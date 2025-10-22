Virginia Giuffre: ABC didn’t air my 2015 interview because of pressure from the palace

In 2019, a “hot mic” video came out of ABC’s Amy Robach complaining, when she was off-air, about how her ABC bosses killed an on-camera interview she did with Virginia Giuffre. The timeline is that Robach did the interview with Virginia in 2015, seven years after Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal from federal prosecutors and two years before #MeToo helped women “out” predators. Back in 2015, after Robach interviewed Virginia about Epstein and Prince Andrew, ABC producers went to Buckingham Palace for their response or reaction to Virginia’s claims. This is what Robach said in the hot-mic video: “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’ Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid that we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will. That also quashed the story….” Well, in Virginia’s posthumous memoir, she also talked about being strung along by ABC.

Virginia Giuffre has alleged in her posthumous memoirs that a major broadcaster did not air an interview with her concerning Prince Andrew due to fears about access to the royal family. In her book, Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre claimed the network “feared losing access” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, leading them to “nix the interview”.

She said that ABC News anchor Amy Robach was reportedly heard on a “hot mic” expressing frustration that the 2019 sit-down, where Giuffre claimed to have been “trafficked” to Andrew, was not aired. The memoir went on to say that the American network “had to reach out to Buckingham Palace” after the interview, yet Giuffre was “strung along for weeks” without any explanation for its non-broadcast.

“Finally, someone from the network told my legal team that because I’d told Robach about being trafficked to Prince Andrew, the network had to reach out to Buckingham Palace and an attorney for Epstein,” the book said. “Why that was causing such delays was unclear. Robach and her producer were outraged. But for whatever reason, ABC never aired the interview.”

In a footnote, Giuffre went on to say: “Four years later, on November 5 2019, a video of Amy Robach speaking on a ‘hot mic’ was made public that shed a bit more light on what had happened. Robach said that ‘every day I get more and more pissed’ that her interview with me didn’t air and that ‘what we had was unreal’.In the recording, Robach said that she was told by higher-ups, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’

“She also said Epstein’s lawyers and the British royal family had applied pressure to nix the interview, suggesting that the network caved because it feared losing access to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the future.”

It was clear at the time, in 2019, when the video of Robach first came out: this was not William and Kate shutting down the story, this was Buckingham Palace using the threat of “you’ll lose access to William and Kate” to kill a story about Andrew’s degeneracy. It was a confirmation that the palace issues all kinds of threats when they want to. As I wrote in my 2019 coverage, this also showed that the palace has enough influence and power to effectively kill any story they don’t want out there, which shows that the palace could have done a lot more to help the Sussexes… but chose not to.

41 Responses to “Virginia Giuffre: ABC didn’t air my 2015 interview because of pressure from the palace”

  1. Kbs says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:43 am

    I’d like ABC to air the interview now. Any idea if they would?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:16 am

      Truly, they should air it now.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:27 am

      Or sell it to a new agency that has the guts to air it.

      Reply
      • Gabby says:
        October 22, 2025 at 1:22 pm

        ABC News should give ownership of that interview back to Amy Robach, whom they terminated for no good reason. Yeah, I get what a big “scandal” her affair with TJ was, but if you tell me they were the only ABC News employees to cheat on their spouses with a colleague, then I call bullshit. They were good at their jobs. A network that valued marriage would not broadcast the Bachelor / Bachelorette every season would they?

        And ABC News, how is that access to William and Kate working out for you? Exactly.

    • sevenblue says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:19 am

      They wouldn’t, since it would be the news why they killed the story. They are still getting exclusive from BRF, that would have to expose BRF’s pressure tactics.

      Reply
    • JJ says:
      October 22, 2025 at 5:39 pm

      Good point! They could air it now because Virginia’s book is out, so nothing should be in that interview that isn’t in the book, right?

      Reply
  2. Is that so? says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:50 am

    I hope the tape of the interview is still around. Not sure how much under this regime’s thumb ABC is, but airing the interview may give us more information about other powerful people.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Of course those “anointed by god” have the power to kill interviews and articles that shine the depraved truth on them. Humanity needs a big re-boot!!

    Reply
  4. Denise says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:53 am

    In a normal country, this would be enough to take down the monarchy

    Reply
  5. Tara says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:55 am

    The British public and media are def coming Royal Lodge. The deserved pile-on is coming full steam ahead. Now the next logical question is, will Peg and Wiglet try to take it in the process.

    Reply
    • DK says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:52 am

      Yeah, I have to say, the political and media pile-on to kick Andrew out of Royal Lodge just seems like….Charles has managed to get the government and media to do his bidding, once again.

      It won’t stop Andrew getting to hold shooting weekends and the other royal perks he loves, it will just get him out of the home Charles has already been hoping to evict him from and that Will wants for himself.

      I’d love to see real repercussions for the horrors he has committed.
      And for the rest of the BRF for protecting him, as this story makes undeniable.

      Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:00 am

    ABC has “royals coverage”. I doubt they get the attention they used to when the Queen was still with us. And Diana was popular as well.

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:00 am

    This account ties W & K to thenEpstien scandal again.

    Reply
  8. Smart&Messy says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:00 am

    I’d love to know if killing a bombshell interview in exchange for access to Keen and Peg has been worth it financially. How many times has ABC actually interviewed them since? What fantastic revelations have they gained access to from interviews with those two dumb idiots?

    Reply
    • jais says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:15 am

      LOL. That’s what I was thinking. Has abc ever gotten to interview William and Kate anyways? It’s. not like they actually got any access by not airing the interview. Suckers.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:16 am

      Agree. Have they EVER interviewed them or had any access? Imagine killing an interview with a victim of human trafficking for access to Will and Kate. This is so sick.

      Reply
    • Tina says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:20 am

      Came here to say to say the same thing. What access? I get why the uk media rolls over but international media has no access to the wales and never will.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:30 am

      Right?? What is access to William and Kate worth? Maybe in 2015 they thought it was worth something, but definitely not by 2019.

      And while I know it was from BP and not KP, I think at this point one or both of the palaces should put out a statement indicating that they have no problem with the interview being aired. The fact that it still hasnt been seen tells me that there is still a lot of behind the scenes pressure there.

      And YES, Kaiser’s last point – this shows that the palace can and will do what it can to shut down negative stories. They protected Andrew in a way they never ever protected H&M.

      Reply
      • JT says:
        October 22, 2025 at 9:41 am

        Even the BM hardly has access to W&K. I don’t think Kate has ever even given an interview besides her engagement and William is over here giving interviews to Eugene Levy.

      • Gabby says:
        October 22, 2025 at 1:25 pm

        Yes that blue book value of access to WanK has really nosedived, hasn’t it?

    • Nic919 says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:54 am

      I don’t get why an American news network would care so much about william and kate anyway. But this decision got them no access and a dumped interview about a real story.

      Someone in the ABC news division should understand that they should air the interview and also find out what all those British journalists are hinting at about William too.

      The U.S. isn’t a colony so why protect foreign royals?

      Reply
  9. Desert Diva says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:05 am

    As Harry explained…they were willing to lie to protect other members of the royal family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect Harry and Meghan. The invisible contract is real- even across the pond. They really did escape a viper’s nest! The royal family is not inspirational, truthful or interesting. It’s all just a smokescreen.

    Reply
  10. Libra says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:05 am

    “The palace has enough influence and power to kill any story”. The moral of the story is “the palace” is then responsible for all the “destroy Meghan” stories that not only appeared but encouraged to appear, as it was well known that the palace would not interfere n the reporting . The Palace and King Charles are interchangeable terms.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:20 am

      They did nothing to protect Meghan and basically gave the green light for them to go hard on her. For no reason other than jealousy. While doing everything to protect Andrew from the fact that he raped a trafficked teenager and maintained a friendship with a convicted pedophile. The BRF/firm is trash.

      Reply
      • Libra says:
        October 22, 2025 at 10:37 am

        @jais, but who is “they”? “They” did nothing to protect Meghan gave the green light to go after her. Let’s give “they” a name. Are “the palace” and Charles interchangeable? Your post is a good read but the question is, who is “they”, Charles or someone else?

      • jais says:
        October 22, 2025 at 2:24 pm

        It’s def Charles and the Queen and all the weirdos around them, Young, Case whoever, thus the shorthand of the BRF/firm is trash, includes all of them no doubt.

      • BeanieBean says:
        October 22, 2025 at 4:29 pm

        I think the fact that we can’t provide a specific name to a specific action is part of the problem & intentionally so. They work in the dark & want to keep it that way.

  11. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:06 am

    Imagine being so desperate for access to William and Kate. They’re such a dynamic duo. 😏

    Serious question: what access have they actually had to them? Such gaslighting nonsense from BP.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:11 am

    People should really be calling for BP to answer a lot of questions. It is clear they did everything they could to protect Andrew.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:10 am

      I totally agree. If there is so much outrage in the UK, BP should be addressing those public concerns now via a press conference and moves need to be made to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge now! It seems that the shit has hit the fan and ignoring it could be lethal to the RF if it’s ignored IMO.

      Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:48 am

    Lol William is so desperate for coverage that he basically shoe-horned himself into Eugene Levy’s palace tour.

    ABC could probably get him to do sideline commentary on soccer.

    New respect for Robach for expressing anger about ABC’s conduct with regard to the VG interview.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:23 am

      I don’t have respect for Robach as a journalist. They killed such an important story and she did do nothing? When they killed Weinstein story Ronan Farrow was investigating, he went to New Yorker, he didn’t just sit at his job and watch them protect a predator.

      Reply
  14. maja says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:10 am

    What an abyss. They had the power to protect Harry and Meghan, as evidenced by the suppression of the truth about Andrew.
    They didn’t do it for Harry and Meghan. They did it for Andrew and probably several others, for extremely dubious reasons.
    But not for Harry and Meghan, who never did anything wrong except defend themselves against lies.

    Honour? Dignity? Truth?

    The only ones who understand and possess these qualities are Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  15. jferber says:
    October 22, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    God, I pity poor Virginia so much. So much wrong done by such bad people who will always go unpunished (Andrew, Trump).

    Reply
  16. Louisa says:
    October 22, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    I can kind of see where ABC was coming from (although I hate that they did it). I’m Scottish but have lived in the US for years and most people here have very little idea about the royals except for the Queen, Diana, Charles, William, Harry and Kate. Back in 2015 no one would really know or care who Andrew was. W & K though were very popular.

    Reply
  17. Blujfly says:
    October 22, 2025 at 5:25 pm

    1) they should name who said that to them. The fact that the royals’a spokespeople are never identified by the press is a huge problem. 2) certainly by now William and Kate have let it be known they were never involved in this and neither were their staff, right?

    Reply

