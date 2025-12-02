Rihanna wore a hilariously bad Balenciaga ensemble at the Gotham Awards

The Gotham Awards were held last night in New York, and there was a great turnout. People are ready for this awards season, myself included. It feels like a weird year and I’m looking forward to seeing these early awards shows begin to cull down the lists and highlight which actors and films are the frontrunners. It definitely looks like Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is the front-runner (right now) for the big awards, Best Picture and Best Director. PTA won the Gotham Award for picture, but he lost the directing award to Jafar Panahi (who won several other awards). You can see the full winners list here.

Fashion notes from the Gotham Awards: Rihanna’s bulky Balenciaga is not getting high marks, but I laughed out loud at her hilarious pink feathered cloche hat. Teyana Taylor wore Chanel, and she continues to be one of the best-dressed women of the year. Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin were in attendance, and Hilaria had her new bolt-ons jacked to high heaven. Chase Infiniti (star of OBAA) wore Louis Vuitton (I don’t care for that dress, but I’m looking forward to seeing more of her). Elle Fanning was one of the best-dressed women in Ralph Lauren – she is absolutely killing it this year. Tessa Thompson also looked amazing.

I’m also adding a pic of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. They’ve been attending more events together, slowly rolling out their relationship while still trying to maintain Hugh’s appeal among middle America. Is it working? I winced when I saw these pics. Poor Deb.