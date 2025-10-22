Stylist Phillip Bloch: Balenciaga spent about $250K on Duchess Meghan’s appearance

Last week, I noted that the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 4th would become a weeks-long story as Abandonment Issues Isle screamed and cried about it. I compared it to the weeks-long trauma of “Meghan looked hot in a red dress” last year. God, they were absolutely furious about that red dress! But I think Meghan’s PFW appearance was even bigger. It was global, she got international headlines, and it was THE celebrity appearance of Paris Fashion Week. What I didn’t predict is that Meghan turning up for Balenciaga would upset some of the bitter bitches who work with other labels and other celebrities. Well, stylist Phillip Bloch had some thoughts about Meghan, Balenciaga and whether an appearance fee was involved.
Jaws dropped when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, swanned into the Balenciaga show in Paris last week. But don’t worry — she didn’t break her own bank to get there. While the brand’s new design head, Pierpaolo Piccioli, claimed Meghan “reached out to him and said she’d love to come” to his show — she didn’t spend any of her money on it.
In the past, designers used to pay celebrities and big names to sit in their front row — and while that practice has fallen by the wayside, brands will shell out big money to get the celebs and their entourage to their shows, put them up, house, feed and dress them.
Uber stylist Phillip Bloch, who has worked with Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman in the past, told me, “I would imagine everything was paid for — travel, hotel, clothing, cars, and of course security in madame’s case because we know it’s such a big issue with her.”
Bloch estimates Meghan’s all-white couture ensemble that she wore to the actual show — and the all black ensemble she wore a day later — cost at least $50,000 each. “Gifted, of course — she does like her freebies,” Bloch said, and continued that she was likely flown private as “if she had flown public or first class, it would have let the secret out — someone would have seen her and said something. It was a genius move for Balenciaga — to help them rebrand after that whole pedophilia fiasco.”
In November 2022, Balenciaga released two advertising campaigns that sparked major public backlash for featuring disturbing images— showing young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage / BDSM gear like leather harnesses and straps, amidst props like empty wine glasses and champagne flutes. The campaign sparked outrage online, with hashtags like #BoycottBalenciaga trending. The brand’s creative director at the time, Demna Gvasalia, eventually stepped down earlier this year.
The Paris outing was also a good idea for Meghan, Bloch told me. “She needs good, good press!” He laughed. “She hasn’t played the fashion card (in years). It’s an easy way to get attention, and she has the credentials to bolster it to be an epic event. And it was.”
It’s also smart for Meghan, who is leaning now towards becoming an influencer — promising shorter, online how-to videos (as opposed to longer shows with Netflix — which have bombed)… and to eventually get paid to be the face of a brand.
”That will keep the lights on in Montecito,” Bloch laughed.
It’s going to turn out that Bloch wanted to style Meghan or work with Balenciaga and he got turned down, right? Either that or he was working with someone who attended the Balenciaga show and that celebrity got zero attention because Meghan was there. That’s the vibe I’m getting from his interview – utter bitterness. Anyway, I thought it was obvious that Balenciaga picked up the tab for Meghan and her team for the appearance. That’s literally why Jill Smoller (Meghan’s agent and Serena Williams’ agent) was along for the ride. It was BUSINESS! But I also think Meghan got an appearance fee. The problem for Bloch and all of the other stylists and publicists is now all of the other major labels are going to want Meghan at THEIR shows too. They want those headlines, they want that heat and attention.
Incidentally, here’s what Pierpaolo Piccioli actually said about Meghan to New York Magazine:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle was seen leaving her hotel on her way to the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a stylish white oversized cape over a white button-down shirt. She paired it with black pointed-toe heels and simple accessories, giving off a vibe of effortless elegance, topped off with a sleek, slicked-back bun.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way through the city during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted arriving at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, wearing an elegant white oversized cape paired with black pointed-toe heels. Her graceful look added to the chic atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was spotted leaving the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, looking stunning in an elegant black dress as she made her way to the Balenciaga after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
While it is wonderful seeing Meghan in the spotlight, it’s also fun to watch her haters try to put a bad spin on it. 🤣
He sounds incredibly bitter and is trying to minimize her impact and popularity. ” Needs to keep the lights on”? Her husband just gave away two million dollars they are fine. ” She loves her freebies”? He’s just parroting tabloid talking points. Her show wasn’t a flop, her business isn’t failing. Do they even listen to themselves? If her value was on the downturn why would fashion houses want her to come?
I also don’t discount what Law Roach said about the pervasive racism in the fashion world. I wouldn’t be shocked if you’ll start to get even more people being snarky assholes about the attention Meghan received that they felt should have gone elsewhere.
I saw the people he has worked with and went – oh. So his hey day was in the 90’s- early 00’s. And now none of those people named will ever return his calls. Way to shoot yourself in the dick.
Right? She loves her freebies? How the hell would he know that? The tabloids say that and he’s repeating it. We have no idea how much Meghan is sent for free or where she spends her money. Either way, she’s not going around and begging for freebies.
That comment made me think he might actually be a deranger because if you don’t follow Meghan closely why are you name dropping Montecito like that? This is beyond just normal fashion bitchiness.
His comments are awful and bitter. If he had just talked about the payment aspect of it, or Balenciaga covering her flight etc – that would have been one thing. A bit insider baseball if you will. But he had to get in his digs which just made him look petty and bitter. And I’m sure celebs are taking note and he’s being crossed off more lists as a potential stylist.
Saw this interview before, thanks for the refresher. Seems to me this was a casual get for Meghan, not what some media has tried to suggest that she invited herself. Meghan wanted to show support for a friend, nothing more. Her outing to PFW grew large because she is Meghan, a very stylish woman who maintains her privacy as she navigates life. All the noise re money, travel, clothing, etc is the bonus you get with her stature for representing the fashion house. Agree, this person sounds bitter.
I’m still in awe about her white ensemble. This outfit, together with her youthful, clean appearance (makeup + hairstyle + accessories), was the epitome of elegance and high class.
Me too! She was jaw droopingly gorgeous and that makes the mentally unstable people loose their minds.
I’m all about that black dress. She looked smokin in it. And the shoes, too. Suck it, derangers.
Still not a fan of the white ensemble. The black was perfection. But the white did what it was supposed to do. Be a showstopper. And if they paid, boy did they get their money’s worth! I couldn’t even tell you who else had a show at PFW but I know balenciaga did.
Oh noes. She – allegedly – got her trip paid for! Which is common courtesy in the fashion world when you are a guest meant to highlight the work and achievements of an individual you admire and respect.
Also – b please. If you don’t think those outfits were made for Meghan with multiple fittings and direct styling advice from the head friend himself …..
And lastly – think of it like this – it’s the best investment the company and brand has ever made.
This is an excellent point. Meghan was fitted for those clothes. Of course this was all gratis.
And it paid off spectacularly for the designer.
the video of Pierpaolo: doesn’t say that Meghan asked him to. Ome to his show! Says they were texting and it came up and she said she would love to come to his show. To me it implies he asked/invited her and she replied that she would love to.
And yet the spin the gutter press put on this..,! Honest!
I like how people are mad at Meghan being at the fashion show and try to come up with all the craziest stories. And then when you ask the question to PPP he simply says “oh well we text each other all the times” and that make people even angrier LOL
Right?? Meghan just existing drives these people crazy but when they get a reminder she’s happy, connected or rich it makes them even loonier. Having to be admitted, foaming at the mouth, pissing on themselves insane.
Bloch is just bitter because he’s not a big thing in fashion anymore. He had some big moments earlier in his career but the big stars don’t come to him anymore. He’s washed up still living vicariously on the big names he styled in the 90s. A listers are not calling anymore and he’s reduced to giving bitter quotes to Newsnation about a woman he’s never met.
And based on his response, he will stay bitter and washed up.
Based on Blockhead’s bitterness, it seems like he’s the one trying to make a few pennies off the back of someone he doesn’t even know. Oh well, I guess it’ll keep his lights on.
FWIW, every time I read about something fashion industry related, I remember Andre` Leon Talley.
Bloch is a blockhead who is so jealous. She is a friend of the designer and she loves his work. She wanted to help him and she did. Yes she was put up in hotel and expenses paid but so is everyone else’s who does this.
So Meghan reached out to congratulate Piccioli and said something about how it wasn’t in the cards for her to actually go to the show. And Piccioli talked to his team, who put together a trip that even bitter beyatch Bloch can’t help calling a “genius” PR move for Balenciaga. Ignore all the stuff about “I would imagine it cost $250k,” and you’ve got a pretty straightforward arrangement that benefits both sides in addition to honoring a longstanding friendship between Meghan and Piccioli. Cry harder, Bloch.
I am a huge fan of PPP work, and I am still pretty mad at Valentino replacing him with Alessandro Michele FFS.
For Bloch (WHO?): haters gonna hate.
I don’t see what the problem is. Designers do this all time for celebrities. I hope she really was paid to be at the show.
The black look was just perfection. But (and I know I’m gonna get yelled at for this take, so let me preface it by saying I love Meghan, usually love her style, and no, I wouldn’t prefer anything Kate might wear) I kinda hate the white look. I’ve tried to like it, but I can’t. It’s too much fabric without doing anything particularly interesting with it, and it’s swallowing her (the bare shoulder prevents this effect in the black look). It’s giving Miranda Priestly toga party. It’s giving Michelin Man at an ashram. I’m sure she’ll knock it out of the park at the next event she attends, but this is a (very rare!) miss to me.
You know who really loves their freebies? Willy and Waity. Luxury yacht vacations and borrowed private jets, oh my!
Why is this even news? Conventions, continuing education conferences, etc all pay their speakers ‘ expenses and an honorarium. Nothing new here.
This whole industry is insane. $250k for someone to attend a FASHION SHOW?! Eat the rich.
I’m with you. I like Meghan, don’t blame her a bit for doing it, but when I see that they just got a humanitarian award right after a fashion house spent a quarter of a million, including private air travel to get her there, I sort of cringe. Think how much that kind of money would have helped food insecure people.
Don’t get me wrong, people. I love Harry and Meghan. But pick a lane. Humanitarian or accepting freebies to wear nice clothes. This is something Sarah Ferguson would do.
Well we know Balenciaga will be feeding the poor during fashion week and won’t be looking for faces to bring attention to the billion dollar business. It’s nice to know you can’t help people if you wear free clothes.
Bloch hasn’t been relevant in years and it’s clear that he is attempting to fix that by having Meghan’s name in his mouth. He’s also friends with Trump and Melania. He’s HAS BEEN trash.
The bitter hag energy is making my chuckle!
$250,000? That’s it? She looked like a million bucks and generated at least that much in free publicity and coverage. PPP and Balenciaga got off cheap in the debut of a rebranding.
That’s just his guesstimate. He knows nothing. And not surprising he would give an interview with NewsNation. Trash attracts trash.
Fashion blogs moved on from this story weeks ago so I’m puzzled why people are shocked that the tabloids are still trying to get mileage out of it.
How could each of these two outfits cost $50,000? These were not hand beaded wedding gowns. They are nice looking but ultimately very simple, monochrome ensembles. Make it make sense!
Why are they still reeling over Meghan in Paris? It was definitely a surprise but the way these critics can’t stop talking about it really has them shook. She looked fabulous, was a memorable trip and created a lot of buzz for Balenciaga, but why are these people stuck on it?
Because they want to divert attention away from the paedo et al.
That’s it, precisely. They’re trying to distract everyone from the pervert in Royal Lodge and his grifter wife. It’s not working, though.
LOL Oh, he sounds bitter.
Also: “In the past, designers used to pay celebrities and big names to sit in their front row — and while that practice has fallen by the wayside, brands will shell out big money to get the celebs and their entourage to their shows, put them up, house, feed and dress them.”
— What? So, do they, or don’t they pay celebrities to come to their shows?
Yes that sort of thing isn’t done anymore, except of course when it is. This guy is a schmuck.
I’ll say what my boss used to say when she wasn’t having it: “And?” If they did spend 250,000 dollars, which I doubt, it was money well-spent.
I knew this was another Paula Froelich (formerly of page Six in its heyday) special before I even clicked on it. One has-been quoting another has-been.
Lots of “former” clients listed.
Nobody want him now.
Call the whaahmbulance!