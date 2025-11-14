Mail: Kim Kardashian is furious over the Sussexes’ photo consent issues!

The British and American media has now spent three solid days talking about why Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian deleted their photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Kris’s party. It sounds like Team Sussex tried to do some damage control on their end, leaking it to a few outlets that the Sussexes actually checked the “no, please don’t share my photos online” box within the party. But it also sounds like Team Sussex doesn’t care that much that the photos are out there. The snafu – if there was one and this wasn’t by design – is on the Kardashian-Jenners’ end. In any case, I wish people would take it down several notches, because the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is already ranting about how Harry is obviously miserable in LA and he should have been “back in England,” being snubbed in person on Remembrance Sunday! The Mail also had this exclusive about how the Kardashian-Jenners are absolutely furious at Harry and Meghan now:

The furore over deleted pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inside Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party has allegedly bewildered the Kardashians and ‘won’t be easily forgiven’ in Hollywood, it was claimed today. Candid photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cosying up to the birthday girl – and Harry sashaying towards her on the dancefloor – were all mysteriously ‘scrubbed’ from social media. People Magazine, the Sussexes’ preferred publication in the US, has claimed that Meghan and Harry asked that no photographs of them inside the James Bond-themed party were published. A source close to the Kardashian camp has said they are baffled given the Sussexes were happy to be pictured inside the Baby2Baby Gala hours before the party, where they posed with friend Serena Williams. Another Daily Mail source in LA has confirmed that Harry and Meghan are believed to have ticked ‘no’ on a photo consent form before going to the ball thrown for Kris Jenner by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at their $165million estate in Beverly Hills. Kris Jenner’s Instagram post-party round-up showed a series of pictures of her with Meghan and Harry. Her daughter Kim shared a picture of herself posing with Meghan. But these were later deleted, reportedly due to the Sussexes’ consent form. A California-based source told the Daily Mail today that Kim is fuming. Another expert said that Harry and Meghan have risked losing support from Hollywood A-listers that they ‘need now more than ever’. ‘Kim was like “you’ve already been papped outside and you were at the Baby2Baby event the same night being photographed like Meghan Trainor and Paris Hilton so what’s the problem?”,’ the Mail’s source said, adding: ‘Kim is pi**ed off’. Former executive editor of the American edition of Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, who also acted as a publicist for Britney Spears and J-Lo, say Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian view the request to delete pictures as a ‘snub’. ‘You cannot ghost the Kardashians’, one LA source told him. Another insider added: ‘Kim doesn’t do take-backs. If you show up to a Kardashian production, you’re part of the machine. Meghan’s made another Hollywood enemy. And unlike royals, Kardashians don’t forgive easily’.

Keep in mind, at no point has anyone confirmed that Harry or Meghan reached out to Kris or Kim, demanding the removal of the photos. By ALL accounts, everything happened on Kris and Kim’s end, the posting of the photos and removal of the photos when they double-checked the alleged consent forms. The British tabloids believe they have another “wedge issue.” Look, proof that the Sussexes aren’t popular in LA! Kim is furious, we promise! I bet you anything that both sides are mortified that this story has blown up the way it has. I’d also be willing to bet that there are no hard feelings in either direction.

Additionally, Sussex sources are now telling People and TMZ that there were NO consent forms or releases to sign either way, that guests were simply asked to check their phones at the door, and the party wasn’t even filmed for Hulu’s The Kardashians. So… why did Kris and Kim remove the photos? Perhaps they just didn’t want the deranged community to blow up their mentions? I don’t even know at this point.