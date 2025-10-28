Melania Trump ‘privately raised concerns’ about the East Wing’s demolition

Donald Trump is in Asia for five days this week, almost one full month into the federal government shutdown. Melania did not travel with him, and I truly have no idea where she is at this moment. Melania’s husband just destroyed, in the span of one week, the White House’s East Wing, which is traditionally the office space and entertaining space of the First Lady. Well, the Wall Street Journal had a longer piece about just how Dementia Don rammed through his pet project, which has been his obsession for years. The piece is horrifying at every level, especially the part about Trump demanding biweekly meetings about “the ballroom,” and spending much of his time fundraising for this fakakta project in recent months. Well, apparently, Melania “privately raised concerns” and she’s telling everyone that she has nothing to do with this project, it’s entirely her husband’s obsession.

While President Donald Trump’s early White House renovations — like the paving of the Rose Garden — were said to be done in collaboration with his wife, Melania Trump, it seems his ongoing demolition of the East Wing to build a massive ballroom may not have the first lady’s same support. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal about how Donald is pulling off the controversial demolition of the historic building at a breakneck pace, journalists Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Will Parker alleged that Melania “privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project, according to administration officials.” It’s long been rumored that Melania isn’t a fan of the White House. However, earlier this year, social sources told PEOPLE that the first lady supported her husband’s redecoration plans, as the changes made the presidential residence feel more like their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. One source in Florida told PEOPLE at the time that both Donald and Melania “would prefer to be in Palm Beach,” so instead they’re “bringing Mar-a-Lago to Washington.” Another source — a Mar-a-Lago club member — told PEOPLE that Donald and Melania take pride in their Florida home’s decor and style and enjoy showing it off, so it “makes sense” they’d make changes to the historic presidential building. “Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will,” the source said. “They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.” However, it seems the shocking demolition of the Roosevelt-era East Wing may have been a step too far, even for Donald’s wife. The viral photos and videos of the destruction have elicited strong emotions for many Americans.

[From People]

I don’t think anyone should miss the symbolism of Trump arrogantly destroying a space which has traditionally been tied to women, First Ladies and the domestic arts. That being said, I am convinced that Melania has nothing to do with her husband’s ballroom plans, and she didn’t ask for it nor is she overseeing it. This is all Dementia Don’s hyperfixation and it’s going to be completely ghastly.

Another related story – cable news had a lot of coverage of Trump’s demolition of the East Wing last week, although I wouldn’t know because I do not watch those channels anymore. Apparently, Trump called CNN’s chief Mark Thompson into the White House, and right after that meeting, Thompson ordered CNN’s reporters to “ease up on covering” the demolition. Pathetic.