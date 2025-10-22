Ryan Coogler says he’s rebooting the X-Files because his mom is a fan



In March 2023 Ryan Coogler announced his Chris Carter-approved reboot of The X-Files, which will air on Disney+. I’m SO excited! Details have been scarce so far, but last week, rumors emerged that Danielle Deadwyler was the frontrunner for a starring role. Our last official update, however, came from Coogler’s Sinners promo tour back in May, when he revealed that he’d been in touch with Gillian Anderson and promised that some of the episodes would be “really f-king scary.”

Coogler was asked about the reboot during a Sinners screening last weekend. (It’s back in theaters for Halloween.) He’s still holding his cards close to his chest, but did reveal the reason why he took on The X-Files as his next project: he’s doing it for his mom, who is a huge fan.

Ryan Coogler made his first “Creed” film because his father Ira loved the “Rocky” franchise. Now it’s his mom Joselyn’s turn. Coogler tells me he signed on to reboot “The X-Files” because his mother was a big fan of the Fox sci-fi drama series. “Like my relationship with ‘Rocky’ with my dad, ‘The X-Files’ is one of those things with my mom,” Coogler told me Friday at the Cinespia “Sinners” screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. “My mom means the world to me — she’s actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.” As for rumors that Danielle Deadwyler is being eyed to star in the reboot, Coogler laughed, “I can neither confirm or deny.” The same goes for possible appearances by original “X-Files” stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

[From Variety]

Rebooting The X-Files for his mom is a grade-A Mother’s Day/birthday/Christmas present. Like, how do you even top that? I also had no idea that Ryan made the new Rocky movies for his dad! That’s pretty awesome. He did such a good job with both of them, too. This just reaffirms my faith that his X-Files is going to be really good. You don’t want to disappoint your mom!

That said, I was underwhelmed by the “new” seasons that we got in 2016 and 2018. However, they were technically continuations of the original story and Ryan’s project is a straight-up reboot. Oh, I can’t wait! I hope the Danielle Deadwyler rumors are true because I’ve really liked her in everything I’ve seen her in so far. If we’re to presume that she’s playing the Scully-adjacent character, then who would we like to see as the Mulder-based one? I’m going with Manny Jacinto. If Star Wars doesn’t want him, then put him in a suit, give him a badge, and let us watch him uncover monsters, aliens, and government conspiracies in between throwing pencils at the ceiling.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images