Does anyone believe this week’s dumb blind items about Chris Evans?

On October 24, Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista welcomed a baby girl named Alma Grace. Most of the conversation was about how Chris’s fans are still mad that he married someone much younger than him – he’s 44, Alba is 28 – and there were some general congratulations for the couple as well. People Mag’s insider also said that “Chris is completely in awe of his daughter. He’s been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn’t be more proud to be a girl dad.” I figured that we wouldn’t hear much about Chris and Alba for a while – they’re first-time parents, they live in Boston, they’re pretty quiet in general, right? Wrong. Various blind items have come out this week and some people are now convinced that Chris is already cheating on Alba, two seconds after she gave birth.

Chris Evans, widely celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, finds himself at the center of a swirling controversy. Just weeks after reports surfaced of him and wife Alba Baptista welcoming their first child, the internet erupted with cheating allegations against the “Captain America” star. The rumors, which originated on TikTok, have left fans divided, with some expressing shock and others claiming they’re “not surprised” by the claims. The drama began earlier this month when anonymous posts on TikTok hinted at an unnamed Boston-based A-lister being spotted with a brunette at a local bar. The posts alleged that the actor was “spending a little too much time with someone who isn’t his wife,” and the meetings were reportedly “timed to avoid attention.” Fans quickly connected the dots, pointing to Evans, whose Massachusetts roots and squeaky-clean image seemed to match the description perfectly. “Rumors hit harder than the shield sometimes,” one fan lamented online, referencing Evans’ iconic role as Captain America. Another fan added, “No, I refuse to believe this. They just had a baby!” The timing of these allegations-mere weeks after Baptista reportedly gave birth-has only intensified the public’s reaction. Despite the firestorm, neither Chris Evans nor Alba Baptista has commented on the situation, leaving fans to speculate. Some have even gone so far as to claim they’ve identified the alleged third party involved. One TikTok user wrote, “Everyone is talking about Chris Evans possibly cheating on his wife who just had his baby, and I’m here silent because I knew what that man was doing when he came to my job flirting with any lady that would give him the time of day.”

Like… Baby Alma is only a few weeks old! I guarantee that Chris is simply too tired to spend hours in a bar with a woman, much less have an affair. If he has any time to himself, he’s probably just sleeping or checking in with his Boston-based family. Some have theorized that IF Chris was in a bar with a woman, it was his good friend Tara Testa, who “fits” the description of the blind item woman. But honestly, I just don’t believe that Chris has been hanging out in bars in recent weeks.