Jennifer Lopez: I was just ‘joking around’ when I said I wouldn’t hire Virgos

In 2022, we had one of the funniest comment threads ever, all about a certain Jennifer Lopez story. Heather Morris claimed, in a podcast interview, that she or some of her dancer friends auditioned for Jennifer Lopez, to be J.Lo’s back-up dancers for one of her tours. After auditioning dancers for hours, Jennifer apparently asked all of the Virgos to raise their hands. Once she identified the Virgos, she told them all to go home and she didn’t hire any of them. Jennifer is a peak Leo – every single thing about her screams “pay attention to meeee, I’m a LEO!” Back when this story came out, I was like… yeah, I get it. As a Virgo, I’m rarely up for that Leo energy, and vice versa. Anyway, it all led to a conversation about which astrological pairings gel and which pairings will never get along. At the end of the day, I pissed off some Geminis (always a bonus) and a good time was had by all. Well, Jennifer was recently asked if the Virgo-dancer story was true. She didn’t actually deny it.

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight about her astrological preferences. During her Wednesday visit to Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Kiss of the Spider Woman star to address her alleged star sign prejudice, referencing a 2022 rumor from Glee alum Heather Morris, who claimed that Lopez once refused to hire singers who were Virgos. “You know, I’ve thought about this,” Lopez began, already laughing. “I do like to joke around. I think I had just… I had maybe just had an issue with a Virgo, and I was like, ‘If anybody’s a Virgo here, get out!'” By this point, both Cohen and his studio audience were cracking up at the story. Lopez herself was holding back a smile when she added, “But I didn’t mean it. They could walk away and say that, of course, but I’m sure they knew I was joking.” The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer then amended, “Or maybe they felt like I wasn’t — but I was, absolutely. It was a joke.” Morris, who began her career as a professional dancer long before rising to fame as Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, shared the “funny story” a few years ago on Justin Martindale’s Just Sayin’ podcast. “Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” Morris shared. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’ She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.” Breaking down her own audition room experience, she added, “Most of the time a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.” When asked if the story was true, Morris clarified that she was not one of the dancers in the room, but had heard more than one account of the incident. “This is hearsay but true,” she said. “When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something… it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened.'”

Here’s the thing about Jennifer’s non-denial: did she ever hire Virgo back-up dancers? Like, she can say now “oh, I was just kidding, people knew I was kidding!” But after she identified the Virgos in the room, did she actually hire any of them? “Hahaha, raise your hand if you’re a Gemini! Okay, thanks for everything, I’m hiring all of the people who didn’t raise their hands.” Someone pointed out that Marc Anthony is a Virgo as well – honestly, that might have been the secret behind this whole thing. She had an awful experience being married to a Virgo who nearly wrecked her whole career and life, and she said no mas, not even with back-up dancers. If that’s what was always behind this story… well, I feel her. There’s one guy in my past who is the entire reason why I will never f–k with an Aries man again.