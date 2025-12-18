Riley Keough allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta & Kelly Preston circa 2010

Since Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023, it’s been nothing but chaos within the Presley/Keough clan. The conflict seemingly started as Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough tried to make sense of Lisa Marie’s estate, and Priscilla and Riley ended up in a legal dispute which was eventually settled. Priscilla is still involved in a protracted legal dispute with her former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. In a new court filing within that dispute, Kruse and Fialko made a particular bonkers claim. Some backstory: John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s son Jett Travolta passed away in 2009. Following his death, John and Kelly were distraught and sought to have another baby soon after. In November 2010, Kelly gave birth to son Benjamin Travolta. There was always gossip that John and Kelly did IVF and/or used a donor egg. Well, now a big (alleged) reveal after fifteen years: Kruse and Fialko claim that John and Kelly paid Riley Keough to donate her eggs. Riley would have been 20-21 years old at the time.

Riley Keough, the daughter of Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, allegedly donated her eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston, who later used them to welcome their son, Benjamin, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In an amended complaint filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, against her son, Navarone Garcia, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, it’s alleged that the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 36, donated her eggs to the Grease star, 71, so he and his late wife could have their son Benjamin, who is now 15 years old.

The complaint states that immediately after Lisa Marie’s death at 54 in January 2023, the “entire Presley family clamored for control of the estate and for pay-outs, using Plaintiffs Kruse and Fialko as both negotiators and mediators.”

“Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant,” the complaint continues, noting that Lockwood claimed he and his children were “financially destitute” as Kruse and Fialko worked to try to “manage the constant chaos.”

The filing didn’t clarify if the late singer’s eggs produced a child for Travolta and Presley. According to the filing, Lockwood alleged that Travolta approached the family again in 2010, which is a year after his son, Jett’s tragic death. The court document said that Lockwood “claimed that Travolta needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men, which threatened his career as a leading man.” Per the complaint, “Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with heroin’ on them and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.”

In exchange for donating her eggs, the court document claims that Riley was given an “old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 – $20,000 for the deal.”

The complaint also alleges that Lockwood wanted Kruse and Fialko to “use the information to orchestrate a settlement for him and his daughters.” However, according the documents, when Garcia heard this news, he “threw a tantrum, demanding that Plaintiffs keep Riley’s and Travolta’s son out of the press, since Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the ‘king.'” They claimed that Garcia requested a “million-dollar settlement.”

“After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family,” Priscilla’s attorneys, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, said in a new statement to TMZ about the latest legal filing from Kruse and Fialko.

Singer and Harman continued, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

The original filing accuses Priscilla of fraud in the inducement, breach of contract, conversion, misappropriation of name and likeness, and intentional interference with contract and prospective economic advantage.