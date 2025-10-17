Republic wants a full disclosure of Prince William & Kate’s meager schedule

Republic, the anti-monarchy group in the UK, is having a hell of a week. Republic’s chief executive Graham Smith has been all over the Prince Andrew stories, making some excellent points about how the Windsors are treating Andrew like a family problem to be buried. As opposed to treating Andrew like a rapist criminal who should be investigated by British and American authorities. Well, Republic is also making another big move. They’re calling for a full disclosure of the Windsors’ bare-bones work schedules. Republic wants a full accounting of how few events the “working royals” actually do, especially the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Campaigners have called for a full disclosure of “just how little the royals do” following media coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Northern Ireland. Despite media outlets reporting his visit to Northern Ireland this week, anti-monarchy group Republic has shared records showing Prince William has a “work-shy” schedule. Data taken from the court circular – the official record of past royal engagements – shows William only has only had engagements on 13 days in the space of two and a half months between August 1 and October 15 and several of these are described as “brief”. Republic says it suggests he engaged in “the full-time equivalent of three to four days of engagements” during the period.
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said the royal family give a “false impression” of being busy and has called for more honesty.
“The palace likes to paint a picture of busy royals supporting good causes. The reality is a workshy family who occasional patronise charities – usually a short drive from Windsor – to give an entirely false impression. William and Kate are particularly lazy, putting in just a few weeks full-time equivalent of engagements, while the public pay William a private income of more than £23 million a year. We need full and honest disclosure about just how little the royals do and negligible impact they have on public life.”
August was completely blank in William’s calendar before a “brief visit” to the Natural History Museum in London appears on September 4. He then went to a rugby match on September 6 before visiting Ascot and going to a couple of Homewards engagements – a programme he launched to tackle homelessness – the following week. The only other engagements he had in September were brief visits to Cardiff and Southport, private meetings, a charity dinner, investiture, and a video call with organisation Earthshot.
An investiture ceremony is a formal event where someone receives an official title, rank, or award. He has only had five days in October so far with engagements scheduled so far including a brief meeting with the Estonian president and a charity launch event. During their first visit to Northern Ireland for three years, William and Kate met recently-qualified firefighters and visited farms.
A 27-page report from Republic last year laid out how the royal household now costs the taxpayer £500m a year. The estimated price tag of £510m included hundreds of millions of pounds not accounted for by the Sovereign Grant – a payment that is made annually to the monarch to help fund their official duties. Republic said the bill for the royals included lost income from the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, as well as an estimated £150m security bill, costs to struggling local councils and lost revenue from state buildings used exclusively by the royals. It was confirmed in July that soaring profits from the Crown Estate to £1.1 billion mean the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant will increase from £86.3m in 2024/2025 to £132m in 2025/2026.
I didn’t realize that this week was Will & Kate’s first time in Northern Ireland in three years!! I knew it had been a while for Kate, but I thought William had traveled there more recently. Guess not. That’s crazy. “Despite media outlets reporting his visit to Northern Ireland this week…” That was just one day. The National is like “but we saw him working this week!” Because I keep track of these things for this job, William and Kate had one day of real work in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where they jammed in several events over the course of several hours (Kate even had a costume change). On Wednesday, Will and Kate did a “greeting” with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and his wife. William and Hussein then did a second event at an RAF base while Kate… went home and sulked, apparently. I guess my point is that yes, William and Kate are extremely lazy. William actually works more than Kate, but people don’t realize it because William’s solo events get so little attention. Even for William and Kate’s regular, decades-long laziness, they’ve been exceptionally lazy this year. They skipped the BAFTAs because they went on vacation. They had a long summer holiday. They’ve gone on at least three ski holidays this year. The only reason why we saw them at all in September is because Prince Harry visited the UK. “Competing with the Sussexes” explains more than half of their events this year.
As always, thanks to Republic for pointing out how pointless (and expensive) the monarchy is. The monarchy will end with William—not with a bang but with a whimper.
William is not obliged to do anything.
He is when he accepts the many millions and 4+ mansions
He is when he lives off of taxpayer money.
He most certainly is, he lives off the taxpayer’s!!!
Sure, nobody can make him do anything, except for sometimes his father, the actual King, saying, “you must go to the Pope’s funeral” (that was a real thing). And when Charles is gone, there’ll be nobody.
But taxpayers can say, “We’re not paying for this anymore. And also give us back the duchies, which were never clearly yours to begin with, so the NHS ambulances don’t have to pay you rent and we taxpayers can stop paying you rent on that empty prison. And also give us back most of the palaces. Oh, and start paying inheritance, capital gains, and income taxes.”
Don’t know why you’re always defending this man, but he takes public money, he does public events is literally the deal.
That deal seems to be a “gentlemen’s agreement.” If William does no public events other than the required ones (opening Parliament for example), what is the mechanism to make him do actual public works? From my understanding there is none. His grandmother and father understood/understand the unwritten assignment. He refuses to admit it ever existed.
I don’t think sunnyside is defending William. They’re pointing out the obvious. It would take an entire political movement to change the system at all. As it stands right now, it’s all PR. But PR doesn’t count for much. HIs approval numbers will be low but he’ll get paid the same and get the same over the top perks. As it all stands right now, there is no way for William to lose other than getting his feelings hurt when he reads something other than the YouGov’s emotional support polls.
Nothing is surprising here about the lazy couple’s work schedule.
What was surprising and still is really shocking to me – her “outfit.” It’s incredibly bad; it’s just ugly.
The outfit really is something to behold. Is she auditioning for a Petticoat Junction/M.A.S.H. crossover or something?
It’s like a fug costume, plus it throws off her proportions somehow.
Charlie’s Angels undercover op.
Dear God, someone donate a half slip to this woman. Then her skirts wouldn’t bunch up between her legs like that.
That is a hateful brown skirt.
And don’t get me started on the belt.
While we’re on fashion patrol, who the heck puts on an apron over a suit jacket? That was the moment to literally roll up his sleeves, but Scooter never could judge a moment.
I just love this for WanK and the rest of the leftovers.. I doubt we will ever get a full audit of the Monarchy because imo the government just doesn’t want to know exactly how corrupt they all are so they ignore it. I hope they keep the pressure on all of them but especially on WanK who deserve to be crucified in the press for what they have done to the Sussex’s and if that comes from the Republican movement all the better. When an institution is used as a tool to abuse like the Monarchy has it’s time for the people to stop funding it.
The Republicans are doing fantastic work on the pedo Andrew and laziness issues. It would also be great to see an expose of how BP and KP control the press, but Republic might not have the insider deets to do that.
this is to reply to @hypocrisy, PREACH. AMEN.
‘usually a short drive from Windsor’
Spot on!
Btw that shirt is steaight from the 80s
They did do the state visit. Wasn’t that in September? I’m sure they are lazy but this doesn’t seem like a *full* accounting.
It’s pretty close to it. The state visit only adds two more events for william. The investitures are at Windsor, so walking distance to his house. And he counts phone calls and private meetings as engagements, so his final numbers at the end of the year are all actually skewed HIGHER than they should be.
Or, he could use his super dooper “king sized” scooter to travel over there.
ha yes samipup, it’s scootering distance rather than walking distance.
I’d like to see time arrived/time left included in this full accounting, should we ever see it. Number of events or specific days just isn’t enough. Date, place, time arrived, time left, charity name (if any), # of staff accompanying royal personage, travel expenses (train, heli, hotel [for royals, staff], meals).
The royals’ work schedule is all smoke and mirrors.
It truly is!!
It’s about time they are investigated. If scooter slacks off along with keen taxpayers should stop funding them. Paying security for their many vacations should stop.
I find it hilarious they don’t even do a good write up about the charities or the links sometimes don’t work.
I guess it’s more time for keen damage control maybe the autumn video before they retreat to their next vacation
I feel like the autumn video would do more harm than good really. More evidence of surface-level pr.
The Keens don’t care about that, She wants the Back to Naycha spin unless she’s through with it now. The Keens are on the surface with their PR and apparently don’t listen to advice. Except perhaps from Knauf.
Did we get Summer?????
We did but it was just images with Kate’s voice.
I thought that was Spring? The one with outtakes from their brief trip to some Scottish island. Snow on cattle, overhead shots of the sea cliffs & etc. (I never could see how any of that illustrated ‘spring’, but whatevs).
OK, I googled. Oh, dear, yeah, that one. 🤦♀️
Wonder how they would fare doing um…work work…you know like everyone else who as a job and produces work product or is professionally skilled at something and provides services to the public like being a Dr., Teacher or Nurse. And is trained for specific skills. All it takes to cut a ribbon is a sharp enough pair of scissors and the ability to use properly. Something us regular folks learn in preschool or kindergarten.
Can be difficult if you are a leftie.
There are hundreds and hundreds of lefties out there…….no excuses, the entire bunch are lazy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They make left handed scissors.
Not only are they lazy, when they do bother, they are so lacklustre. Let’s pretend to make a pie! Let’s visit a fire station! It’s pathetic. Even Camilla manages to make more impact than that.
What happened? Scooter’s mother had drive and charisma. His father, for all his faults, work fairly hard and has initiatives which have made an impact. How did William become such an idle boor? Mumbles clearly can’t step up to the plate, but she’s given up even trying. It’s either really poor mental health or she’s been allowed to get away with the bare minimum and vanish before our very eyes.
SHe just lazed around and had a brief part time job with very flexible hours which she quit after a relatively short time. She had no structure or knowledge of real work and being responsible. It was all about the phone ringing and she had to answer Huevo’s calls. She enabled the laziness of Huevo.
this is the narrative — call it what you like, this was the story — before Meghan and Harry got engaged, wed, became parents, and then buggered off, in a whirlwind that spanned — say — fall 2017 to fall 2019. They packed a lot into two years!!!! In 2016 — if you were scanning British tabloid headlines, albeit involuntarily, just in the midst of negotiating a busy train station or a daily commute, or errands in town, or grocery shopping, they *all* said the same thing: Duke and Duchess of Doolittle. Poor sausages. Literally. That’s a quotation from a Sarah Vine story in the Daily Fail in about 2015/2016. The shine wore off WanK *really* quickly. People were happy for them when they got married, but it was more along the lines of “finally!” That kind of happy. But happy. When they had the first child, again, it was a case of, “finally!” But happy. Really happy for them. Fast forward one year. My son was born two years before George, we watched their wedding whilst I was expecting him. To put it in familiar terms. By the time they announced she was expecting Charlotte, the headline was, “Here We Go Again,” with a silent, nom-subtitled groan. Because *everything* with them was so drawn-out, it was played out before you got to celebrate. It all felt *so* anticlimactic. And *then* after they had two kids, and they seemed settled, and they seemed stable, people started expecting them to …you know… show up. “Work.” Whatever that means, to paraphrase Charles. And… they didn’t. So the coverage got very snide, very fast. That all came to a screeching halt when Meghan entered the picture. Fast-forward eight or nine years, during which time they’ve milked the media dry, and we’re back where we started. With nothing to show for it but heartburn. These people suck. Badly.
In all fairness, Kate worked harder. She gave birth to 3 kids during those years. Nine months of pregnancy. William didn’t do anything more strenous than provide sperm.
But he’s a hands on dad and wants to be there for the children.lol. He must do those school runs.
It’s now fall break, which means they are out of the country or at Anmer while work continues at their new, fully renovated and gutted home, and their things are moved in for them to be fully installed likely by the time they get back
Problem for them is that Harry and Meghan continue to make headlines. So they have to get in public more, always for “surprise” visits, which are basically photo-ups.
In my best Nelson voice , “Ha ha!”. lol.
I wonder how much money the Windsors have squirreled away in off shore accounts over the years…
I’d like to know how those Fortnum & Mason bags of cash get translated into bank accounts. Seriously, what’s the mechanism? Is that what the horse races are for, money laundering? Banks in the US are required to report deposits of >$10,000, does the UK have something similar? Or is all royal banking-related stuff strictly off limits to any & all oversight?
I understand it’s more complicated than just “ending the monarchy” because of treaties, etc. But certainly they can revise how the royals are paid, and have both duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall returned to the public purse and the sovereign grant eliminated. Then moving forward only the monarch and their adult heir are given an annual salary, two homes (one in London and one in the country, just to be generous, and we all know the palaces are all large enough for the monarch and heir and family can all share) and security provided when they are out working.
This is the way. Take money and the royal grift out of the equation. You don’t have to repeal all the laws, just slim down the budget. The heirs will all find their own work outside of the Firm.
The current method of funding the Royal Family was created in 2011 with the Sovereign Grant Act so yes the mechanism and amounts can be changed, actually quite easily, if the government wants to
Yes, the funding is what needs to be changed. William and Kate don’t need 23 million a year for doing nothing. 23 million a year that they presumably do not pay taxes on! And the public still picks up a lot of their other costs OUTSIDE that money (like security, I think the helicopter rides are separate, etc.)
I don’t think the funding of the 23 million can be changed. It’s the income from the Duchy of Cornwall, which is privately owned and not part of the Crown Estate. In the past, Charles paid a voluntary income tax and it’s presumed William does too, but the amount isn’t disclosed. The Sovereign Grant pays for W&K’s official travel and security expenses, but they’re supposed to pay for their personal travel through their personal income.
What really bugs me is not William’s undefined obligations as PoW, but his defined obligations as Duke of Cornwall. There he has specific obligations to manage his land, his properties and tenants properly.
It’s not just that W&K lazy – it’s that, of the little they do, not much is for “good causes.” And even when they do show up to a charity, they make very little impact. When they do something “useful,” like attending a state dinner, greeting a dignitary or traveling out of the country, it’s by government request – and their effect ranges from negligible to disastrous. W&K only take value, not offer it.
The duchies are publicly owned. Acts of Parliament confer the profits to the monarch and POW. Republic wants these Acts repealed.
He doesn’t have to “work” because no one will actually do anything other than point it out. He knows this. Sure he like his father is desperate for people to love him, but those who worship royals will no matter what. As long as people magazine and daily mail keep pushing how amazing he is, people will buy it. And those who don’t will grumble and move on. There is a movement that seems to just point these things out, not one that will or can make any change. I think when he becomes king is will be worse, he’ll do so little people will not pay as much attention to it, while he keeps getting more and more.
The Republic is doing the Lord’s work here and with the Andrew stuff. The more attention paid to the laziness of W&K, the better.
Now to Kate’s “fashion”:
Her ensemble in Northern Ireland reminds me of that scene in “Sound of Music,” when the baron asks Maria about her outfit, and she says, “When we entered the abbey our worldly clothes were given to the poor. … The poor didn’t want this one.”
Kate somehow manages to make expensive pieces look like ugly cast-offs.
What is with that that fakakta outfit!?!?? For rill…
Their work events are the equivalent in content and frequency of preschool field trips. Fire station! Apple picking! The only difference is that four-year-olds spend the rest of the day learning, both academic things like numbers and letters as well as social-emotional things like how to play nicely with others.
That is the most accurate comparison of what they do. They are the equivalent of preschoolers or kindergarteners on a field trip that benefits no one including themselves. As you said, at least with children, they spent the time leading up to a field trip to at least learn about plants or fossils so that the field trip at least had purpose to reinforce what they’ve learned. These two just show up for the field trips with no learning or purpose.
I’m trying to remember if anyone ever made Diana put on an apron & roll out dough or climb aboard a fire engine.
I did just go apple picking with the kids the other day so yep.
OK you meanies, Kate could be honoring Diane Keaton’s passing with her princess take on Annie Hall. And, it’s marvelous that it’s so horrible, down to the nuclear-level static-cling on her massive skirt.
Genius!
They are, quite simply, taking the p***.
I’ve always said that their greed, avarice and laziness will bring down the monarchy. It’s the 21stC, times are tough in the Commonwealth realms (lurching further toward full capitalism), and people just won’t cop it.
Not being from UK, I wonder. Does this Republic research ever get to a broader audience? Seems like the royals have the British press locked down. How widely among actual taxpayers is Williams’ laziness known? Do they care? .
Can any money people explain this part to me?–
‘It was confirmed in July that soaring profits from the Crown Estate to £1.1 billion mean the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant will increase from £86.3m in 2024/2025 to £132m in 2025/2026.’
What is the Crown Estate & why does that mean the royals get even more taxpayer money?
The Crown Estates owns a tremendous amount of land and buildings in the UK, everything from Ascot to forests to shopping malls. Technically, it’s owned by the monarch, but managed by others with to support the monarchy and to help fund the government. The Crown Estates also own the seabeds (!) that are being leased for wind farms. That’s newish and raking in hundreds of millions. The sovereign grant gets a percentage of the overall income, so they’re getting a big jump next year. Technically with how the sovereign grant act of 2011, they could have received even more. It’s outrageous.
Oh, I see, Ok, thanks!
I love this for the Waleses. Put them under the microscope.
I wanna see the empty agenda! How embarrassing to be painted with reason as such a lazy bum. He should be ashamed. Rich ordinary/simple lazy dude born into privileged, profiting and using the people hard earned money to live in privilege without returning the favor is unacceptable.
William doesn’t appear to have any shame. It’s so unattractive and offensive that he believes he can do f*k all and still live in the lap of luxury. Maybe if more of his subjects complained, but even the public disclosure of his slumlord management has brought no change.
My guess is he lacks a moral compass and will never be an accomplished or effective leader. He just plans to keep living large off the taxpayers and do whatever he can get away with (which at the point is whatever he pleases).
Celebitchies across the pond- how could this actually play out?? If the storm keeps gathering and people get louder in the early years of willie’s reign.. could anything actually happen and how??