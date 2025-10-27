George Clooney calls the Louvre heist cool, ‘I was very proud of those guys’

George Clooney has been making the festival rounds for his latest film for what feels like the longest two months of promotion that even wife Amal’s showgirl couture can’t save. The movie is Jay Kelly, helmed by Noah Baumbach from a script he cowrote with Emily Mortimer. I like Emily Mortimer a lot, but the film is giving budget It’s A Wonderful Life, and has been getting mid-to-scatching reviews. This was the part of the IMDb logline that had me rolling my eyes: “Poignant and humor-filled, pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories.” Us writers can be really obnoxious with our writerly flourishes, so on behalf of the community I apologize for “pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories.”
Thankfully the end is in sight, with the theatrical release date less than a month away on November 14. But before George can pack up and return to the farm in France where he and Amal are raising their twins — that’s where George does the school run! — he attended the LA premiere last week, where multiple outlets asked him to weigh in on the recent Louvre heist. You know, because George played a thief in Ocean’s Eleven. George’s take was as glib as we’ve come to expect from him:
The Louvre heist has prompted reactions of awe, disbelief, and outrage — but George Clooney is one of the few onlookers who feel both pride and a tinge of jealousy.
The actor, who portrayed dapper casino thief Danny Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven and its sequels, reflected on the audacious burglary in which a group of thieves stole more than $100 million worth of historic jewels from Paris’ foremost museum on Sunday.
“It was cool,” Clooney said of the Louvre theft during an interview with Variety on the Jay Kelly red carpet. “I mean, it’s terrible. But if you’re a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.”
The Michael Clayton star added that he’s unsure if the culprits will evade authorities. “I wonder if they’re going to catch these guys,” he said. “They seem to have done a pretty good job at getting away with it.”
Clooney’s comments came as part of a broader conversation about another Ocean’s installment, which the actor has sporadically teased over the past few weeks. “I think we should rob the Louvre,” he suggested for the long-awaited sequel’s plot. “But somebody’s already done it, man, I dunno.”
It seems that Clooney would settle for just being retroactively inserted into existing footage of the thieves descending from the museum on an electric ladder. “I think you gotta put me in, CGI me into that basket coming out of the Louvre,” Clooney told the Associated Press at the same event. “I think you should do that.”
The Fantastic Mr. Fox star also expressed his admiration for the thieves’ audacity during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the same event. “I was amazed that it was in the middle of broad daylight. Insane,” he said. “But every place gets robbed, I guess.”
I’m sure the French will be ever so thrilled to welcome George home on the heels of him making light of the theft of their $100 million crown jewels. The solidarité is moving. Look, I know more than a few of us have been swept up in the excitement of it all, given how brazen and swift the heist was. But there’s a noted difference between being captivated by a stunning event, versus downright rooting for the robbers. Plus, we’ve also been in equal measure, if not a touch more concerned about the fate of the jewels; lamenting the prospects of the pieces being broken down (i.e., destroyed) into unrecognizable parts, or being kept in pristine condition… but in a private oligarch’s collection never to be seen by the public again. I’m not getting a whiff of any of that kind of concern from George’s comments here. Rather, he’s centering himself based on a flimsy connection (that he once played a heister) and riffing on how the situation relates to him, without delving into any of the consequences. Hmm, why does this feel familiar?
Oh, and George need wonder no more about the thieves being caught: news broke on Sunday, one week after the crime was committed, that two suspects had been arrested. Though there’s been no word yet on if any of the jewels were recovered. Maybe they’ll turn up on a farm somewhere.
photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Julie Edwards/Avalon, Cover Images
Go on George, tell us you’re a d!ck without telling us you’re a d!ck
I came here to say to say he’s closer to Amal’s parents age than hers..,… thanks for the comments grandpa
Dude-could you just go away AND keep your opinions to yourself?
WTaF? The Oceans movies are fun but they’re about stealing cash from casinos, not priceless historical artifacts.
Yes! However, George wants to talk about George and how George is so George about the George… I meant, the theft.
LMFAO!
Shut up, Grandpa George.
I think older people are allowed to speak too? Though in this instance what he’s said is ridiculous.
That tracks! Go sit down you useless pos. Nobody wants to hear your very old thoughts on things. He just can’t stop stepping in it!
I always thought there was something wrong with him — I don’t like cruel pranks, and he loves them — but this seals it. WTF does this mean? “But if you’re a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys.” Is he full-on delusional? Can he be any more conceited? He’ll be thrilled to know that he’s so insulting and senile and materialistic that he sounds like Trump.
Seriously, substitute Trump for Clooney, and it tracks completely. They sound exactly alike.
@FYI – They both flex their power – free to say whatever the hell they want while the rest of us should be obsequious and watch what we say. Neither of them are funny but they both think they are because everyone around them treats them like they’re brilliant at everything.
GC has always been smug, arrogant, vain.
But now he’s gone fully insufferable. Disgustingly so.
I was happy to read that two have been caught, even if the breaking media reports made the police a lot more difficult.
And if things that I’ve so far only read on Open-Source Intelligence posts are true, the apparent mastermind, Pierre Malinowski, is Franco-Russian, with ties to Putin, the fascist Le Pen family, and the French Foreign Legion. He has had people steal artwork and valuables before.
I am in no way surprised, between his active friendship with and professional promotion of a domestic abuser and his interference in US politics we know everything we need to about this guy. He’s completely removed from reality and unless it directly affects HIM then laugh and shrug I guess.
I read an article last night about him being super patronising to Adam Sandler on a film they recently worked on because of course, Adam Sandler needs ‘protecting’ and isn’t a successful grown man who’s good with where he’s at.
I have begun actively despising this man
He’s become insufferable with age — all smugness and entitlement. True humanitarians like Robert Redford and Paul Newman are a dying breed. Clooney just doesn’t measure up & no matter how hard he tries, he never will.
Shutting up is free, George.
okay, pepaw 🙄
Any actor known for heist movies/shows is going to say something glib about this when asked because they’re expected to say something glib about it. Matt Bomer said on instagram that he had nothing to do with the Louvre along with a picture of his character from White Collar in Paris. It’s not that serious.
Correct. There’s a new Now You See Me movie coming out and Lionsgate is also leaning into the story for publicity. It’s funny how we all love capers until it’s real life. I’m not too fussed. No one is about to lose money and those jewels are only “priceless” because terrible people in history owned them. Meh.
Tell that to the unarmed guards who had guns stuck in their faces. I’m sure they appreciate the ‘fuss’.
Hm. I think they’re priceless because they’re of historical significance to the French nation; the defeat of those “terrible people” is part of their cultural narrative.
They are most certainly worth serious money, aside from the history: $100 million worth of diamonds, sapphires, and emeralds. So, yeah, that is lost money.
I don’t agree. Think of the potential for loss of life if they had been caught, or the loss of a job because of potential leaks or lapses in security. Theft is NOT a victimless crime despite what people think. It doesn’t matter if terrible people owned this or Sister Mary Frances.
I think it’s one thing that us plebes who are getting robbed by oligarchs can appreciate bonding over the jewel heist. George is an extremely wealthy man who will never have to worry about grocery prices, how he’s going to feed his kids or if he’ll be able to afford to go to the doctor when he gets sick. Read the room, George.
I think there’s also a difference between “hey Egypt pulled at heist at the British museum and stole their history back” and legitimate artifacts of French history – on display for even plebs to see – were stolen and sold to a foreign oligarch. Plus, they were hella pretty and I’d like to visit Louvre to see them myself.
Where did the jewels come from in the first place? How were they obtained?
Yeah, I googled that before I posted, honestly. They originated in the early French monarchy, which was of course cruel and oppressive but the jewels themselves are still part of French history, much more so than artifacts stolen from Egypt in the 20th century are part of British history.
We could go deeper and question where the raw materials for the jewels were sourced, but likewise we could question that for every piece of rarefied art.
The jewels stolen were not from the early monarchy, they were worn by prominent women of the Napoleonic courts and by Marie-Amelie. It’s worth pointing out that all of these women were eventually exiled and left these pieces in France.
Mon dieu! i love george clooney as much as anyone but i think his comments are spectacularly tone deaf.
Was he dropped on his head at some point?
He really has not aged well, physically or mentally. Ick.
Those thieves pointed guns at the unarmed guards! Yeah that’s real cool, threatening to kill someone. Real people were victims here, not just sparkly rocks.
I’ve always liked him though I also think he is an arrogant azz. What a goof though. He looks like he is in constant pain. Much older than his years.
This heist was traumatic and a national embarrassment to France, so his comments are extremely crass. But to be quoted as saying he’s a “professional thief” due to his role in fictitious movies is very bizarre amd quite stupid.
“Professional thief” what an insufferable dumbass.
He looks a little frail there.
And WTH! I am sick of people normalizing crime. Luigi Mangione is a cold blooded murderer. I don’t care if his victim ws dirt or walked on water, it is MURDER. The guys that robbed the Louvre were daring, but they are criminals. Maybe George should stop and think who might have potentially been killed if they had been caught, who may lose their job because of this.
Ever since his editorial against President Biden, George has been dead to me.
To you, to me, and (I presume) to Joe and Jill Biden.
He really thinks he’s somebody because he plays make-believe as a profession.
I had no idea they lived in France.
He’s not aging well, is he? Tired old crank.
It’s kind of embarrassing!