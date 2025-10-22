HBO Max raises prices across all plans effective immediately

Another day, another streaming service raising their prices. This time, it’s HBO Max, which last increased their rates in June 2024, right before season two of House of the Dragon premiered. This price hike isn’t tied to any specific series, but most likely due to corporate greed and the fact that its parent company, Warner Bros, is currently “evaluating acquisition offers.” The new rates are effective immediately for new subscribers and will kick in on November 20 for current ones. All tiers will get $1-$2 increases on their monthly plans and a $10-$20 raise for annual subscribers. Here’s the full breakdown by tier:
Warner Bros. Discovery announced that as of Tuesday, Oct. 21, the cost of HBO Max plans will increase to the following prices:
HBO Max Basic With Ads
Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99
Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99
HBO Max Standard
Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49
Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99
HBO Max Premium
Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99
Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99
HBO Max’s latest price hikes come as many other streamers have also raised their prices, as companies look to boost the profitability of their direct-to-consumer services. Disney+ and Hulu price increases also go into effect Oct. 21, following increases by NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple TV (which has dropped the “+” sign) and Netflix earlier in the year.
HBO Max’s content lineup includes series and films from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli and more. The service includes all current and classic HBO original series including “The Sopranos,” “Game of Thrones,” “Succession,” “The Pitt,” “The Penguin,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” “Peacemaker,” “Hacks” and “Task.” HBO Max includes TV shows like “Friends,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Rick and Morty” and “The Big Bang Theory.” On the movie front, the service is home to titles including “Superman,” “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners.”
In announcing the price hikes, WBD also touted upcoming series coming to HBO Max, including “IT: Welcome to Derry,” “The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” (each premiering later this year), plus the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and new seasons of “The Pitt” and “Industry” in January 2026.
Fun fact: HBO Max didn’t bother to send their customers an email about the price hikes until after it was reported in the media. That’s so messed up! This feels like a good time to remind everyone that Roku’s streaming service, Howdy, is only $3 a month. If you’re keeping track, Disney/Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, AppleTV+, and more have all raised their rates in 2025. I think the only “big” one left this year is Paramount+, and I’m sure that’s coming soon enough. It may seem like $1-$2 a month isn’t a big deal, but most people have more than one streaming service and when you add it all up, it’s a lot. It’s a shame because HBO Max does have some really good programming, including John Oliver, whose fate I worry about whenever Warner Brothers needs the FTC to approve any potential merger.
The only one I still have is Netflix and I can probably cancel that, too. The economy is catching up with me. Streaming services are a luxury and the first thing to get axed from the budget.
You can get PBS Passport for a mere $5.00/month.
I had let Apple TV stay on subscription for quite some time even though I rarely watched it. When I got the notice of the rate hike I went ahead and cancelled it right while on the same screen, I think many people have multiple subscriptions but the constant rate hikes plus the addition of ads in the content will make many people rethink it. I got pretty angry when a movie I had “ bought” on Amazon prime was randomly interrupted by poorly placed ads ( mid sentence in many cases). I’m going back to blu ray and dvd.
Remember your local library! I’ve been getting DVDs out of the library, particularly of non-streaming movies like Cocoon and movies you have to pay for and it’s been a great experience. Also if you threaten to quit Apple they will give you a deal for a few months. I kept mine for now because of this.
Some libraries also offer free streaming for film with services like Kanopy, which has a great library of indie and international content.
yes! if your library is associated with Hoopla app you can get audiobooks and movies for free rentals. I just signed up. And can get it on my Roku also.
Yes!! Just stopped by my local library yesterday to pick up two space documentaries I requested from the library system. My library keeps track of what I have saved by borrowing instead of buying, and it’s already over $4k this year. My tip: Borrow a DVD to test it out with your family and then purchase through Thriftbooks if it’s a keeper!
For all the California folks…you can get library cards from any library in California and have hoopla/Kanopy credits for days!
Adding to this thread, a PBS membership to your local affiliate for their Passport streaming is likely cheaper that the services listed above. Giving PBS your hard-earned $ is a 2-fer since the current administration has obliterated funding.
I am so done with all these streaming services snd their rate hikes. They are just as bad as cable tv used to be and they should pay attention or be next. I started back buying dvds from HPB and any thrift stores I happen to shop in. Ordered a new dvd player just this week.
I am seriously thinking about going back to cable streaming and therefore getting my premium channels through that. That way I have one bill instead of all this disparate billings. I don’t need a lot of subscriptions if I have DVR capability. I’m really torn about the approach honestly torn. I think there is a such thing as too much choice.
Our cable bill is high bc we have the highest package for sports reasons (eyeroll) but it does include Netflix, Peacock, and HBO Max. I’m not sure how the rate hikes will impact our bill though. I dont really want to pay more. We dont use Peacock that much bc I haaaaaate the interface but we do use it for EPL games. But generally that’s one that I would not pay for separately.
Ugh, this is so infuriating. We subscribe to a bazillion streaming services, and I need to cull, but every time I threaten to, someone in my family objects because ONE thing they love is on that service. I just…we’ve set up this society where we nickel and dime ourselves to death and it’s exhausting.
Thinking about it more, maybe I should just read a book.
I got Apple through my credit card, but seldom watch. I do love HBO and Netflix.
I think Paramount+ might be merging with another streaming company, which is why they’ve left the rate alone.