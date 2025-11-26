Anna Wintour: Lauren Sanchez will be a ‘wonderful asset’ to the Met Gala

Just last week, Vogue made several big announcements around the 2026 Met Gala, the new Costume Institute exhibit and a new wing of the institute. While Anna Wintour is no longer technically the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, she still broadly oversees Vogue and all Conde Nast publications, plus she’s still in charge of everything around the Met Gala and Costume Institute. One of the big announcements last week was something we had been expecting for months: Lauren and Jeff Bezos signed on to sponsor the 2026 Met Gala and the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. We knew that was the quid pro quo for giving Lauren a (digital) Vogue cover for her wedding. Here’s your cover, now give us millions for the gala. The decision to bring in the Botox twins as sponsors has been criticized across the board. But Anna isn’t interested in hearing any of it. She was asked about the backlash in Qatar a few days ago, and here’s what she said:
Anna Wintour described the American philanthropist and former journalist Lauren Sánchez Bezos as a “great lover of costume and obviously of fashion” when asked about criticism surrounding the Bezos’s role as sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala.
Speaking to CNN in Doha, Qatar, at the inaugural Franca Fund gala dedicated to the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani, Wintour said: “I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event… [I’m] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she’s a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night.”
Jeff Bezos and Sánchez Bezos’ were unveiled as lead sponsors of the event last week, along with secondary sponsors French luxury brand Saint Laurent and Vogue publisher Condé Nast.
The announcement of Bezos’s sponsorship drew immediate backlash on social media, with critics arguing that their involvement highlights a shift towards billionaire control of cultural institutions. Others have argued that the money could be better spent on other causes.
“Great theme,” wrote one user under a video on The Metropolitan museum’s official Instagram announcing that next year’s would be “Costume Art,” before adding: “However, stop platforming Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez with art and fashion, two places that these two awful, unfettered capitalists will never belong in, no matter how much money they want to throw around to buy culture they have never cultivated and will never inhabit.”
[From CNN]
As I said last week, Lauren and Jeff Bezos are using their money to purchase cultural currency, to buy their way into the cool kids’ gala. But… I’d rather see Jeff and Lauren do it this way, working within the system, as opposed to buying the system wholesale, you know? Jeff could have bought Vogue for Lauren, but he didn’t. They’re doing everything the old-fashioned way, the Gilded Age way. Now we need someone to convince the Bezoses that all of the coolest people fund libraries, scientific research and medical breakthroughs. You know what else is funny? Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has won hearts and minds by giving away huge chunks of her fortune to smaller colleges and HBCUs. She doesn’t need to buy her way into cultural relevancy – she moves with grace and class, and she’s done more to change people’s lives for the better than her ex ever has.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 856437522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
-
-
Anna Wintour at The Fashion Awards 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, United Kingdom,Image: 992206806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
-
-
4th Annual CARING FOR WOMEN held at The Pool, Seagram Building,Image: 1036355302, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Venice, ITALY Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at Diane von Furstenberg dinner ahead of their wedding in Venice.
Pictured: Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 25 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Here comes the Bride! Dressed in a stunning off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli Couture Spring/Summer 2025 dress, Lauren Sanchez steps out with Jeff Bezos as the pair head out to dine with A-list guests in Venice ahead of their lavish wedding!
Pictured: Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Nicolas Gerardin / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner. The couple, soaking up their stylish Italian getaway, looked relaxed and radiant as they headed off for their evening of newlywed bliss.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner. The couple, soaking up their stylish Italian getaway, looked relaxed and radiant as they headed off for their evening of newlywed bliss.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE The newlywed arrived in a red form-fitting dress as she stopped by to pick up Sarah Jane Nader ahead of dinner in the City of Light.
Pictured: Lauren Sanchez Bezos
BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Celebrities arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Where: Los Angeles, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
2025 Met Gala celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Featuring: Anna Wintour
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 05 May 2025
Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Arrivals for the 4th Annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner
Featuring: Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2025
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
I think she means that Lauren Sanchez’s assets will be on full display.
They always are!
I take solace when ordering from Amazon knowing that I am enriching Mackinzie whose humanity & decency CONSISTENTLY enriches 🇺🇸 & the 🌎
Pardon if this is sarcasm and I’m tone deaf. But I think MacKenzie settled up and was paid out and is currently not profiting from Amazon Am I wrong?
You’re not wrong.
She is still a shareholder in Amazon. She received a small stake in the divorce and she’s been using those shares in her philanthropy. The stake has reduced with what she has donated over the last few years but she still holds shares of the company.
Amazon is a company that primarily enriches Bezos. He uses that money for the opposite of philanthropy. And the working conditions for amazon workers are atrocious. Please boycott Amazon. There’s a reason Celebitchy stopped their Amazon shopping posts. Telling yourself that you’re funding MacKenzie’s good deeds is ridiculous and inaccurate.
OMG she is so tacky. Putting aside the horrid things she’s done to her face and body, her clothes, jewelry and demeaner just make me cringe.
Yes, but no says “f*ck off” like Anna Wintour.
Billions of dollars are always wonderful assets.
My sentiments exactly!
Is the theme “tits up and out” this year?
I can only imagine her Met Gala outfit. She will make Kim K. Look classy.
MTE! I was like Kim needs to up her game. Lauren is in town now.
Just to clarify this comment, I mean Kim K needs to step up being the Queen of Trashy. Lauren is seriously coming for that title. I’m never one to pit women against each other, but the race to be the richest woman with all the opportunities who chooses to be a human blowup doll is a weird statement about our times. Like, everyone woman who comments here would do more with a billion dollars than be artificially sexy.
Lauren needs to work with a stylist…. her style is currently so tacky! How can someone of Jeff’s intelligence & brilliance end up with such a woman?
I continue to be baffle by him cheating on Mackenzie to be with Lauren…. love really can’t be explained
The nerd boy got rich and powerful and went for a woman who lives out his adolescent fantasies. A tale as old as time.
The girl who would have nothing to do with him in high school.
Jeff’s “intelligence and brilliance” consists of being a slightly-more-competent-than-average marketing guy in the right place at the right time with enough $$ for a grubstake. He’s a short nerd who is living every 14-year-old’s* dream of owning a rocket AND a human blow-up doll.
.
*Every 14-year-old who was born at a certain time, that is. I hope many of today’s 14-year-olds have higher aspirations.
I work in IT and the thing most people don’t understand about Amazon is that the marketplace has never been where they’ve made money. It lost money for the first 20 years of existence. The fortune comes from AWS – their cloud service – which was an accidental, no strategy idea thought up by one of Bezos’s managers. They started using the extra cloud capacity setup for increased holiday orders as rentable storage and it took off from there. They have many billion dollar contracts with government, corporations, etc. for AWS. So no, Bezos is no genius, just lucky.
She willingly agreed to debase herself for him!
I wonder if she’ll ever regret mutilating herself for his pleasure!
WOW, never knew the Queen of Mean Wintour to pander to crass. Time for Anna to be put out to pasture.
Kardashians?
Her outfit is ugly too and I’m so tired of the dark glasses.
I’m going to think less of anyone who attends.
Pity Bezos ruined the WP. When is Will Lewis’s time up?
Eye roll.
After Anna Wintour put Kim K on the cover of Vogue because she had some weird obsession/fascination with Kanye this shouldn’t surprise anyone. She also probably knows if Bezos did want to buy Condé Nast she would likely be out; the only way Anna will leave will be when she passes.
I think she means Jeff Bozos money will be a great asset to the Met.
At the end of the day it’s a charity fund raiser for The Costume Institute. Old money families are dying off. They have to accept new money and the plastic wives. That means inviting them and making them feel special. It’s a deal with the devil for the greater good.
I would rather save a historic dress for future generations to see if it means my eyes are blinded by whatever grotesque thing she will wear to be accepted by the NYC elite society.
Whatever will be the theme? Botox and boobs and the Bezos? Your face is your costume? Whew. Well her outfit will be something to look forward to I guess
It’s a pity that the Met gala has fallen so much over the last few years and this tips the scale. If Bezos can basically “buy” the event, then does it even feel like the prestigious exclusive event it used to be? Seeing the guests fall to influencers and poorly curated themes, the gala has started to feel…cheap.
Because social media companies like YouTube buys up tables. To have the influencers there. For the free publicity that comes with it. Maybe that’s enough ROI for them. I 100% agree it feels cheap. But as I understand it’s about $350,000 for a table of 10. And what’s left of real movie stars complaining publicly. it’s an awful event on the inside. So they decline invites. So influencers it is.
Agree they could be more thoughtful about the themes. Also, with making sure the designers and stylists are on the same page what the meaning is behind the themes.
The Met is also a 501c3 nonprofit so those companies are getting a nice tax benefit along with the publicity.
Well her face is a costume at this point so I guess she’s on-theme already.
The Met Gala jumped the shark when they allowed the Kardashians to come. And Anna knows it.
I quit Amazon and Prime Video more than a year ago…as soon as it was apparent that Bezos aligned with the pig in residence at the White House. They are all gross.🤮
Everyone has a price and now we know what Anna’s is. How many longer before we Melania on the cover of Vogue? I say within the next year.
Jeff Bezos is vile, but I will say one nice thing about him. He’s chose an age appropriate partner and not some 25 year old.
True. He’s almost like one of those guys who marries his high school girlfriend, after a divorce. My brother did that and was very happy.
That’s really rude for Anna to only talk about one of Lauren’s assets. She has two.
Eff this miserable effing woman. And LC, too. At least she knows she’s a tacky grifter.