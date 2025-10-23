Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea that Timothee Chalamet is dating Kylie Jenner

Gwyneth Paltrow has a supporting role in Marty Supreme, the Josh Safdie film starring Timothee Chalamet. People make such a big deal about how Gwyneth is retired or semi-retired from acting, but it honestly doesn’t feel that way to me. Probably because even though she’s not working consistently as an actress, she’s always around, she’s always got other projects, and it’s never like she’s some elusive celebrity. In fact, I think Gwyneth is more “accessible” than ever, likely because she has to be as the head of a brand (Goop). Anyway, Gwyneth covers the November issue of British Vogue. The cover profile is sycophantic in that very particular British way (derogatory), but it works because Gwyneth really opens to people who slavishly kiss her ass. Some highlights:
Being so famous for so many years: “It is quite something, being this person in the culture for all these years. It is a lot to hold because energy is real. The superstring physicists proved this. A molecule flying towards someone can change direction with intention, with thought behind it. To me it feels real. So to your point, I’m pretty good at being able to weather the storms, but sometimes there’s an accumulation of energy that makes me feel pretty fragile. Ultimately I’m just a mammal like anyone, but I’m expected to have this superhuman capacity to body all of this energy and thought.”
Amy Odell’s biography of Gwyneth: “So my husband flicked through it, just because I was like: ‘What is in this?’ He said, ‘It’s as if somebody put in a prompt in ChatGPT and said: mine every Daily Mail article and write a biography about Gwyneth Paltrow.’ [Odell] totally missed everything, the truth of who I am, what my impact is. He was like, ‘It’s just bad. It’s really badly written.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ The stuff that I saw in People magazine, and [other outlets that picked it up], it was all rubbish, the things that I supposedly said. I think it’s very sexist. I was like, ‘OK, hang on a sec. Why do the men get Walter Isaacson and I get this hack?’ You know?”
Her style: “I do love fashion, I really do. I think it’s going in a bit of a funny direction these days, so I’ll bring back my old school…. The thing about me is my style doesn’t really change that much. I believe in tailoring and a certain restraint, but always with a little bit of a twist to it. You know?”
She didn’t know anything about Timothee Chalamet when they first met: “I first met him at the costume test. I was asking him questions, trying to get to know him… Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything. I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’ I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…”
Her mom-friends were impressed that she worked with Chalamet: “Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire,” she says of the day when images of her and Chalamet pashing in costume disseminated near-live across the internet. What was the tone? “Everyone was like, ‘Yes, GP, get it!’ I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down,’” she adds quickly, though I’d be remiss not to report that a “still got it” smile is tickling the corners of her mouth.
Whether Goop has a toxic work culture: “That bothers me. ‘Oh, Goop has a toxic culture.’ That drives me insane because we have never had that. Granted we’ve had a couple of toxic people and, because of my fear of confrontation, maybe I didn’t deal with it quickly enough. That does cascade down and I totally take responsibility for that. But we are such a good culture. We are…It’s something that I am so proud of and worked so hard on, and… Of course, I’m going to say: ‘It’s not a toxic culture,’” she regroups slightly. And people have different experiences, I suggest. “Of course! We are all human beings who go to work, sometimes with unresolved stuff and that comes out. People can have bad work experiences anywhere. But I can guarantee if I dropped you into the Goop office in Santa Monica, you’d be like: ‘What the f-ck are these people talking about?’ You would see really engaged, really brilliant, highly collaborative teams who are excited. So I don’t like that kind of stuff – it impacts the team.”
Her last cigarette: “Oh, sadly I remember it well. It was the night we got married seven years ago. We were redoing our paperwork and I got life insurance, and it said that if anything happened to me and they knew that I had smoked a cigarette, it would nullify the whole thing. Because I’m such an Enneagram 1 – which is like, ‘integrity is everything’ – I never smoked again.” Well, it’s probably for the best. “I miss it, though. I was saying to Brad, maybe when I’m 85, I’ll start again. That’d be so awesome.”
Last time she had junk food: “Oh, last night. A friend came over and I ate a chocolate-covered Oreo. That is trans fats to the max. That’s, like, seed oils all the way. But once in a while it’s so important to follow those cravings. I love it.” Her 50s have tempered her in many ways. “I think it’s all about balance. Going too strongly in any direction is never good…. I was really, really strict on it for a while. But I’m not so strict in my old age. I’m much easier on myself, I would say.”
Conscious uncoupling: “There’s a lot of hurt around divorce. It’s a difficult subject and I think why people got so upset was that they heard, ‘Well, then, we did it wrong’ or ‘My parents did it wrong,’ which I understand. But it was really because we had so many friends who had been so hurt by divorce that we wanted to try to do it a different way. I’m still so proud that we did that and that we live it. I cannot tell you how many people come up to me and thank me for that, and for helping to create that template. I feel like there needs to be a book, because it was real trial and error. We f–ked a lot of things up and then we got a lot of things right.”
I could really hear her nasal voice with so many of these quotes. She ate ONE Oreo, you guys! Trans fats to the max! I actually believe she ate one Oreo, but I also believe she still tries weird fad diets and I still believe she has a really f–ked up relationship with food and nutrition. The story about Brad Falchuk reading the Odell biography and describing it to her… lmao. Gwyneth was paying attention, and she probably read some of it too. While she hates the book, she’s secretly pleased that her life and times warranted a sensationalized biography. The stuff about Chalamet and not knowing that his girlfriend is Kylie Jenner is so funny. It reminded me of how she A) forgot that she was in a Spider-Man movie and B) had to be introduced to Sebastian Stan multiple times.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid. Cover courtesy of British Vogue.
LOL the cover looks like AI. Like come ON, that looks absolutely nothing like her.
It’s hilarious to make it seem like one cookie is a gigantic splurge and proof that she has a balanced attitude about food.
Yeah, she looks downright moisturized on that cover, so… AI.
I love the cover photo – I don’t know who it is and the model still has thirsty hair – but I dig the glasses.
I know she’s hated around here. There are times I find her hilarious. I remember seeing her on Inside the Actor’s Studio and I actually liked her after that interview. She has moments where she grates on me, but I do think the way she conducted herself during the divorce was something to aspire to. You see so many celebs running to their publicists smearing the other person etc. And in this case, she actually loved her kids more than she disliked her ex. That they were able to do it amicably says a lot about them.
Divorce is really painful. I had a piss poor example in my mom and how poorly she handled my parents’ divorce and she hated my father more than she loved us at all times. My siblings and I called her BB (Betty Broderick) and she behaved, absent the murders, exactly like her. To this day I avoid her because she is the most toxic person I ever met. I was determined to not be that woman. It’s hard because you do end up suppressing a lot of emotions for the sake of peace. But I feel like when you have a kid it ceases to be about you. Gwyneth, like her or not, is an example of that and so is Jennifer Gardner. I think their kids will group and say I had a kick ass mom. Hopefully my kid does the same!
BOTH of my parents made ugly comments about each other and it was painful for all of us kids. So I make absolutely no personal comments about my ex to the kids or around them. Because even if I think it’s not bad, who knows how they feel about what I said?
You’re amazing for this Bumblee! Kids are perceptive and when they are older they can put the pieces together on their own. My dad never said a harsh word about my mom, as awful as she was acting. Not once. I never forgot that. It sucks when adults, because of ego, hate, narcissism, can’t or won’t protect their children. It’s our number one job as parents. My ex still sends flowers on my bday and Mother’s Day. I admit I used to have moments when I would internally roll my eyes at it because I know the whole story. But now I think regardless of the motive, it’s a lovely gesture and our kid is paying attention.
I had some acquaintances try to set me up on dates when I first divorced. It was always “his ex is crazy” and guys who can’t say one positive thing about the mother of their 2 or 3 children. Are you kidding me? Not good enough! I get along with my ex, least you could do is meet that bar. And if they are “crazy” fine, don’t trash them. That’s the mother of your kids FFS. It was always a hard pass and a hell no from me.
It’s very commendable how Gwyneth and Brad handled their divorces, parenting, and step parenting, even taking their time to move in together keeping their respective homes. It’s like every single decision they made they put their children first.
I agree. Don’t diss the other parent. It’s asking the child to choose a side. If there’s issues that the kid needs to know about, tell them calmly when they are old enough to understand. I certainly made mistakes as a single parent, but I never said nasty things about her father. Tempting though it was at times!
Bless her heart though. I’ve been reading Gwyneth interviews since the 2000s because she always gets a howl out of me.
I’m a subscriber and was unimpressed when I opened this one and saw her on the cover.
She promotes harmful pseudoscience, she does not need more attention.
To avoid having to look at her smug face this issue has gone straight into the downstairs loo as there’s a magazine rack I can slot things into.
I nearly sprained my eyeballs rolling them so hard at “Integrity is everything.”
Don’t like her, but what I can’t stand is the her pseudoscience. It’s outrageous that people hardly confront her about it. Like on this puff piece and pretty much always.
I think she’s full of you know what. She’s trying so hard to create this blasé image of her, yet everything else points to control freak. She’s a lot more savvy and online than she’s admitting
The molecules changing with intention is insane. She has to be MAHA
Agreed
There was an article a few months back where she claimed to use her Oscar as, like, a doorstop. Another article later reported it as being fully on display (maybe in the bathroom?). Basically, she’s full of $hit and this whole “I don’t pay attention to the affairs of the lesser peans” schick is a load of garbage.
She was a main influence for MAHA.
Amy Odell’s bio covers that aspect of GOOP pretty extensively. I imagine that must’ve really bugged La Paltro more than any of the gossip.
It’s a good book. Amy Odell is a serious writer.
Was just scrolling by and wondered when Victoria Beckham went blond… 👀😳
Gwyneth is an op.
It’s funny, because there is some very real talent there, but she has this need to hold it all at further than arms length. Going to see if the bio is available at the library. A good cuddle up on a winter’s night read.
Sure Gwenny – you run a lifestyle site and have young adult kids, your husband produces TV.
I’ve always thought she’s pure BS.
“Oh, last night. A friend came over and I had a chocolate covered Oreo” took me OUT. If anyone needs anything, I’ll be over here still cackling.
She uses her husband like a hand puppet, to say things that she’d get into trouble for.
Noted pattern!
She has a “fear of confrontation”? Hmm, I find that very hard to believe. Obviously I don’t know her but she seems like she’d have no problem confronting people who aren’t bowing down to the queen she thinks she is.
If it is true then it probably means she’s a passive-aggressive who talks shit behind people’s backs and gets others to do her dirty work. I can believe this about her so which one is she?
Can you tell I don’t like her? 😂 She just massively pings my radar in countless (negative) ways.