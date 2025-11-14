King Charles’ Highgrove estate is selling holiday candles too, weird!

Over the weekend, clips from a British documentary called The Meghan Effect were circulating on social media. The documentary, which aired on one of the British channels, was all about how the Duchess of Sussex immediately changed the monarchy because all of the Windsors started copying Meghan and colonizing everything about Meghan. The clips were surprisingly good, with commentators stating openly that Prince William and Kate immediately began copykeening the Sussexes’ social media, clothes, work, etc. In one section, the commentary turned to King Charles and how his various “brands” have benefited from an association with Meghan’s As Ever brand too:
MEGHAN SUSSEX MADE THE ROYAL FAMILY JUMP TO ACTION AND SWEAT!!!
“Meghan’s commercial success is having a positive effect on the royal family spawning healthy competition.” 🤣🤣🤣
Meghan really kicked that family’s a*se into gear, but believe me, they did not want this… pic.twitter.com/shJqMmDEZW
— Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) November 11, 2025
It’s true – as soon as Meghan started sending out those jam-baskets last year, the Windsors couldn’t stop riding her coattails. Buckingham Palace’s shop started prominently promoting their strawberry jam in the middle of the jam-basket distribution. King Charles’s Highgrove jams even sold out in reaction to Meghan simply sending jam-baskets to her friends! This year, when Meghan launched her first As Ever wine – a rosé – wouldn’t you know, Charles’s Highgrove Estate quickly began promoting THEIR discounted rosé.
Well, funny story. You know how Meghan is now selling $64 As Ever candles? The British press has been fussing about those candles for weeks. Well, wouldn’t you know, Highgrove is now selling holiday candles too!!! I actually looked at the Highgrove online shop and the candles aren’t even that egregiously priced – some of the smaller candles are pretty affordable. But yeah. It’s so funny how they keep doing this.
Christmas candles and home fragrance from Highgrove 🕯️
Fill your home with the soft glow of Highgrove candles and discover our Christmas fragrance collection, inspired by the warmth of the season.
🛍️Shop now ➡️ https://t.co/2H56fjYlWC pic.twitter.com/79AzaxqDgB
— Highgrove Gardens (@HighgroveGarden) November 12, 2025
The royals are the tackiest haters. Maybe Meghan should buy property and introduce affordable housing so that Charles can copy that too. Moron.
At this point, I think they should just put the Sussexes on retainer. It would be a refreshing note of honesty.
Excellent suggestion about modeling affordable housing for the BRF! Although Will will claim ending homelessness was his thing…
Speaking of, am I reading this right? I clicked over to the Highgrove shop link, and it mentions that all proceeds go to charity – specifically, to The King’s Foundation.
And then it also says that Highgrove is the King’s private home…but that the grounds are in the care of The King’s Foundation.
So….King Charles’ private property (at least, the grounds, which are extensive and fancy, per the website) is…paid for by his own charity? Am I misunderstanding? (And that several other properties are under The King’s Foundation’s care as well.)
How is that not some money-laundering shenanigans?
Or at best, “buy these products that go to charity…which is to say, they pay for the homes of the King”?!?
Speaking of strawberry jam, while the raspberry is still my favorite, I took the strawberry over to my parents when I visited and cooked them dinner. We’re talking scrambled eggs, veggies and toast, nothing extravagant. Anyways, my parents liked the strawberry so much, they just kept it, saying you can just leave that here. I was like excuse me? Lol. My mom really liked the jar and is saving it to do something crafty with it for Christmas. Anyways I do want more for myself though.
Anyways, pretty sure their large candle is more expensive than Meghan’s, just saying, although they do have smaller options. It is funny how they advertise something after Meghan does a drop. Very don’t forget about us, we do that too. But it’s hard to call Meghan tacky for selling jam if they do the same. Although they still will, I’m sure.
Lol, I can just see them quietly taking the jar – “You can just leave that here.” Glad to hear about the strawberry – I haven’t opened mine yet. Strawberry jam has never been my favorite – too much like dead fruit – but, I never like orange marmalade before, so I’m hopeful.
Yes, their large candle is more expensive than Meghan’s
That is, Highgrove’s large candle, not your parents’, lol. From what I saw the 200 gram Highgrove candle is $85. The net weight of Meghan’s candles is 241 grams, which by law doesn’t include the container or the wick.
Ha, yeah, I figured about the candle. So hers in the same size is cheaper. My mom loves hummingbirds so I can see her really liking the candle container too.
My parents were surprised, after they had already laid claim to it, when I told them it was Meghan’s. Their go-to jam flavor is already strawberry so they were primed to like it. The thinner consistency makes it easier to spread on toast which they appreciated. And my mom really loved the jar. I have never heard of strawberry jam being too much like dead fruit before but now I’m laughing and thinking about it.
They truly need Meg and they hate that they do! You lost the best thing you had because she was biracial, charismatic and very smart and you were and still are and will always be very small jealous people!
That’s the thing. I don’t even mind the kopykeening Charles is doing, but they would never even think of giving Meghan credit for the surge in their business, the Wales’s working (such as it is), or the added interest in the royals that hasn’t happened since Diana. What I find even more egregious is that they malign Meghan for weeks for her commercial activities, then praise the royals for following along in her Aquazzura footsteps. Hypocritical.
Let’s not forget they put up those two British influencers to do the baby mama dance at BP. I’m sure just like KP has staff following everything that Meghan does that BP does too.
As you know @Amy Bee, that “baby mama dance” must have been utterly spontaneous because I hear tell that the Windsors don’t pay any attention to, or follow, Meghan at all. (Ha!)
Another example of if the Sussexes do it, we can do it better😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
the problem with the copying though is that the highgrove candles will be some bog standard outsourced candles they have stuck their name on, whereas Meghan actually had input to those scents and the thoughtfulness and personalisation around them. they can copy all they want but they’re too lazy to put the work in to make a truly personal and memorable product. it’s always a piss poor rip off.
Very true.
I have allergies a lot of time to scented candles.
But not the duchess’ 519
It smells amazing and I have not sneezed once,
I love it so much I may go back and buy the other one.
I’m in the UK and can’t get any of it, please buy it and enjoy it and laugh at all of us sad sacks who can’t join in. Unless we want rip off highgrove shit. which in this house we very much do not.
I was hesitant to buy her candles for the same reason, but now I think I’ll give myself a treat.
When I see how the Windsors behave I always think of Diana who was living in KP and couldn’t leave the country because of her kids and how exhausting she must have found these leeches. To watch as the same people who endlessly criticize you turn around and copy you had to have been maddening.
Fortunately for Harry and Meghan they were able to completely get away from that island and those people. They can sit comfortable in Montecito and laugh as the British Windsors beg Hollywood for attention, act like they make jam and in general make fools of themselves chasing Meghan and Harry’s shadows.
You make a good point about Diana not being able to completely get away from that family after their divorce. Harry said something similar during the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, that he thought of his mother, trying to extricate herself from the Windsors after the end of the marriage, but she was doing it alone, whereas he had Meghan and Archie with him. I didn’t know it at the time but, it was a big step he took to leave the life/cult he had been raised in, and it helps to have a companion and a dream, a goal, a “something” you’re doing it for, beyond just yourself.
It makes me sad, to know Diana could have gotten free, and survived, and be alive now, if she had had better people on the outside of that institution to support her and keep her safe.
I wonder if Earl Spencer ever has any regrets on that front. He could have helped her get free and establish herself in California. I always wondered why he didn’t step up and do more for his sister. Because from the tone of his eulogy, he absolutely knew what the BRF was getting up to.
Whereismytiara: One problem Earl Spencer couldn’t help is custody of the children. How to leave the country but don’t loose the children.
And after reading his book, he had his fights with his abuse in school and building his own family.
Absolutely fecking hilarious. And also deeply cringe. And also tragicomical.
Highgrove candles?? “inspired by the warmth of the season”?
Really, bruh? Do you even know what that means, Chuck?
“Roy and Linda (what used to live two trailers down)” wouldn’t know family warmth if they used those candles to set themselves on fire, let’s be ffr here. They’ve spent the last 40yrs burning down every meaningful family connection.
The BRF’s ideas of family, and of loyalty, are farcical and performative in the extreme. A pile of cold narcissists sleeping on piles of money in cold palaces while good people starve up and down the country.
KFC is not the embodiment Good King Wenceslas and never will be. He’s more like the Jacob Marley of Dickens’ novel… only everyone on the ground with eyes can already see the chains he’s forged during his lifetime.
Huevo, sadly, instead of seeing his father as the cautionary tale that he is, is currently chasing Cluck’s footprints in the snow.
The worst part is, their “subjects” continue to suffer for it. ‘Making Britain great again’ starts with taking the money from these tossers who are hoarding it at the top of society and lifting up everyone else so their basic needs get met.
🎯
What does the Highgrove candle smell of? Despair and bitterness, with added saltiness?
And horse. And gin.
The smell of a tampons lovemaking😆
🤢🤮😫
I officially am in dire need of brain bleach now, cheers Blubb 🤣
I would never buy an antiquated decorative item from a company with a past and present like the Windsors. And there are so many people who feel the same way. This London billionaire family still believes that it is perceived positively. That is not the case in large parts of the world. The sycophants are dying out, and young people are not fooled by pseudo-modernity. Not even on their little island.
Charles and Camilla have also decided to have a mixed-race baby!