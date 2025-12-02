Jobson: King Charles will not visit the Sussexes in Montecito next year

Last week, we learned that there are tentative plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla to gallop to America next April, ahead of our Semiquincentennial. The more I think about it, it’s actually a wise decision for Charles and Cam to schedule the visit in April and not on or around the 4th of July. They’ll still be able to mark the occasion but they won’t linger around unwanted for the celebrations in July. Obviously, if Charles does make it to America, there will be months of speculation about whether he’ll see Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. In the nearly six years since the Sussexes moved to California, Charles has never visited them or spent more than a few minutes with his two ginger grandkids. Well, Robert Jobson has decided to declare that Charles will obviously have no interest in stopping by Montecito!
Two and a half centuries after the revolution across the Atlantic severed the imperial bond, the King and Queen are set to visit the United States as the nation marks 250 years of independence. The irony is deliberate but understated. A direct descendant of George III, the monarch who lost the American colonies, will help honour the superpower they became. It is a diplomatic circle closing. What Charles’s fifth great-grandfather might have regarded with disbelief, President Donald Trump appears eager to stage with operatic flourish. For him, it is theatre fused with symbolism. For the King, it is duty, legacy, and measured resolve. The visit would be a milestone for a monarch visiting Britain’s closest ally.
The visit, which Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed, is expected to span no more than four days in April 2026, anchored in Washington. Meetings at the White House, ceremonial obligations, and official engagements will be compressed into a schedule designed for maximum impact.
Meanwhile, there is the question of whether the King will visit his younger son the Duke of Sussex and grandchildren Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, in California. But there will be no detour. While some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington, their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable.
There is also talk that Charles and Camilla could be accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Sources stress it is not impossible but unlikely, since this would be a state visit with the King as the principal actor.
However, it’s thought President Trump – who has made no secret of his admiration for William and Kate – may invite them to some of the surrounding festivities. The football World Cup, set to take place in the US next summer, is another incentive for William to make the trip across the Atlantic.
The Sussexes’ presence in California has really broken the brains of the left-behind Windsors and their media allies. They act like it would be totally unheard-of for a monarch to tack on some private events during a state visit, or that a monarch would never visit another country in a private capacity. QEII did both – she was fond of several American horse ranches, and she visited them privately during her reign. She and the other royals used to visit various American cities with some regularity too, during official and unofficial visits. My point is that no one would think anything of Charles tacking on a day spent privately in Montecito at the end of his state visit. People would find it normal and parental, actually. But hey, this kind of speculation increases the buzz for Charles’s visit, and now everyone will be focused on whether father and son see each other. Which is the whole point.
April can’t come soon enough if we must be subjected to this horse shit article after article of will he or won’t he!
The most boring of storylines, the will they/won’t they narrative. Filler. Cannot see Charles going all the way to Cali. But he should! Bc that would be a massive and dramatic twist in the plot line, just saying. But honestly, that’s a lot of travel for a sick man, even with a private plane.
He and Thomas are really fighting over the worst granddad title aren’t they?
As Charles doesn’t seem to be on talking terms with either of his sons there must be something wrong with him as a father.
I can’t see KC flying all the way to West Coast for a ‘one-day’ visit. I could see H, M & the kids traveling to east coast. I kinda hope it happens, for many reasons.
Preferably without Donald Trump claiming a peace prize for their meeting.
Unsurprising this man will not visit his son and grand kids.
The optics are going to be bad and it will be for Charles. They’ll make it that Harry and Meghan should make the trip but they may stay away. The Firm and the BM need to worry if question and reports of Jeffery Epstein and Andrew will come up during the visit. The Epstein scandal is not going away in the US, an excellent reason fornthe Sussexes to stay away.
Scooter and Wiggy have taken literal vacations in the middle of overseas state visits. It’s very clear Charles has zero interest in Harry and his family. I just wish Harry would realize that.
Someone is trying to drum up attention for what will be a boring state visit between a horse, a cancer patient, a dementia patient and one of Epstein’s island girls. These are leaders and the women they chose for their wives. Ugh!
Excuse me but Harry has a wife and those children have a mom who lives with them. What do they mean there are no plans for chuck to visit Harry , Archie and lily . . That’s Meghan house too , she helps pay the darn mortgage and last time I checked, those were her children. So I would like to know how chuck or anyone else think they can roll up into her house to see her children without her permission. These people are all shit.
It kind of makes sense that while Charles is in the US that he might make a short trip to Montecito but these people are not normal and I predict that he won’t go to see his grandchildren.
But he misses his grandchildren! How will they feel never knowing their grandfather the king? Like someone above said it’s all horseshit from the media, Charles is a selfish venal man with no concerns about anyone who doesn’t directly affect him. No doubt that his not bothering to visit Montecito willl be spun entirely as Meghan and Harry’s fault.
Without the H&M angle, Charles’ visit would be only mildly interesting.
IF Charles is still alive by then-and that still seems like an if-I doubt that he would tack on the extra 5 hour each way plane ride to California. I think it far more likely that H&M would visit with him in DC or NYC if it happens. IMO the trip does seem like a fairly big ask, and honestly, like any kid with an aging parent, Harry would offer that they come to him.
Him being sick and old hasn’t stopped him from going to Africa, to Italy to see the pope or even coming here to the US but by golly a trip to California to see his own flesh and blood is a dealbreaker. GMAB, it’s not like he would have to walk to Montecito. The man travels with his own bed and I’m sure his own medical staff too for goodness sakes. If he’s that sick, why is he coming at all?
Before we talk about who we’re not visiting, don’t we need to be invited first?