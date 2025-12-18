Riley Keough allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta & Kelly Preston circa 2010

Since Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023, it’s been nothing but chaos within the Presley/Keough clan. The conflict seemingly started as Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough tried to make sense of Lisa Marie’s estate, and Priscilla and Riley ended up in a legal dispute which was eventually settled. Priscilla is still involved in a protracted legal dispute with her former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. In a new court filing within that dispute, Kruse and Fialko made a particular bonkers claim. Some backstory: John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s son Jett Travolta passed away in 2009. Following his death, John and Kelly were distraught and sought to have another baby soon after. In November 2010, Kelly gave birth to son Benjamin Travolta. There was always gossip that John and Kelly did IVF and/or used a donor egg. Well, now a big (alleged) reveal after fifteen years: Kruse and Fialko claim that John and Kelly paid Riley Keough to donate her eggs. Riley would have been 20-21 years old at the time.
Riley Keough, the daughter of Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston, who later used them to welcome their son, Benjamin, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
In an amended complaint filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against her son, Navarone Garcia, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, it’s alleged that the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 36, donated her eggs to the Grease star, 71, so he and his late wife could have their son Benjamin, who is now 15 years old.
The complaint states that immediately after Lisa Marie’s death at 54 in January 2023, the “entire Presley family clamored for control of the estate and for pay-outs, using Plaintiffs Kruse and Fialko as both negotiators and mediators.”
“Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant,” the complaint continues, noting that Lockwood claimed he and his children were “financially destitute” as Kruse and Fialko worked to try to “manage the constant chaos.”
The filing didn’t clarify if the late singer’s eggs produced a child for Travolta and Presley. According to the filing, Lockwood alleged that Travolta approached the family again in 2010, which is a year after his son, Jett’s tragic death. The court document said that Lockwood “claimed that Travolta needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men, which threatened his career as a leading man.” Per the complaint, “Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.”
In exchange for donating her eggs, the court document claims that Riley was given an “old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 – $20,000 for the deal.”
The complaint also alleges that Lockwood wanted Kruse and Fialko to “use the information to orchestrate a settlement for him and his daughters.” However, according the documents, when Garcia heard this news, he “threw a tantrum, demanding that Plaintiffs keep Riley’s and Travolta’s son out of the press, since Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the ‘king.'” They claimed that Garcia requested a “million-dollar settlement.”
“After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family,” Priscilla’s attorneys, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, said in a new statement to TMZ about the latest legal filing from Kruse and Fialko.
Singer and Harman continued, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”
The original filing accuses Priscilla of fraud in the inducement, breach of contract, conversion, misappropriation of name and likeness, and intentional interference with contract and prospective economic advantage.
…I don’t even know what to say here. It feels like a gross invasion of privacy for everyone involved, especially Riley, John Travolta and Benjamin, who is still a minor child. Kelly passed away in 2020, and she took her secrets to the grave. Travolta and Preston were close to Lisa Marie, obviously, although I don’t know if they were close enough for Lisa Marie to donate her eggs to them… and for John and Kelly to then reject the eggs and ask Lisa Marie’s daughter for HER eggs. And for all of this to come spilling out in a lawsuit from Priscilla’s business partners? Yikes.
So I think Im missing something here…why does any of this matter with regard to Travolta and Benjamin…are they trying to get money from Travolta? Im confused
Yeah it sounds that way to me. None of this makes sense or matters.
If I am reading it right, the person suing the Travoltas is Lisa-Marie’s ex-husband (who is not Riley’s dad). This reads like a scatter shot attempt at extorting money.
I think…and my head is spinning…it looks like they are using the story to place themselves as insiders who were part of or promised certain things. They are saying the father of Lisa Marie’s youngest daughters gave them the story as blackmail fuel.
Feels like a bit of vengeance the Travoltas are collateral damage of this story coming out. But they aren’t looking for money from them.
I hope Riley spends lots of time in Australia with her Australian husband and far from this. She should. True or not this is all incredibly toxic.
In a way… it *could* be possible, in that they are (or were at the time) all very heavily involved in Scientology and wanted to “keep it in the family”…? That keeps coming into my head. John’s genes are pretty strong: all of his kids look like him. Do we have pics of a pregnant Kelly? I don’t remember and am too lazy to Google it lol
This is just jaw dropping.
This doesn’t even make sense. They wanted Lisa Marie’s eggs, but didn’t because they had heroin on them? And they got mad cause they thought there only be one “King”. Everything with this estate is ugly and messy and I blame Lisa Marie.
I read it as they had previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs – possible for Jett and Ella??? – but by the time it came to Ben they didn’t want hers anymore so asked about Riley.
I blame Priscilla “Presley”. She seems to have some weird idea that because she was briefly married to Elvis that she is his genetic descendant?!? And that her son from some other man is the legitimate descendant of Elvis, the “KIng”? Talk about Crazy Town.
This is some wild gossip that really should not have come out fully since it involves a minor. But I’m so unclear here on what they’re hoping to get out of it all? Other than maybe someone paying them to shut up?
It sounds like whoever released this information just wanted to hurt the parties involved. Fertility treatments are no one’s business except the people directly involved.
This is gross. What does this have to do with Priscilla’s business partner suing her? Are they saying that they were promised money out of the deal? And why would they be if this happened when Riley was 20 or 21? She was an adult, and Priscilla’s grandchild, what would her business partners have to do with it?
This just feels like salaciousness to get eyes on their lawsuit. And I really hate when this stuff pops up in celebrity lawsuits, bringing in other celebrities or people with no care to how this impacts their lives or the lives of other people. If this is true, who cares? And, there’s no way to know if Benjamin was even aware of this ( if true). Just really despicable and no care for how this stuff impacts other people.
“There was always gossip that John and Kelly did IVF and/or used a donor egg.”
I don’t remember much being made of this. I think everyone basically knew they did for this youngest child, Kelly was 47 when she got pregnant. And yes I know things happen, all women are different, until you are sure you are done menopause watch out…but, I mean in the vast majority of cases. Everyone knew and left it alone. Somehow then this coming out now feels even more gross.
On the one hand I want to brush this story off as utter nonsense and say no way a 20 year old would be dragged into this…on the other hand? Scientology. 😬
All involved were involved with Scientology back then, so anything is possible. Riley isn’t, now, as far as I’m aware.
In case it is true, I feel very much for Riley. This can’t be informations she would ever want to have out. She has young kids, her mom died recently and she did so much work to finish her mom’s biography.
I remember when the news came out no one really speculated on it b/c the death of their son was so recent. I assumed they used a donor egg but didn’t think it was that big a deal.
It’s no one’s business outside the people involved whose egg was used, if someone’s egg was used. Lisa Marie’s last husband, Michael Lockwood, has tried all sorts of sketchy things, IIRC, to get his hands on her money and could totally believe he’d somehow partner up with Priscilla, or her son who somehow manages to get a multi million dollar payout from the estate despite not being in the will (Lisa Marie, Elvis, etc). Actually, Priscilla’s son seems to be the big financial winner in all this.
former Scientologists have been saying Riley donated eggs for their 3rd child for a while now
as for the rest of it, John and Lisa were very very close friends. he never would have spoken so disparagingly of her, esp if the other part about her egg donation is true. that type of language is straight from the ex husband.
Aren’t they or weren’t they at one time all Scientologists? That tracks that that cult would want them to keep the DNA within the cult.
This story is weird and confusing, but also…I had no idea Kelly Preston died. Five damn years ago?! How did I miss that.
She died when we were all mired in Covid, so there wasn’t a lot of attention on her death.
If this is true, it’s horrible to have it come out this way and none of this is anyone’s business. I really don’t understand how this is relevant to the lawsuit. This is gross.
Crazy story and I feel really bad for Riley who has endured so much tragedy with the death of her mother and brother. This seems like an extortion attempt gone wrong so they went forward with releasing the claims anyway
I hope Riley and her little sisters find peace and are not endlessly exploited the way Elvis and Lisa Marie were during their lifetimes. This is a disgusting story that violates Riley and the Travolta’s medical privacy. The blackmailers who released it should be in jail.
That was an odd marriage. Travolta and Preston. Not sure what was going on there unless they agreed to have a family together and a public presence and he could do what he wanted privately.
Lavender marriage. IVF used. Kelly got riches and a comfortable life. And he Kroger the family man image even though everyone knew he was in the closet, and we heard stories from his lovers.
As someone who works in IVF, albeit in a country outside the US (Australia), I think it is unethical asking a very young woman, who is yet to have children of her own, to donate her eggs to you. There complications can arise during the process that can effect the donor’s fertility.
I didn’t realise this. What complications can occur (if you don’t mind me asking)?