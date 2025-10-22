Ryan Coogler says he’s rebooting the X-Files because his mom is a fan

In March 2023 Ryan Coogler announced his Chris Carter-approved reboot of The X-Files, which will air on Disney+. I’m SO excited! Details have been scarce so far, but last week, rumors emerged that Danielle Deadwyler was the frontrunner for a starring role. Our last official update, however, came from Coogler’s Sinners promo tour back in May, when he revealed that he’d been in touch with Gillian Anderson and promised that some of the episodes would be “really f-king scary.”
Coogler was asked about the reboot during a Sinners screening last weekend. (It’s back in theaters for Halloween.) He’s still holding his cards close to his chest, but did reveal the reason why he took on The X-Files as his next project: he’s doing it for his mom, who is a huge fan.
Ryan Coogler made his first “Creed” film because his father Ira loved the “Rocky” franchise. Now it’s his mom Joselyn’s turn. Coogler tells me he signed on to reboot “The X-Files” because his mother was a big fan of the Fox sci-fi drama series.
“Like my relationship with ‘Rocky’ with my dad, ‘The X-Files’ is one of those things with my mom,” Coogler told me Friday at the Cinespia “Sinners” screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. “My mom means the world to me — she’s actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”
As for rumors that Danielle Deadwyler is being eyed to star in the reboot, Coogler laughed, “I can neither confirm or deny.” The same goes for possible appearances by original “X-Files” stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.
Rebooting The X-Files for his mom is a grade-A Mother’s Day/birthday/Christmas present. Like, how do you even top that? I also had no idea that Ryan made the new Rocky movies for his dad! That’s pretty awesome. He did such a good job with both of them, too. This just reaffirms my faith that his X-Files is going to be really good. You don’t want to disappoint your mom!
That said, I was underwhelmed by the “new” seasons that we got in 2016 and 2018. However, they were technically continuations of the original story and Ryan’s project is a straight-up reboot. Oh, I can’t wait! I hope the Danielle Deadwyler rumors are true because I’ve really liked her in everything I’ve seen her in so far. If we’re to presume that she’s playing the Scully-adjacent character, then who would we like to see as the Mulder-based one? I’m going with Manny Jacinto. If Star Wars doesn’t want him, then put him in a suit, give him a badge, and let us watch him uncover monsters, aliens, and government conspiracies in between throwing pencils at the ceiling.
Photos credit: Justin Ng/Avalon, Lounis Tiar/Avalon, Cat Morley/Avalon, Getty
I enjoyed the 2016 reboot.
I could tell it was written by people who KNEW the first seasons by heart, full of references.
And I found myself screaming when the cigarette smoking man cameo appereance.
Also: if the original cast get involved make sure you give Gillian Anderson whatever salary she wants. That’s Dana Scully we are talking about.
Much success!!! Loved “Sinners”!
Man, I don’t know. I like Coogler’s work, I’m just not sure we need a reboot of the show. I was such a fan of the original that I’m skeptical this will be good.
That said, I will of course be watching it. Fingers crossed it turns out to be great!
Jacinto! Oh, one hot scene with Jacinto and Anderson!
I will watch anything Coogler does! I’m going to see Sinners on IMAX next week! For the fourth time. Yes, it is that good. So happy they are re-releasing it for Halloween! Also, Zinzi is so beautiful.
I guess I’ll have to miss this since I canceled my Disney+ and seriously wonder if the reason they didn’t finally reinstate Kimmel was because they and the shareholders were pissed they had counted on all those people who canceled to be paying the higher rates the were rolling out
Well, if he’s doing it for his Mom, I have to love him for that alone. Go Mom!
as a OG fan of 30 years, i’m not seeing this as “the x-files”. it simply isn’t. but it will probably be a great show and a lot of fun! will def watch it. if andersons joins, i’d be thrilled! pay her all the big bucks she always deserved!