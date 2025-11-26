Anna Wintour: Lauren Sanchez will be a ‘wonderful asset’ to the Met Gala

Just last week, Vogue made several big announcements around the 2026 Met Gala, the new Costume Institute exhibit and a new wing of the institute. While Anna Wintour is no longer technically the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, she still broadly oversees Vogue and all Conde Nast publications, plus she’s still in charge of everything around the Met Gala and Costume Institute. One of the big announcements last week was something we had been expecting for months: Lauren and Jeff Bezos signed on to sponsor the 2026 Met Gala and the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. We knew that was the quid pro quo for giving Lauren a (digital) Vogue cover for her wedding. Here’s your cover, now give us millions for the gala. The decision to bring in the Botox twins as sponsors has been criticized across the board. But Anna isn’t interested in hearing any of it. She was asked about the backlash in Qatar a few days ago, and here’s what she said:

Anna Wintour described the American philanthropist and former journalist Lauren Sánchez Bezos as a “great lover of costume and obviously of fashion” when asked about criticism surrounding the Bezos’s role as sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala.

Speaking to CNN in Doha, Qatar, at the inaugural Franca Fund gala dedicated to the late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani, Wintour said: “I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event… [I’m] very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she’s a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night.”

Jeff Bezos and Sánchez Bezos’ were unveiled as lead sponsors of the event last week, along with secondary sponsors French luxury brand Saint Laurent and Vogue publisher Condé Nast.

The announcement of Bezos’s sponsorship drew immediate backlash on social media, with critics arguing that their involvement highlights a shift towards billionaire control of cultural institutions. Others have argued that the money could be better spent on other causes.

“Great theme,” wrote one user under a video on The Metropolitan museum’s official Instagram announcing that next year’s would be “Costume Art,” before adding: “However, stop platforming Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez with art and fashion, two places that these two awful, unfettered capitalists will never belong in, no matter how much money they want to throw around to buy culture they have never cultivated and will never inhabit.”

[From CNN]

As I said last week, Lauren and Jeff Bezos are using their money to purchase cultural currency, to buy their way into the cool kids’ gala. But… I’d rather see Jeff and Lauren do it this way, working within the system, as opposed to buying the system wholesale, you know? Jeff could have bought Vogue for Lauren, but he didn’t. They’re doing everything the old-fashioned way, the Gilded Age way. Now we need someone to convince the Bezoses that all of the coolest people fund libraries, scientific research and medical breakthroughs. You know what else is funny? Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has won hearts and minds by giving away huge chunks of her fortune to smaller colleges and HBCUs. She doesn’t need to buy her way into cultural relevancy – she moves with grace and class, and she’s done more to change people’s lives for the better than her ex ever has.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:22 am

    I think she means that Lauren Sanchez’s assets will be on full display.

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:24 am

    I take solace when ordering from Amazon knowing that I am enriching Mackinzie whose humanity & decency CONSISTENTLY enriches 🇺🇸 & the 🌎

    Reply
    • NoHope says:
      November 26, 2025 at 10:28 am

      Pardon if this is sarcasm and I’m tone deaf. But I think MacKenzie settled up and was paid out and is currently not profiting from Amazon Am I wrong?

      Reply
      • Ashley says:
        November 26, 2025 at 10:50 am

        You’re not wrong.

      • jill says:
        November 26, 2025 at 11:00 am

        She is still a shareholder in Amazon. She received a small stake in the divorce and she’s been using those shares in her philanthropy. The stake has reduced with what she has donated over the last few years but she still holds shares of the company.

    • JCP says:
      November 26, 2025 at 3:42 pm

      Amazon is a company that primarily enriches Bezos. He uses that money for the opposite of philanthropy. And the working conditions for amazon workers are atrocious. Please boycott Amazon. There’s a reason Celebitchy stopped their Amazon shopping posts. Telling yourself that you’re funding MacKenzie’s good deeds is ridiculous and inaccurate.

      Reply
  3. Krista says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:28 am

    OMG she is so tacky. Putting aside the horrid things she’s done to her face and body, her clothes, jewelry and demeaner just make me cringe.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:29 am

    Billions of dollars are always wonderful assets.

    Reply
  5. HeatherC says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:29 am

    Is the theme “tits up and out” this year?

    Reply
  6. Twinmom1996 says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:32 am

    I can only imagine her Met Gala outfit. She will make Kim K. Look classy.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      November 26, 2025 at 9:38 am

      MTE! I was like Kim needs to up her game. Lauren is in town now.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        November 26, 2025 at 5:40 pm

        Just to clarify this comment, I mean Kim K needs to step up being the Queen of Trashy. Lauren is seriously coming for that title. I’m never one to pit women against each other, but the race to be the richest woman with all the opportunities who chooses to be a human blowup doll is a weird statement about our times. Like, everyone woman who comments here would do more with a billion dollars than be artificially sexy.

  7. vs says:
    November 26, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Lauren needs to work with a stylist…. her style is currently so tacky! How can someone of Jeff’s intelligence & brilliance end up with such a woman?
    I continue to be baffle by him cheating on Mackenzie to be with Lauren…. love really can’t be explained

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      November 26, 2025 at 9:49 am

      The nerd boy got rich and powerful and went for a woman who lives out his adolescent fantasies. A tale as old as time.

      Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      November 26, 2025 at 9:57 am

      The girl who would have nothing to do with him in high school.

      Reply
    • AMB says:
      November 26, 2025 at 11:24 am

      Jeff’s “intelligence and brilliance” consists of being a slightly-more-competent-than-average marketing guy in the right place at the right time with enough $$ for a grubstake. He’s a short nerd who is living every 14-year-old’s* dream of owning a rocket AND a human blow-up doll.
      .
      *Every 14-year-old who was born at a certain time, that is. I hope many of today’s 14-year-olds have higher aspirations.

      Reply
      • alexc says:
        November 26, 2025 at 1:14 pm

        I work in IT and the thing most people don’t understand about Amazon is that the marketplace has never been where they’ve made money. It lost money for the first 20 years of existence. The fortune comes from AWS – their cloud service – which was an accidental, no strategy idea thought up by one of Bezos’s managers. They started using the extra cloud capacity setup for increased holiday orders as rentable storage and it took off from there. They have many billion dollar contracts with government, corporations, etc. for AWS. So no, Bezos is no genius, just lucky.

    • Chrissy says:
      November 26, 2025 at 2:02 pm

      She willingly agreed to debase herself for him!
      I wonder if she’ll ever regret mutilating herself for his pleasure!

      Reply
  8. DianeS says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:03 am

    WOW, never knew the Queen of Mean Wintour to pander to crass. Time for Anna to be put out to pasture.

    Reply
  9. Mel says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:10 am

    I’m going to think less of anyone who attends.

    Reply
  10. jais says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Pity Bezos ruined the WP. When is Will Lewis’s time up?

    Reply
  11. GoodWitchGlenda says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:33 am

    Eye roll.

    Reply
  12. DaveW says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:36 am

    After Anna Wintour put Kim K on the cover of Vogue because she had some weird obsession/fascination with Kanye this shouldn’t surprise anyone. She also probably knows if Bezos did want to buy Condé Nast she would likely be out; the only way Anna will leave will be when she passes.

    Reply
  13. Flamingo says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:38 am

    I think she means Jeff Bozos money will be a great asset to the Met.

    At the end of the day it’s a charity fund raiser for The Costume Institute. Old money families are dying off. They have to accept new money and the plastic wives. That means inviting them and making them feel special. It’s a deal with the devil for the greater good.

    I would rather save a historic dress for future generations to see if it means my eyes are blinded by whatever grotesque thing she will wear to be accepted by the NYC elite society.

    Reply
  14. one of the marys says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:38 am

    Whatever will be the theme? Botox and boobs and the Bezos? Your face is your costume? Whew. Well her outfit will be something to look forward to I guess

    Reply
  15. KASalvy says:
    November 26, 2025 at 10:50 am

    It’s a pity that the Met gala has fallen so much over the last few years and this tips the scale. If Bezos can basically “buy” the event, then does it even feel like the prestigious exclusive event it used to be? Seeing the guests fall to influencers and poorly curated themes, the gala has started to feel…cheap.

    Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      November 26, 2025 at 11:03 am

      Because social media companies like YouTube buys up tables. To have the influencers there. For the free publicity that comes with it. Maybe that’s enough ROI for them. I 100% agree it feels cheap. But as I understand it’s about $350,000 for a table of 10. And what’s left of real movie stars complaining publicly. it’s an awful event on the inside. So they decline invites. So influencers it is.

      Agree they could be more thoughtful about the themes. Also, with making sure the designers and stylists are on the same page what the meaning is behind the themes.

      Reply
      • DaveW says:
        November 26, 2025 at 12:42 pm

        The Met is also a 501c3 nonprofit so those companies are getting a nice tax benefit along with the publicity.

  16. SarahCS says:
    November 26, 2025 at 12:02 pm

    Well her face is a costume at this point so I guess she’s on-theme already.

    Reply
  17. Aimee says:
    November 26, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    The Met Gala jumped the shark when they allowed the Kardashians to come. And Anna knows it.

    Reply
  18. Constance says:
    November 26, 2025 at 12:21 pm

    I quit Amazon and Prime Video more than a year ago…as soon as it was apparent that Bezos aligned with the pig in residence at the White House. They are all gross.🤮

    Reply
  19. Harla says:
    November 26, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    Everyone has a price and now we know what Anna’s is. How many longer before we Melania on the cover of Vogue? I say within the next year.

    Reply
  20. Millie328 says:
    November 26, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    Jeff Bezos is vile, but I will say one nice thing about him. He’s chose an age appropriate partner and not some 25 year old.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      November 26, 2025 at 3:50 pm

      True. He’s almost like one of those guys who marries his high school girlfriend, after a divorce. My brother did that and was very happy.

      Reply
  21. Natalie_K says:
    November 26, 2025 at 4:01 pm

    That’s really rude for Anna to only talk about one of Lauren’s assets. She has two.

    Reply
  22. Allie says:
    November 26, 2025 at 7:22 pm

    Eff this miserable effing woman. And LC, too. At least she knows she’s a tacky grifter.

    Reply

