul, has died. He was 51. The singer’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Variety. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.” An elusive figure who burned bright in the spotlight, D’Angelo released three albums throughout his career including his 1995 debut “Brown Sugar,” 2000’s “Voodoo” and his last album, 2014’s “Black Messiah” with the Vanguard. He developed a signature sound with “Brown Sugar,” marrying classic R&B tropes with hip-hop influences, before developing a richer, soulful aesthetic for “Voodoo.” He won four Grammy Awards for his latter two records, and was a crucial figure in ushering the era of neo-soul. Born Michael Eugene Archer in South Richmond, VA, D’Angelo embraced music at a young age, learning to play piano at the age of three and playing in the church alongside his father, who was a Pentecostal minister. Throughout his adolescence, he performed locally in groups including Three of a Kind, Michael Archer and Precise, and Intelligent, Deadly but Unique (I.D.U.).

[From Variety]

His 27-year-old son, Michael Archer II, released a separate statement. His mother, Angie Stone, died in a car crash in March of this year, so Michael has lost both parents in seven months. His statement: “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.” This poor man. 2025 has been brutal for everyone, but losing both parents in seven months is devastating.

Going back to the “How Does It Feel” video – the NY Times did a special article about how the song and video put D’Angelo on the map, but he hated everything that came with being a “sex symbol” in those days. He didn’t make another album for fourteen years after that.