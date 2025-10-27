Support for the monarchy has fallen below 50% & King Charles was heckled today

Over the weekend, Labour MP Graham Stringer said: “Prince Andrew has done more for republicanism than anyone since Oliver Cromwell. Queen Elizabeth II ensured the Royal family had almost universal support during her reign — even among some quiet republicans. Prince Andrew has damaged that. He has almost completely undone that work.” It’s true, but I also think it’s unfair to put this entirely on Andrew. The endgame is upon us because of Sarah Ferguson, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales as well. If anything, I put more of the blame on Charles. So just how bad has October been for the Windsors? Hilariously, support for monarchy has now dipped below 50%, and a solid majority of British citizens believe that the institution knew about Andrew’s depravity and turned a blind eye.
A poll has said support for the monarchy in the UK has fallen below 50%. The survey carried out by Savanta suggests just 46% of the public back keeping the royal family, with 39% saying they oppose it. This is down from 60% in a similar Savanta poll carried out in June.
Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic, says it shows the monarchy is in “serious trouble” on the back of a torrid week in which Prince Andrew was forced to drop his remaining titles following further allegations around his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Other key findings in the poll included 71% saying they do not believe Andrew’s claims of innocence, 77% saying he should face a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse, and 70% saying police have not taken enough action against him.
The poll also asked if people believe the royal family knew about Andrew’s alleged behaviour before it was publicly reported, to which 61% said yes.
Smith said: “The monarchy is in serious trouble. This isn’t just about Andrew, it’s about all of them, the whole institution. No wonder the public don’t believe Andrew, but it’s worrying for the royals that people believe William and Charles knew about the allegations before they broke in the press. People clearly want a wider inquiry, and the authorities need to deliver. We need to know who knew what, and when. It is devastating in a democracy to have so many believe we’re not equal in law and this is possibly part of the reason support for the monarchy has fallen below 50%. Our politicians are completely out of touch with public opinion on this. Clearly the loss of titles was never going to be enough of a punishment. We now need a full inquiry, criminal investigation and a national debate about the monarchy and why it is so obviously corrupt.”
Elsewhere in the poll, which was commissioned by Republic, a whopping 76% said the royals are not treated equally to the general public when it comes to breaking the law. Almost 60% of those asked also said the late Queen Elizabeth did too much to protect her son.
[From The National]
Royal biography Andrew Lownie telegraphed all of this last week, repeatedly saying that the public was way ahead of the monarchy, Downing Street and Parliament on the Andrew issue, and that the establishment has really failed to get ahead of these issues and deal with them properly. We still see that right now, with the hand-wringing about where Andrew and Fergie will live. They *should* be retired to the closest prison, Andrew especially. The monarchy should be leading the charge to demand a criminal investigation into Andrew. But that’s just it – it’s not like Charles and the rest of them are protecting Andrew out of loyalty or love. They’re worried that Andrew’s blatant criminality will be used as a Trojan horse to investigate and change the larger issues within the monarchy.
Charles was out today and he got heckled and protested by Republic.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974326044, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974326056, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996578922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 996579270, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.,Image: 996583685, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Avalon
-
-
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade, London, UK, 08 May 2025.,Image: 996697000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla host an official dinner and reception for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia, Samoa on day six of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Samoa
When: 25 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Protests ahead of the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Mar 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
London premiere of ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ at the Royal Festival Hall
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2025
Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Uh oh seems the match has been lit! They thought it would be the very moral and kind and giving and very charismatic Sussexes that would burn the monarchy down but nope it’s the depraved pedo and his ex-wife that have lit the match! Finally the depravity is too much.
And yet, the comments about Meghan continue to be disgusting. Here’s one from Sunday, ” the only time I ever want to see her name in this paper is her obituary, her incarceration or her divorce “. Seriously. SHE is the one being treated as the criminal. Andrew and Fergi e get a pass because he’s not been changed with a crime.
Yes they will keep beating that dead horse but the public is speaking more and more and it’s the pedos head they want and Chuckles for protecting him. They can put their nasty articles full of lies about Meg out there but the public see it for what it is and that’s look over here not over there bullshit.
The media commentary is to blame for the comments. Since 2020 certain sections of the media have been promising ruin for Meghan and many believed it. The fact that she continues to be a rich lady living a happy life with her family whilst the uk royals are going through tough times is difficult for the trolls to accept. They were promised something that hasn’t happened. It makes them miserable!
@Susan Collins, yes, the lies about Meghan are a deflection and it’s becoming more apparent, I agree. But will anything change?
Probably not until the monarchy is dead and buried and we all know that won’t happen anytime soon unfortunately.
I’m not surprised. I think the deterioration of the Windsor brand has been obvious to many for quite some time. The Royal stenographers have been frequently misleading their readers (a small fraction of the population) with yougov emotional support polls about who is the most popular Royal. 😂
I hope the heckling continues and becomes deafening may this haunt him and his disturbing heir for the rest of their lives. They all have actively supported and protected the pedo (which is a crime itself) so they deserve everything they get from the public. Would love to see their approval ratings drop below 25% before the year ends.
Whilst i think the current uk royals are responsible for the problems the monarchy is facing it’s untrue to say the monarchy had almost universal support during Elizabeth’s reign. Republican sentiment has always existed and people who disapproved of the monarchy has been around 25%-33% for years now. I’m British and come from a family that doesn’t have any interest in the current crop of working royals. My mother has hated Charles and Camilla since the 90s! She was never a fan of Elizabeth either.
Came here for exactly this – Elizabeth’s support was definitely not universal. I also think the media may be conflating “inertia and indifference” with “approval”. There were a lot of people for whom the Queen was just an institution that they barely thought about. The more people actually find out about what the royals are up to the worse it will be for the monarchy.
That was my experience as well when I lived in the UK. People didn’t really care about them. They were just in the background as an old institution.
Ironically, their thirst for fame may lead to places they do not like. The BRF has been allowed to be completely corrupt because of the lack of transparency and accountability. Ironically, Charles’ and William’ thirst for fame may bring a scrutiy they do not want. Greater visibility is not really great for corrupt people who have stuff to hide.
They have been lulled into a false security because they have had the tabloid press under their thumb.
Andrew should be investigated. The Andrew problem has been a very blatant example that not everyone is equal under the law. The royals are above the law. Charles and William are above the law. All while getting SG money, duchy money and peppercorn leases. All while claiming to be living a life of duty and service… to the crown, but they like us to believe it’s service to the people too which of course it is not. They can all GTFOH.
When you lie so much in the press over and over for lifetimes, you run the risk of believing your own lies. That’s how you get so far behind the public. They created a bubble they couldn’t see out of.
Interesting article in UK Mirror today: ‘Prince Andrew scandal shows it’s time for the royal culture of secrecy to end’
Totally agree with that sentiment. All the royal households should with immediate effect have to publish full financials, and also with immediate effect their Wills should be public documents post-probate like everyone else.
There’s sufficient evidence to suggest the RF has abused this secrecy, so it now ends. Fair?
While I’m sorry to see a man dying of cancer get heckled, I fully support an Epstein inquiry in Britain. It may be the only way we in the US will get information, since the Republicans are engaged in a full-scale cover-up.
Given how toxic the monarchy has become, wouldn’t this be a good time for everyone to distance themselves from all things royal? Andrew ‘dropping’ his titles might be just an empty gesture, but if I were his daughters, I’d do the same.
King Charles had the golden goose in Meghan Markle. If he had just supported her in the Firm he would have been seen as the King who modernized and revolutionized the Monarchy. The man who welcomed a Black woman into the family and protected (or even uplifted) her would have received respect. But he chose to send the two most charismatic royals away and now he is paying the price. His family legacy is dying on their own sword of white supremacism. .
Yay
Oh absolutely, but I’m so glad the Sussex family is a half a world away and their children have never been around the pedo uncle or the other leftovers who protect the pedo.
Backing Meghan would have meant showing up the future Queen as lazy and ineffective, the Monarchy came first.
ITA. As much as we like to imagine Meghan being the change the monarchy needed, the monarchy has demonstrated time and again that it’s incapable of change. Diana became a presence on the world stage and shook the firm to its core. She’s gone but the royals remain. Charles is not interested in modernity, and the ugly prejudice that has become the norm only reinforces his stance.
He should have welcomed Meghan regardless of her skin tone. At the time, he was the future head of the church. He allowed courtiers and Scooter to persuade him that the Sussexes were a threat to the monarchy. The Sussexes provided a solution to the issue of being a spare in modern times and Charles panicked and ran them off. We can see how great the “just ignore them” method worked in Andrew’s case. And Princess Margaret was a complete disaster. Why not try something new? Charles made his own bed on this. And Elizabeth didn’t help by not coming up with a strategy herself.
I don’t think it’s all Andrew I think it’s a combination of things. Andrew, the treatment of the Sussexes, constantly moving houses and asking for more houses and money during cost of living crisis, and record inflation, ridiculous amounts of laziness from the heir and his wife even by royal standards.
Charles and Camilla have always been messy, Andrew is beyond messy I wouldn’t even want to describe him that way given the seriousness of the allegations against him. Anne and Edward are known as being a little rude and arrogant and William and Kate, well…..
They don’t have the benefit of a grandmotherly appearing woman who has built up affection over decades. The wheels were probably always going to come off the bus after she died, but they have done nothing with their actions in the past five years to have slowed it down.
A serious cost of living crisis is always a difficult time for a monarchy, especialy a constitutional one. But the Windsors are too entitled, arrogant and privileged to see that. William and Kate being so lazy and avaricious (the many houses) is just downright stupid in such a context. Charles has so many old scandals and the general lack of transparency regarding the BRF’s finances doesn’t help.
It is hard to argue that the next generation will do better when William and Kate has failed to secure their own reputation. It is a hard sell to claim that you are dutiful when you barely work, constantly vacation, use helicopters as a taxi service and collect houses like mad. On top of that William is refusing to release his financials. His extreme secrecy is the absolute wrong instinct to follow in the current context but he has shown repeteadly that he cannot pivot.
Hmmm! I wonder if Kate and William will take a chance and go out to do an engagement that’s not on their schedule, to upstage Meghan on her product release day, knowing they might get heckled like Charles?
Nah! Nothing can interrupt the sanctity of their umpteenth vacation. Think of their “young” children.
They’re on vacation again? Damn, those have it really good. This is one of the perks of making a deal with the devil (the British media). You get to do whatever you want, without criticism.
It’s funny how they want their kids to be like everyone else’s except most people don’t have multiple houses, a stash of family vacation properties and the ability to jet off to exotic locations during school breaks. I get wanting to spend lots of time with your kids when they are out of school but how about spending their school days working so that the peasants can have the basics in life? That’s what is so tone deaf about their vacays. They think a photo op of the kids going to a charity at night is going to be enough to show them “doing their part”. The Wales’ kids should be seeing their parents actually working and at least trying to make a difference.
How’s that “never complain, never explain” working out for them now…
Are the keens still on vacation. Scooter is just as bad or maybe worse than Charles
He is complicit in hate campaign against sussexes.
the problem is, monarchy really is an all or nothing proposition. Once you admit you have to subject these people to scrutiny, because you can’t trust them, and you start chasing every wayward penny, pound, donation, plane ride, property transaction, every investment, every offshore account, every encounter, every deflected question in Parliament, every piece of palace-sponsored propaganda, it just assumes the proportions of an avalanche. They really are facing the reckoning, and it’s over-ripe. But it was only a matter of time. Once you concede the point that — as individuals — these people have been handed *everything* a normal human being could ever want or need, and they’re not remotely grateful, in fact, just the opposite, all it’s done is enable them to incubate a sense of entitlement, the jig is up. Once you concede that any MP behaving like this would have been out of a job years ago, that anyone else in receipt of housing and public money would never get away with a fraction of what they’ve done, and once you absorb how *long* they’ve been able to hide it, and that they wilfully set about hiding it, frantically hoping the buck would pass, ….it’s over. It’s like Watergate: it’s not the crime that gets you, it’s the coverup.
This 👆🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Any institution based on the idea of “trusting” those on the inside, rather than holding them accountable, will inevitably fail. The surprising thing is that the Windsors’ privilege has lasted this long. Without WWII when they became symbolic heroes for an embattled nation, I suspect their time would have been up years ago.
I’ve been saying the monarchy will end with William. I’m starting to think it might not make it that long. And Starmer is guilty of political malpractice by not getting in front of the peasants with pitchforks on this.
“The monarchy will begin with a William and end with a William.”
I remember this prophecy being cited when Diane and Charles settled on the name William for their first born. It was said to have been a very old prophecy about the monarchy. I recently tried to find reference to it but couldn’t.
Was this prophecy just made up around the time that William was born? Or, was this a saying long in existence much like that about the crows leaving the Tower of London? Does anyone know?
No more revolutions etc these days ..they all deserve to be run out of the country ,all of them need to be rooted out. The hate speech against Meghan and the children is horrific and somehow I cannot believe regular people prefer Kate and Camilla to the extent that they curse and threaten a perfectly sweet little family who are far away and not fattening on taxpayer money . I strongly believe William is funding a team of trolls to write filth . If he is , it is going to boomerang back on himself. He too has children, shame on him, unfortunately he leaves them a legacy of greed , hate and madness . It isnt going to end well
it’s interesting you mention WWII — this is to reply to @Brassy Rebel, because there was a vast influential “peace party” — read right-wing conspiracy — to come to terms of truce with the Nazis that involved the infamous Duke of Windsor, the Duke of Kent, and any number of other aristocrats. George VI & his wife were huge fans of the Munich agreement. All this…. Was admittedly before the atrocities and the genocide had happened, in real time, so you can make some allowances for their being “misguided.” But it shows you where their inclinations lay.
The old lady who turned in disgust reminds me of the old hav in The Princess Bride screaming at Princess Buttercup…”the Queen of filth…”
She’s the kind of person the monarchy relies on to weather these storms … Hoping she’s part of a dying breed because the monarchy is a ridiculous anachronism and needs to go.
This poll is probably the most accurate in recent years. Those emotional support polls that the tabloids usually conduct always tend to ring false to me.