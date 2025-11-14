King Charles’ Highgrove estate is selling holiday candles too, weird!

Over the weekend, clips from a British documentary called The Meghan Effect were circulating on social media. The documentary, which aired on one of the British channels, was all about how the Duchess of Sussex immediately changed the monarchy because all of the Windsors started copying Meghan and colonizing everything about Meghan. The clips were surprisingly good, with commentators stating openly that Prince William and Kate immediately began copykeening the Sussexes’ social media, clothes, work, etc. In one section, the commentary turned to King Charles and how his various “brands” have benefited from an association with Meghan’s As Ever brand too:

MEGHAN SUSSEX MADE THE ROYAL FAMILY JUMP TO ACTION AND SWEAT!!! “Meghan’s commercial success is having a positive effect on the royal family spawning healthy competition.” 🤣🤣🤣 Meghan really kicked that family’s a*se into gear, but believe me, they did not want this… pic.twitter.com/shJqMmDEZW — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) November 11, 2025

It’s true – as soon as Meghan started sending out those jam-baskets last year, the Windsors couldn’t stop riding her coattails. Buckingham Palace’s shop started prominently promoting their strawberry jam in the middle of the jam-basket distribution. King Charles’s Highgrove jams even sold out in reaction to Meghan simply sending jam-baskets to her friends! This year, when Meghan launched her first As Ever wine – a rosé – wouldn’t you know, Charles’s Highgrove Estate quickly began promoting THEIR discounted rosé.

Well, funny story. You know how Meghan is now selling $64 As Ever candles? The British press has been fussing about those candles for weeks. Well, wouldn’t you know, Highgrove is now selling holiday candles too!!! I actually looked at the Highgrove online shop and the candles aren’t even that egregiously priced – some of the smaller candles are pretty affordable. But yeah. It’s so funny how they keep doing this.

Christmas candles and home fragrance from Highgrove 🕯️ Fill your home with the soft glow of Highgrove candles and discover our Christmas fragrance collection, inspired by the warmth of the season. 🛍️Shop now ➡️ https://t.co/2H56fjYlWC pic.twitter.com/79AzaxqDgB — Highgrove Gardens (@HighgroveGarden) November 12, 2025