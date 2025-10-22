Stylist Phillip Bloch: Balenciaga spent about $250K on Duchess Meghan’s appearance

Last week, I noted that the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week on October 4th would become a weeks-long story as Abandonment Issues Isle screamed and cried about it. I compared it to the weeks-long trauma of “Meghan looked hot in a red dress” last year. God, they were absolutely furious about that red dress! But I think Meghan’s PFW appearance was even bigger. It was global, she got international headlines, and it was THE celebrity appearance of Paris Fashion Week. What I didn’t predict is that Meghan turning up for Balenciaga would upset some of the bitter bitches who work with other labels and other celebrities. Well, stylist Phillip Bloch had some thoughts about Meghan, Balenciaga and whether an appearance fee was involved.

Jaws dropped when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, swanned into the Balenciaga show in Paris last week. But don’t worry — she didn’t break her own bank to get there. While the brand’s new design head, Pierpaolo Piccioli, claimed Meghan “reached out to him and said she’d love to come” to his show — she didn’t spend any of her money on it.

In the past, designers used to pay celebrities and big names to sit in their front row — and while that practice has fallen by the wayside, brands will shell out big money to get the celebs and their entourage to their shows, put them up, house, feed and dress them.

Uber stylist Phillip Bloch, who has worked with Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman in the past, told me, “I would imagine everything was paid for — travel, hotel, clothing, cars, and of course security in madame’s case because we know it’s such a big issue with her.”

Bloch estimates Meghan’s all-white couture ensemble that she wore to the actual show — and the all black ensemble she wore a day later — cost at least $50,000 each. “Gifted, of course — she does like her freebies,” Bloch said, and continued that she was likely flown private as “if she had flown public or first class, it would have let the secret out — someone would have seen her and said something. It was a genius move for Balenciaga — to help them rebrand after that whole pedophilia fiasco.”

In November 2022, Balenciaga released two advertising campaigns that sparked major public backlash for featuring disturbing images— showing young children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage / BDSM gear like leather harnesses and straps, amidst props like empty wine glasses and champagne flutes. The campaign sparked outrage online, with hashtags like #BoycottBalenciaga trending. The brand’s creative director at the time, Demna Gvasalia, eventually stepped down earlier this year.

The Paris outing was also a good idea for Meghan, Bloch told me. “She needs good, good press!” He laughed. “She hasn’t played the fashion card (in years). It’s an easy way to get attention, and she has the credentials to bolster it to be an epic event. And it was.”

It’s also smart for Meghan, who is leaning now towards becoming an influencer — promising shorter, online how-to videos (as opposed to longer shows with Netflix — which have bombed)… and to eventually get paid to be the face of a brand.

”That will keep the lights on in Montecito,” Bloch laughed.

It’s going to turn out that Bloch wanted to style Meghan or work with Balenciaga and he got turned down, right? Either that or he was working with someone who attended the Balenciaga show and that celebrity got zero attention because Meghan was there. That’s the vibe I’m getting from his interview – utter bitterness. Anyway, I thought it was obvious that Balenciaga picked up the tab for Meghan and her team for the appearance. That’s literally why Jill Smoller (Meghan’s agent and Serena Williams’ agent) was along for the ride. It was BUSINESS! But I also think Meghan got an appearance fee. The problem for Bloch and all of the other stylists and publicists is now all of the other major labels are going to want Meghan at THEIR shows too. They want those headlines, they want that heat and attention.

Incidentally, here’s what Pierpaolo Piccioli actually said about Meghan to New York Magazine:

  1. JanetDR says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:11 am

    While it is wonderful seeing Meghan in the spotlight, it’s also fun to watch her haters try to put a bad spin on it. 🤣

    Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:13 am

    He sounds incredibly bitter and is trying to minimize her impact and popularity. ” Needs to keep the lights on”? Her husband just gave away two million dollars they are fine. ” She loves her freebies”? He’s just parroting tabloid talking points. Her show wasn’t a flop, her business isn’t failing. Do they even listen to themselves? If her value was on the downturn why would fashion houses want her to come?

    I also don’t discount what Law Roach said about the pervasive racism in the fashion world. I wouldn’t be shocked if you’ll start to get even more people being snarky assholes about the attention Meghan received that they felt should have gone elsewhere.

    Reply
    • Happy Peregrine says:
      October 22, 2025 at 8:20 am

      I saw the people he has worked with and went – oh. So his hey day was in the 90’s- early 00’s. And now none of those people named will ever return his calls. Way to shoot yourself in the dick.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      October 22, 2025 at 8:37 am

      Right? She loves her freebies? How the hell would he know that? The tabloids say that and he’s repeating it. We have no idea how much Meghan is sent for free or where she spends her money. Either way, she’s not going around and begging for freebies.

      Reply
    • Chelsea says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:53 am

      That comment made me think he might actually be a deranger because if you don’t follow Meghan closely why are you name dropping Montecito like that? This is beyond just normal fashion bitchiness.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:59 am

      His comments are awful and bitter. If he had just talked about the payment aspect of it, or Balenciaga covering her flight etc – that would have been one thing. A bit insider baseball if you will. But he had to get in his digs which just made him look petty and bitter. And I’m sure celebs are taking note and he’s being crossed off more lists as a potential stylist.

      Reply
  3. Maxine Branch says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Saw this interview before, thanks for the refresher. Seems to me this was a casual get for Meghan, not what some media has tried to suggest that she invited herself. Meghan wanted to show support for a friend, nothing more. Her outing to PFW grew large because she is Meghan, a very stylish woman who maintains her privacy as she navigates life. All the noise re money, travel, clothing, etc is the bonus you get with her stature for representing the fashion house. Agree, this person sounds bitter.

    Reply
  4. Gina says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:15 am

    I’m still in awe about her white ensemble. This outfit, together with her youthful, clean appearance (makeup + hairstyle + accessories), was the epitome of elegance and high class.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:20 am

      Me too! She was jaw droopingly gorgeous and that makes the mentally unstable people loose their minds.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:12 am

      I’m all about that black dress. She looked smokin in it. And the shoes, too. Suck it, derangers.

      Reply
    • Bqm says:
      October 22, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      Still not a fan of the white ensemble. The black was perfection. But the white did what it was supposed to do. Be a showstopper. And if they paid, boy did they get their money’s worth! I couldn’t even tell you who else had a show at PFW but I know balenciaga did.

      Reply
  5. Happy Peregrine says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

    Oh noes. She – allegedly – got her trip paid for! Which is common courtesy in the fashion world when you are a guest meant to highlight the work and achievements of an individual you admire and respect.

    Also – b please. If you don’t think those outfits were made for Meghan with multiple fittings and direct styling advice from the head friend himself …..

    And lastly – think of it like this – it’s the best investment the company and brand has ever made.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 22, 2025 at 11:05 am

      This is an excellent point. Meghan was fitted for those clothes. Of course this was all gratis.

      And it paid off spectacularly for the designer.

      Reply
      • Faraway says:
        October 22, 2025 at 2:07 pm

        the video of Pierpaolo: doesn’t say that Meghan asked him to. Ome to his show! Says they were texting and it came up and she said she would love to come to his show. To me it implies he asked/invited her and she replied that she would love to.
        And yet the spin the gutter press put on this..,! Honest!

  6. Eleonor says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

    I like how people are mad at Meghan being at the fashion show and try to come up with all the craziest stories. And then when you ask the question to PPP he simply says “oh well we text each other all the times” and that make people even angrier LOL

    Reply
    • B says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:32 am

      Right?? Meghan just existing drives these people crazy but when they get a reminder she’s happy, connected or rich it makes them even loonier. Having to be admitted, foaming at the mouth, pissing on themselves insane.

      Reply
  7. Julia says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:17 am

    Bloch is just bitter because he’s not a big thing in fashion anymore. He had some big moments earlier in his career but the big stars don’t come to him anymore. He’s washed up still living vicariously on the big names he styled in the 90s. A listers are not calling anymore and he’s reduced to giving bitter quotes to Newsnation about a woman he’s never met.

    Reply
    • Bings says:
      October 22, 2025 at 9:30 am

      And based on his response, he will stay bitter and washed up.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:08 am

      Based on Blockhead’s bitterness, it seems like he’s the one trying to make a few pennies off the back of someone he doesn’t even know. Oh well, I guess it’ll keep his lights on.

      Reply
  8. samipup says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:30 am

    FWIW, every time I read about something fashion industry related, I remember Andre` Leon Talley.

    Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:39 am

    Bloch is a blockhead who is so jealous. She is a friend of the designer and she loves his work. She wanted to help him and she did. Yes she was put up in hotel and expenses paid but so is everyone else’s who does this.

    Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:44 am

    So Meghan reached out to congratulate Piccioli and said something about how it wasn’t in the cards for her to actually go to the show. And Piccioli talked to his team, who put together a trip that even bitter beyatch Bloch can’t help calling a “genius” PR move for Balenciaga. Ignore all the stuff about “I would imagine it cost $250k,” and you’ve got a pretty straightforward arrangement that benefits both sides in addition to honoring a longstanding friendship between Meghan and Piccioli. Cry harder, Bloch.

    Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      October 22, 2025 at 8:52 am

      I am a huge fan of PPP work, and I am still pretty mad at Valentino replacing him with Alessandro Michele FFS.
      For Bloch (WHO?): haters gonna hate.

      Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:52 am

    I don’t see what the problem is. Designers do this all time for celebrities. I hope she really was paid to be at the show.

    Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:02 am

    The black look was just perfection. But (and I know I’m gonna get yelled at for this take, so let me preface it by saying I love Meghan, usually love her style, and no, I wouldn’t prefer anything Kate might wear) I kinda hate the white look. I’ve tried to like it, but I can’t. It’s too much fabric without doing anything particularly interesting with it, and it’s swallowing her (the bare shoulder prevents this effect in the black look). It’s giving Miranda Priestly toga party. It’s giving Michelin Man at an ashram. I’m sure she’ll knock it out of the park at the next event she attends, but this is a (very rare!) miss to me.

    Reply
  13. Kittenmom says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:09 am

    You know who really loves their freebies? Willy and Waity. Luxury yacht vacations and borrowed private jets, oh my!

    Reply
  14. Libra says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Why is this even news? Conventions, continuing education conferences, etc all pay their speakers ‘ expenses and an honorarium. Nothing new here.

    Reply
  15. Number23KitKeller says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:38 am

    This whole industry is insane. $250k for someone to attend a FASHION SHOW?! Eat the rich.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      October 22, 2025 at 4:28 pm

      I’m with you. I like Meghan, don’t blame her a bit for doing it, but when I see that they just got a humanitarian award right after a fashion house spent a quarter of a million, including private air travel to get her there, I sort of cringe. Think how much that kind of money would have helped food insecure people.

      Don’t get me wrong, people. I love Harry and Meghan. But pick a lane. Humanitarian or accepting freebies to wear nice clothes. This is something Sarah Ferguson would do.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        October 22, 2025 at 5:20 pm

        Well we know Balenciaga will be feeding the poor during fashion week and won’t be looking for faces to bring attention to the billion dollar business. It’s nice to know you can’t help people if you wear free clothes.

  16. Ameerah M says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Bloch hasn’t been relevant in years and it’s clear that he is attempting to fix that by having Meghan’s name in his mouth. He’s also friends with Trump and Melania. He’s HAS BEEN trash.

    Reply
  17. Harla says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:42 am

    The bitter hag energy is making my chuckle!

    Reply
  18. HeatherC says:
    October 22, 2025 at 9:52 am

    $250,000? That’s it? She looked like a million bucks and generated at least that much in free publicity and coverage. PPP and Balenciaga got off cheap in the debut of a rebranding.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      October 22, 2025 at 10:43 am

      That’s just his guesstimate. He knows nothing. And not surprising he would give an interview with NewsNation. Trash attracts trash.

      Reply
  19. Wash says:
    October 22, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Fashion blogs moved on from this story weeks ago so I’m puzzled why people are shocked that the tabloids are still trying to get mileage out of it.

    Reply
  20. Chaine says:
    October 22, 2025 at 11:11 am

    How could each of these two outfits cost $50,000? These were not hand beaded wedding gowns. They are nice looking but ultimately very simple, monochrome ensembles. Make it make sense!

    Reply
  21. L4Frimaire says:
    October 22, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    Why are they still reeling over Meghan in Paris? It was definitely a surprise but the way these critics can’t stop talking about it really has them shook. She looked fabulous, was a memorable trip and created a lot of buzz for Balenciaga, but why are these people stuck on it?

    Reply
    • AOC says:
      October 22, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      Because they want to divert attention away from the paedo et al.

      Reply
      • booboocita says:
        October 22, 2025 at 3:45 pm

        That’s it, precisely. They’re trying to distract everyone from the pervert in Royal Lodge and his grifter wife. It’s not working, though.

  22. bisynaptic says:
    October 22, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    LOL Oh, he sounds bitter.
    Also: “In the past, designers used to pay celebrities and big names to sit in their front row — and while that practice has fallen by the wayside, brands will shell out big money to get the celebs and their entourage to their shows, put them up, house, feed and dress them.”
    — What? So, do they, or don’t they pay celebrities to come to their shows?

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    October 22, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    I’ll say what my boss used to say when she wasn’t having it: “And?” If they did spend 250,000 dollars, which I doubt, it was money well-spent.

    Reply
  24. Blujfly says:
    October 22, 2025 at 1:33 pm

    I knew this was another Paula Froelich (formerly of page Six in its heyday) special before I even clicked on it. One has-been quoting another has-been.

    Reply
  25. martha says:
    October 22, 2025 at 3:56 pm

    Lots of “former” clients listed.

    Nobody want him now.

    Call the whaahmbulance!

    Reply

