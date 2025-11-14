Did Prince William reveal the Forest Lodge interiors in a new Armistice video?

On Armistice Day, Prince William released a video through the British Royal Legion, which you can see below. He’s talking about Remembrance, poppies, etc. The video barely got any attention when it came out, but now the Daily Mail is trying to make a meal out of it. They’re suggesting that William filmed this inside his new forever home, Forest Lodge.
Yeah… I don’t think this is Forest Lodge. I have believed for some time now that William keeps an apartment/suite within Windsor Castle. This is not the first time he’s even filmed a video inside of what appears to be his castle suite!! I remember the interior design and the gold detailing from the previous video. This isn’t Forest Lodge, imo. It’s Windsor Castle. Still, I enjoy the fact that the Daily Mail continues to remind everyone of William and Kate’s big move to their manor home.
Longing for more privacy as their children grow up and hoping to escape ‘difficult memories’, the Prince and Princess of Wales relocated to the grand Grade-II listed Forest Lodge with their three children in early November. The eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park is double the size of their former house, Adelaide Cottage, giving keen interior designer Kate a project to sink her teeth into.
And Prince William appeared to show a glimpse of the results when he filmed a video urging young people to reflect on Armistice Day this week. The future King was flanked by two grand paintings, a large door with opulent gold detailing and crimson curtains Kate has already put her personal ‘contemporary classic’ touch on the property.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, interior design expert Benji Lewis said that Kate and William have created a ‘tastefully discreet vibe’ that is also practical for their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis 7.
‘We’re definitely going English, elegant grand country house in the interior style here, the rooms are likely breezy and spacious, and the ceilings lofty and high with beautiful tall windows, which afford an abundance of natural light to flood into the spaces. The Perspex plates on the doors serve the brilliant purpose of preventing grubby fingers from marking the immaculate paintwork,’ he added. The couple have also hung artwork, in a way which is ‘smart and unfussy’.
‘They’ve cleverly struck a tasteful balance between calm and slightly contemporary by blending neutral tones like ivory and taupe,’ Benji said.
It is understood that the Princess of Wales has dressed up her new home with opulent décor from Marina Mill, a company that specialises in hand designing and screen printing fabrics, costing upwards of £100 a metre. The mill, which Kate visited in September, has supplied dozens of royal homes, including Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove and is world-renowned for the quality of its fabrics, as well as the fact that they still do everything by hand.
Benji believes the Princess of Wales would’ve likely dressed up the house herself, because of her keen interest in interior design. He said: ‘I think she does a lot of the scheming of things herself. That’s not to say that she might not seek advice for eventually pulling things together but I should imagine she enjoys doing as much of the legwork insofar as researching fabrics is concerned herself, likely as a distraction from her busy life.’
Again, I don’t think William filmed that video in Forest Lodge. Otherwise, I agree that Kate is probably spending a fortune decorating Forest Lodge herself. When she and William moved into Kensington Palace years ago, Kate fancied herself an interior decorator then as well, and she had to redo everything a few years later because she painted everything purple. It feels like Carole Middleton mostly decorated Anmer Hall for Kate and William, but now Kate is trying to make Forest Lodge her own. Literally, a separation mansion just for her and the kids.
So is Kate only on a reduced clothing budget, she can please herself over interior decorating?
I wonder if it’s reduced because Will doesn’t like the attention she gets every time she puts on a new outfit.
No I doubt this is Forest Lodge. He probably only goes to Forest Lodge to pick up and drop off his kids when it’s his turn but he probably has some else do the picking/dropping off for him.
I can actually see him filming at Forest Lodge so it looks like he lives there ( LOL!)
How does he fit all the kids on the scooter?
LOL! Maybe each of the kids have their own scooters and join their Dad in looking ridiculous? 🤷
The 1st version of this story appeared a few days ago and I’ve been waiting on you to cover it, but it seems the story has changed significantly. The version I read was similar but they said (paraphrasing) Prince William gives us a look inside Kate’s forever home. They called it Kate’s home 3/4 times in the article.
Do we all still think they are separated? They seem more “warm” as of late. It could all be for show. Just curious.
The warmth could be because of a separation. My aunt and uncle were horrible together, but they hung on long enough to have 2 kids. When my cousin was in 8th grade they finally called it quits and after…they became model co parents and friends. It was amazing how the severing of a marital bond actually brought 2 people CLOSER together! Or at least happier.
That is such a good point! Without the stress of living together and pillow throwing things might have calmed down.
This was true even for Charles and Diana to an extent. Not when they separated but when they divorced.
I quit my job at a bookstore a year ago. I stopped in the other day for the first time since leaving, and had a delightfully warm and pleasant three-minute chat with a former coworker who drove me absolutely nonstop crazy when I worked with him. I think W&K are like that.
You make such a good point! This makes so much more sense now. Thank you!
I agree that I think this is Windsor Castle.
I don’t think Kate is doing any of the decorating besides maybe saying “yes” or “no.” They’re just trying to make it seem like she is so that it explains her lack of work.
i do appreciate the emphasis here on their new house and how much is being spent redecorating it.
I do not understand the dynamics of their marriage at all. I don’t understand how a non public separation with the level of public attention on them will be feasible for thirty years. This isn’t like the other aristocratic together in name only couples, who are known to those in the know but aren’t being followed by the press and millions of interested online stalkers.
And if they are pretending for their kids and aren’t being forthcoming with them, that’s not going to last forever and is going to ruin their relationships with them. Or given the fact that William was speaking about how they tell their kids a lot to the point of oversharing, maybe the kids are aware. I know he was speaking in reference to Kate’s cancer, but it could be that as well.
Kate enjoys the decorating “likely as a distraction from her busy life.’ Ummmm. What busy life? Not a busy work life in comparison to anyone with kids and a full-time job. Sometimes they say the most offensive things.
The school runs obviously.
LMAOOOOOOOO!
Ew, the interior design of these palace homes is so old, archaic, and ugly. According to talter Kate’s style is Classic Contemparary which is most definitely not this. Either this being FL is a lie or the story on her style is.
I’ve thought for a while that the big reason that they keep moving around is because Harry and Meghan have a modern home with modern furnishings in a great sunny location by the beach with good property value. Hence the BM fixation on The Sussexes home. Seeing the inside of their office, for example, now THAT is classic contemporary. With neutral tones and wide open space.
I hope that isn’t Forest Lodge because if anyone actually paid money for that wallpaper and those gilded doors in the past year, they made a huge mistake.
In America our white house has been turned into this. Gilded doors, gilded signage….it is so tacky, horrid, embarrassing, and gross.
It’s sooooo embarrassing. Just hideous.
And plastic (perspex) door plates! How tacky! 😉
The look on George’s face says it all!
I LOL every time I see that pic! But I still think the press did George dirty by printing that one. They could have found other pics where he doesn’t look so over it. Hes still a kid, he doesn’t need to be dragged into the drama yet.
Oh no poppy, one rule for thee but none for me as usual.
He has on a poppy pin. His lighting is just poor.
It’s not Forest Lodge, it’s a room I Windsor Castle. Gerts Royals posted photos of other videos showing that I’ve using the roo for videos long before he moved to Forest Lodge. The press should be clamouring to see his house instead of Harry and Meghan’s house.
Based on Kate’s style, I don’t think that she’d have doors like are behind William. It definitely looks more like private apartments in the castle. Or maybe his KP office.
I love how the interior design “expert” analyzes the room that isn’t Forest Lodge.
Wait, shopping for furnishings is a ‘distraction’? Okay. 🙄
Keen interest.
Busy life.
I don’t think so.
Well hopefully she doesn’t use racist paintings on her walls like she did at KP, which she didn’t bother removing when the Obamas visited.
Wow. Thanks for link to that story about Kitty redoing her interior decorating at KP because ‘she painted everything purple.’ Proof positive that Kitty’s eyebrows used to be symmetrical, rather than her wonky left eyebrow looking like it’s taking off on a hike all by itself.
Some mags are issuing clarifying statements saying this wasn’t Forest Lodge, William was actually filming from an apartment at Windsor Castle, where he’s filmed before.
