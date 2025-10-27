‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #188: Royal Lodge has a chapel, pool & tennis courts

Embed from Getty Images

Intro: Minutes 0 to 6:30

Here’s a link to the video Chandra mentioned of the mail carrier harassed by ICE. Chandra has been watching Dexter: Resurrection. She also watched The Materialists but doesn’t recommend it. I saw One Battle After Another and enjoyed it. I loved The Long Walk. I have been watching a Canadian comedy called Corner Gas. You can listen below or on YouTube:

Royals: Minutes 6:30 to 29:30

Since we last recorded, the second season of With Love, Meghan came out and we’ve also had two drops of As Ever products. Harry did a four day tour of England in September, went to Ukraine and visited his dad.

Meghan went to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. She looked serene, glowy and rich and her surprise appearance was a success. It came out that she’s friends with Balenciaga’s new creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. He told The Cut that he’s been friends with Meghan for years and that she asked if she could attend the show.

There was a dumb manufactured controversy over Meghan’s visit to Paris after she posted a little Instagram story of her feet while she was in a limo in Paris. The Daily Mail called the video insensitive and claimed she was driving near the tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana died. Meghan’s video was taken over a kilometer away from the Pont de Alma tunnel.

Meghan attended the Fortune Summit in Washington, DC last week where she talked about the future of her businesses. She also went to a women’s networking dinner held by Emma Grede over the weekend. There was some ridiculous criticism of this dinner.

On Friday, October 10th, Harry and Meghan were honored for their charity work at for World Mental Health Day in New York. Princess Kate co-authored a little essay ahead of that on how smartphones are bad. Harry and Meghan founded the Parents Network over a year ago and were being honored for that. Last week, around October 15th, Kate and Will made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland. They’ve been on vacation this week.

On Friday, October 17th, Prince Andrew announced in the afternoon our time that he was voluntarily no longer using his titles. He’s largely stepped back from royal life in the past few years but we’ve seen him at family events and it’s obvious he has Charles’ support. Charles was clearly trying to send a message to Harry by inviting Andrew to royal events. It looks like there was a deal worked out between Charles and Andrew that Andrew gets to keep Royal Lodge and his daughters get to keep their titles. Chandra thinks Charles believes Andrew’s lies. We admire Virginia Guiffre for telling the truth.

Andrew’s announcement came a few days after we saw a 2011 email he sent Jeffrey Epstein after the release of Andrew’s infamous photo with then 17-year-old Virginia Guiffre. Andrew wrote to Epstein “we are in this together” and “we’ll play some more soon.” An email between Fergie and Epstein was also leaked. Fergie and Andrew wrote those emails after they claimed to have cut ties with Epstein. Fergie borrowed over $2 million from Epstein. I play a segment from an interview with British journalist Emily Maitlis, who interviewed Andrew for his infamous Newsnight interview.

Andrew and ex wife Sarah Ferguson will continue to live in Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, at least as long as Charles is alive. William wants to kick him out and there may be a parliamentary inquiry into his living arrangements. PM Kier Starmer supports an inquiry. Andrew still gets royal perks like being able to use other royal estates. Royal Lodge is sprawling, with a 30 room mansion, chapel, six cottages, pool and tennis court. Andrew has not paid rent in 20 years. He’s said to spend his time playing Call of Duty and watching golf.

William is trying to take credit for Andrew renouncing his titles. William has been briefing about how much he can’t stand Andrew, but he was seen looking chummy with him recently.

Beatrice visited her parents at Royal Lodge on Monday. There’s some talk about removing Eugenie and Beatrice’s titles, but Prince William doesn’t seem to want this and they are blameless. Eugenie lives in Portugal is already half out but Beatrice seems to want to be a working royal.

King Charles and Camilla visited the Vatican and met with Pope Leo. Camilla was wearing a black mantilla headpiece. They prayed together and it’s the first time a British monarch and pope have prayed together in 500 years. This upcoming meeting was incentive for Charles to make a deal with Andrew to give up his titles.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 29:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Rapunzel on the post about Trump asking Camilla for the gossip on Meghan. The photo we mention about Camilla and the horse is the first one below.

My comment of the week is from square bologna on Kristen Bell’s post about her husband saying he would never kill her.