Does anyone believe this week’s dumb blind items about Chris Evans?

On October 24, Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista welcomed a baby girl named Alma Grace. Most of the conversation was about how Chris’s fans are still mad that he married someone much younger than him – he’s 44, Alba is 28 – and there were some general congratulations for the couple as well. People Mag’s insider also said that “Chris is completely in awe of his daughter. He’s been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn’t be more proud to be a girl dad.” I figured that we wouldn’t hear much about Chris and Alba for a while – they’re first-time parents, they live in Boston, they’re pretty quiet in general, right? Wrong. Various blind items have come out this week and some people are now convinced that Chris is already cheating on Alba, two seconds after she gave birth.
Chris Evans, widely celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, finds himself at the center of a swirling controversy. Just weeks after reports surfaced of him and wife Alba Baptista welcoming their first child, the internet erupted with cheating allegations against the “Captain America” star. The rumors, which originated on TikTok, have left fans divided, with some expressing shock and others claiming they’re “not surprised” by the claims.
The drama began earlier this month when anonymous posts on TikTok hinted at an unnamed Boston-based A-lister being spotted with a brunette at a local bar. The posts alleged that the actor was “spending a little too much time with someone who isn’t his wife,” and the meetings were reportedly “timed to avoid attention.” Fans quickly connected the dots, pointing to Evans, whose Massachusetts roots and squeaky-clean image seemed to match the description perfectly.
“Rumors hit harder than the shield sometimes,” one fan lamented online, referencing Evans’ iconic role as Captain America. Another fan added, “No, I refuse to believe this. They just had a baby!” The timing of these allegations-mere weeks after Baptista reportedly gave birth-has only intensified the public’s reaction.
Despite the firestorm, neither Chris Evans nor Alba Baptista has commented on the situation, leaving fans to speculate. Some have even gone so far as to claim they’ve identified the alleged third party involved. One TikTok user wrote, “Everyone is talking about Chris Evans possibly cheating on his wife who just had his baby, and I’m here silent because I knew what that man was doing when he came to my job flirting with any lady that would give him the time of day.”
Like… Baby Alma is only a few weeks old! I guarantee that Chris is simply too tired to spend hours in a bar with a woman, much less have an affair. If he has any time to himself, he’s probably just sleeping or checking in with his Boston-based family. Some have theorized that IF Chris was in a bar with a woman, it was his good friend Tara Testa, who “fits” the description of the blind item woman. But honestly, I just don’t believe that Chris has been hanging out in bars in recent weeks.
All the TikTok posts are regurgitating a post on crazy days and nights – EVERYTHING is coming from that. so take that as you will…
I wouldn’t put this past any man. That being said, I’ve witnessed his crippling shyness first hand so it’s a little hard to believe he was flirting with anyone who would give him attention. Still wouldn’t put it past him to cheat though.
Ohhhh that’s hard. Social anxiety / shyness can be really rough to deal with. I really hope he isn’t cheating. That’s such a scummy thing to do.
Well, a man can be shy, that doesn’t mean he can’t cheat. Some of the sweetest, most reserved men I’ve met turned out to be surprisingly manipulative, even abusive. I’m not saying he’s like that at all, just that shyness and loyalty aren’t necessarily connected.
Yeah, like I said, wouldn’t put it past him to cheat. I was specifically talking about him flirting with eveyone who would give him attention.
Yeah, he wouldn’t be the first, nor the last man on earth to cheat on a pregnant or recently post-partum partner. I can think of many people I know in my own life who fit the bill.
My ex cheated on me when I was 8 months pregnant.
I used to gauge who was at the hospital i worked at for the birth of their child based on whether they hit on me or not. Pretty high ratio.
I know he has heal anxiety, but I vaguely remember an interview where the journalist thought he was really good at flirting with her.
Maybe he was just talking to a woman in a bar. I can picture any man in a bar — doesn’t necessarily mean they’re doing anything.
It’s such a ridiculous lie to spread about him. Like Kaiser said, he’s probably way too tired as a new father and if he popped out to meet his friend Tara, then whoever leaked that as him “stepping out” should be ashamed. Especially since he’s talked for years about wanting to be a dad and then he’s going to jeopardize that within weeks of the baby being born? Every day I’m more and more disgusted and dismayed by people and the things they do for attention.
Sounds like Chris Evans has his own version of the derangers following his every move.
Oh he does. They’re vile.
Hmm, this seems unlikely. If Evans was stepping out on his postpartum wife ( I can no longer give any dudes the benefit of the doubt), I don’t think he would be so stupid as to do it so openly and where he’s widely known.
I think the grimmer part of this equation is that while most people seem to agree that Chris wouldn’t be this stupid to cheat openly – women no longer believe IN men enough to give even Captain freaking America the benefit of the doubt.
That says a lot about the reality of the times and the struggle of women in current society.
With that said- his “fans” seem to be beyond unhinged. I can’t tell if they want this to be true so there is a possibility he won’t be married anymore or if they are upset about the idea that he might be cheating on his wife and newborn daughter. It almost seems like both somehow?
His deranged seem to be saying “we knew he wasn’t happy with HER! He’s cheating which is awful since she just had a baby. But shows we were right all along that she’s not the one for him! (Cuz I am!) “
All true. While others have brought up cogent points that a new baby doesn’t hinder men from cheating, but I think the news surrounding their daughter’s birth has been crazy from go. TMZ broadcast the baby’s information which had been stolen from the hospital. I’m sure Chris’s PR folks then figured something out with People magazine but imagine having your baby’s information leaked by a zealous hospital staffer? Being famous seemed awful to me, especially with people, both reasonable and crazy, speculating on the state of your life day in and out.
So blatantly invented by his psycho stans.
I have no idea if he’s cheating or not, but I always love it when people declare how much they love “parenthood” when a baby is a few days or weeks old. Talk to me in like 12–13 years and we’ll see how you feel then! 🙃
Seriously. Babies are easy compared to a teenager who stays out all night and you don’t know where he is.
People “saw” Chris Evans with another woman but nobody took and posted a video? They just ran to their phones to say what they saw and post on TikTok? I don’t know, the bullshit meter is going off on this one. Because people record everything dumb thing they see, so….yeah. If there was a video, TMZ would already have it by now.
Hey Evans fans, Chris is Alba’s husband, not yours. Years back in middle school, a friend of mine was weeping head-first in her locker because her favorite tv boyfriend had gotten married. I was like “Dude, you’re 12, what were you expecting?”
His fanbase is filled with psychos!
Yup. I hope his wife has 24 hour guard.😶😶😶😶
They rival Henry Cavill’s in unhinged behavior.
„he has any time to himself“ ? You wouldn’t believe what some men are capable of doing! But i absolutely hope its not true but i also wouldn’t be surprised.
this all comes from Enty/CDAN who is a proven liar and a creep. 2025 and ppl still fall for his bs. after all those allegations and his behavior towards women came out and ppl still support him
In addition to that site and its writer being complete fiction Enty has also demonstrated a pro-maga/anti-woke bias. Complete trash.
Absolutely no idea if this is true or not, but let’s not pretend a new baby is definitive of any changes for the man’s life. My ex took one week of his four week paternity leave – saving the rest for mntn biking vacations he wanted to take later and telling me they were “our family” trips – and the week he was off he refused to take the babies when they cried or cook or clean or handle any night wake ups. My parents had to fly in from out of state both times just to give me help for a week so I could get some sleep during the day and baths for my body to recover a bit. My ex did absolutely no physical care for our kids as infants. That was true while I was on maternity leave (he had to get up for work) and true when I went back to work (his job was more important and the baby didn’t want him anyway). So no, let’s not assume a new baby means a man’s routine is impacted.
My exact thoughts! And this is more common than otherwise! Moms know!
I once had a male acquaintance brag to me about how his 12 year old daughter was “a little mommy” to her infant sister. “I haven’t changed one diaper!” Sigh.
One of his sisters is brunette.
Several of his cousins are brunettes.
People are nuts.
These are the same rumors that have been there from the start of his relationship. It’s always a brunette because that’s who he’s almost always dated. People are so butthurt he’s married. I agree, if he was out, the brunette is likely his bestie since childhood Tara, who’s married herself. She’s pretty so I could see people spreading rumors. He lives in Boston, visits his wife’s family Portugal, rarely seems to go out, (they kept the pregnancy totally under wraps), is apparently happy to nest with his wife and daughter. People want him to be a 20-something frat boy hanging out in bars instead of a 43 year old married dad.
I know for a fact this lie was created by and sent to Enty by a group of deranged imbeciles from Tumblr.
This group has been stalking and harassing Chris, Alba, their friends and families, business associates, fans, coworkers, anyone that has farted near Chris ever since Chris and Alba started dating.
Highlights of their lies: Alba is a yacht girl in Portugal, the relationship is a neverending PR contract created by CAA to build a film studio in Portugal; the baby was born via surrogate; Alba was drinking and smoking while pregnant. They have even gone as far to say Megan (Chris’ PR rep) planted the rumors and should kill herself. The list goes on and on. It is beyond disgusting social media continues to give these aholes a platform to spew their vile lies.
Argh! That is almost exactly what Benedict Cumberbatch derangers said, and still say, about his marriage to Sophie, and they’ve been visibly happily married for ten years and have three kids. Stories that studios hired her to pretend to be his wife, that the children are rented (!) [from heaven knows where], that she cheats, that he cheats… All lunacy.
I wouldn’t at all believe these allegations about Chris Evans.
every actor seems to have them and they always operate the same. even ultra private ones like Cumberbatch or Adam driver. fake babies, fake pregnancies, cheating and so on
If true that would be disgusting, but I wouldn’t believe that Enty person if he told me water was wet.
CE’s fans are very unhinged towards any woman Chris dates and xenophobic towards Alba because she’s Portuguese. There is a contingent of them who think he should get rid of all of his friends (especially Tara) and his siblings because of how they support Alba on social media — specifically Instagram. Completely unhinged.
I’m more concerned that his wife looks like a little girl around her husband, especially in the first pic when she’s in the white sweater with the purple bra strap. He really does look like her father.
Maybe he was out to ‘wet the baby’s head’, an old Irish tradition, and the ‘mystery brunette’ was a mate of his
She in her late 20s. What she may or may not look like is immaterial. Is she supposed to have her child with a 23 year old so it looks acceptable to someone?
Flirting is not cheating. Some people are natural flirts and don’t know how to turn it off.
Yes! People act like anytime someone has charm or charisma towards another person if they have a partner it means they’re sleeping around.
The words “originated from TikTok” usually mean something is 99% bullshit.