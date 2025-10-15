Mail: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are ‘just as entitled at their parents’

Whenever Sarah Ferguson speaks – and she talks a lot – I feel a wave of sympathy for her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Fergie comes across so poorly, but her daughters are still very close to their mom. There are mixed reports about whether B&E are still close to their father, Prince Andrew. It’s amazing, to me, that B&E turned out relatively normal. Eugenie seems to have a great marriage to a guy who adores her. Beatrice is married to Edo Mapelli Mozzi, and while it’s never seemed like a real love match, they seem to understand each other and get along well. Both princesses work at real jobs and they keep one foot inside the royal institution, getting invitations to “family events” and holidays. Well, with the new revelations about Sarah and Andrew’s lies about Jeffrey Epstein, it looks like there are some “royal” knives out for Bea and Eugenie. From the Mail:
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie pride themselves on being ‘working, young, royal women’ juggling being princesses and mothers. The sisters say they draw inspiration from the ‘strength inside’ their mother and are very protective of their father, despite the headache the Epstein scandal has caused them all.
But a royal insider has claimed that while Beatrice and Eugenie have matured into ‘intelligent, polite women’ – their ‘rarified’ upbringing taught them to be ‘just as entitled as their parents’. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson both believe their girls ‘deserve’ the gilded life of a princess – with a leg up from them and without the burden of royal duties, the Daily Mail’s source said.
The Yorks have been willing to cart their children around the world on business trips and even introduce them to ‘shady’ friends – if it secures the royal lifestyle they enjoyed growing up at Windsor’s Royal Lodge. Andrew, in particular, has ensured his daughters have impeccable contacts in the Gulf states, especially among the super-rich of Saudi Arabia where both Beatrice and Eugenie have popped up in recent years.
‘They were never going to be working royals but have benefitted from their family connection. Andrew introduced them to many of his business contacts and foreign royals. They and Fergie have become friends with some shady people’, revealed the Daily Mail’s royal source.
‘Beatrice and Eugenie grew up in this rarefied world in which there was always someone to do everything for you. That was illustrated when Beatrice had her BMW stolen in 2009 after leaving it unlocked with the car keys in the ignition. I think she was used to her police protection officer looking after such things. Whether you believe it was their decision [to not be working royals] or it was them and their father putting a brave face on things, he and they said they wanted careers instead of a life of ribbon-cutting. Andrew maintained it was their decision.’
What is this “royal source” talking about? “Whether you believe it was their decision [to not be working royals] or it was them and their father putting a brave face on things, he and they said they wanted careers instead of a life of ribbon-cutting” – it was never Beatrice and Eugenie’s decision. Their uncle King Charles has always maintained that B&E will never be working royals. Andrew spent years lobbying QEII about it, because he wanted his daughters to work alongside William and Harry and because he wanted B&E to have royal protection. Charles and QEII shut it down, although QEII was more open to having the girls act as “half-in” royals. As for the entitlement and shady financial connections… sure, I believe Beatrice and Eugenie are just as entitled as everyone else in that family. I also believe Beatrice (in particular) is entangled in some messy financial stuff because of her dad’s contacts. But it sounds like this is just a random shot across the bow at Beatrice and Eugenie for no real reason. In the grand scheme of things, “they’re entitled” is a pretty nothingburger criticism for the royals.
DM readers prefer negative comments about the royals and they have nothing new to say about H & M so the DM is taking advantage of Sarah’s foolishness to slate her children.
Of course they’re entitled. They’re Windsors. Since when is the entitlement of the entire Windsor clan breaking news? GMAFB!
Ok I’m gonna do something unusual here and defend some of the left behinds lol.
These two had no chance. Look at their parents, two grifters who were besties with Jeffrey Epstein.
And now the daily mail is gonna need some royal punching bags to distract from William’s laziness.
Yeah they probably suck but my god. Their parents. Both of them. Awful!
I agree with you on this.
I’m with you two. It’s amazing they turned out as well as they did with those parents.
Speaking as someone with a horrible father. I’ve always felt sympathetic to them. They were ripped to shreds for their looks when younger, and you don’t pick your parents. It’s incredibly hard to cut off your parents, even for non-royals, and you’re not responsible for their behavior and yet judged for it. Growing up in a dysfunctional family ;like the windsors) you crave what you don’t have and cutting off your parents is acknowledging, once and for all, that you won’t have it. It’s also very hard to reconcile the horrible things they did/do if they had moments of being good parents or were, generally, good parents.
At any rate, what I’m trying to say is that’s it’s very complicated 🙁
Yeah, William “crying” was outed as a staged stunt, LOL. Now KP and the BMs needs some distraction and H&M bashing is not working. So, onto the Yorks children. Anything will do, anything but addressing William’s scandalous life, and fake tears.
Tell us something we didn’t already know please. Yes they are entitled.
“despite the headache the Epstein scandal has caused them all.”
I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised the Daily Mail would dismiss family connection to the Epstein sex trafficking crimes as a “headache” 🙄
A “headache” is that my upcoming dental procedure requires two separate appointments. The Epstein scandal is (well, should 😒) be considered more than a headache.
All I can do is clap. I’m literally avoiding phone calls from my dentist, but have no connection with Jeffrey Epstein at all!
The DM is so stupid to talk like this. Of course, they’re entitled just like the rest of the royal family. They all literally have titles !
Grifters for sure, the lot of them, but you can’t deny that the love is there in that family.
Compared to Charles, they’re parents of the year.
I agree that you can tell they actually love each other. Charles and William are an aberration.
They don’t hate Meghan enough for the DM. That is all.
Of course they’re entitled and perhaps felt more entitled when the Queen was alive.
Zara Phillips Tindall and Mike Tindall are often seen at the same events in the ME as Beatrice and Eugenie. An F1 race where they were ferried by private jet comes to mind. William has strong connections with Oman. Any of them will go anywhere for a check and a comp.
Lowrie’s book on the Yorkshire definitely raised serious questions about Bea and Eugenie, who come off as getting dirty money from very bad people abroad.
Anonymous sources equals author made it up
This is a weird attack. Beatrice and Eugenie aren’t receiving funds from the government and they’re not getting taxpayer-funded security, so what’s the problem with them living their own lives?
I agree. This is the daily mail projecting traits of Queen Elizabeth and her children and the Heir onto cousins..
Entitlement is a personality trait that involves a pervasive sense of deservingness, or feeling owed a favor, despite not doing anything to earn it.
People with this mentality may expect preferential treatment and special favors, regardless of why they deserve them. They may also believe they deserve more than others, even if they aren’t better.
Some characteristics of an entitlement mentality include:
High demands: Feeling they deserve more than they have and expecting to elevate their lifestyle above others without putting in the effort
Dishonesty and conflict: Creating conflict and behaving dishonestly
Selfishness: Acting selfishly and “taking candy from children”
Lack of accountability: Being less likely to apologize for mistakes or follow instructions
Superiority: Perceiving themselves as superior to others and having a skewed view of other people’s worth
Rule aversion: Disliking following rules
Exaggerated self-esteem: Exhibiting an elevated sense of self-worth or an exaggerated façade of self-esteem
The exact cause of an entitlement mentality is unknown, but it may be due to social factors like upbringing, parental treatment, and how authority figures treat them.
In terms of the psychology of entitlement mentality I haven’t read anything to believe these two have that mentality. I don’t know much about Beatrice and Eugenia except what I read on this blog and reading the occasional DM tabloid headline. They didn’t go to elite universities, nepotism played a factor in their jobs probably but that is different than entitlement. Nepotism of course has shaped their lives but to say they are “entitled” is a stretch. I’ve read enough about Andrew, Charles, Anne, Edward, William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to say unequivocally they exhibit/ed Entitlement Mentality. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entitlement_(psychology)
“ Eugenie seems to have a great marriage to a guy who adores her.”
Says who? From where? Is this a no news is good news thing? Because we don’t know anything really about their relationship or marriage. Oh, besides that he was pictured partying on a yacht with three “bikini-clad” women when Eugenie was at home with their five month old.
Lily Bart, you might want to go back into the archives to get more info regarding the incident you are talking about,
Frankly, I’m of the opinion that there a LOT of worried people in the UK (high up) who are worried about what will come out with the disclosure of the Epstein files. It isn’t just the UK, it’s global. The bm is going to be throwing all kinds of things out there to try and obfuscate. It’ll be interesting.
No doubt they’re entitled but they are not the ones currently in the midst of a land grab at Windsor Park. That would be the Wales couple.
Their work has always sounded like “royal family work” to me. Eugenie is there every day as a director of an art gallery? Suuuure. Or the gallery thought her name would decorate their list of directors. And you will not get me to believe .one of those Windsor dunces is a tech entrepreneur
I have the impression that the tabloids used both girls as punching bags when they were in their twenties.
They need someone new to dump on and deflect from W & K’s laziness and new 5th forever home.