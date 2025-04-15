Meghan Trainor and her husband take the weight loss drug Mounjaro together



I just looked up when “All About That Bass” came out, and the internet must be lying to me because it says 2014. How can that song be 11 years old already?! Anyway, the song in which Meghan Trainor croons, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll,” was a big breakout hit for the singer. Which makes it kind of funny that these days she’s all about detailing the different cosmetic work she’s getting done, to varying degrees of success. Last December, Meghan shared on her Workin’ On It podcast that she’d gotten so much Botox above her lip that it hurt to smile. Ouch. Then last month Meghan updated us on the results of a boob job to perk up the girls after two pregnancies — she loves them so much she struck an endorsement deal with the implant company! And now we know this: Meghan had hubby Daryl Sabara on the podcast last week, and the couple confessed that they’re taking Mounjaro together, one of the GLP-1 weight loss drugs. As Meghan put it, “Daryl and I both do everything together.” Remember that for later.

“We did 75 Hard after Riley was born and, man, did we crush,” Meghan said during the April 9 episode of the couple’s Workin’ On It podcast. “Then, we heard more and more of our friends—and even our doctors—were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.” The 31-year-old, who added that after researching various GLP-1 injection options, she opted for Mounjaro because she felt it “had less side effects.” And despite feeling like she knows how to lose weight on her own, Meghan added, “I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I did the research, and I felt safe.” To which her husband of almost seven years, 32, added, “So, I did it, too,” with Meghan affirming, “Daryl and I both do everything together. And we started that journey.” The couple explained they’re both on the lowest possible dose of the medication, and that they balance the medication with exercise and balanced meals. “We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle, that we worked so hard gaining all those years,’” Meghan added. “And we stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right. And we just noticed that we were less hungry.” The “Made You Look” singer also stressed she’s happy to own her health methods. “I feel amazing,” she gushed. “Like this thing is incredible. And I have no shame being on it and talking about it.” And indeed, this is not the first time Meghan has spoken about taking the weight loss medication. “I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram March 31. “And I’m so glad I did because I feel great.” She added, “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself, for my kids and for me.”

[From E! News]

“…she opted for Mounjaro because she felt it ‘had less side effects.’” We’re all thinking it, so I’m just gonna say it: it’s fewer side effects, not less. As for the side effects themselves, they may be reduced, but if one of the remaining effects is diarrhea (common among the GLP-1s), I think I’m with another Meg on this issue — Stalter, who said she’d “rather be 500 lbs. than sh-t all day.” Words to live by. So, is there a way to know which side effect you’ll get in advance? Cause that would really help with some decision making! (Speaking for a friend.)

But lucky for Meghan and Daryl, they’re in this together. And if that includes extra visits to the bathroom, then I dare say no couple is more prepared than these two. I’m referring, of course, to their preference for his-and-hers toilets. They’ve renovated at least two houses to make this happen in the primary suite, and I have questions. For starters, I’d love for realtors to weigh in on how that unique design affects resale. And second, Meghan described that in one house they had side-by-side cans, whereas in their new house the thrones face each other. For the sake of behavioral science, I’d love for Meghan to compile her notes on the pros and cons of each set up, both in terms of fulfilling their functions as toilets, and how the matrimonial relationship was impacted by the different positions.

