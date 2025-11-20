Khloe Kardashian, like Kim, believes the 1969 moon landing was faked

Last month, Kim Kardashian revealed something shocking: she believes the government “faked” the 1969 moon landing. She spoke about it on The Kardashians (their Hulu show), and she even cited her extensive TikTok research to “prove” her bullsh-t conspiracy. Well, as it turns out, Kim is not the only Kardashian to believe that the moon landing was faked. Khloe Kardashian believes that as well, and she even claims to be the one who convinced Kim (the blind leading the blind, I swear to god). Khloe also believes in aliens and ghosts, and she will discuss all of that in the new season of her podcast.
Another Kardashian sister also believes the moon landing was faked — and she’s taking the blame for getting Kim Kardashian wrapped up in the conspiracy theory.
“I don’t believe in the moon landing,” Khloé Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!”
Despite experts coming forward and stating that the landing did in fact happen after Kim said it during an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 40, can’t be swayed.
“I don’t think it happened,” she confirms. “I think me and my brother, we’ve fed her a lot of information. I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!”
Khloé says she’s into other conspiracy theories too — but usually keeps them to herself.
“I don’t expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn’t happen… I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you.”
She says she dives into these subjects a little more in the third season of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, which comes out each Wednesday. In one upcoming episode, Khloé gets a reading from Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, whom she loves and also fully believes in.
“One of my best friends, his name is Savas, he’s actually on the show with me this season, because he’s so obnoxiously against anything I believe in,” she tells PEOPLE. “So he doesn’t believe in ghosts. He just thinks that when you die, you die. And aliens, he doesn’t believe in them either. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? Those are just facts!”
Here’s what really bothers me about Khloe and Kim specifically saying this stuff: they are way too old to believe in the sh-t they see on TikTok. And in Kim’s case, she’s way too old to cheat on law exams by using ChatGPT. These women are Millennial elders!! Why the f–k are you believing in every bullsh-t conspiracy you see on TikTok? Granted, I don’t think “believing in ghosts” is some huge deal – plenty of people believe in ghosts, and plenty of people think the government has lied about aliens for decades. But the moon landing stuff is just worrisome.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s IG, Kris Jenner’s IG and Backgrid.
I guess if you live in a filtered, photoshopped, AI world, it’s easy to imagine everything is faked. But even though we had the technology back then to go to the moon, we didn’t have the technology to create a fake on such a large and realistic scale.
Not to mention how the years of hard work, studying and dedication of the astronauts, astrophysicists and planetary scientists throughout history and now are being degraded and questioned by the likes of these dimwits. I cannot stand these idiots.
Yeah, this is what irks me about them – they don’t understand what it takes to do anything. Like Kim’s idea of becoming a lawyer – never mind years of studying, just get ChatGPT to do it for you. But, if people reward them for their stupidity, why should they bother to learn anything?
Science is not a belief system.
It relies on evidence, it’s constantly being tested, it’s open to being challenged, to incorporating new developments, to evolving.
I am obsessed with how much having access to the internet, and allowing everyone to post their thoughts has resulted in humankind regressing to a level of ignorance that I thought we had left behind us for good.
I find all this anti-science stuff so offensive for many reasons. Specifically in this case, women are the reason we got to the Moon. Denying the achievement is to deny women a spot in history. But I expect nothing less from a family who got famous bc their daddy defended a murderer and their momma directed her child’s sex tape.
They have always been fiercely anti-women. Their brand relies on being a pick-me and degrading women into buying the snake oil they hawk. Anyone who rises to the top by using a baby voice and blow-up doll enhancements, marrying for position, and having a carefully crafted vacantness is not a woman that will ever champion other women.
