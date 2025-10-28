Melania Trump ‘privately raised concerns’ about the East Wing’s demolition

Donald Trump is in Asia for five days this week, almost one full month into the federal government shutdown. Melania did not travel with him, and I truly have no idea where she is at this moment. Melania’s husband just destroyed, in the span of one week, the White House’s East Wing, which is traditionally the office space and entertaining space of the First Lady. Well, the Wall Street Journal had a longer piece about just how Dementia Don rammed through his pet project, which has been his obsession for years. The piece is horrifying at every level, especially the part about Trump demanding biweekly meetings about “the ballroom,” and spending much of his time fundraising for this fakakta project in recent months. Well, apparently, Melania “privately raised concerns” and she’s telling everyone that she has nothing to do with this project, it’s entirely her husband’s obsession.
While President Donald Trump’s early White House renovations — like the paving of the Rose Garden — were said to be done in collaboration with his wife, Melania Trump, it seems his ongoing demolition of the East Wing to build a massive ballroom may not have the first lady’s same support.
According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal about how Donald is pulling off the controversial demolition of the historic building at a breakneck pace, journalists Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Will Parker alleged that Melania “privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.”
It’s long been rumored that Melania isn’t a fan of the White House. However, earlier this year, social sources told PEOPLE that the first lady supported her husband’s redecoration plans, as the changes made the presidential residence feel more like their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. One source in Florida told PEOPLE at the time that both Donald and Melania “would prefer to be in Palm Beach,” so instead they’re “bringing Mar-a-Lago to Washington.”
Another source — a Mar-a-Lago club member — told PEOPLE that Donald and Melania take pride in their Florida home’s decor and style and enjoy showing it off, so it “makes sense” they’d make changes to the historic presidential building.
“Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will,” the source said. “They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.”
However, it seems the shocking demolition of the Roosevelt-era East Wing may have been a step too far, even for Donald’s wife. The viral photos and videos of the destruction have elicited strong emotions for many Americans.
I don’t think anyone should miss the symbolism of Trump arrogantly destroying a space which has traditionally been tied to women, First Ladies and the domestic arts. That being said, I am convinced that Melania has nothing to do with her husband’s ballroom plans, and she didn’t ask for it nor is she overseeing it. This is all Dementia Don’s hyperfixation and it’s going to be completely ghastly.
Another related story – cable news had a lot of coverage of Trump’s demolition of the East Wing last week, although I wouldn’t know because I do not watch those channels anymore. Apparently, Trump called CNN’s chief Mark Thompson into the White House, and right after that meeting, Thompson ordered CNN’s reporters to “ease up on covering” the demolition. Pathetic.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh, is she concerned because she’ll have an even bigger space she’ll have to cover with “Christmas stuff and decorations?” Who gives a f–k, right Mel?
The East Wing was the site for her Nightmare Before Christmas scary bare trees and her blood red scary trees
Remember when the murder trees were the worst thing to happen to the East Wing? Those were the days.
the Symbolism is so glaring its not funny, Demolishing an area that was tied to women without a permit to distract from activities tied to underage girls that are not legal able to permit. oh the irony .
The entire Republican party is being controlled by Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost.
Slightly off topic, but I feel we should be more concerned about the extreme plastic surgery that is making women look less than human. Between Kim K and her ghastly mother and these mar-a-lago faces, why are so many women striving to look like masculine aliens from the neck up and distorted blow-up dolls from the neck down?
Sadly, I think we should be more concerned that a sitting US president told a press organization to lay off covering a story, and they obliged.
That’s not even news anymore. Just a day ending in y.
Reading this article directly after the royal story about William “despairing” about his predator uncle negotiating himself two fancy homes, and my response is basically the same. I’d bet almost any amount of money that Melanie had no idea about her husband’s plans for the east wing, let alone privately raised concerns about them. She doesn’t live in the WH and I highly doubt she is talking to Trump or his lackeys on a daily basis! It is, however, hilarious that both of them are now attaching themselves to these stories in much the same way. “Well, I TOLD him that was a bad idea. No, I didn’t say so publicly at the time or do anything to prevent it, why do you ask?”
If they want to be at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, why tf didn’t they just stay there instead of inflicting their ghastly selves on us for ten years? I wish they were at Mar-a-Lago full time too. We never asked for this and leave the White House the hell alone!
Sorry, Melania, not buying this pathetic attempt to cover your ass. I’ll believe you when your divorce is final.
F*ck off, Melania.
Melania cares about Melania and Barron, and that’s it.
It’s not the ballroom, it’s the bunker and the potential data control center they’re trying to build underneath it.
Is this a real thing that is happening? Would not surprise me. Makes more sense than a ballroom.
“Both Donald and Melania ‘would prefer to be in Palm Beach.'” Just remove yourselves from politics and go be there then.
Not that this is comparable, but he did this same thing at the Sterling Virginia golf course he took over his first term. It’s in the middle of a housing development and part of it sits along a flat shallow part of the Algonquin River. He immediately cut down large trees along the shore that prevent erosion and flooding for the golf course and houses. The county stopped him from removing more, fined him, and reminded him all landscape changes have to be approved and permitted. And that’s only one thing he did there.
She’s never at the White House. I don’t think she really cares, do u?