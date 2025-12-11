“Kylie Jenner says she’s really protective of her romantic relationships” links

Kylie Jenner says she is “protective” of her personal life, especially her relationship with Timothee Chalamet. It’s true, she’s kept it pretty quiet. [JustJared]
lol that family keeps nothing private. She’s not doing it because he won’t cooperate. If Timmy gets desperate enough, they’ll start selling themselves in true Kardashian fashion.
Those matching orange outfits suggests the desperation has begun.
Something about this relationship, has me wondering. Can someone please straighten me out by telling me it’s an actual factual non showmance?
I also thought it was phony, at first. I now think it’s real. I had no clue what they had in common until I read an interview and realized Timmy shares the Kardashian bravado/ego. He also made some remark about how single people shouldn’t be happy to be childless and having children is our primary purpose in life. I wonder if he’s a closet conservative, much like the Jenner/Kardashians. There is nothing wrong with wanting children yourself, but it’s incredibly odd to spend time worrying about the reproductive choices of strangers.
I actually agree. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her kids and she’s never done a gratuitous pap walk with Timmy unless she wasn’t his +1.
Clooney was never a great actor. If he lost his mojo it’s because he’s lost his charm
I love seeing all those dogs watching Zootopia. 😍 That is such a precious idea.
I can’t stand Clooney but I don’t think it’s quite fair to claim Adam Sandler’s accolades are any indication on Clooney’s Performance. Sandler and Dern both have a lot more to work with than Clooney’s one dimensional character. (Admittedly, Clooney is a one dimensional actor & person) Sandler turns in a really good performance but most of that good work is in his scenes with Dern. To make it about Clooney downplays what Sandler actually does in the film
Britney’s ex Sam is handsome but his boobies are too big.