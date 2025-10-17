Kevin Federline: Britney Spears used cocaine while she was still nursing our sons

Many disagree, but I don’t blame Kevin Federline for writing a book and telling his side of the story right now. He waited until Sean and Jayden were legal adults, he waited until Britney Spears’ conservatorship was removed, and yes, he waited until Britney was no longer paying child support. About that… it’s bizarre that child support is used against Kevin, in a way it would never be used against a woman? Kevin received child support because he was the primary caregiver to their sons. Kevin and his lawyers worked within the system, they worked everything out with the court, with Britney, with Jamie Spears and the conservatorship. It was abundantly clear that Britney was incapable of caring for her sons full-time or even part-time. Speaking of, in another excerpt from K-Fed’s memoir, he discussed the breaking point in his marriage to Britney. It was when she used cocaine when she was still breastfeeding, and she got angry at Kevin when he asked her not to breastfeed after she snorted lines.

Britney Spears drank alcohol while pregnant with her two sons, and once did cocaine before trying to breastfeed the children, her ex-husband Kevin Federline claims in his new memoir. Federline, 47, reflects on his three-year marriage to Spears, 43, in the new book You Thought You Knew, which chronicles their time together and life after their split as they fought over custody of sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. In the book, Federline says a “silent alarm” in his head was tripped for the first time when Spears started drinking while pregnant and on medication. “That mix was… dangerous. F—ed up, honestly,” he writes. “You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.” Federline writes that he tried to make excuses for his then-wife, acknowledging just how difficult and how much pressure life in the spotlight brought, and accepting that alcohol and medication were her coping mechanisms. Still, things reached a head at his album release party in October 2006 when, he claims, Spears — who’d said she would stay home to watch the boys, including a 6-week-old Jayden — showed up unannounced and started doing coke with an actress friend. Federline writes that he was “stunned” by the whole ordeal, and while he wasn’t judgmental of the decision to take drugs, he was concerned because both Preston and Jayden were nursing at the time. “I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding, and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids,” he writes, adding, “She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.” Federline writes that he eventually asked the pop star not to go home and nurse the boys, and she reacted angrily, throwing a drink straight into his face. He calls the incident “the proverbial final straw… Her reaction. That’s what ended us.” In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears writes that she “never” had a drinking problem, and that the only drug she ever took was Adderall. “I have never had any interest in hard drugs,” she wrote.

[From People]

It’s more than likely that Britney was abusing drugs and alcohol in the pre-conservatorship days as a way of self-medication. The youths don’t remember, but Britney really was in bad shape back then. Maybe she wasn’t using hard drugs regularly, but Kevin is right, whatever she drank or snorted or smoked affected her differently because of the medication interactions. I can totally see how this was the breaking point. Still, Kevin wasn’t the one who filed for divorce after this moment – it was Britney filed soon after. Kevin told the Hollywood Reporter that Britney really blindsided him, because despite the cocaine incident, he felt like they could still work on their marriage.

Britney has been tweeting through Kevin’s book promotion. While her fans are cheering her on, I don’t think she’s doing herself any favors. While I’ve always been sympathetic to Britney, Sean and Jayden have every right to make decisions for themselves about what kind of relationship they want (or don’t want) with her.

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025