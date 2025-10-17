“Kristen Bell & Adam Brody looked nice at the ‘Nobody Wants This’ premiere” links

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody at the premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 2. Bell’s dress is apparently from Alex Perry. Leighton Meester looked great! [Just Jared]

Timothee Chalamet accepted his White Boy of the Year Award at the new Believe That Awards (it was on YouTube). [Socialite Life]

Canadians can’t believe this Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry story either. [LaineyGossip]

Tig Notaro is no longer friends with Cheryl Hines. [Pajiba]

Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection. [Go Fug Yourself]

A woman’s Halloween decorations make it look like her whole house is on fire. If I saw this, I would call the fire department too! [OMG Blog]

Felicity Jones in Prada. [RCFA]

Did anyone watch Palm Royale? [Seriously OMG]

A Below Deck guest was arrested for murder. [Starcasm]

Jason Clarke & Patricia Arquette transformed into the Murdaughs. [Hollywood Life]

Jennifer Welch made a valid point about JD Vance. [Buzzfeed]