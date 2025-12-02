Dimbleby: ‘The image getting across is that Prince William is just an ordinary Joe’

There’s a new British documentary airing on the BBC tonight called What’s the Monarchy For? An interesting moment for the BBC to air a documentary questioning the purpose of a monarchy in the modern world, not to mention platforming criticisms of the Windsors as out-of-touch and unpopular. The documentary was organized by historian David Dimbleby, whose main thesis seems to be that Scooter King William is the monarchy’s last hope, and that William will need to make widespread changes when his father passes. Personally, I think all of these people are going to be in for a rude awakening when it comes to William’s ideas about “changing the monarchy.” His changes will be: taking away his brother’s titles, refusing to wear robes or participate in royal ceremonies, and tweeting his support for major occasions rather than showing up in person. Still, Dimbleby has some thoughts:
Public approval in the monarchy is in decline. When asked how important it was to continue having a monarchy, as part of the first British Social Attitudes survey back in 1983, 86% of people said it was “very important” or “quite important”. In last year’s survey, just 51% of people answered the same. The proportion of young people approving of the monarchy is lower still.
Scandals: Plenty of people might be quick to put the most recent threat to those bonds down to scandal. There is no love lost between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as he is now known, and the British public. Only 4% of people had a “positive” view of him in a YouGov poll in October (the same month he was stripped of his titles), followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with ratings of 30% and 21% respectively. Yet no-one I spoke to while making these films pointed to any one individual as the sole reason for the current standing of the monarchy in the eyes of the public.
The real challenge for the monarchy is public support: “They thrive on the oxygen of public support”. It is, ultimately, the key to their survival. Prof Whitelock takes this a step further. “The Royal family is a brand,” she explains. “There is always a sense of needing to keep the brand popular.”
The Ordinary Joe/Scooter King: Recently, Prince William joined forces with Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy for an episode of his travel comedy series that aired last month. Mr Levy appeared particularly amused to see his entrance – zipping around Windsor Castle on an e-scooter. A bright idea – the image getting across is that William is just an ordinary Joe.
The Waleses’ social media: British “adman” Rory Sutherland, who has spent 37 years in the heart of the advertising world, currently as vice-chairman of Ogilvy, fully approves of the Waleses’ approach to striking a more modern tone. “I think he’s walked the line, which is a very narrow line between modernity and kind of absurdity extremely well,” he says of Prince William. “It is a very delicate path to tread.”
More changes need to happen though: Prof Whitelock, though positive about Prince William and his fellow senior Royals’ attempts to seem more accessible, is less sure about whether that is enough to modernise the institution as a whole. “If the monarchy is really to modernise in a significant way, we need to see much more transparency, much more accountability,” she argues.
Royals should pay taxes: In talking to people as research for my documentary, there seem to me to be other factors, which are potential stumbling blocks to fuller public support. First, the fact that the monarch is not legally obliged to pay income tax or capital gains tax on his personal income, because the relevant laws do not apply to the Crown, and only does so voluntarily – and that he was not legally obliged to pay inheritance tax after the death of his mother. “I think the best way to make those concessions is voluntarily rather than under duress. It’s a better look certainly,” says Rory Sutherland. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has also said that the Prince of Wales voluntarily pays the top rate of income and capital gains tax on all his personal income, including receipts from the Duchy. No explanation was given, when asked for the documentary series, as to why the Prince of Wales has chosen not to follow his father’s example of publishing his tax returns since inheriting the role.
Royal lifestyles need to change: Then there is their lifestyle – particularly when many people in the country face a cost of living crisis. Mr Sutherland does not believe the fact the royals live in palaces to be something the public particularly cares about. But he adds: “I always thought that skiing holidays are a bit of a bad look.”
William’s promises to “change” the monarchy: It remains unclear exactly what he means by this. Whether it is simply fewer courtiers, a bit less ceremony, no more people calling him sir, or bowing. Or is it possible William envisages much more of a rethink? There has been some debate over the years about whether or not there is merit in a bigger shift: in making the British Royal Family more in line with the Dutch royal family, or the Scandinavian ones with a much more informal and modest style. Prof Whitelock for one believes certain parts of it could well appeal to the prince. “I don’t think the idea of dressing up in all the stuff for the coronation is something that appeals to him.” But it comes with risks. “Those who really support the monarchy like all that comes with it, so if we got to a point where we it looks like the Scandinavian monarchies that don’t have big coronations… some people might say ‘what’s the point now’? If people are asked what defines Britain. I’m sure before too long you do get to the monarch.”
Republic’s Graham Smith chimes in: “You should not have that family in that position of privilege and status. They are just a bunch of very ordinary people, who just happen to be related to people who, hundreds of years ago, built big castles and won a few battles. Essentially, it’s a ridiculous institution, which… has no justification. Yes there is an audience. But there’s also an audience for the Kardashians and David Beckham.”
If I’m being honest, I’ll admit that William and Kate are being tasked with the impossible: modernize but keep enough tradition for the royalists; be ordinary and accessible yet still have enough mystery to keep the whole thing afloat; increase transparency even though you’re inheriting a vast “royal estate” which is full of history people want to forget. But William and Kate’s significant character flaws will make these tasks even more difficult, and they fundamentally don’t have the charisma to keep people on their side. They will have the same problem as Charles and Camilla: their appeal is a mile wide and an inch deep.
I actually think that the scooter is a good idea. Not very royal or dignified, but it does the job. Should have kept Harry and Meghan, they would have been able to modernise.
Yes because nothing screams “ordinary joe” quite like riding your e-scooter across a vast estate to meet with a TV star.
I wouldn’t call Dimbleby a historian – he’s a broadcaster, a real BBC establishment type. So I’m doubtful as to how critical this documentary will really be. That said, it’s a start, I suppose.
I will never *not* laugh at that pic of that bald head riding that little scooter lolol. SUCH a dignified way to make an entrance as the next head of state 😝. Whadda maroon (w/thanks to Bugs Bunny for that so apt phrasing!)
These idiots want it both ways: “You NEED the monarchy and all the pomp for tourism! People come to see it!” (Yeah, no. We come (at least *I* went) to see the *buildings*, the *museums*, the *history/castles*… who EVER sees a royal?) And: “Psycho-Scooter needs to modernize the monarchy to keep it relevant and keep costs down to appease the people”. With the SG at almost 1/2 BILLION pounds, being overlord of slum properties (taking the income but not keeping up the properties), monthly vacations, FIVE MAJOR homes? Uhm… nope!
It’s funny, the ‘who ever sees them’ part. I remember my year at Cambridge for grad school & every single one of those royals came to visit, except for The Queen herself. We got Charles, we got the Queen Mother, we got Philip, we got Anne; no Diana, no Andrew, no Edward, so OK, I guess not everyone, but still. 😉 Go to Cambridge for your next trip, you never know!
The reception for Philip was at my college & we were all told to stay away for the duration. 😠
Since the Charles and Diana days they have mishandled so much due to greed, petty jealousies and selfishness. Elizabeth had a blind spot when it came to her second son, which resulted in disaster. William and Charles care more about their personal popularity and their selfish needs than the institution. The only direction it’s going is decline. Not necessarily abolition but decline in importance. It needs complete reform and dynamic charismatic leaders, William and Kate are not capable of that. Charles spoke about all the changes he would make only to do little when he became king. I see history repeating itself tbh…
I caught a snippet of a morning show (Jeremy Vine) yesterday titled Can William save the Monarchy. One of the panel mentioned the need for someone with charisma which he said they haven’t had since Diana. Thought it was interesting it is now being openly discussed. I think people need to feel a connection with the Monarch. The business with Andrew and the constant anti-Sussex hate being pumped out by the Mail and others really has had a negative impact. Whether William can save them I doubt it.
The scooter isn’t the problem, it’s the disconnect between the RF and the public. William might be an ordinary person, but his position isn’t ordinary. He and his family are the most entitled persons in the country. Their entitlement comes off the back of the people’s work for 1,000 years. That’s the debt they owe to the public. So forget the school run, dozens of vacations and romping through nature in your 150-acre enclosure. Get your ass out there, do some work and actually help people. I guarantee the poll numbers will go up.
He won’t release the tax receipts because he didn’t pay them lol. KP always lies. He won’t modernize anything because it would require work, and Scoot is allergic to work. The European monarchies figured it out in the last generation, but then again their heirs weren’t lazy and had spouses that did more than SWF their sister in law and buy wiglets.
I think he did pay something but on a very small percentage of his income. he only pays income on what is not classified as a business expense (or however its phrased) – so if the income is 25 million and claims 20 million for business expenses, then he’s only paying taxes on 5 million.
but what is a business expense? Kate’s clothes? the kids’ tuitions? Their home furnishings? their new house itself? their cars? gas for their cars? I think there is a lot of creative accounting going on and that’s why theres no transparency.
I remember when the Charles/Camilla/teen Diana season of the crown came out- and y’all originally said that about chuck/cam – “a mile wide and an inch deep”- and it was so spot on.
It was also the last season i watched. B/c as someone who, in her 20s, finished a movie, ejected the vhs around midnight, and the tv was showing news footage of the fatal crash- i know how that story ended.
I woke up my roommate b/c i was high and was like- this can’t be real. Is this real?
And i couldn’t watch another minute of that stupid show.
The press/pr have no choice but to “like” the main couples in the monarchy. their job is propping up the monarchy. They are not journalists.
So most of what they do is find people to look bad, in comparison to these dull, off-putting, charmless billionaire royals. That is the only way to make those people look good.
Hey, maybe they should employ that horrific girl who is somehow still employed, but was doing catch and kill for rfk instead of actually, you know, reporting.
Anywhere she works can only be deemed corporate or fascist pr- no where that would employ her is an outlet for journalism.
See I disagree about the bright idea of William appearing like just an average Joe. Bc then when you see all the houses and the ski trips and the yacht vacations, then it becomes jarring and like they are lying to the public. Don’t sell yourself as an average Joe and then complain abut having to work too much while going on vacation every other month.
Oh yes just an ordinary JOE who is entitled to the nth degree!! Man they are laying this horse shit on thick today!!
Oh sure. The average Joe takes 7 vacations in one year. There’s nothing even remotely relatable about this incandescent leech.
Miss me with this bullshite.
They should pay taxes, give up all their properties, take a salary from the state, professionalise the staff and have no legal exemptions. I think these moves will go along way to keep the public on their side. If they don’t do these things William will be the last King of the UK.
I don’t think this will get the public on their side. Unless they’re seen actually working for the people, this will just make the public forget about them.
There is no way to modernize the monarchy because at its core, monarchy is about entitlement based on blood. No matter how much you reduce their privileges or increase their workload, you are targeting one family for special treatment based solely on their bloodline. That is not modern. Not even Harry and Meghan could have saved it. It has to go. For all of their good.