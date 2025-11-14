Mail: Kim Kardashian is furious over the Sussexes’ photo consent issues!

The British and American media has now spent three solid days talking about why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted their photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kris’s party. It sounds like Team Sussex tried to do some damage control on their end, leaking it to a few outlets that the Sussexes actually checked the “no, please don’t share my photos online” box within the party. But it also sounds like Team Sussex doesn’t care that much that the photos are out there. The snafu – if there was one and this wasn’t by design – is on the Kardashian-Jenners’ end. In any case, I wish people would take it down several notches, because the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is already ranting about how Harry is obviously miserable in LA and he should have been “back in England,” being snubbed in person on Remembrance Sunday! The Mail also had this exclusive about how the Kardashian-Jenners are absolutely furious at Harry and Meghan now:
The furore over deleted pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inside Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party has allegedly bewildered the Kardashians and ‘won’t be easily forgiven’ in Hollywood, it was claimed today. Candid photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cosying up to the birthday girl – and Harry sashaying towards her on the dancefloor – were all mysteriously ‘scrubbed’ from social media.
People Magazine, the Sussexes’ preferred publication in the US, has claimed that Meghan and Harry asked that no photographs of them inside the James Bond-themed party were published. A source close to the Kardashian camp has said they are baffled given the Sussexes were happy to be pictured inside the Baby2Baby Gala hours before the party, where they posed with friend Serena Williams.
Another Daily Mail source in LA has confirmed that Harry and Meghan are believed to have ticked ‘no’ on a photo consent form before going to the ball thrown for Kris Jenner by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at their $165million estate in Beverly Hills. Kris Jenner’s Instagram post-party round-up showed a series of pictures of her with Meghan and Harry. Her daughter Kim shared a picture of herself posing with Meghan. But these were later deleted, reportedly due to the Sussexes’ consent form.
A California-based source told the Daily Mail today that Kim is fuming. Another expert said that Harry and Meghan have risked losing support from Hollywood A-listers that they ‘need now more than ever’.
‘Kim was like “you’ve already been papped outside and you were at the Baby2Baby event the same night being photographed like Meghan Trainor and Paris Hilton so what’s the problem?”,’ the Mail’s source said, adding: ‘Kim is pi**ed off’.
Former executive editor of the American edition of Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, who also acted as a publicist for Britney Spears and J-Lo, say Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian view the request to delete pictures as a ‘snub’.
‘You cannot ghost the Kardashians’, one LA source told him. Another insider added: ‘Kim doesn’t do take-backs. If you show up to a Kardashian production, you’re part of the machine. Meghan’s made another Hollywood enemy. And unlike royals, Kardashians don’t forgive easily’.
Keep in mind, at no point has anyone confirmed that Harry or Meghan reached out to Kris or Kim, demanding the removal of the photos. By ALL accounts, everything happened on Kris and Kim’s end, the posting of the photos and removal of the photos when they double-checked the alleged consent forms. The British tabloids believe they have another “wedge issue.” Look, proof that the Sussexes aren’t popular in LA! Kim is furious, we promise! I bet you anything that both sides are mortified that this story has blown up the way it has. I’d also be willing to bet that there are no hard feelings in either direction.
Additionally, Sussex sources are now telling People and TMZ that there were NO consent forms or releases to sign either way, that guests were simply asked to check their phones at the door, and the party wasn’t even filmed for Hulu’s The Kardashians. So… why did Kris and Kim remove the photos? Perhaps they just didn’t want the deranged community to blow up their mentions? I don’t even know at this point.
Much to do about nothing. Those mind readers over there are insanely envious.
I’m having visions of Meghan and Kim sitting in one of their kitchens drinking tea and eating Pie watching this story blow up. to me this is a nothing burger, the pics were probably removed because of the deranged comments on the photos
Let’s not pretend Kim and Kris haven’t stopped high giving and chest bumping each other since the Sussexes deigned to attend this bash. Meghan could have pissed on the doorstep and they would have still tried to personally press a swag bag into her hand as she breezed out the door.
People is now representing the wails not the sussexes
Huh. So who initially told People that there were consent forms with a check yes or no box. Cuz now it sounds like People made that up. I’m personally at the i don’t give a f-ck stage. This isn’t even that juicy of a story to try and sustain. And yet it’s persisting. Funny that. It’s not like there’s anything else to talk about right now…ahem….andrew….ahem Epstein files.
Did that come from Tom Sykes? He likes to pretend he had Sussex sources but I doubt they talk to him. People magazine have started to pick up any nonsense when it comes to the Sussexes and print it. Remember when they said the Netflix contract wouldn’t be renewed based on a story in the Sun?
I feel like the check box thing originally came from People? But at this point, I can’t even remember. Or care. I’m guessing Sykes will write another Substack about it though. As opposed to writing one about why William missed the remembrance concert.
On Wednesday People wrote that they can reveal from “sources” the Harry and Meghan photos were removed because they didn’t give consent for pictures to be posted. Then Thursday People came back with information from people close to the party there were no consent forms.
I expect there will be several more versions of “photo gate”
All this uproar about photos and whatever Harry and Meghan do is to cause distractions from Epstein files, Brazil flop?, and anything else
I suspect that People took the story from Tom Sykes and then they were told by Harry and Meghan’s team that that story wasn’t true. It just seems like People Magazine is getting kind of sloppy lately.
@AmyBee that’s what I think. People lifted the story from Tom Sykes.
Well I imagine, that they deleted the photos because the story for three days in the American and British gossip circles has been about their attendance, and not about their mother’s 70th birthday.
As you mentioned, they controlled what was posted because it was on their social media, so I don’t think they’re any hard feelings. I think when stuff like this happens even other famous people, are probably shocked at the hyper focus and vitriol that pops up related to H&M.
It’s so transparent though. They need for Harry and Meghan to be hated, to justify their treatment. They did it with the Beckham’s, who clearly didn’t push back in the way they should have. They tried it with Gwyneth Paltrow, they did it with Martha Stewart, Oprah, Serena, Bey and Jay, and now they’re doing it with the KJ clan. Very successful people are not allowed to not just associate with Harry and Meghan, but like them. They don’t like that Ted Sarandos and his wife, and Brian Robbins and Tracy Robbins associate with them, but they aren’t easily recognized names like those other people.
This wasn’t a story yesterday and it’s not a story today. Besides, if H&M wanted the photos deleted, why are they still being used to tell this non-story? Please let it go!
From hat gate to photo gate, Jfc. If you ask me, these bs drama fake stories are designed with the sole purpose of making sure Harry and especially Meghan stay friendless and isolated so that Harry will leave his wife and children and go back to the left behinds and be his lazy illiterate brother work horse.And Meghan will become broke. Well too bad because he is never leaving his wife and Harry and Meghan have friends. Well connected friends and more importantly, a strong work ethic.
Absolutely. This has been the plan since they left. Make people not want to deal with the hoopla of having Meghan and Harry there. They did the same thing with Diana too. They are crashing out because it hasn’t worked. Charities still want them, governments invite them places, Hollywood heavy hitters like them.
Next there will be an article about the late queen despising the sussexes and also the Kardashian family. According to Seward etc.
This sentence is bonkers: “And unlike royals, Kardashians don’t forgive easily.”
What royals? When? I don’t recall any instances of forgiveness.
Right?
Its also bonkers to me bc I feel like the Kardashians will forgive at the drop of a hat if they think you’ll improve their image or help them PR wise.
(but I dont think there is anything to forgive here bc nothing happened!!!)
I’m going to go with none of the media know what they are talking about and all of this is coming from thin air. I have never seen People as the Sussexes media choice other than the occasions when they are specifically quoted or their spokesperson is quoted as saying something. So just because People says anything about the Sussexes, I don’t consider that to mean it’s credible or even from anyone from their camp. People is just a royal media outlet that reports equally about both the royals here and in the UK. They aren’t credible or trustworthy. They now have two different stories of what is going on about something that’s ridiculous. The Fail is a straight up lying tabloid. Kim is on tour all over the world for her new Netflix show. The Fail doesn’t have a source for Kim when she’s in the U.S. and they definitely don’t have one for her while she’s on tour. The Sussexes don’t talk to them at all and neither does anyone who knows or works for them. As I will keep saying, everyone had a great time and that’s all that matters.
Just yesterday, People printed a slavish, boot-licking article about the Wonders of William – they can’t be believed about anything.
Absolute fiction. The British tabloids remain dusty mad.
Since when were the Windsors forgiving and since when did the Kardashian’s become people who make mortal enemies because they were asked to delete photos? The Kardashians have a lot going on do we really think they would be bothered about some photographs? None of this is plausible!
So very angry and jealous that the Sussexes went to a party full of celebrities! Now they are trying their level best to muddy the waters and make something out of nothing!
This is clickbait nonsense i am sure there will be a photo of them together to stop the speculation.
I agree, this is clickbait. It’s likely a made-up controversy.
However, regarding their photos from the birthday party versus the photos from the Baby2Baby Gala being published, there is a difference between a birthday party and a charity gala. If they were not OK with one and OK with the other, I could understand that. What’s so difficult to understand about that?
Typical BS provided by the UK. I believe their m.o. is that they don’t mind their pictures published at charity events but don’t want them published at private events. For many of their private events we know they were present because they are seen in background pictures. I think their publication by the Kim Kardashian’s team was no more than an honest mistake that was rapidly corrected.
It doesn’t sound like Harry and Meghan care that photos were taken but I believe that somebody on the Kardashian team did post the photos in reaction to the British press saying that they had snubbed Harry and Meghan.
I really don’t believe Kris or the Kardashians would be that petty or vindictive. They’ve been strategic for decades about their careers and have surely run into publicist game issues with various people before. The Mail writers think everyone is a petulant bunch of crybabies – ha ha, projection much?
Why is this even an issue? It’s not like it was an Epstein, Diddy, or Trump party. I’m more upset at the royal family for hosting Donald Trump.
This is all so dumb.
And I loathe Kim’s dress.
That dress is definitely giving Grandma’s crocheted sofa throw.
I am astonished to say that I actually like Kim’s outfit! 🙂 But she would not have needed to spend the evening holding the hem of the blouse and the waist of the skirt together had she just made the top a little longer. Or just left it alone and revealed her midriff. It looks much better as a two-piece than it would have done as a dress in any event.
This is b.s. And funny that the KarJenners are supposedly so upset with Harry and Meghan asking for pictures to not be posted (allegedly) but they are not upset with the Fail and “royal insiders” calling them tacky. Anything to not talk about Andrew, Trump and Epstein or William’s Flopshot.
No doubt she’s FaceTuned and Filtered, but Kim looks great in these pictures.
I wonder is she saw Lindsay Lohan’s face guy?
So The Mail is calling Kim “furious?”Wilbur called her and her family trash already. How do they know that Kim, like Will, is furious? William is projecting his rage and fury on a woman he doesn’t even want to know. I’m pretty sure Kim is unbothered. And any use of her name is publicity for Kim, so keep on talking about her, morons.
IF this is true and Kim is pissed because they allowed pics from the Baby2Baby event, Kim is just giving another example of her arrogance and over-the-top impression of the importance of herself and her family. The Baby2Bay event was a fundraiser for a well-respected charitable organization. Kris Jenner’s birthday party was an obnoxiously tone-deaf ostentatious display of wealth to celebrate the birthday of someone who’s made a career out of making her family famous for being rich & connected to sports celebrities & other rich people.
Kim is currently busy on a press tour for her new show. Do you really think she cares about deleted photos?
If Kim is going to be furious with anyone, it should be her stylist. You would think with all that money, she might look decent just once, but nope.
The UK tabloid narrative is that the Sussexes, particularly Meghan, always has to be in conflict with somebody. That their construct of her. The Kardashians have social media managers who saw the crazy from the trolls and that the Sussexes didn’t authorize their photos to be released. They don’t have to explain anything. They can actually call the Sussexes and vice versa if they had an issue. The guests probably signed consent forms because the Kardashians have a reality show and not everyone wants to be featured in it. Why do they think everyone revolves around the Sussexes because Salty Island is obsessed with them, specifically Meghan? They’ll drag this out until December when they can whine about Meghan’s Netflix special and obsess over the ratings.
Its the “Angry black woman” narrative, especially the successful black woman. We are always supposed to be fighting with someone, whether its our spouses, co-workers, anybody. The racists know this sells. Women in general are portrayed as never getting along with other women in particular.