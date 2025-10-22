HBO Max raises prices across all plans effective immediately



Another day, another streaming service raising their prices. This time, it’s HBO Max, which last increased their rates in June 2024, right before season two of House of the Dragon premiered. This price hike isn’t tied to any specific series, but most likely due to corporate greed and the fact that its parent company, Warner Bros, is currently “evaluating acquisition offers.” The new rates are effective immediately for new subscribers and will kick in on November 20 for current ones. All tiers will get $1-$2 increases on their monthly plans and a $10-$20 raise for annual subscribers. Here’s the full breakdown by tier:

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that as of Tuesday, Oct. 21, the cost of HBO Max plans will increase to the following prices: HBO Max Basic With Ads

Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99

Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

HBO Max Standard

Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49

Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99

HBO Max Premium

Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99

Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99 HBO Max’s latest price hikes come as many other streamers have also raised their prices, as companies look to boost the profitability of their direct-to-consumer services. Disney+ and Hulu price increases also go into effect Oct. 21, following increases by NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple TV (which has dropped the “+” sign) and Netflix earlier in the year. HBO Max’s content lineup includes series and films from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli and more. The service includes all current and classic HBO original series including “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “The Pitt,” “The Penguin,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Peacemaker,” “Hacks” and “Task.” HBO Max includes TV shows like “Friends,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Rick and Morty” and “The Big Bang Theory.” On the movie front, the service is home to titles including “Superman,” “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners.” In announcing the price hikes, WBD also touted upcoming series coming to HBO Max, including “IT: Welcome to Derry,” “The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” (each premiering later this year), plus the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and new seasons of “The Pitt” and “Industry” in January 2026.

[From Variety]

Fun fact: HBO Max didn’t bother to send their customers an email about the price hikes until after it was reported in the media. That’s so messed up! This feels like a good time to remind everyone that Roku’s streaming service, Howdy, is only $3 a month. If you’re keeping track, Disney/Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, AppleTV+, and more have all raised their rates in 2025. I think the only “big” one left this year is Paramount+, and I’m sure that’s coming soon enough. It may seem like $1-$2 a month isn’t a big deal, but most people have more than one streaming service and when you add it all up, it’s a lot. It’s a shame because HBO Max does have some really good programming, including John Oliver, whose fate I worry about whenever Warner Brothers needs the FTC to approve any potential merger.

Embed from Getty Images