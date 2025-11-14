Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ docuseries actually looks pretty good?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the biggest concert tour of all time. The tour took Taylor into the stratosphere, and she was already arguably one of the most powerful pop stars of all time. Eras was its own economy, and each tour stop brought in tons of revenue not only for Taylor, but for the cities hosting her. Taylor already put together a concert-documentary which was (obvs) wildly successful as well. But now she’s got the behind-the-scenes docuseries about everything that went into making the two-year extravaganza of the Eras Tour. It’s called The End of an Era, and the series began airing on Disney Plus on December 12. Here’s the trailer:
My favorite parts of the trailer: seeing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them glimpse of Taylor’s kitties (she has three); seeing Travis Kelce and his respect for what she’s doing; the focus on all of the production people who kept this behemoth on the road for two years. I give Taylor credit for a lot of things, but she deserves a lot of praise for figuring out a way to do this huge tour with so few screw-ups or tragedies. There were no rumors or reports of production disasters or mass firings or whatever. No one sued anyone. It’s remarkable, really.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the "The Eras Tour" in Stockholm.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the "The Eras Tour" in Stockholm.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Taylor Swift plays Friends Arena on Friday night. This is the first of three concerts during the "The Eras Tour" in Stockholm.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Warsaw, POLAND – Taylor Swift performs at the National Stadium in Warsaw during the Eras Tour in Poland. It's the first of three nights of concerts of the singer in the city,
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Warsaw, POLAND – Taylor Swift performs at the National Stadium in Warsaw during the Eras Tour in Poland. It's the first of three nights of concerts of the singer in the city,
Pictured: Taylor Swift
Los Angeles, CA – The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
New York, NY Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift is spotted arriving for dinner at The Eighty Six in New York after she recently released her latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl.' The always stylish Taylor was sporting a Dior Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag during the night out.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving together at Zero Bond in New York City for the second consecutive evening, holding hands and continuing their stylish night out in the city that never sleeps.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted enjoying a fun girls' night out at The Corner Store in SoHo, New York City, turning heads with their chic looks as they laughed and dined together.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
I will make time for this.
Not even a TS fan; didn’t go to an Eras concert but I recognize it as artwork & love seeing the how.
I went to the Eras Tour whilst 37.5 weeks pregnant, so you bet I’ll be watching this docuseries too!
I love how much she tips her entier crew at the end of a tour. It’s life-changing money in some cases and not the norm in that world.
I feel the world is trying to make me into a Swiftie even though her music is absolutely not my vibe. Spotify keeps trying to sneak her into my playlist ( how the algorithm thinks she fits into playlist dominated by Gojira, Pantera, and Body Count is beyond me….I had the option where Spotify could suggest new songs and it kept trying to sneak TS into there lol). My feeds keep trying to get me to read stuff about her. I need her to go away for a while so the algorithms leave me alone!
The other option is to stop reading about her and commenting if you’re not interested. She doesn’t need to go away, you need to stop paying attention.
I always forget that sarcasm and tongue in cheek are hard to decipher on the internet, lol. I don’t click on her except here once in a while. I scroll past her. I think the algorithm keeps trying to push her on me because I click on Travis Kelce/Chiefs stuff on sports pages, football related only (as Bills Mafia and general football superfan, I click on all the teams)
I mean the point was just that the algorithm keeps sending HeatherC Swift’s music when it doesn’t vibe with the music choices like Gojira, which is kind of funny. It wasn’t a comment against TS personally.
I watched Marc Maron’s latest stand up special- panicked- on hbo, and the last bit is about taylor swift.
He wonders why she is so popular, downloads midnights, and listens to it on a hike. And his initial reaction is, okay i get it, it is good pop music, it is not my thing, not into it, but i get it, i get why taylor swift is popular.
And then Bigger Than the Whole Sky came on- a song about loss.
(Mr Maron lost a partner several years ago)
The song hit him in the heart and he wept while listening to it for the rest of his hike.
The bit is very funny, and the song/incident meant so much to him, he paid $$$ to include part of the song in his special.
I feel like that is how she gets people sometime.
They’re not into her music overall,
but then they go through something, and her lyrics (she is a brilliant lyricist) grab you by the heart.
At its heart, all music is just about your reaction to it, how it makes you feel emotionally and sometimes physically.
You like what you like. As it should be.
I have ended up listening to some of her stuff in stores, or when my mom drives me somewhere (her radio is permanently stick on the adult contemporary/Top 40 station…she WILL smack your hand if you attempt to change it or the volume lol) and none of it reached me. Which is fine, TS is obviously doing fine without me as a fan haha. I’m not a hater, I don’t care about her personally, acknowledge she’s pretty charitable and a generous employer, but the music is just not my vibe. I tend to like the heavier stuff, though 80s music will always have a place in my heart and playlists.
Currently at work I have my headphones in and am listening to Amon Amarth.
Oh my god that Marc Maron story is so relatable. I was always very “meh” on Taylor until I was walking my dog and “Could’ve Would’ve Should’ve” came on and I broke down and cried over something that happened in my past. My friend had a similar experience during her divorce over “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys”. Taylor writes a lot of songs, and takes a lot of shots. She often misses. But when she hits – she hits HARD.
@HeatherC – Speaking as a Swiftie whose musical tastes otherwise tend towards hard rock and metal, I just want to say thank you for this refreshingly rational view! For a long time, I felt like I had to keep my TS fandom under wraps because some of my former bandmates and metal friends were so disparaging of her, with that obnoxious, immature attitude that any artist whose work they don’t personally enjoy must be a talentless hack. I know a few who are so extreme that they now try to forbid their daughters from listening to her music (the rhythm guitarist from the band I played lead for in college is like that, and is completely oblivious to the irony that he got the same shit from his own parents about Slayer, lol).
(And yes, of course, I realize that there are also a bunch of deranged Swifties out there who take every “I’m neutral on TS” as intolerable heresy, and they suck, too. Modern fandom in general is kinda batshit these days, I guess.)
I feel you. I am not a Taylor Swift at all and the release of her latest album was so annoying for me because I could not escape it in my algorithms. People say “just ignore it” but social media can make that very very hard sometimes. And apple music, spotify, etc.
I have been wanting an Eras BTS documentary since the tour ended. MORE than new music or Rep TV, lol. This is ALL I WANTED. I am so thrilled to bits and cannot wait to watch all 6 episodes and the final tour concert where we can see the TTPD set in High def, not just on someone’s phone. THRILLED Y’ALL! This is my Christmas present.
I’m so curious to see the behind the scenes, what went into this tour, how she chose the surprise/acoustic songs etc and some of the sets with guest starts.
But I’ve got to confess that I’m not particularly keen on Travis.
As a member of the Bills Mafia I’m still waiting for her to ruin his play or distract him or something (LOL tongue in cheek….on how the WAGs always get the blame when the athlete is less than optimal) instead of Kelce’s play starting to reflect his age (when you consider Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active NFL player at 41).
Just when i think i’m out of disney, they pull me back in.
So excited to see this.
Of course along with the 6 part docuseries, there is also a 2nd concert film.
the last show. (i assume they will use pieces of all 3 final shows in Vancouver- as she wore the same outfits for all 3).
I’m excited b/c the first Eras Movie was pre- TTPD, so the new concert movie will have the re-arranged show without the songs that were dropped to make room for TTPD, plus the TTPD set movie style, not from a grainy live stream.
But really, the tour was an incredible feat for every person involved.
2 years of touring for the crew, the band, the management team, the dancers and the singers.
Hope we get good eras dancers interviews. We’ve come to love them.
Whoa, I skimmed and didn’t realize this was a 6 part series. That’s a lot. BTS of how something gets made is forever fascinating.
Well there was a fan that died at her concert in Brazil from heat. It was terrible and I think after that a lot of venues became less stingy with free water, or banning water altogether.
She’s super professional. Never canceled a concert even if she wasn’t feeling well , the only concerts she canceled during the 2 year tour were due to terrorist threats in Vienna.
Yes a fan died at one of the Brazil shows but that blame falls on the shady venue management company that limited water and sealed the venue so that people couldn’t gather nearby and listen (which happened a lot over the tour)
Was she in munich? somewhere in germany, in an open air stadium, with a huge hill next to it and the hillside was packed with people listening to the concert.
I thought it was great.
Not everyone wants to pay to go, or can afford to pay to go.
Listening in a public park- pack a picnic, have a lovely evening.
Seal the venue? That is some dystopian shit.
I’m so excited for this! I love she used everyone from the tour in her new music video too.
While I’m a huge fan and had so much fun at the show I just love seeing how art is made, and hearing from the people who make it. So this will be so good.
On this very day last year I was in Toronto for The Eras Tour. It was such a great night. I will never forget and love that I experienced this little bit of pop music history in person.
This tour( like Tay or hate her) was historic. I am so happy that women in the music biz are taking control of what is theirs.
I took my daughters to the Eras tour as their graduation gifts, and we had a blast. I will remember it forever because I had so much fun with them.
Still hasn’t said one word about Trump using her songs.
All of you fawning over her and ok with Disney even after they capitulated to fascists is shameful.
*This*
An infinite times this.