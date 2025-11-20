Khloe Kardashian, like Kim, believes the 1969 moon landing was faked

Last month, Kim Kardashian revealed something shocking: she believes the government “faked” the 1969 moon landing. She spoke about it on The Kardashians (their Hulu show), and she even cited her extensive TikTok research to “prove” her bullsh-t conspiracy. Well, as it turns out, Kim is not the only Kardashian to believe that the moon landing was faked. Khloe Kardashian believes that as well, and she even claims to be the one who convinced Kim (the blind leading the blind, I swear to god). Khloe also believes in aliens and ghosts, and she will discuss all of that in the new season of her podcast.

Another Kardashian sister also believes the moon landing was faked — and she’s taking the blame for getting Kim Kardashian wrapped up in the conspiracy theory.

“I don’t believe in the moon landing,” Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!”

Despite experts coming forward and stating that the landing did in fact happen after Kim said it during an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, can’t be swayed.

“I don’t think it happened,” she confirms. “I think me and my brother, we’ve fed her a lot of information. I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!”

Khloé says she’s into other conspiracy theories too — but usually keeps them to herself.

“I don’t expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn’t happen… I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you.”

She says she dives into these subjects a little more in the third season of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, which comes out each Wednesday. In one upcoming episode, Khloé gets a reading from Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, whom she loves and also fully believes in.

“One of my best friends, his name is Savas, he’s actually on the show with me this season, because he’s so obnoxiously against anything I believe in,” she tells PEOPLE. “So he doesn’t believe in ghosts. He just thinks that when you die, you die. And aliens, he doesn’t believe in them either. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Those are just facts!”