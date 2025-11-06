Kentucky woman who ordered medication received human body parts instead



Call me lazy (I am!) but I love getting my meds delivered. I count it as a small victory amidst the overwhelming f–kery that is the health insurance industrial complex in America. But there is a wild factor, and that’s the mail/shipping/courier method getting it right. Most of the time you do indeed get the veritable apothecary of potions that keep you operating at the bare minimum of functioning adult (speaking for a friend); then sometimes you open up the package and oops, it’s full of human body parts instead. I HATE it when that happens! And that’s what transpired for a resident of Hopkinsville, Kentucky on October 29. She promptly dialed 911, telling police, “We just didn’t want to be, like, in the possession of body parts that don’t belong to us.” It’s the “that don’t belong to us” qualifier tagged on at the end that’s sending me. People Mag got the lowdown on the gruesome shipment:

The box contained two arms and four fingers surrounded by ice packs, Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel, who was summoned to the woman’s home to retrieve the parts, tells PEOPLE. He also confirms that nothing outside the box’s packaging indicated that there were body parts inside. The severed limbs and digits weren’t shipped via regular mail, but rather were sent through a private courier. “It was just an error,” Daniel tells PEOPLE about the mixup. “I think her box and that box [of body parts] had come into the Nashville airport…The courier that was supposed to have picked up the body parts picked up her meds. And then the second courier that was supposed to get the body parts picked up [the women’s box]. It was just a reversed delivery.” Daniel also confirms that the package of body parts were for surgical training and not for transplant. “Those parts were not supposed to leave Nashville,” he adds. “They were supposed to be in Nashville.” The coroner says that he was able to get in touch with the courier as well as the facility that was supposed to receive the body parts. That package was picked up and was delivered to its intended destination. Meanwhile, the woman’s medical supplies that she had initially been waiting for arrived a day later. “I called her that next day to kind of check on her and make sure all that was okay. And she had received her package,” Daniel says. Asked to recall the woman’s reaction when he arrived at the home to pick up the box of body parts, Daniel says: “We were two days before Halloween, she thought it was some kind of a prank or Halloween decorations literally delivered to the wrong house. When I got there, she was not shaken up.” “When I walked in, she was on the phone with the company that was supposed to have delivered her medical equipment. She wasn’t just distraught, but she was obviously surprised.” Looking back at what happened, Daniel says it was “bizarre,” adding, “But to be two days before Halloween, it magnified that for sure … [to have] fresh arms and fingers delivered to the front porch of a home.” And as he shared to The New York Times, while he “didn’t ask” about the source of the body parts, he said “I’d assume, obviously, I think they came from cadavers that had been donated.” He advised anyone else in the same predicament to do what she did: Call 911 or local police.

[From People]

What the hell is going on in Christian County Kentucky??! And while I applaud Coroner Scott Daniel for keeping his composure as cool as the ice packs (preserving the human body parts), he comes off here a little too casual, imo. “It was just an error.” No sh-t, Scottlock. He almost seems more interested in the Halloween adjacency angle than anything else. And what’s with him not investigating where the packages of human body parts came from? Is that not precisely why a concerned citizen like this woman would call the police in the first place, and wouldn’t the specific task of investigating human body parts be under the purview of the coroner? Or am I just stupidly unaware of how often human body parts are shipped for perfectly legitimate reasons and without any labeling on the packaging to identify the contents as human body parts? Shock aside (or more likely because of it), there’s definitely a movie to be made here. Something that starts out like What’s Up, Doc? with the package mix ups, but then creeps into horror territory. And at the end it’s revealed that the protagonist has a connection to the person whose remains she was “accidentally” sent.