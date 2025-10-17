Kevin Federline: Britney Spears used cocaine while she was still nursing our sons

Many disagree, but I don’t blame Kevin Federline for writing a book and telling his side of the story right now. He waited until Sean and Jayden were legal adults, he waited until Britney Spears’ conservatorship was removed, and yes, he waited until Britney was no longer paying child support. About that… it’s bizarre that child support is used against Kevin, in a way it would never be used against a woman? Kevin received child support because he was the primary caregiver to their sons. Kevin and his lawyers worked within the system, they worked everything out with the court, with Britney, with Jamie Spears and the conservatorship. It was abundantly clear that Britney was incapable of caring for her sons full-time or even part-time. Speaking of, in another excerpt from K-Fed’s memoir, he discussed the breaking point in his marriage to Britney. It was when she used cocaine when she was still breastfeeding, and she got angry at Kevin when he asked her not to breastfeed after she snorted lines.
Britney Spears drank alcohol while pregnant with her two sons, and once did cocaine before trying to breastfeed the children, her ex-husband Kevin Federline claims in his new memoir. Federline, 47, reflects on his three-year marriage to Spears, 43, in the new book You Thought You Knew, which chronicles their time together and life after their split as they fought over custody of sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. In the book, Federline says a “silent alarm” in his head was tripped for the first time when Spears started drinking while pregnant and on medication.
“That mix was… dangerous. F—ed up, honestly,” he writes. “You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”
Federline writes that he tried to make excuses for his then-wife, acknowledging just how difficult and how much pressure life in the spotlight brought, and accepting that alcohol and medication were her coping mechanisms.
Still, things reached a head at his album release party in October 2006 when, he claims, Spears — who’d said she would stay home to watch the boys, including a 6-week-old Jayden — showed up unannounced and started doing coke with an actress friend. Federline writes that he was “stunned” by the whole ordeal, and while he wasn’t judgmental of the decision to take drugs, he was concerned because both Preston and Jayden were nursing at the time.
“I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding, and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids,” he writes, adding, “She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.”
Federline writes that he eventually asked the pop star not to go home and nurse the boys, and she reacted angrily, throwing a drink straight into his face. He calls the incident “the proverbial final straw… Her reaction. That’s what ended us.”
In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears writes that she “never” had a drinking problem, and that the only drug she ever took was Adderall. “I have never had any interest in hard drugs,” she wrote.
It’s more than likely that Britney was abusing drugs and alcohol in the pre-conservatorship days as a way of self-medication. The youths don’t remember, but Britney really was in bad shape back then. Maybe she wasn’t using hard drugs regularly, but Kevin is right, whatever she drank or snorted or smoked affected her differently because of the medication interactions. I can totally see how this was the breaking point. Still, Kevin wasn’t the one who filed for divorce after this moment – it was Britney filed soon after. Kevin told the Hollywood Reporter that Britney really blindsided him, because despite the cocaine incident, he felt like they could still work on their marriage.
Britney has been tweeting through Kevin’s book promotion. While her fans are cheering her on, I don’t think she’s doing herself any favors. While I’ve always been sympathetic to Britney, Sean and Jayden have every right to make decisions for themselves about what kind of relationship they want (or don’t want) with her.
The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.
Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to…
To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really…
Often the substance abusing parent doesn’t even remember their behaviour, so it’s all too easy for them to paint themselves as victims. Children actually tend to be VERY forgiving so if they don’t want a relationship, that’s often a sign that something went really wrong. And if a parent is still claiming to be a victim after 20 years and shows no ability to think critically about their own behaviour…welp, tells you all you need to know.
Obviously she has the right to defend herself against Kevin’s claims but it’s the perpetual victimhood complex that’s throwing red flags.
I don’t pretend to know the history of why her kids don’t want to be around her anymore–maybe Kevin poisoned them against her, who knows. But when she says that relationships with teenage boys are “complex” um, she hasn’t had a real relationship with them FOR YEARS, not just since they turned into teenagers. I have a lot of sympathy for Brit but she has a strained relationship with almost everyone in her life. It seems like she either purposefully isolates herself or sabotages relationships due to (justifiable IMO) trust issues or both. At some point you have to ask whether it’s everyone around her or, ya know, HER.
I think we all want the best for Brit but turning a blind eye to the very intentional decisions she’s made regarding her interpersonal relationships doesn’t help her. We call that enabling where I’m from.
Except Britney is a victim. She was massively exploited as a child by a mother fulfilling her own ambitions through her child, she was clearly suffering from post partum depression or psychosis and Federline did nothing to help her, her father subjected her to more than a decade of psychological abuse and stole all her money. Her father also cut off access to her sons to “punish” her. Who knows what and how her situation was communicated to her children. To me, it looks like Federline’s NDA has expired and he’s once again exploiting Britney to make a buck.
Never said she wasn’t a victim. But you can be both a victim and a perpetrator. She hasn’t reached the stage of being able to overcome everything that she’s been through partially because she seems incapable of owning up to some of the mistakes she’s made along the way. Whether Federline stoked the flames or not, ultimately her own actions terrified her sons and aided in their fractured relationship–it didn’t happen in a vacuum. I just don’t see how she can mend those wounds until she acknowledges some of her own harmful decisions.
None of that belies the abuse she suffered but she has a lot of work to do to get to a place of healing. She just doesn’t seem capable of self-reflection and maybe that’s just the mental illness taking over. Either way, she needs a shit ton of help.
Britney can never get the help she needs because her father used the mental health system to abuse and control her. Trust is an essential element of mental health treatment and I don’t see how she can overcome her past abuse.
@Kitten ITA….I remember watching some video where she cussed her kids out or something, with a certain amount of anger that gave red flags. Showed a lack of awareness just in making it public. Plus her endless victim complex as a parent….reminds me of other mentally ill parents I know with substance abuse problems.
She’s had a history of drug issues before she met Kevin. Her mom said in her book that Britney was caught with coke in her bag at 16 years old when she was getting on a plane. She described how it was hard to keep drugs from her during this time.
Wasn’t there a judge who cited her chronic drug use during the divorce and custody hearings? I’ve always suspected that the missing piece of info that exacerbated the deterioration of her mental health was substance abuse, especially after her injury on set for a video that required surgery. Things got continuously worse from there. I am sure Sam Lufti was likely a supplier and may have gotten her into harder drugs.
My heart breaks for her, she never stood a chance.
He needs to get a job
Just curious if you tell every stay-at-home mom to get a job too? Those kids woke up and she was standing in the doorway with a knife. She locked herself with their child in a bathroom with a knife and refused to come out. She shaved her head so they couldn’t do a hair follicle drug test. She drove around with the baby in her lap in the drivers seat instead of in a car seat. And she’s still dancing with knives in her recent posts. She hasn’t changed. Kevin did the right thing by keeping those boys safe, and Britney has done nothing but scare, humiliate and put them in danger. I’m glad to see someone write about how Britney really is behind the scenes. Kevin deserves to be heard. Nobody blinks twice when a woman gets a huge amount of child support or alimony, but when a man does people get really upset. It doesn’t make sense.
No one cares that Ferderline got alimony. I do side eye that he demanded increases as HIS family grew and I think he was 100% complicit in keeping Britney in the conservatorship. He has worked steadily over the years (thanks to his association with Britney) and there is no reason why he shouldn’t continue to do so.
Why does he “deserve to be heard”? Kevin Federline using Britney Spears’s money (money obtained during long term periods of egregious abuse that is the equivalent of wage slavery) to support himself, her children, children who have nothing to do with her, and possibly other women too, to a standard he could never achieve himself, while standing by as her more wealthy relatives abuse his children, doesn’t make him a long-suffering hero.
I agree with you completely. Yes, she stood up for his own kids but those kids suffered so much trauma, a stay at home sane parent was a blessing. Above everything else you listed, Sam Ashgari corroborated the knife problem and that she attacked him in his sleep. He also said she was often in a hypersexual mood (I don’t know how exactly he put it) gyrating around mostly naked in front of anyone and forcing it on staff too. Her instagram shows a similar picture. Imagine her sons being around that even for a day. Kevin has confirmed that she has done things that the boys were extremely uncomfortable with. Maybe the boys also want their side of the story out because they don’t like to see their dad maligned and people blaming him for the boys’ fraught relationship with Brit. She obviously needs serious help, her instagram is testament to that.
@Mac-
Federline did NOT receive Alimony, he only received child support, and that only increased when he got full custody of both children. That is always the case when custody changes in that manner
Going to respectfully disagree. F*ck this guy. Process your pain outside of where you’ll get a paycheck, if you have to, and get a real job for once.
Since when is parenting not a real job? Do you say this about women who stay at home to raise their children and receive child support? He’s more involved in his kids lives than 90% of the fathers I’ve met. He’s getting scolded for something that we tell deadbeat fathers to do, which is taking care of his kids, but we would never talk about a mother that way.
You need to stop with this ridiculous false equivalency, it’s so offensive to actual stay-at-home moms and the women who battle for the child support they deserve. This is simply another way for Federline to profit off her now that child support is finished. Notice the timing! It’s unbelievably blatant. And it’s really illuminating that people think that healing, accountability, and trust are apparently only Britney’s responsibility, but not of the people who created this situation and life for her.
GFTO. Kfed was getting $40k a MONTH. That’s not regular stay at home mom stuff. He could have gotten a job a some point especially once the kids were in school.
He’s a leech as much as everyone else.
No one is saying parenting isn’t a real job. It is a demanding, time consuming job. They are saying the kids are 19 & 20 now? First, he shouldn’t be putting this information out now because he’s not receiving child support anymore. He should get some other job to support his family that doesn’t put undue pressure on his mentally ill ex-wife and his two children with her. That’s what’s so incredibly nasty about his actions.
We don’t know the situation behind this mess. We do know he did leave his wife or girlfriend that recently had his child for Britney. Within 3 years, two families were blown up with a total of 4-5 kids involved. He’s no dad of the year ffs.
His eyes seemed to be on the $. He seemingly had more kids while supporting them all on Britney’s dime. It was to his benefit to alienate those kids from her to have more custody time because that meant more money and less headache.
He’s always been sketchy. I hope the boys are doing well and are happy and well adjusted.
Yeah I don’t get the sympathy. Dude’s a real KFed (can we bring that saying back?). I absolutely would criticize a woman who abandoned her first family for a bigger paycheck, continued having kids they expected their ex to support, and didn’t save diligently or plan for a career post parenthood. Kudos to him for raising his own children but plenty of people who did the minimum are still pretty awful in other ways.
Agree. I’m fine with stay at home or primary parent dads getting child support. My issue with KFed is that he seemed to always see Spears as a meal ticket, and getting her pregnant twice in such a quick time when she was already struggling just seemed like him wanting to ensure that he’d have at least two decades of big paychecks. And I think he knew how awful her family was to her and he was willing to keep quiet so long as he got paid.
And I feel like there’s a collective amnesia that he left his pregnant partner for Britney. That doesn’t put Britney in a good light either, especially since there was a clearly a pay off, but it demonstrates he wasn’t committed to Shar Jackson his partner of *googles* four years. She was more successful than him at the time, so that would suggest a pattern of looking for a wealthier baby mama.
He got $40,000 a month. This was not some guy barely surviving. He used Britney as much as the rest of her family. So let’s not pretend he was a regular stay at home mom. The dude never worked in his life and besides couldn’t he do something once the kids were in school?
This was not a man who sacrificed his career to raise his kids. He never had a career.
Now that his rich ex wife doesn’t have to fund his crazy lifestyle he’s going to trash her.
Of course the kids are messed up. They have two bad parents.
I don’t know that I would say he is trashing her. He is documenting his experiences with her and I think he has every right to do that just like she did.
Regarding the child support/alimony thing, plenty of couples divorce and have to decide on these issues. If this was someone married to LeBron James or another famous entertainer, athlete, etc 40,000$ a month would be an acceptable amount in my opinion (think about housing costs, educational costs, security, etc for a famous person). Even if k-fed did get a job what job would he do? If he was a dancer that involves travel for long periods away from his kids as a single dad. Should he get a 9-5 at McDonald’s pulling 500-1000$ per pay check? Like, what then? The difference in earning potential is astronomical between the two that the fact that people are saying “he should get a job” is wild. What job could Savannah James have gotten if she had divorced LeBron James when their kids were babies?? I see this as rich people doing rich people stuff and the issue people are having is that they feel that Britney was victimized but if she had been able to at least share custody with k-fed maybe yes he could have “worked” but their situation has so many extenuating circumstances.
Are you angry that Kevin Costner’s ex wife Christine Baumgarten is raking in $63,209 dollars a month in child support? How about the fact that Kanye West pays $200,000 child support per month to one of the wealthiest women in the world, Charlie Sheen had to pay child support of $110,000 per month to two separate women. Federline got child support only. He didn’t get spousal support. The only reason those payments increased was when he had full custody of the children. Not, contrary to popular opinion, when his current family grew in size. Super wealthy people pay more because they have more and the child deserves to be raised with the same standards as they had living with her. People are mad because he’s a man (an unpopular one at that) , and because they have sympathy for Britney Spears personal life. They neglect to remember the children and that the money is/was sent for their benefit. If you aren’t angry about the figures above, then you’re not really angry about the money, you’re angry about who received that money.
Robert Wright – The situations you mention are not the same because they involve no conservatorship.
if you want to assume we are prejudiced against Federline because he is male, you have the right to do so. But it leads me to believe you are prejudiced against Britney because of all kinds of misogyny. It was always easier and cheaper to get people to believe the sexualized popstar with a massive following worldwide and untreated psychological issues was the bigger problem than the family of piranhas she was born into. Federline played his cards right, left his pregnant partner for Britney, I’m going to go there and say he baby-trapped her too, twice, and lived it up with those payments supporting himself and his further children. And you are forgetting his collusion with her father, who he took out a restraining order against and then accepted a payoff from. Federline’s line is now “the children miss their grandfather”. Interesting how he can do that kind of thing for that man but not for their actual mother.
People need reading comprehension skills. This isn’t about rich people getting high levels of child support. This is about a scumbag who got had children with a rich pop star and is now trashing her now that the money has stopped. Let me know when the people mentioned have written books about their ex and let them suffer in a conservatorship.
So many sick trolls on this thread. Those kids have two bad parents and I will stand by that forever.
Per Wikipedia, KFed has 6 chldren altogether: a girl and boy with Shar Jackson, two boys with Britney and two girls with Victoria Prince. The common denominator appears to be that the mothers were supporting him financially in all three cases.
I really don’t understand why KFed doesn’t attempt to support himself with a real line of work. I guess that is what the Tell-All book is for.
I have seen the court docs where he is saying that he has never witnessed Britney taking drugs. So, did he lie then or is he lying now?
Exactly! So which is it? Getting Kevin’s side of the story entails a lazy bum who took advantage of a vulnerable young woman. And a deadbeat to his other children.
It is crazy anyone is buying what this man is selling. He was silent all these years because he got paid not to work a day in his life. Britney’s money was taking care of his new family and all of his kids. If Britney was abusing drugs that badly, where are the tests showing that? They tested her all the time after she got hospitalized. There is no credible evidence, witness about what he is saying.
Scamming azz scammer man lost his meal ticket after child support ended and now will holla for a dolla from anyone who will throw some change his way to put his ex on blast. Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme.
I think we all know the answer to that.
Look, my sister was mentally ill and used a lot of drugs, among other issues (I tend to just call her “an addict” because she was addicted to everything – drugs, alcohol, shopping, gambling, etc. Where one vice ended the other started.) Britney sounds similar to me. And it was hell growing up with my sister so I have sympathy for her kids and to a certain degree, for Kevin.
but the moment these people started profiting off her mental illness and using her for what she could bring them financially, then they became the bad guys. Britney is a victim because they victimized her. She’s not a perfect victim, but she is a victim here. And so are her children. They’ll have to figure out their relationship on their own and I think when we read these excerpts we get an idea of what those boys have heard about her over the past 20 years.
Kfed took advantage of a woman with mental health issues which is gross.
Plenty of people have a parent with mental health issues and don’t have the resources he would to foster a positive relationship with that parent and the kids.
He used her and added to her problems.
And we all know if Britney was poor he would have left her early on. Keeping the kids was his ticket to serious money.
I can see both sides of it here actually. People who have struggled, are struggling with addiction and have mental health issues don’t have the best bird’s eye view of their current behavior or past behavior, so they may not be in a place to really view how their actions have impacted those around them. Even if they were legitimately victims at some point.
In this case I think we can all agree that Britney was used as a workhorse by people that she should have been able to trust whether that was her parents, her siblings, her husband’s. They all benefited from getting use of her money, her properties, and her status to boost themselves. That being said it doesn’t mean that her actions when it comes to substance abuse and her mental health issues didn’t have a direct impact on the safety and security that her own children may have felt.
That said I’m not really at the place yet to be all poor Kevin federline. This guy did take care of their sons, but him and his wife utilize the ridiculously high child support payments to support themselves and their own children off of Britney’s dime. He’s never had a steady job that relied on him supporting his family and his numerous kids himself. It started way back with Shar Jackson. Who he left to be with Britney, shortly after the birth of one of their children. He was clearly more stable than Britney was, but that doesn’t erase his crappy behavior, the fact that he moved his kids to Hawaii once they aged out of California’s child support window, and that he’s had numerous other kids that he is supporting under Britney’s money. Now his book is about monetizing his relationship with her.
He has also nothing bad to say about Jamie who put his hand on one of the kids, because Jamie paid him handsomely to look another way while they turned the mother of his children into a slave. If Britney was that sick, why was she working none stop for all these leeches?
Yeah I agree with all of this. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle with plenty of blame to go around. It’s difficult to parent on even the best of days but if she was battling a combination of addiction and mental health issues combined with the pressure from family members and a whole team of people relying on her to work, you could see how that would make it impossible for her to properly parent those boys.
It’s all just really sad, especially for her kids.
I believe Kevin. And I’m going to support him by buying his book.
He stepped up and saved those kids when she collapsed as a mother. Day in and day out. Year in and year out. Yes he collected his child support. That’s what it’s for.
I am not a medical professional by any means, but it’s obvious Brittany cannot take care of herself and probably needs an inpatient situation
Since Federline has already been caught out in a lie I don’t know why you would trust his account. Britney bought him a house, paid , $40,000 a month in child support and paid her kids school fees. Stepping up was extremely lucrative for him.
@Gabby 💯
He’s their father. He parented them. That’s what he did. And doing so was incredibly lucrative for him, so long as his ex wife was forced to continue to work. He also remarried and had more children and lived a lifestyle he never would have been capable of otherwise.
So just to recap, the minute he stopped getting paid Kevin Federline wrote a tell-all about his ex-wife, who he hasn’t been married to for almost 2 decades and who was financially and physically abused by her father in order to keep performing during many mental health issues, in which he is rehashing 20 year old incidents the details of which no one is seeking. And doing so while arguing his ex should be back under a conservator ship. Oh but also when *he* met and married her she was a perfect person who never did drugs and alcohol she just magically became a user with men thank health issues within months of their marriage. Come on.
And I’m sure he wants that conservatorship because he has an agreement with her family that he’ll get a cut of her earnings/money when they have control of it again.
The way this woman has been treated is just disgusting and horrible. Everyone in her life that was supposed to care for her and love her has used her and just seen her as a checkbook.
And here Keven is doing the same. the ONLY reason he is writing this memoir is because the child support stopped and this is one more way for him to make money off Britney.
Mental illness is complex. With Britney, its even more complex because of how she was used right from the beginning (make no mistake, even before the conservatorship, she was being used by her family.) She was put on meds to control her, not help her.
So eff this guy and everyone else who tried to get a piece of her.
Excellent comments.
Anyone with eyes can see how Britney was treated poorly and never got her mental health issues properly treated. Kfed stuck around for the money. And now he is bashing her for more money.
I was going to make a bad mum joke and say that I can picture an SNL commercial about mom coke, for the parent of two children under two, who has literally not slept in weeks. Mom coke! For all your waking needs. But, seriously, for someone suffering a default mental health issue, drugs are *not* the answer. And, yes, they interact with all the other pharmaceuticals you may be ingesting. I think there’s a real angle to Britney’s story that is about agency, the ultimate lesson being, don’t have kids if you have no bandwidth to deal with motherhood. If you have arena tours, concert promotion, costume fittings, rehearsals, albums, recording contracts, etc… and you are the effective breadwinner for several dozen — or hundred — people, it’s a huge responsibility. Add two kids within 18 months? It’s too much. No matter how feminist you may be, forget feminism. On a purely human level, with an underlying psychological condition, it’s *too much.* Maybe the abortion she acknowledged having was a wise choice in hindsight. Cause once you have kids, you have to be a parent. If you can’t do it… you end up in a state of agonising despair.
You are missing the point that she didn’t want to work, she wanted to stay home and take care of her babies. She was forced to work. Jamie told her she can only see her kids if she goes back to work. Then, she got only limited time with her kids because she was on tour all the time. I don’t think Britney was planning to turn into a modern day slave when she decided to get pregnant.
Seriously. The mental gymnastics people use to try to blame her own exploitation on her are pretty astounding.
@Crystal, I am not a mother, so I can’t personally comment on that. But, I have heard from a lot of women that if they were separated from their baby, they would go insane. Britney was probably dealing with PPD after two quick pregnancies in addition to her existing mental health problems. Then, her children got taken away from her, how would any new mother be okay in these circumstances? And the people who were supposed to help her literally imprisoned her for more than a decade. She is a very strong woman, because I know there is no way I would survive what she survived.
I was going to make another bad mum joke and say we all turn into slaves when we have children. I don’t believe her father was in a position to control her access to her kids or her custody arrangements whilst she was still married to Federline. Until she was saddled with the conservatorship, her father’s views counted for very little, and they would certainly have been trumped by her husband’s preferences. And he seemed not to have any real agenda, but easy living. I don’t think either her father or her husband determined her work schedule. But I’d bet anything that her lawyer / agent / manager / press rep / concert promoters / recording contract agency / touring contract agency did. There were too many people pressuring her to go back to work, and to quote Tina Fey, “I signed a contract with these people. The baby and I just have a verbal agreement.” Sweet, sad, and very true.
I’m not on Kevin’s side, by any means. Even if what he’s saying is true, it feels like a sleazy cash-grab. He could’ve gotten a job at some point during the past 2 decades IN ADDITION TO receiving child support, which is exactly what is done by the vast, vast majority of women who receive CS from an ex. But Britney’s pure victim response, the refusal to acknowledge that her sons kept their distance because they were afraid of her, that she’s the only one who’s getting hurt…? It reads like every triggering text transcript my friends have shown me from their narc parents right before they go no-contact.
Don’t get me wrong, I still have a lot of sympathy for Britney. I guess it was inevitable that she’d have serious issues, especially where parenting was concerned, after the way her own family treated her. It’s just tragic all around.
Two things can be true: Kevin deserved child support for raising the kids and doesn’t deserve to be shamed for it AND it’s gross that instead of finding other streams of income in the meantime, he’s now writing a book about Britney’s struggles while he hasn’t been married to her since the early aughts.
I think he is angling for control of her estate, whether she is in this world, or not, that’s his goal
Somehow, I don’t think there will be much of an estate left when that day comes
Two things are true at the same time: I don’t trust him and I think Britney needs serious help.
God, Britney’s life has been so tragic. I really do hurt for her.
Interesting that the minute he loses his monthly checks from Britney! Hopefully he enjoys his last squeeze of the lemon and goes away.
Team K-Fed. I’ve always thought he looked debonair with that fedora, and has a killer smile. So what if he lived off the child support? If he was a woman, no one would think twice about it. And he seems to have done a good job with the boys, despite their crazy mother.
And I’m not faulting Britney for having problems. Many if not most child stars do.
He is a truly awful person. He abandoned his pregnant girlfriend and toddler child as soon as he had an opening with Britney. He repeatedly exploited his role as father to profit off of Britney’s mental health issues in tell-all interviews, encouraged Britney’s minor children to participate in said interview with notorious vulture Daphne Barak, dragged Britney into court for to double his child support because HE was not working. now even though he himself claims she is in a vulnerable state and he fears for her mental health, he is laying out all kinds of sordid allegations that have set the media on her again just so he can make even more money off of her. If he writes a book that needlessly slanders her like this, imagine what he was saying to her kids behind closed doors all this time to alienate them from her.
Do you think Britney was fit to raise her kids?
Run a day care in her home?
Babysit your kids?
Raise your kids?
Go on, bring your kids or grandkids over to her house, unsupervised.
Britney not being stable doesn’t mean Kevin is trustworthy or a good person or that they had a good upbringing.
Christ, people talked this way about Charles “stepping up” to raise his boys all the time, we saw the truth of that.
Ummm sorry I don’t get your response to my post. My post did not say anything about Britney’s parenting skills. Rather, it criticized Kevin for his actions and his role in exacerbating her poor mental health and her fraught relationship with the children. Just because he got a third wife who raised Britney’s kids for him does not excuse his decades of scuzzy gold digging.
I can see both sides of this situation. I feel sorry for Britney and I believe she has been exploited and abused throughout her life. I also agree with Kaiser that Kevin has done some sleazy crap over the years but he was the one who stepped up and raised the kids. The kids seem to have had a fairly normal upbringing, they’re not in everyone’s faces, it really seems like he has largely protected them. He has also taken a lot of sh*t over the years. Britney fans and even casual watchers ridiculed him and made him the bad guy for years and he was pretty quiet about it. He’s allowed to tell his story and part of that story is Britney. She has her book and he’s allowed to have his. Is it low to bring up all the crap that went down with her? Yes it is. However, he had a lot thrown at him over the years as well. As for Britney, as someone who has personally dealt with family members with addiction issues and mental health struggles, seeing her tweets above are pretty triggering. This is exactly how they acted. They were never at fault, everyone was always out to get them, everybody else is a liar and they were the only one with the truth, the manic way of speaking, the wild accusations, etc. When I read her tweets, I believe everything he saying because I have seen it with my own eyes with my own family. You can’t win when someone is like this and it doesn’t sound like she has any interest in getting help because in her mind, there’s nothing wrong. It’s everyone else who’s the problem.
Thanks for this nuanced perspective. I see both sides too.
I think those of us with family members with mental health issues like Britney have a little more empathy for Kevin. That doesnt mean he is perfect by any means – I actually think he shouldnt have written this book and should have found other means of income in the last 20 years – but he was in a really hard situation with a coparent who is unwell.
So sad all around. Many times I’m reminded of Elvis, when I think of Britney. Both talented at early age but then preyed on, and turning to drugs to cope. Both ended up alone in huge mansions, seemingly unable to get help. I was so frustrated watching the Elvis movie, how trapped he was. I was hoping once Brittney got her $$ back she would be able to see & travel the world. Elvis wanted to, but never could. I’d also be setting up scholarships for aspiring musicians etc. Go see the world Britney!
I’m glad her sons had a stable parent but I also think Kfed is a leech just like the rest of Britney’s family. She needs help and to be as far away from all of them as possible.
Yikes. If this saga were an AITA post, I’d say ESH.
I don’t believe that unconditional love is healthy, or even exists, between humans. That would mean people don’t have boundaries that should be respected. People love until they reach a point where they can’t anymore – it’s too painful or too destructive or whatever – and they have to detach. Britney has never been very articulate, so maybe she means she wants to be loved for more that her earning power, but if she means “Love me, no matter what I do,” that’s not going to happen.
Replying to @Eurydice, I agree, 100%. Children deserve & need unconditional love. If you don’t receive it, you know. If you receive it from one parent & not the other, you know it. It’s palpable. It’s like a physical force. That’s how you love your children. If you’re an adult, you’ve missed the window. Unconditional love is not a thing if you’re over 13 unless you’re looking at your own kids. And if you want them to love you, you have to *earn* it. Parenthood is a labour of love. Britney should not be an indentured servant in a conservatorship. She should not be working for her father. But also, I just don’t think she has what it takes to be a parent. The kids were lucky to have Kevin.
If Jamie really loved his daughter he would have stopped everything for years. And his only focus should have been her mental health. Not putting the Golden Goose on stage and fart golden eggs for everyone to steal and he’s the King of Britney Spears.
Britney will need life time care. She has no one right now except more leeches around her.
I hope her life turns out for the best but I wouldn’t be surprised if something awful happens also.
These f*cking men lol. Her father, her ex, her managers, etc. all just a bunch of mediocrities who’d be nowhere without this woman’s talent, but they managed to hit payday simply because she’s never been mentally healthy enough to hold it together. You’ve got Kanye West out here self-destructing and treating women like trash, but nobody’s calling for him to be put under a conservatorship, and that really says it all, doesn’t it?
Glad he was there for those kids. Not interested in a word he has to say about it. He was more than compensated for his own sh*tty decision to have children with a walking red flag of a human being, far more than most are granted in the same position. Take a seat, sir. You’ve got nothing insightful to add to the conversation, not when you had no problem raking in that 40K monthly while she being exploited during that Vegas residency.
I read all the comments and most of them have had reasonable arguments back and forth. I think Brit was exploited from a very young age and no one stepped up to help her when she started using drugs and struggling with her mental health. Too bad her mother didn’t try to get her serious help when she was using coke at 16. Instead people just kept forcing her to work so they could all live off her. Pretty despicable all the way around.
KFed lived very well on her child support all these years. Did he ever get the boys involved in family counseling that included Brit so the boys could process the trauma they might have experienced when she was unwell. That would have gone a long way in forging a better relationship for the boys. Now he decides to cash in on writing a tell-all book? Exploiting Brit all over again. She appears fragile and vulnerable imho so it is like kicking kittens, you know? People think it is ok for KFed to defend himself. Against what exactly? I think he and his book are trash.