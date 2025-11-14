Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ docuseries actually looks pretty good?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the biggest concert tour of all time. The tour took Taylor into the stratosphere, and she was already arguably one of the most powerful pop stars of all time. Eras was its own economy, and each tour stop brought in tons of revenue not only for Taylor, but for the cities hosting her. Taylor already put together a concert-documentary which was (obvs) wildly successful as well. But now she’s got the behind-the-scenes docuseries about everything that went into making the two-year extravaganza of the Eras Tour. It’s called The End of an Era, and the series began airing on Disney Plus on December 12. Here’s the trailer:

My favorite parts of the trailer: seeing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them glimpse of Taylor’s kitties (she has three); seeing Travis Kelce and his respect for what she’s doing; the focus on all of the production people who kept this behemoth on the road for two years. I give Taylor credit for a lot of things, but she deserves a lot of praise for figuring out a way to do this huge tour with so few screw-ups or tragedies. There were no rumors or reports of production disasters or mass firings or whatever. No one sued anyone. It’s remarkable, really.