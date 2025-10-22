Jennifer Lopez: I was just ‘joking around’ when I said I wouldn’t hire Virgos

In 2022, we had one of the funniest comment threads ever, all about a certain Jennifer Lopez story. Heather Morris claimed, in a podcast interview, that she or some of her dancer friends auditioned for Jennifer Lopez, to be J.Lo’s back-up dancers for one of her tours. After auditioning dancers for hours, Jennifer apparently asked all of the Virgos to raise their hands. Once she identified the Virgos, she told them all to go home and she didn’t hire any of them. Jennifer is a peak Leo – every single thing about her screams “pay attention to meeee, I’m a LEO!” Back when this story came out, I was like… yeah, I get it. As a Virgo, I’m rarely up for that Leo energy, and vice versa. Anyway, it all led to a conversation about which astrological pairings gel and which pairings will never get along. At the end of the day, I pissed off some Geminis (always a bonus) and a good time was had by all. Well, Jennifer was recently asked if the Virgo-dancer story was true. She didn’t actually deny it.
Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight about her astrological preferences. During her Wednesday visit to Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Kiss of the Spider Woman star to address her alleged star sign prejudice, referencing a 2022 rumor from Glee alum Heather Morris, who claimed that Lopez once refused to hire singers who were Virgos.
“You know, I’ve thought about this,” Lopez began, already laughing. “I do like to joke around. I think I had just… I had maybe just had an issue with a Virgo, and I was like, ‘If anybody’s a Virgo here, get out!'”
By this point, both Cohen and his studio audience were cracking up at the story. Lopez herself was holding back a smile when she added, “But I didn’t mean it. They could walk away and say that, of course, but I’m sure they knew I was joking.”
The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer then amended, “Or maybe they felt like I wasn’t — but I was, absolutely. It was a joke.”
Morris, who began her career as a professional dancer long before rising to fame as Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, shared the “funny story” a few years ago on Justin Martindale’s Just Sayin’ podcast. “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” Morris shared. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’ She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”
Breaking down her own audition room experience, she added, “Most of the time a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.” When asked if the story was true, Morris clarified that she was not one of the dancers in the room, but had heard more than one account of the incident. “This is hearsay but true,” she said. “When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something… it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened.'”
Here’s the thing about Jennifer’s non-denial: did she ever hire Virgo back-up dancers? Like, she can say now “oh, I was just kidding, people knew I was kidding!” But after she identified the Virgos in the room, did she actually hire any of them? “Hahaha, raise your hand if you’re a Gemini! Okay, thanks for everything, I’m hiring all of the people who didn’t raise their hands.” Someone pointed out that Marc Anthony is a Virgo as well – honestly, that might have been the secret behind this whole thing. She had an awful experience being married to a Virgo who nearly wrecked her whole career and life, and she said no mas, not even with back-up dancers. If that’s what was always behind this story… well, I feel her. There’s one guy in my past who is the entire reason why I will never f–k with an Aries man again.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
well the Marc Antony being a Virgo tidbit gives new context to this story.
I’m sure JLo is a nightmare but I still root for her.
Also as an Aries woman, whew boy Aries men are the worst. The never grow up.
This …..PR run for her latest movie ….has NOT…been….good😱
True dat, I had a couple of nightmare relationships with Aries men and swore of fthem 4 evah!!
Yup she’s still awful.
Not funny if they are auditioning for you unpaid
(I’m an aquarius btw)
Are paid auditions a thing? I’ve never heard of it.
I believe she didn’t hire any and maybe it did have something to do with her ex Marc but again she picked him.
I am married for 40 years to an Aries. He is wonderful caring, giving and doesn’t have any issues other than getting up to early in the morning lol. I’m a Capricorn.
My dad was an Aries. Handsome, funny and absolutely loyal to my mom for 60 years. Anyway I believe Heather’s story and I don’t think it’s funny in the least. It shows a callousness and entitlement which is why she has the reputation she has on TikTok. “I’m sure Jlo is a nightmare but I still root for her”? Oh, OKAY
What exactly is the matter with us Gemini?
I was wondering the same about Geminis (though I’m a Libra). I thought Gemini was one of the “good” signs.
Fellow Gemini here – same question!
Nothing. We’re perfect. Don’t believe the slander.
Kaiser said she’s a Virgo. Virgo and Gemini are 2 signs that square each other, which often indicates a lot of friction. However, Gemini and Virgo are connected because they both ruled by Mercury.
I’m an early Leo like J.Lo, but my midheaven (the cusp of your career house) is in Virgo and I have 3 planets in Gemini in my 7th house (the relationship house) so I’m cool with all of them. (Some Virgos have come at me, though, without provocation. Don’t know what’s up with that.) I’m guessing Kaiser’s aversion to Geminis either comes from her birthchart or from negative interactions with Geminis in her life.
Had been married to a Gemini. He was a two faced disaster who enjoyed stirring $hit up just because he wanted some excitement on a daily. When he (HE did!) filed for divorce and I was like “ok, bye!” and signed it no questions asked, he went: “But I didn’t mean it! I only did it to see that you truly loved me and would fight for me…”
Yeah, that’s what’s wrong with Gemini.
I thoroughly enjoy her. She works hard but omg too bitchy. The power differential expressed on those hardworking dancers. Not funny joke for a powerful boss to make….
As a Leo, I totally get the conflict with Virgos (and Geminis – Sorry, Chill!).
We’re just on completely different wavelengths. My BFF from HS was a Virgo (on the Leo/Virgo cusp, actually) and her controlling nature drove me NUTS.
She would act as if she were my mother and tell me what to do (which will NEVER go over well with a Leo), and the level of superiority and condescension was off the charts. She’d get angry when I didn’t do things the “right way” (her way).
Virgos are 100% convinced of their own infallibility, and it grates.
So, I don’t understand any of the zodiac sign stuff. Didn’t grow up with it. I just looked up what my “sign” is and it says I’m a Leo. It gave a personality description of what Leo’s are like, and I don’t fit any of it…?
It also gave a list of famous Leo and it stated that the majority of Hollywood performers are Leo’s- actors, singers, etc. J Lo sounds the exact embodiment of the Leos.
As for me, I don’t sing, dance, play instruments, act, I have performed on a stage for any reason in my entire life. No desire to do so!
I worked in healthcare for many years, most of that time in behind the scenes, unseen roles. I am now retired. I garden, kayak, and spend time with my college aged kids.
I am not the center of attention ever. I probably would be somewhat known for speaking up when necessary and in behalf of those who are uncomfortable speaking up. I did have a leadership role, as a DON, for the last 20 years of my career. That did involve teaching some classes. Boring, nursing stuff. No dazzle dazzle in my life.
I don’t get it!?
I’ve never thought too much about astrology, though I do often think my sign–Libra–fits me well. One thing I’ve started thinking about astrology though is that Pisces are emotionally draining–they need a lot! My husband, younger son, and mom are all Pisces and I’ve noticed that commonality, though obviously my husband has a totally different personality than my mom.
I don’t understand any of it. I don’t identify with anything it says I’m supposed to be….?
See the NY Times article, “Your Zodiac Sign is 2,000 Years Out of Date.” Because of the earth’s wobble over time, our assigned birth signs have purportedly changed. I was born a Virgo, but based on reassignments due to these changes, I’m now a Leo. I’m good with that, but I’ll miss my Sagittarius rising.
This was debunked by actual astrologers though. The person who wrote that piece wasn’t an astrologer. The astrology community was actually really upset by that piece because it was full of inaccuracies.
This is so funny to me because I am a Gemini and a lot of my female friends are Virgos. We get along really well in general. But I also have a ton of Virgo placements in my chart so that may be why. Anywho – to all my fellow Geminis. Don’t believe the slander! We’re amazing! LOL!
Bullroar.
If any woman in entertainment can stay relevant after 50, it is certainly La Lopez. She is a tireless worker and self-promoter–reminds me of what George Harrison said about Madonna, “A drop of talent in a sea of ambition.”
I think I’m pretty much a textbook Virgo. But I also have my Moon in Cancer and Ascendant in Sagittarius. One of my BFFs is a Leo.
As a Virgo, I actually don’t take offense to this. We can be very critical of others (and ourselves), which can be tough for some people to be around. Jlo is probably a huge diva – although I have always gotten the impression she has an incredibly impressive work ethic. Her experience with Virgo may be them being too negative too often. I’m just guessing… Not all astrological signs work well together.
Funny how all this works. My brother and I are birthday twins and are Virgos. My cousin is also a Virgo and he shares a BD with me and my brother. My ex boyfriend and I share a BD so he also is a Virgo. My oldest brother was born 1 day after me, he is 12 years older than me, and he is a Virgo. So all this to say we all have very different personally as Virgos. One thing I know to be true however, if you want a job done to perfection, hire a Virgo.
I’m a Virgo, and she can kiss my FABULOUS ass.
Put Libras in charge and the world would be in a much better place.
I’m a Gemini and my nightmare ex was a Virgo so that checks out!
Also- Geminis 4eva 🙂