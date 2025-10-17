“Kristen Bell & Adam Brody looked nice at the ‘Nobody Wants This’ premiere” links

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody at the premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 2. Bell’s dress is apparently from Alex Perry. Leighton Meester looked great! [Just Jared]
Timothee Chalamet accepted his White Boy of the Year Award at the new Believe That Awards (it was on YouTube). [Socialite Life]
Canadians can’t believe this Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry story either. [LaineyGossip]
Tig Notaro is no longer friends with Cheryl Hines. [Pajiba]
Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
A woman’s Halloween decorations make it look like her whole house is on fire. If I saw this, I would call the fire department too! [OMG Blog]
Felicity Jones in Prada. [RCFA]
Did anyone watch Palm Royale? [Seriously OMG]
A Below Deck guest was arrested for murder. [Starcasm]
Jason Clarke & Patricia Arquette transformed into the Murdaughs. [Hollywood Life]
Jennifer Welch made a valid point about JD Vance. [Buzzfeed]
I love Patricia Arquette, might try the miniseries
I like this whole cast, but I agree that PA is someone I would watch a series for exclusively. Man would I love an origin story of her Severance character.
Oh dear, I hate Kristen’s dress with a hot, hot hate – so droopy and sagging and pointless – and those Minnie Mouse shoes…
yes, it’s bad
Hope everyone attends their local No Kings protest tomorrow. Trump and the GOP can’t stop talking about it because they’re scared of being reminded that there are way more of us than there are of them. They want 1940s Germany–let’s give ’em 1790s France.
No Kings in America.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! LET’S GO!!!!!!!!!!
Boston Common Parade Grounds, here I come!
Check out the Instagram accounts of @jackdarylphotography and @silencedogoodboston to see what Boston has been doing. I know staffers at some of these locations who are thrilled. Once the resistance, always the resistance
Thank you for this reminder! I need a home day tomorrow so badly, but a strong showing of numbers matters more. I will be there.
We’ll be representing in our city! “This is what democracy looks like!” DO NOT SIT THIS ONE OUT.
Oh wow – the Andrew news? I’m looking forward to the discourse here! (Surely, you won’t make us wait till Sunday?)
@boomboom I just RAN here to see if there were any posts or discussion yet!
WHOA! I just checked out the news. There is no true justice for Virginia at this point, but it’s time for powerful men to learn they are not beyond consequences. One thing I always believe about these men is they genuinely care how they’ll be remembered in history, and on that point this is huge.
I’ll believe it when I see it. It’s already being misreported. He says he will no longer use the titles. That doesn’t mean he’s giving them up or they’re being revoked.
I recommend the article in the Guardian, which is a publication I trust. This is being pushed as something Andrew has agreed to in the best interests of monarchy and country. Obviously he’s getting something in return, but most of these men in current times will never face real consequences. Epstein was a pawn. He had money but not real power, so he faced consequences in the end, but felon and pedo will never face real consequences in their lifetimes, so my hope for them is that they spend their final days faced with the mockery of who they’ll be portrayed as in history.
Not to threadjack, but can’t wait to read here about Pedo Andy giving up his precious royal titles! Just a sop to keep anyone from delivering his ass to the feds, but I do love how much this must be killing him.
I’ve watched the first three episodes of the Murdaugh miniseries and, while there’s nothing really new to those who’ve followed this story, the acting is terrific. Patricia Arquette was the draw for me, and she’s outstanding as always.
Loved Palm Royale S1. The cast is incredible, set/wardrobe is 10/10, and the plot is always shifting in absurd and creative ways. There’s nothing else like it.