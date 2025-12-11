“Kylie Jenner says she’s really protective of her romantic relationships” links
  • December 11, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kylie Jenner says she is “protective” of her personal life, especially her relationship with Timothee Chalamet. It’s true, she’s kept it pretty quiet. [JustJared]
Jen Shah got an early release from prison. [Socialite Life]
The streets are saying that Adam Sandler acts circles around George Clooney in Jay Kelly. Clooney has lost the juice and it’s so funny. [Pajiba]
The backlash to Timothee Chalamet’s whole campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Miami is finally being run by a woman. [Jezebel]
Terrible Christmas ornaments. [Buzzfeed]
This guy looks like Timothee Chalamet’s brother. [Hollywood Life]
China loves Zootopia. [Seriously OMG]
Sabrina Carpenter looked flushed at a Variety event. [RCFA]
Sam Asghari covers Playgirl. [OMG Blog]

8 Responses to ““Kylie Jenner says she’s really protective of her romantic relationships” links”

  1. M says:
    December 11, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    lol that family keeps nothing private. She’s not doing it because he won’t cooperate. If Timmy gets desperate enough, they’ll start selling themselves in true Kardashian fashion.

    Reply
  2. atorontogal says:
    December 11, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    Something about this relationship, has me wondering. Can someone please straighten me out by telling me it’s an actual factual non showmance?

    Reply
    • Aurora says:
      December 11, 2025 at 2:30 pm

      I also thought it was phony, at first. I now think it’s real. I had no clue what they had in common until I read an interview and realized Timmy shares the Kardashian bravado/ego. He also made some remark about how single people shouldn’t be happy to be childless and having children is our primary purpose in life. I wonder if he’s a closet conservative, much like the Jenner/Kardashians. There is nothing wrong with wanting children yourself, but it’s incredibly odd to spend time worrying about the reproductive choices of strangers.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    December 11, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    I actually agree. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her kids and she’s never done a gratuitous pap walk with Timmy unless she wasn’t his +1.

    Clooney was never a great actor. If he lost his mojo it’s because he’s lost his charm

    Reply
  4. Mango says:
    December 11, 2025 at 2:53 pm

    I love seeing all those dogs watching Zootopia. 😍 That is such a precious idea.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    December 11, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    I can’t stand Clooney but I don’t think it’s quite fair to claim Adam Sandler’s accolades are any indication on Clooney’s Performance. Sandler and Dern both have a lot more to work with than Clooney’s one dimensional character. (Admittedly, Clooney is a one dimensional actor & person) Sandler turns in a really good performance but most of that good work is in his scenes with Dern. To make it about Clooney downplays what Sandler actually does in the film

    Reply
  6. Bev says:
    December 11, 2025 at 7:17 pm

    Britney’s ex Sam is handsome but his boobies are too big.

    Reply

