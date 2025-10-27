Sophie Turner split from Peregrine Pearson & is now dating Chris Martin?

In late 2023, newly divorced Sophie Turner started dating Peregrine Pearson, a titled toff. Pearson will one day become the Viscount Cowdray, and he seemed well-connected in elite British circles. Surprisingly, they seemed to get pretty serious about each other and they dated for the better part of two years. I actually thought they were still together, but apparently not. Apparently, Sophie is now dating Chris Martin!! Chris and Dakota Johnson ended their eight-year relationship at some point this year, and I’m still mad at him for wasting her time. Well, he’s about to waste the time of a much younger woman now. Man, he really has a physical type, doesn’t he?

She’s the glamorous Game Of Thrones actress who seemed poised to marry into the aristocracy – but now I can reveal that Sophie Turner has swapped her posh boyfriend the Hon. Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson for Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. I hear the singer, 48, who recently split from American actress Dakota Johnson, went on a ‘secret date’ with Sophie, 29, shortly after she and Perry called it quits after nearly two years together. Despite several reports of splits and reconciliations between Pearson and Turner over the summer, insiders tell me that the couple officially broke up after a high-society wedding in late September. My spies say they were seen there bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dancefloor. Sophie did not mope around feeling glum about losing her Viscount-in-waiting for long as I hear she went on a date with Martin the very next week. Martin, who famously ‘consciously uncoupled’ from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in London this summer with a string of Wembley dates as part of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour. But while Sophie appears to have moved on with the Coldplay frontman, it seems Perry didn’t waste much time, either. My sources say the heir to the Cowdray estate in West Sussex was seen at a trendy West London nightclub last week, hand-in-hand with a willowy, long-legged blonde who had an uncanny – and rather amusing – resemblance to Sophie. A representative for Sophie Turner declined to comment.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is just a funny line: “My spies say they were seen there bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dancefloor.” “Feverish snogs” is an especially delightful phrase. It really paints a picture of Sophie and Peregrine’s mercurial relationship too, and it had to have ended badly for both of them to split and then immediately run off with other people. As for Chris… my dude, you are 48 years old. Why in the world are you a 28-year-old divorced mom’s rebound after she broke up with a toff?? My lord, Chris is such a cliche.





