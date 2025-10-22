Virginia Giuffre: ABC didn’t air my 2015 interview because of pressure from the palace

In 2019, a “hot mic” video came out of ABC’s Amy Robach complaining, when she was off-air, about how her ABC bosses killed an on-camera interview she did with Virginia Giuffre. The timeline is that Robach did the interview with Virginia in 2015, seven years after Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal from federal prosecutors and two years before #MeToo helped women “out” predators. Back in 2015, after Robach interviewed Virginia about Epstein and Prince Andrew, ABC producers went to Buckingham Palace for their response or reaction to Virginia’s claims. This is what Robach said in the hot-mic video: “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will. That also quashed the story….” Well, in Virginia’s posthumous memoir, she also talked about being strung along by ABC.

Virginia Giuffre has alleged in her posthumous memoirs that a major broadcaster did not air an interview with her concerning Prince Andrew due to fears about access to the royal family. In her book, Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre claimed the network “feared losing access” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to “nix the interview”. She said that ABC News anchor Amy Robach was reportedly heard on a “hot mic” expressing frustration that the 2019 sit-down, where Giuffre claimed to have been “trafficked” to Andrew, was not aired. The memoir went on to say that the American network “had to reach out to Buckingham Palace” after the interview, yet Giuffre was “strung along for weeks” without any explanation for its non-broadcast. “Finally, someone from the network told my legal team that because I’d told Robach about being trafficked to Prince Andrew, the network had to reach out to Buckingham Palace and an attorney for Epstein,” the book said. “Why that was causing such delays was unclear. Robach and her producer were outraged. But for whatever reason, ABC never aired the interview.” In a footnote, Giuffre went on to say: “Four years later, on November 5 2019, a video of Amy Robach speaking on a ‘hot mic’ was made public that shed a bit more light on what had happened. Robach said that ‘every day I get more and more pissed’ that her interview with me didn’t air and that ‘what we had was unreal’.In the recording, Robach said that she was told by higher-ups, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ “She also said Epstein’s lawyers and the British royal family had applied pressure to nix the interview, suggesting that the network caved because it feared losing access to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the future.”

It was clear at the time, in 2019, when the video of Robach first came out: this was not William and Kate shutting down the story, this was Buckingham Palace using the threat of “you’ll lose access to William and Kate” to kill a story about Andrew’s degeneracy. It was a confirmation that the palace issues all kinds of threats when they want to. As I wrote in my 2019 coverage, this also showed that the palace has enough influence and power to effectively kill any story they don’t want out there, which shows that the palace could have done a lot more to help the Sussexes… but chose not to.