Meghan Trainor quit drinking coffee after a psychic warned her husband about her health



When it comes to the benefits or detriments to drinking coffee, I feel like at this point there’s a study out there to back up any and all viewpoints. Experts have told us everything from it’s dehydrating and we should cut back, to it helps with aging and lowers the chance of premature death. Personally, and based on my degree in Quantum Percolation from Arabica University, I think the addition of dairy and/or sweeteners is what really starts to affect the healthiness of the drink. And as with most things, moderation is best. I’ve actually halved my coffee consumption this year, but the move was financially motivated rather than medically based.

But even when my robusta ingestion was more robust, I don’t think I was ever drinking too much. Not so with Meghan Trainor, apparently. Meghan recently chatted with People Mag and ended up spilling the beans on how her doctor warned she was drinking too much coffee. I’m sorry, did I say doctor? I meant a psychic issued the warning. And it wasn’t to Meghan, but to her husband Daryl Sabara who had been gifted a clairvoyant session. Make sense yet? You may want to refresh your cup of coffee.

“The psychic never met me. My husband was gifted a session with her and she said, ‘Your wife is using coffee like speed. She’s non-stop and it’s not helping her and she’s just crashing out,’” Trainor says. “I was like, ‘How does she know that?’ And he came home and told me, and I immediately stopped,” she says. “Cold turkey just stopped because I was drinking it all day to just survive and be steady and then I would crash and be buzzing at night to sleep.” At the time, the “Made You Look” singer realized her “adrenals were shot” and her hormones were “so off.” “I wasn’t feeling great. And I was like, ‘I don’t understand. I eat so healthy, I work out. Why do I feel like this?’ And I realized I was overworking myself,” Trainor says. Quitting cold turkey wasn’t an easy feat, however. Trainor says it was a “tough week” but now she has “more energy than ever.” “It was life-changing,” she says. For her upcoming tour, which kicks off in June 2026, the “All About That Bass” singer plans to do what she’s always done: “No sleep, power through and thrive.” “I will do the show. We get up at 7 a.m. because the kids get up at 7 a.m. and then we go find an amusement park or a museum. They love children’s museums… then we eat lunch together, I do a soundcheck, we have early dinner so that I don’t burp on stage,” she says. “And after soundcheck, I’m in full glam, like pop star outfit, and I’m helping our incredible nanny Leslie, who helps us out and my husband and my mom,” she continues. “There’s four of us on two kids trying to get them in a bath that we unfold to put in this shower. It’s chaos.” Trainor concludes, “Then once they’re good to go, we walk them to the bus and they go to bed. And then I do the show and I get to sleep at about 11 or midnight. And then we get up and it’s Groundhog Day and we do it all over again.”

[From People]

Meghan released a new single last month, “Still Don’t Care,” the first from her next album Toy With Me that comes out in April, which will be supported by her upcoming Get in Girl Tour that starts next June, hence the discussion of Tour Mom life at the end there. Since the tour doesn’t start for another six months, I’m assuming she’s basing this behind the scenes breakdown on her 2024 Timeless Tour. My question is, was the coffee detox during or after that previous tour? Because I would sure need coffee for the daily grind she describes, especially with two little kids! Has she replaced coffee with something else? If so, I’m sure we’ll hear about it — Meghan is not shy about sharing what she’s up to! Within the past year alone, we’ve heard about the Botox she got above her lip (that made it hurt to smile), the boob job she had done (that led to an endorsement deal with the implant company), and the Mounjaro she and hubby Daryl are taking together. She’s definitely been on a mission to change her health and body image. If she’s happy with the results, who am I to judge.

Normally at this point I’d ask the partner how they felt about their spouse taking over their psychic appointment, spiritually speaking, but in this case we know Daryl and Meghan like to do everything together. Lest we forget, the his-and-hers toilets. As the old saying goes: the couple that sh-ts together, stays together. (Which I hope Meghan is still doing regularly now that she’s nixed the coffee.)

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images