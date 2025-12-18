Margot Robbie: Emerald wants Wuthering Heights to be ‘this generation’s Titanic’

Margot Robbie covers British Vogue in advance of the release of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, out on Valentine’s Day 2026. While I don’t believe Margot is right for Cathy, I’m not worried about Margot generally speaking – she’s already had so much success, even if Wuthering bombs, Margot will be fine. What worries me is… what if it doesn’t bomb? What if it’s horrible and people still watch it? What if book purists don’t even matter? That’s what haunts me. Margot is a producer on the film, so she’s already in saleswoman mode, really trying to get people to give this film a shot. Some highlights from Vogue:
Producer Margot: She is a producer too, as she was on Fennell’s last two films. As a result, the actor has been hands-on about every aspect of Wuthering Heights, including its promotional campaign. “The first image anyone sees of a movie is when you actually begin entertaining them,” she tells me, grinning. For that first photo, she says, “I remember someone being like, ‘Do you want a double [to have a finger and some turf stuffed in their mouth]?’ And I was like, ‘How dare you even ask me?’” She lets out a delighted cackle.
Margot had never read the book: Robbie recalls that Elordi was already cast by the time the screenplay landed on her desk. At that point, Robbie had never read the book or watched any of the existing adaptations of Wuthering Heights. That script “absolutely wrecked me”, she remembers. “I didn’t know what was coming. By the end, I was just so full and so destroyed at the same time.”
On the character of Cathy: “I just felt like… Not like she’s mine, but like I both understood her and didn’t, in a way that drew me to her. It’s this puzzle you have to work out.” She would have produced the film anyway, but decided to throw her hat in the ring to play Cathy too – though she didn’t “want Emerald to feel like she had to say yes”.
Fennell on Cathy: “Cathy is a star. She’s wilful, mean, a recreational sadist, a provocateur. She engages in cruelty in a way that is disturbing and fascinating. It was about finding someone who you would forgive in spite of yourself, someone who literally everyone in the world would understand why you love her. It’s difficult to find that supersized star power. Margot comes with big d–k energy. That’s what Cathy needs.”
On the casting controversies: Of the chatter over this new Cathy being blonde not brunette, she says, “I get it” because “there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie”. (Fennell also clarifies that her Cathy is older than in the novel, in her mid-20s to early 30s.) On the subject of Elordi’s casting, though, Robbie is quiet and contemplative. “I saw him play Heathcliff,” she says finally. “And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy. It’s a character that has this lineage of other great actors who’ve played him, from Laurence Olivier to Richard Burton and Ralph Fiennes to Tom Hardy. To be a part of that is special. He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”
Whether the film is raunchy: “It goes there. Everyone’s expecting this to be very, very raunchy. I think people will be surprised. Not to say there aren’t sexual elements and that it’s not provocative – it definitely is provocative – but it’s more romantic than provocative. This is a big epic romance. It’s just been so long since we’ve had one – maybe The Notebook, also The English Patient. You have to go back decades. It’s that feeling when your chest swells or it’s like someone’s punched you in the guts and the air leaves your body. That’s a signature of Emerald’s. Whether it’s titillating or repulsion, her superpower is eliciting a physical response.”
It’s full of stuff for women in their 30s?? “It was the little things that we loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women.”
This generation’s Titanic: The best reference point for the film as a whole, Robbie thinks, is Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo & Juliet. “It’s a literary classic, visually stunning and emotionally resonant. In one of our first conversations about this film, I asked Emerald what her dream outcome was. She said, ‘I want this to be this generation’s Titanic. I went to the cinema to watch Romeo & Juliet eight times and I was on the ground crying when I wasn’t allowed to go back for a ninth. I want it to be that.’” Their hope is that women “go see it with 10 of their female friends”. “And I think it’s going to be an amazing date movie,” Robbie adds. She has been encouraged by the response from early test screenings. “I was surprised by the fact that so few people had actually read the book,” she says of the film’s first audiences. “Quite a few had heard of it, but actually a huge portion hadn’t. So, for many people, this is their introduction to Wuthering Heights, which is exciting.”
“So, for many people, this is their introduction to Wuthering Heights” – this is exactly what frightens me, although I understand why a lot of younger people have skipped Wuthering Heights. Authors like Charlotte Bronte and Jane Austen come in and out of style, but Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights has largely left school curriculums and it’s not a book where girls are peer-pressured to read by their friends. The whole “this generation’s Titanic” thing is…worrisome. Wuthering Heights is not that. Whatsoever. I’m curious about how badly Fennell f–ked up the script, but not curious enough to actually watch it.
I guess she never got round to actually reading the book, because these were strange observations. My only guess is that the movie adds other elements to make it… romantic? Um, ok. Other than Heathcliff being from a different social class, I don’t see the connection to TItanic or The Notebook….how odd. Actually, wtf.
Yeah, add other elements and also cut out great swathes of the book to make it romantic – basically rewrite the book.
This the Emily Bronte’s IP. If Fennel had no intention of respecting that, why not just write a new movie?
I think the connection to the Titanic is that she wants it to be a massive hit that people see repeatedly in cinemas as Margot says she did with Romeo and Juliet. That whole era of seeing films repeatedly in cinemas has long long gone. It sounds like they’re enjoying the controversy and stoking those flames by saying you haven’t even read the book.
Titanic was such an incredibly massive hit I can’t picture this movie catching it…
It’s like jinxing your own movie to even make the comparison…
Romeo and Juliet was also mentioned and the common denominator between both movies was … Leonardo DiCaprio.
Yeah…I would not call wuthering heights romantic really. Clearly no one read the book. Maybe this will get people to read it?
I’m super excited to see this and think it looks great. This is also the kind of movie that will get people to read the book if they haven’t before. I can’t really see this being so popular that it’s the new Titanic tho
People who read the book after watching the movie are going to be super confused. I hope they use the Kate Bush song at least.
haha I know, right? Very confused how the movie and the book aren’t alike at all.
Read the book and watched the 1939 version with Laurence Olivier which in my opinion was close to the book. Not so interested in this new version.
Good god, Emerald Fennell is insufferable. She is so full of herself. She’s made only 3 movies (just like Greta Gerwig) and she only got her debut made because of her rich British galpals and connections. She’s a wealthy nepo baby who has had every privilege available.
It sickens me how many amazing female filmmakers try for years to get even a chance but this hack gets everything. Her and Greta ‘let me befriend this 9 month pregnant coworker of mine while having an affair with her husband the whole time’ Gerwig being the only 2 mainstream female filmmakers the men in charge give chances to disgusts me.
This is a lot of vitriol towards two women you (presumably) don’t know. Can’t we dislike films made by women without the ad hominem attacks?
The criticisms Ash made are valid though. Saying it’s just misogyny bc they are women is such a reductive take.
And by the way, Greta Gerwig DID have an affair with Noah Baumbach while she befriended and worked alongside his very pregnant wife. And then after the movie Greenberg wrapped (Baumbach directed it and cowrote it with the very pregnant wife), Gerwig and Baumbach ran off together. And the wife gave birth alone. She’s not a feminist, she’s morally bankrupt, but so many eat it up and laud her for Barbie (ironically the same ppl will crucify other ‘homewreckers’ like Ariana Grande but love GG)
And actually yes, Emerald is a wealthy white woman from an aristocrat background who had connections and that’s how she was able to go from 0 to 100. And I say that as someone that loved Promising Young Woman. Stop calling any real concerns/criticisms of women as sexism/misogyny.
Someone go back in time and tell Emily Bronte that Catherine Earnshaw has “big d-ck energy.”
This sounds like the only thing Fennell has taken from the book is the title and the names. An epic romance .. really? It’s a story of dysfunction, obsession and cruelty.
Also, abuse, racism, vengeance, horror and intergenerational money-grabbing. Sure, that’s something I’d watch 9 or 10 times. /s
i dont even know where to start here lol. She wants this to be the next Titanic or Notebook? I dont think people are going to flock to the theater four or five or 9 times for this.
Baz Luhrman’s Romeo and Juliet is an interesting comparison….because that was obviously true to the source material. It’s actually an excellent version of the play. It was modernized, but in a way that was true to Shakespeare. This doesn’t sound like its going to be true to WH at all.
if she wanted to make a sweeping romance set in the 1840s, she should have done that.
I do believe it will be like the Titanic, as in it will sink.
😂 You win the internet today.
I don’t think anyone cares if Cathy has blonde hair…nice way of side stepping the whitewashing issue of Heathcliff
Yeah it was very convenient. I wouldn’t normally say it was for her to address that issue as she’s acting a role but she’s also a producer but she did say Jacob was already attached. I wonder how Jacob Elordi and Emerald Fennel will handle that question. I wonder if we find out he has some Aboriginal heritage.
All I got think was I hope Timmy doesn’t see her compare Elordi to being the Daniel Day Lewis of their generation as I am pretty sure he thinks he has that on lock.. ha
It is.
Good grief.
So my Gen Z daughter and her friends are excited to see this movie. Her BFF is an Anglophile (half British) and has probably read Wuthering Heights, but she would watch it whether it were faithful or not. They liked “Saltburn” and “PYW” and let’s face it, the initial marketing at least was geared toward people their age.
But the new “Titanic?!” That movie came out when my first child was about 6 months old. I was so excited to see it we splurged for a sitter and went the very first weekend, “Titanic” was huge with people of ALL ages and around the world. I remember reading “A Thousand Splendid Suns” and the kids in Afghanistan were playing Rose and Jack. It was a phenomenon. There’s no way this movie is going to hit the same way “Titanic” did. No way.
Maybe it will do very well and hit a certain sweet spot and be popular, even “iconic” for some people. But EF needs to stop drinking her own whiskey, seriously. Or maybe I should say she needs to stop drinking her own Pimms Cup. Or Gin and Tonic. Or whatever pretentious nepo baby Toff women drink.
Cheers MaisiesMom,
I agree. And why would you want to make a the story of Wuthering Heights into a love story. Just make your own costume drama and call it a day. A proper version of Wuthering Heights would leave the viewers with the knowledge that all the characters need years and years of therapy as they are all clearly dealing with personality disorders.