Simone Biles explains her three cosmetic surgeries, including getting implants

Simone Biles is 28 years old! Because she became so famous as a teen, I think a lot of us still feel so protective of her and we’re like “no, Simone, don’t do that, you’re still a kid!” But she’s not, she’s a grown woman, she’s married and she’s semi-retired from gymnastics. There’s an ongoing conversation about whether the Paris Olympics were Simone’s swan song or whether she’ll feel like competing at the LA Olympics. Well, this story sort of convinced me that Simone is already retired. Simone spoke on TikTok and then to People Magazine about plastic surgery and what she’s had done. She had her eye bags taken care of, she had a scar on one ear fixed, and… she got breast implants. Yeah, Paris was her swan song!
Simone Biles is continuing to be her transparent self. The Olympic gymnast, 28, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery and why it’s important for her to speak publicly on the topic now.
“It’s just who I am and I feel like I’ve always tried to be open, honest and relatable,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively, before diving in at length about her procedures, the reason she had them done and why others should feel “no shame” for their choices.
The conversation arose shortly after Biles revealed on TikTok that she has undergone three plastic surgeries so far, and urged her followers to guess the work she had done. However, she noted that two of the three wouldn’t be noticeable. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist didn’t explicitly state the surgeries she underwent in the video, but she responded to several of her followers who dropped their guesses in the comment section, per her request.
While Biles played coy about getting a breast augmentation online, simply adding the cherries emoji, she was transparent about her lower blepharoplasty (which lessens bagginess from the lower eyelids and eliminates excess skin from upper eyelids, per the Cleveland Clinic) and earlobe surgery. During the interview, Biles doubled down on her TikTok tidbit that two of her surgeries are “things you would never notice” and explained why she had to get them done.
“I got a lower bleph because me and my family have, I call it the ‘Biles eye bags,’ ” she explains. “We’ve just always had them, hereditary, and so that was just a big flaw. Every time I would go to a shoot, they’re like, ‘Oh, can we put some strips on her?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren’t going away. These are just hereditary,’ ” she shares, adding, “So it’s something that I wanted to fix.”
Biles then explained that she got “plastic surgery” on her ear “to get it fixed” because one of her earrings “got ripped out” when she was a kid.
Then, Biles opened up about her breast augmentation, but emphasized that it wasn’t because she “didn’t like” how she looked prior to getting them done.
“Okay, obviously you can notice the breasts,” she says. “But other than that, it’s just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I’ve always been very vocal about that. And not that I didn’t like the way I looked or the way I felt,” she makes clear, explaining, “It’s just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I’m just so used to it.”
Biles then shared the message she hopes the younger generation takes away from her transparency on the topic.
“I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that’s no shame added as well,” she says. “I feel like nowadays with social media, you see everyone and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, how does she look so good?’ Social media is not real, so that’s why I try to be as transparent as possible. But that’s why also I’ve told them, on my 27th birthday I got Botox — and for me, it didn’t go well. I didn’t like it because I had a floating eyebrow and everyone was asking what that was…. As long as you love yourself, that’s really all that matters.”
Maybe I’m good at tuning out the noise on certain celebrities, but I don’t think there was a big backlash to Simone talking about her Botox? I remember there was some disappointment and some general thoughts of “she didn’t need that,” but most reasonable people just shrugged and said “her body, her choice.” That’s how I feel about her implants too – like many female gymnasts, Simone was very small-chested, and I completely understand why she would want to get implants to feel what it’s like. Judging her new girls from the photos, her implants are pretty proportional to her small frame and they look cute.
Yeah, those would definitely change her center of gravity for competition. But she looks great and she looks happy. I wish her all the best.
She definitely looks different, and it’s not just bags and boobs. If you look at her competition photos, you can see she’s also has done some lip filler. Check out her face: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Style/simone-biles-opens-botox-experience-ready-video/story?id=112574706
Her business, of course! I do hope she did any/all for *herself* and that it wasn’t her husband, who has been known to knock her.
To me, her beauty has always been in her warmth she’s always shown her teammates, and her contagious smile (to say nothing of her athletic talents). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
That’s exactly what I thought: I hope she has done this for herself and not for that idiot “SHE came to ME” husband of hers.
“Her business, of course! I do hope she did any/all for *herself* and that it wasn’t her husband, who has been known to knock her.”
Me three. Simone was a unique beauty, now she’s looking more like the every NFL wife. Wish her the best.
The distinction for me is that Simone has built such a rich, accomplished life far beyond anything to do with her appearance. Her value isn’t rooted in her looks, so these cosmetic choices stay firmly in the “superficial and harmless” category. Now, sure, my opinion would shift if she suddenly debuted a full Mar-a-Lago facelift or the Kardashian-mannequin treatment, but she hasn’t. She still looks like herself. Cool.
I think you’re right, she’s retired. She’d have to relearn a lot of her routines to accommodate her new twins and she’s already a living GOAT legend.
I like her message, falls right in line with ‘my body, my choice.’ Her surgeries sound thoughtful and meaningful for her. She didn’t shop at the Uncanny Valley store or go get a discount at Mar-A-Lago. It’s not like she had a complete overhaul.
I dunno, sounds like a mixed message to me. Love yourself, but fix your flaws! Flaws? If underage bags are a family trait how is that a flaw? It’s you, part of you. Looking at your face and body for flaws to fix doesn’t seem healthy to me.
She’s beautiful & accomplished and I wish her all the best.
I don’t necessarily see wanting your outside appearance to more closely align with your inner sense of yourself as viewing yourself as “flawed”. I remember reading recently that, as an adult, Biles was once handed a coloring book on a plane when a flight attendant mistook her for a child. I can see interactions like that getting old, especially for a young adult. Having to deal with other people’s expectations based on their assumptions about your appearance sucks. I’m guessing that it sucks even more when you’re a well-known person who’s widely viewed as a role model. Going for a glow up that matches how she sees herself and the energy that she wants to put out into the world is a valid choice.
If she’s happy with herself, more power to her.
No one should ever have to explain cosmetic surgery. If it makes them feel better, it’s done safely. Not addictive to chase youth. You can afford it. I say go for it.
I would really like an upper blepharoplasty. They are ok for now. But I have inherited the droopy eyelid from my dad. He got it done through insurance. As it affected his eye vision. I am holding out for the same. If it isn’t bad enough for medical intervention. I will go cosmetic. It bothers me enough to pay for it. And I am a makeup girly. I love eye shadow and every year gets a little harder for it too look good.
I had the lift done for one eyelid because it was obviously drooping. Was covered by insurance. My eyes are now symmetrical. Was done by my ophthalmologist.
I really respect her (and any other celebrity) who openly talks about what they have had done surgically. It’s so hard for people of any age to see the “perfect” looking celebs and think by eating right, drinking water and sleeping you can achieve that same level of beauty and youth. Not true for the vast majority of us!
See I’m the opposite of the other commenters. While I’d generally say “do what makes you feel good – so long as it’s for YOU” , here I read this in conjunction with the articles about her husband – the less successful football player (I think?) who was downplaying her successes and claiming he didn’t know how much of a champion she was. She came out swinging to defend him then and it all felt very uncomfortable. Now she’s retired and getting plastic surgery including new breasts? For a woman who was the epitome of the strong, healthy athletic body, morphing into a changed face and bigger breasts coupled with the comments of the unsupportive husband rings alarm bells for me. It seemed he’d found an insecurity and was poking at it. I hope I’m wrong.
Yep. You raise good points. I’m suspicious as well. I hope she was smart enough to get an ironclad prenup, or at least has the good sense to get an ironclad post-nuptial agreement before the children arrive.
It may start with breast implants, but if she’s actually doing it for HIM, she ought to know that for men like that, there will always one more thing for him to pick at…
Let’s not pretend that she doesn’t have internalized misogyny and thats why she got the boobs to feel good. Shes been criticized as not looking feminine and it clearly got to her. Implants become an issue especially when it’s time for mammograms. Because guess what they have to get to the tissue behind the implant.
Being honest about the surgeries is fine, but having to look perfect is falling for societal expectations of how women should look.
@nic919 – yep – I think the husband is picking at the internalized misogyny for his own gain…
@magdalena – agree. I just felt she was trying to dim her light for him and I just hate that…
She won’t need to worry about that; she’ll have MRI mammography.
I wouldn’t assume she’s doing it for him. For all we know she had a reduction for gymnastics and wanted her original body back. Even track athletes have secret breast reductions, so I wouldn’t be surprised if a gymnast did.
Simone said what she said! Respect the black woman’s voice. People see a picture or hear a snippet of an interview on the internet and off goes the horse out the barn. If she wants new boobs or a nose job or veneers or whatever then go for it. She’s almost 30 years old, let her live.
🎯
I have mixed feelings about the candor on plastic surgery. On one hand, I really do appreciate the honesty and transparency of saying what she has had done. It is irritating when people lie or credit their diet etc for very obvious cosmetic work.
But there is a very obvious trend in society of not accepting the natural features people are born with and more and more the expectation is that one must edit faces and bodies to be acceptable. Feeling good about ourselves comes from surgery to confirm to a narrowly defined beauty standard. The candor and openness on this topic is helping propel the perception that “everyone is doing it”. I worry that blephs in our 40s will soon be as common as getting braces in middle school.
It’s just kinda sad that even the most decorated American Olympian who has accomplished so much also felt the societal pressure of women having to look a certain way.
@nic919 – THIS
It would be even sadder if the most decorated American Olympian woman didn’t do something she wanted to because internet strangers dismissed her personal agency, demonstrated over a decades’-long career, as “societal pressure”.
If Simone Biles wants boobs, Simone Biles is a grown ass woman and can choose to have boobs. Assuming *Simone Biles* was too much of a wilting flower to withstand societal pressure saying her GOAT body wasn’t good enough is condescending in the extreme.
@JW
there is absolutely nothing that says that both things can’t be true at the same time. We have loads and loads of women at the top of their game admitting in interviews and memoirs that they still had huge insecurities about their looks, smarts, or personalities. Absolutely no reason to get self-righteous about gossip on a gossip site. The gossip was phrased very respectfully and the points are very much valid.
Respectfully, I get Botox and dye my hair, etc, for myself. Not to please anyone else. I squint horribly and I hate it wihtout Botox, and my son asked me to keep my hair the same color when I was about to dye it silver. Well, that’s partially for myself and partially for him.
Not every woman gets work done because of societal pressure.
Yup.
Yeah she’s retired. If she was seriously considering LA’28 she would’ve waited to put in breast implants.
Or maybe she wants to prove she can have boobs AND still be competitive.
She doesn’t look like herself, anymore.
I don’t know that much about her outside of gymnastics, but she looks drop dead gorgeous, so why not?
She’s a tiny woman (4’8), so maybe in her mind it’s about trying to look like a grown up, married, successful adult vs a little kid. I’m happy if she’s happy.
I’m glad she seems happy, but it’s a little depressing that no matter how beautiful and accomplished the womelan, there’s always something(s) to be changed surgically or otherwise.
The next thing she needs to surgically remove is that crappy husband. I sure hope she doesn’t have babies with Mr. “I’m the catch”. He’s such a loser. There’s a part in her documentary where they showed him getting to Paris for the Olympics and he had packed a football. Really? It can’t even be about your wife for one week?