King Charles ‘did not respond’ to heckler asking about the Prince Andrew cover-up

People rarely remark on it at this point, but it’s truly insane to see how many “medals” King Charles wears these days whenever he’s doing an event for veterans or the military. Even in his later years as Prince of Wales, he wore an insane number of medals, but I swear, he’s given himself like six more since he became king. Anyway, these are photos of Charles and his medals at the National Memorial Arboretum. He attended the dedication ceremony of the LGBT+ Armed Forces memorial and he also had an event at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire. It was outside the cathedral that Charles did a little walkabout with assorted fans behind a crowd barrier. Most of the people there were supporters, but at least one man was not:

King Charles was heckled by a protester asking him about Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a visit to a cathedral on Monday. The man asked how long the King had known about his brother and Epstein, and questioned whether he had asked the police to “cover up” for Andrew. His protest was met by vocal support for the King, including one woman who told him to “shut up”. There were also loud chants of “three cheers for the King”. Prince Andrew’s links with Epstein have been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. The prince, who relinquished his titles earlier this month, has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Throngs of fans had waited to meet the King, who was visiting Staffordshire for an engagement at Lichfield Cathedral. In video footage from the event, the single protester said: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?” The King did not respond to the questions but carried on greeting fans, some of whom chanted “God Save The King”. One fan can be heard asking him for a hug. Several people outside the cathedral looked visibly annoyed by the protester, with a woman telling him to “go away and leave him alone”.

[From BBC]

I included the video in a post yesterday, but it’s worth dedicating a story to this. The only thing I’ll say in Charles’s defense is that at least he’s out and about. Prince William is still on vacation and he hasn’t been seen in ten days. Now, could Charles have handled this better? For sure. It reminds me of the months after QEII died, when Charles could barely leave the castle without being loudly protested wherever he went. Some people even threw eggs. That was just three years ago! The protests, heckling and egg-tossing died down for a time, especially after Charles’s cancer diagnosis. It’s interesting to see people ramping up again, especially in the wake of the Prince Andrew fiasco and the monarchy’s struggle-bus approval ratings.

Additionally, if you want to hear a story about how Charles and his not-ready-for-primetime team of courtiers completely bungled their messaging on Andrew last week, I’m also including a clip of Emily Maitlis describing what really went down when royal reporters were all abuzz last Thursday about a big announcement coming out. The palace actually told news outlets to go to Windsor because they wanted everyone to get photos of Charles driving over to Royal Lodge to bitch out Andrew. Instead, the palace chickened out (Charles the Ditherer) and then blamed the media for turning everything into a circus.

"The Palace got very nervous… they blamed a "media circus" – a circus entirely of their own making." Journalists were tipped there "may be passing traffic" outside Royal Lodge on Thursday night… but it didn't materialise. 👀@maitlis | @jonsopel pic.twitter.com/En5NScmpS2 — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) October 27, 2025