Prince Andrew has given up his royal titles & honors, but he’s keeping Royal Lodge

I swear, the Windsors really have to stop with these late Friday news dumps. When I left my house this afternoon, there were several increasingly urgent stories about Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Last weekend, Andrew’s 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein was published by the Daily Mail – that email proved that Andrew lied about when he broke off contact with Epstein, and the email also suggested that Andrew and Epstein planned to continue seeing each other and abusing women and girls together. Throughout the past week, the fallout has been limited to palace sources openly dithering about what to do next, all while emphasizing that they believed dealing with Prince Harry was a “greater priority” for the Firm. Well, I was wrong – I thought nothing would come out of this latest round of dithering about Andrew. But something happened. Andrew is now giving up all of his titles and honors.
Prince Andrew is discontinuing the use of his royal titles and honors.
In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, Oct. 17, Prince Andrew said he will no longer use his title or honors as it distracts from the work of King Charles and the royal family.
Andrew, 65, said in the statement, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”
“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,” he continued. “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”
To officially strip Prince Andrew’s titles, it would require an act of parliament.
Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer use her Duchess of York title. She has long gone by Sarah Ferguson professionally and will now use that name in all areas of her life, PEOPLE understands. The former couple will also continue to reside at their residence, Royal Lodge, on the Windsor Castle estate, as Andrew has a private tenancy agreement with The Crown Estate, which is unaffected by issues relating to his titles.
PEOPLE also understands that Andrew will not attend any of the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.
The former couple’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will not have their titles affected by this decision.
Prince Andrew has been styled as “His Royal Highness” since birth. Upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, gave him the titles of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh. The Duke of York is the traditional title for the sovereign’s second son, and the elite peerage has a rich royal history. According to British etiquette expert Debrett’s, the dukedom has been traditionally conferred upon the second son of the monarch since Edward IV in 1474. Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, was also known as the Duke of York prior to the shocking abdication of his elder brother, King Edward VIII, in 1936.
The Royal Lodge thing is interesting, almost as if that was part of the agreement – Andrew gave up his titles and honors, in exchange for keeping his lease on Royal Lodge. I’ve got to wonder if Charles threw in a few more perks to sweeten the deal, like Andrew will still be allowed to host shooting parties on privately-owned royal property (Windsor, Sandringham, Balmoral). It’s also interesting that Sarah is officially giving up her Duchess of York title too, although people already went back to using her maiden name anyway. Whew… well, it had to be done. And a lot more should be done as well, including Andrew agreeing to be interviewed in the long-running criminal investigations in the UK and America. Also: should we call him Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor now?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Serious question: what difference does this actually make? He gives up the ceremonial privileges but keep the material ones. He continues to be treated as a special boy who is having his special names and outfits removed but god forbid we make him face justice as a man.
Exactly. He gets to keep his house. His money. Gives up standing on a balcony or wearing a garish robe, but still faces no consequences.
This!!!!!
I think people in The Firm *do* care quite a bit about that kind of thing (see all the talks and hand wringing about H&Ms use of their titles)- but I’m with you. The titles are absolutely nothing.
As per Royal CNN reporter, Andrew was NOT, unfortunately, stripped of titles and honors.. He simply agreed to no longe use them. The same for Sarah. These two pathetic grifters.
Yup. Every headline is bleating about him giving up his titles. he did not. Hes just not going to use them. The only one I’ve see really call this out is…….Richard Eden.
(I threw up a little bit when I realized I agreed with him.)
But that said, for these people, that title means a lot, the HRH means a lot – so this does sting for him, I’m sure.
i’m also sure Charles offered him something significant in return,
Okay I’m laughing that Eden is the only one who has called that out. I actually think he would want Andrew to be stripped bc then they could try and make a stronger case for stripping Harry.
Doesn’t this mean that the princesses are now no longer Yorks as well so its Euge Mountbatten-Windsor or Bea Mountbatten-Windsor? Or maybe he still retains the titles but will just not use them, so the York sisters remain the Yorks? Very confusing!!
They are still grand children of a monarch, so they keep the princess titles as Andrew remains a prince and Fergie as a divorced woman would keep her husband’s name and titles, be interesting to see what she does. I wonder if she could stay DOY as she was when they divorced or will she be Princess Andrew. Diana retained the POW title after she divorced.
If Andrew can’t use duke of York his ex cannot use duchess of york.The stipulation was that she would be called Sarah Ferguson now
Sarah Ferguson is no longer princess Andrew; she is only that as a married woman to prince Andrew. Now that they’re divorced, she is simply Sarah Ferguson. The Duchess of York title retention was part of the divorce deal, but now that Andrew is giving Duke of York up, neither can she retain it.
They stopped using the York title when they got married. Also, Andrew agreed not to use the title. He didn’t relinquish the title! Facts later!
Right, this is what was confusing to me. It’s like he still retains all those titles but will just not use them, this announcement of “he is giving up titles” is just a blinder to confuse people. The reality is that Andrew isn’t really losing anything.
I’m underwhelmed. He still denies everything. He is still Prince Andrew. Is Fergie still Princess Andrew, or did the divorce end that?
Fergie is ex wife she can’t be princess Andrew. Diana,could not use title princess Charles afyer her divorce
Diana kept the POW title.
Because Charles was not told he could not use prince of Wales title
Different situation. Diana would have lost the the title if she remarried.
Fergie will be Sarah Ferguson. No Duchess of York.
Wowza. Wonder if there will now be a few more articles without mentioning the Sussexes. Hope they will now stop coupling Harry’s name with Andrew’s: the pedophile. Someone is getting worried for this to have happened.
Nope. It’s going to increase now with the new thread of “Andrew did the right thing for the monarchy, when will Harry?”
Though Andrew won’t be using them, he hasn’t been stripped of them. Like mentioned, that would take an act of Parliament. This was voluntary and he still gets to keep all the perks, fancy home, etc.
As an American, I think these titles are downright silly but I hope Harry never gives his up. Make them come and take them, Harry! They’ll blink before it gets to that (opens the door for other titles to be stripped at Parliaments whims)
Saw the news and immediately came here. Giving up his titles, I man “no longer using his titles” isn’t enough. It is infuriating that the men in grey continue to push the thinking that Harry is the greater problem.
It would seem that he keeps all the honors and privileges of being mummy’s big boy, so IDK. Is he losing the HRH? I’m confused on that point. His daughters don’t have titles any more although they are so called “blood” princesses. Worse things have happened to more innocent people, for sure, but this is probably catastrophic by Andrew’s standards, so that’s something, I guess.
Nope, still hrh, still prince, still duke of york. he’s just not using the duke title anymore or the HRH.
So the title cannot be used by him but parliament would have to take it away and strip him of the title. It was bound to happen but I think he and fergie pushed the envelope by being front and center at the funeral and at other events. Otherwise he will still be at royal lodge and may still have option to have hunting parties.
To me this reads as nothing. He still has these titles he just can’t use them publicly and he hasn’t really done any engagements for a few years now. This is all just PR for the royal family. It really doesn’t mean anything. He wasn’t stripped of anything he is still a Duke.
Thank you! It says he won’t use them. That does not mean he “gave them up” or was “stripped of his titles.”
@Ginger: Exactly.
ITA, but that’s us. He’s accustomed to unmitigated privilege, so this probably is truly painful for him. No, not like being sex trafficked or murdered, but he’s a useless royal with no real titles who will be a laughing stock in the history books. Men like him don’t go to prison or face real justice, but we can assume he’s actually miserable right now. Is that something?
I’m still confused? So is he still Prince Andrew? Just not hrh Prince Andrew and not the Duke of York? Or is he truly just Andrew. And does he truly not have them if parliament didn’t strip them? He’s just not using them? And here we go into an endless debate on titles and stylings and etc.
He’s giving up “Duke of York” and the honors. I think people will still call him Prince Andrew.
He is still the Duke of York, he has just promised not to use the title. Only Parliament can take them, but I expect the Duchy will revert back to the crown when he dies.
oh he’s still Prince Andrew. the statement makes that very clear. He’s not giving that up. He’s just not using Duke of York or hrh (which he hasn’t used in a few years now anyway.)
I hope this doesn’t embolden them to keep up the pressure on Harry and Meghan. Because in their minds, moving to a different continent and writing a book is totally the same as abusing children.
They don’t think moving to another continent, writing a book, being financially independent, and living peacefully under a tree while booked and busy is worse than abusing sex trafficked children.
They think it’s worse. So, so much worse.
After all, the peasants, even if they’re not British, are sex trafficked children, and held in virtual slavery by your pdf BFF, should be honored to have sex with (read: raped by) an actual British prince who absolutely does not sweat, right?
But Harry and Meghan prove every day that not only is it possible, but it’s achievable even preferable to live outside the royal bubble, do the things that royals “should” be doing: like charities, philanthropy, giving attention to worthwhile causes. You don’t need a king or courtiers or even the approval of the british media to (paraphrasing my MVP:) Be good and do good.
And? So he won’t be in public going to church – what a hypocrit anyway – and won’t be seen with the rf. Nothing material changes. He’s a known snob, of course he’ll still be DoY in private. He still HAS the title.
BTW Sarah Ferguson still uses Duchess of York on the book covers. As recently as 2024. Sarah Ferguson and underneath Duchess of York. I just checked Amazon because I was sure she did. Btw the funniest gossip about her recently was the snide comment about her paying ghost writers poorly for the dreck books. Lol I love the ghost writer tidbit.
This article in general is way, WAY too generous to all involved.
The RF said he won’t be invited to Christmas but he will, he just won’t do the walk. He will still be invited to things privately no doubt
I hope he has to use the back door.
Exactly, that’s why I wrote seen with. He’ll be there. The royals have been besties with p#dos and criminals forever and let’s not forget Mountbatten. He’s so gross and still lying about it. The press are also covering it up by linking him to Harry.. Disgusting.
If he’s not invited to Christmas its bc Charles doesn’t like him anyway.
But if that means Beatrice skips the walk…..its starting to look a little thin there on Christmas morning (and Eugenie, but I don’t think she’s there as regularly as Beatrice is.)
@becks1 that’s right. But if Charles doesn’t like him, it’s not because of this reason. Charles grew up around p#dos and was friends with several well known ones. Charles just may not like him, which is fine.
Kaiser:
So as he agreed 5 years ago to stop using his titles and honorary titles. He agreeing to the exact same thing again? And it was the media who still called him Duke of York .. it was Charles who let him go to the Order of whatever service, right. But now that the book is out soon, emails been revealed, that Andrew is reminding people of the deal he made 5 years ago. OK GOT IT
Exactly!
This! Absolutely nothing has changed.
This just feels very performative. So now we don’t call him by a title but he’s not going to actively take part in any criminal investigation or answer any questions? Okay. And he gets to still live a life of luxury. Okay. I’m sure it’s embarrassing and it hurts him because these are things that he prioritizes but in the scheme of things and the horrendous nature of what he’s accused of not being able to use a title is not a big deal.
For a few of the other questions that I’ve seen in other comments, Buckingham Palace noted that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice would not lose their titles as they are the grandchildren of a monarch. And he is still prince Andrew because he is the child of a monarch. Which is why I say this is a big load of nothing.
I’m sure William will be briefing all weekend though about how he was deciding factor, or he was consulted and was a driving force. And I’m sure there’s going to be a bunch of now and do the Sussexes, because of course earning your own money and living a continent away is the same as this reprehensible man.
Be interesting to see how often they manage to bring in Harry’s name in articles about Andrew.
You know what goes great with this news? The As Ever Sauvignon Blanc.
Comment of the week!
Love it! ha ha
A toast to EPLFan! 🍷
He’s not giving anything up. The title won’t be used; there is nothing about giving up or revocation. It’s just to make it seem like Charles did something when in reality nothing changes. I bet he’s still a Knight of the Garter too.
He has given up the garter and the other one he had.
Big deal! He’s still living the life when he should be in prison. I read an excerpt from Virginia Giuffre’s book in The Guardian and it was nauseating. Andrew’s Prince title can’t be taken away so they should make him change his first name to scumbag. Prince Scumbag would be appropriate for him.
Virginia Giuffre’s family released a statement saying they are pleased with this but also want Charles to strip him of his “Prince” title as well:
https://people.com/prince-andrew-gives-up-royal-duties-virginia-giuffre-family-reaction-11832083
This seems like a great idea.
Well, Virginia’s family were the problem and now I’m sure are benefiting from the massive payout. The husband sounds pretty awful too. The only innocents in this mess other than Virginia are the children. After reading stories about Brittany, I’m seeing parallels. A lot of parallels.
In the grand scheme, obviously this is not justice for Virginia. But this stuff is *hugely important* to Andrew. He’ll be miserable about it & sometimes, the best you can get is bad people being miserable.
I’ll toast Virginia–without her courage & determination, this would not have happened. I hope he feels his world is ending. He deserves it.
Absolutely. Her family says they are pleased that any of the powerful men who were involved in the Epstein scandal are suffering repercussions, because so far none have.
It doesn’t bring Virginia back but it’s no coincidence that Andrew is enduring this humiliation two days after her book excerpt was published by the guardian.
She will continue to haunt him from the grave.
This will upset fergie who had the title without h r h as part of divorce settlement.
And she still uses it, even though they’re saying she doesn’t. Look at a book cover!
My eyes almost rolled back in my head and stayed there while trying to read his carefully negotiated statement. According to his statement, he has always put his family and country first? He continued his seedy relationship with a known criminal. He continued to lie about that relationship. He has continually embarrassed his family. His served in the military and did his duty there. I’ll give him that.
The problem is the monarchy is built on the lie that they are better than everyone else. Lies are all they know. So many lies to keep up the charade when the truth is they are pretty disgusting and despicable people.
It’s interesting to see how the British press is reporting this. Members of the royal rota are saying Andrew has given up his title. Non-royal rota are saying that Andrew has not been stripped of his title he just won’t use it. Those who are not part of the rota are telling the truth.
I wonder how much Chuck paid for this?
Of course he still denies this. Shameless.
As with everything else the BRF does this is all about how things look with no substance behind it
Andrew continues to function as a great distraction from the scandals and crimes of other members of the Firm. Which of course begs the question: what is he *really* distracting attention from? One shudders to think.
And yes, Paedrew is “giving up” the USE OF his title of Duke of York and his standing as a Knight of the Garter. Yippy fking skippy.
He’s not giving up Cousellor of State. He’s not giving up his place in the line of succession. He’s not giving up his title of Prince.
He’s not giving up his palatial home or the “mysterious” income stream that pays for his giant manor and the luxurious lifestyle he & his live-in ex-wife (now no longer to be known as Sarah, Duchess of York, but simple Sarah Ferguson, oh dear poor sausage) enjoy each and every day.
His daughters are still Princesses and still in the line of succession, despite never having even so much as said they are unhappy with their father’s open connections with rapists and child traffickers, let alone distanced themselves from their terrible parents.
And not for nothing, but the Princesses, particularly Beatrice, have clearly taken up Andrew’s mantle as contacts, go-betweens, and accepters of dubious monies and perquisites from foreign representatives and countries interested in buying access and honors from the BRF.
In short, NOTHING has been taken from Paedrew or his family, and he has voluntarily given up a couple of names that have absolutely ZERO EFFECT on his actual life.
Oh, excuse me, I’m wrong. Andrew and Fergie MIGHT be excluded from some of the official Royal Christmas celebrations. Now that’s a punishment for the ages!!
This is not this openly unrepentant user and abuser of young girls and the public trust suffering consequences.
This is an insult and a slap in the face to every woman and child he has used for sex, and every citizen of the UK and the Commonwealth who is expected to overlook his high crimes and misdemeanors.
Andrew Windsor is still Prince Andrew. Born Prince Andrew and will likely die that way.
One of the arguments against stripping Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles is that they would remain Prince Harry and Princess’s Henry. Sarah lost her title because it was a gift to her by way of Andrew.
Prince Andrew, the York princess, Prince Harry titles are Letter of Patent
Please correct this article! He hasn’t given up anything he is just not using all his titles in public just like his statement says. Max Foster clarified this. The rota are manipulating words.
Everything is still there for him in private. He hasn’t done public work in years so this doesn’t actually hurt him.
But it does give Charles good PR as he heads to Italy to meet with the pope around the same time as virginias book drops. And yes Charles is for sure giving him so money behind the scenes
Bets for how long before he starts using the titles again? I’m going for approximately 3 years, once they think it’s all died down.