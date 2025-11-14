Did Prince William reveal the Forest Lodge interiors in a new Armistice video?

On Armistice Day, Prince William released a video through the British Royal Legion, which you can see below. He’s talking about Remembrance, poppies, etc. The video barely got any attention when it came out, but now the Daily Mail is trying to make a meal out of it. They’re suggesting that William filmed this inside his new forever home, Forest Lodge.

Yeah… I don’t think this is Forest Lodge. I have believed for some time now that William keeps an apartment/suite within Windsor Castle. This is not the first time he’s even filmed a video inside of what appears to be his castle suite!! I remember the interior design and the gold detailing from the previous video. This isn’t Forest Lodge, imo. It’s Windsor Castle. Still, I enjoy the fact that the Daily Mail continues to remind everyone of William and Kate’s big move to their manor home.

Longing for more privacy as their children grow up and hoping to escape ‘difficult memories’, the Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to the grand Grade-II listed Forest Lodge with their three children in early November. The eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park is double the size of their former house, Adelaide Cottage, giving keen interior designer Kate a project to sink her teeth into. And Prince William appeared to show a glimpse of the results when he filmed a video urging young people to reflect on Armistice Day this week. The future King was flanked by two grand paintings, a large door with opulent gold detailing and crimson curtains Kate has already put her personal ‘contemporary classic’ touch on the property. Speaking to the Daily Mail, interior design expert Benji Lewis said that Kate and William have created a ‘tastefully discreet vibe’ that is also practical for their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis 7. ‘We’re definitely going English, elegant grand country house in the interior style here, the rooms are likely breezy and spacious, and the ceilings lofty and high with beautiful tall windows, which afford an abundance of natural light to flood into the spaces. The Perspex plates on the doors serve the brilliant purpose of preventing grubby fingers from marking the immaculate paintwork,’ he added. The couple have also hung artwork, in a way which is ‘smart and unfussy’. ‘They’ve cleverly struck a tasteful balance between calm and slightly contemporary by blending neutral tones like ivory and taupe,’ Benji said. It is understood that the Princess of Wales has dressed up her new home with opulent décor from Marina Mill, a company that specialises in hand designing and screen printing fabrics, costing upwards of £100 a metre. The mill, which Kate visited in September, has supplied dozens of royal homes, including Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove and is world-renowned for the quality of its fabrics, as well as the fact that they still do everything by hand. Benji believes the Princess of Wales would’ve likely dressed up the house herself, because of her keen interest in interior design. He said: ‘I think she does a lot of the scheming of things herself. That’s not to say that she might not seek advice for eventually pulling things together but I should imagine she enjoys doing as much of the legwork insofar as researching fabrics is concerned herself, likely as a distraction from her busy life.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, I don’t think William filmed that video in Forest Lodge. Otherwise, I agree that Kate is probably spending a fortune decorating Forest Lodge herself. When she and William moved into Kensington Palace years ago, Kate fancied herself an interior decorator then as well, and she had to redo everything a few years later because she painted everything purple. It feels like Carole Middleton mostly decorated Anmer Hall for Kate and William, but now Kate is trying to make Forest Lodge her own. Literally, a separation mansion just for her and the kids.