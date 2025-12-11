Shuter: Prince Harry’s secret plan is to establish a ‘rival royal court’ in the UK

This week, there’s been a surprising amount of discussion about a “rival royal court.” Rival to what, one might ask. You see, Prince Harry is finally getting a security risk assessment, and if the assessment amounts to “the Sussexes deserve police protection whenever they’re in the UK,” then that means… Harry is coming back to LIVE IN THE UK! Obviously. So it’s Harry’s royal court which is theoretically a “rival” to Scooter King’s “royal court.” In case you couldn’t tell, this was the whole point of William’s attempts to exile the Sussexes in 2018/2019. William has been terrified of the Sussexes’ power and their “rival court” all this time. Anyway, Rob Shuter’s Substack is about all of this, and I wanted to discuss it because it reads like a Scooter King fever dream.
Darlings, pour the tea — Prince Harry has just scored the win he’s been chasing for years, and the ripple effect is pure royal drama. Sources close to the Montecito renegade tell me the U.K. government is reconsidering his security status — no final decision yet — but this isn’t just about protection. With a fresh risk assessment on the table, Harry is quietly laying the foundation for something far bigger: a fully functioning royal court in Britain, one that could ultimately rival Prince William’s.
“He’s been playing the long game,” one insider whispers. “Harry wants legitimacy. He wants to operate in the U.K. on his own terms — meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements — without being treated like a guest in his own country.”
Another source adds, “This isn’t just about security. It’s about creating a separate royal ecosystem. He’s building a court, and he’s doing it carefully.”
Having worked inside the British royal family, I can confirm this rings 100% true. Harry’s strategy is classic Sussex: measured, ambitious, and quietly unstoppable.
Behind palace walls, the whispers are growing louder. Harry could reestablish a London base, hire permanent staff, and restart Sussex-branded operations — a move courtiers fear would create a dueling monarchy.
“William has his court. Harry wants his,” a royal insider tells me. “This isn’t about a return to the family — it’s about competing with them.”
Yet another source confirms, “The security decision is just the first domino. Once it’s in place, Harry can quietly expand his influence without anyone really noticing — until it’s too late.”
So buckle up, darlings. With security restored, a U.K. base being plotted, and Harry determined to carve out his own royal ecosystem, the House of Windsor may soon have two courts… and only one crown.
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
“He wants to operate in the U.K. on his own terms — meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements — without being treated like a guest in his own country.” I think that’s correct? That is, in fact, what Harry wants. He wants the right to come back a few times a year to do his philanthropic work and see his family. Equating THAT with a “rival royal court” is a bit much, but as I said, this reads like William rage-screeching his biggest fears. William has always equated Harry’s philanthropy with “royal work,” and William doesn’t understand why Harry would want to spend time with their cancer-sticken father if not to establish royal legitimacy and position. It has never occurred to William that Harry simply loves their father and wants to spend time with Charles.
Also, what’s left unsaid is… the Sussexes already have a rival royal court, it’s just in Montecito. Harry doesn’t have to come back to the UK to establish a royal court. The British press already hangs on every word, every appearance, every story from the Sussexes. The Sussexes have access to the American media ecosystem and American power-brokers, and William desperately wants that too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Insider is probably knauf imo.charles could have visited the sussexes years ago.
So the article overlooks the obvious fact that William is the one who has had a rival court (rival to Charles) for some time now?
Good grief, more fantasies. This nutcase and his ilk will have Harry gathering an invading force in France to cross the channel and snatch the crown next 😅🤣😂
@ Beth – lol, re: invasion – agree, they’re probably thinking that, as crazy as it sounds. Too funny! (I didn’t notice your comment reply, I said the same thing below) 🤣
Exactly!!!!!!
Harry would not confide in so called insiders.
Somebody is having tantrums!!! He just wants to come do his work and leave safely. Will it make Peg look bad ? Of course it will because Peg is lazy and trying desperately to put a nice spin on why he doesn’t want to work and just collect the perks and pay. Harry comes and does work for his charities he isn’t just a patron he actually does something to help the charities. Peg can’t have that because it reflects so poorly on him.
Of course William is raging! Harry coming back a few times a year and packing his days with a lot of engagements would outnumber Williams “workload” for half a year…
This article has all the flavor of William throwing plates in Forest Lodge, or wherever he’s living lives. And scare-mongering for RAVEC’s ears. It’s clear William has since childhood seen his more charismatic and harder-working younger brother as a “rival” and even like a “rival court,” even if Harry is just taking meetings with his charities a few times a year.
Meanwhile, RAVEC’s (Charles’) about-face probably resulted directly from Charles and Harry’s September meeting, where Charles from sentimental or PR purposes said “bring the kids” and Harry said “not unless they have security.” Also Charlie gets to poke William in the eye and watch him screech to reporters about “rival courts.”
If Charles does not say bring Meghan I doubt harry would go.charles actually took away a secure residence from his own grandchildren.
Agree 💯, Meghan needs to be a part of any family visit, and I could see Harry insisting on security for her and the children as a condition for a visit. Whatever Charles’ motives for a visit might be, and yes his motives are questionable.
Its not up to that stinking dutty mediocre man to make any requests to see any member of H’s family. All that the stinker needs to do is get his rotten finger off the scale and stop instructing his minions to limit H’s movements whenever he wishes to visit his homeland.
At this moment in time, those fuckers in palaces wd quickly arrange “royal protection” for H and his family to visit britain if H gave the word………just like the coverage H received when he first went to see duttychucky after his cancer announcement. H got the VIP treatment AS LONG AS HE WAS UNDER ROYAL PROTECTION i:e on palace property. Thats what all those ghouls in that godforsaken country want.
Yet Charles is giving a secure residence to Andrew. Andrew has seriously undermined the reputation of the Royal family but Charles treats Andrew better than he treats Harry. It’s mind boggling.
Truly one day I hope these people realise how insane they sound. Join the 21st century. Harry has a team of people he works with for the foundation and his work, and happens to have friends. They are calling it a “court” but that sounds crazy. They really want Meghan and harry to make 50,000 a year and not be able to afford assistants or security or a chief of staff and to have no friends. Anything else they will call a rival court. People operating at their level have a staff. This is all so dumb and jealous.
Honestly, this. What in the hell does it even mean? Is Harry going to pull off a heist, steal a gold carriage, and start throwing himself million pound parades to celebrate his birthday? Steal a castle? A “rival court” is not a thing, in 2025.
If you mean people like him more than they like you, that’s already happened. Keep up.
Finally, someone admits the truth! The Left-Behinds are are lazy, corrupt, and uninspiring, and deathly afraid that hard-working, charismatic Harry will overshadow them. That’s why Harry and Meghan have been treated so much more harshly than Andrew and Sarah.
It’s an easy problem to fix, but Charles is very ill and the Waleses can’t be bothered.
The Sussexes do not need a rival court in the UK to overshadow the Windsors. The US is their home and as noted they already have a court in the US that already overshadows the Windsors. The Windsors’ popularity in the UK has declined considerably since QEII died (less than 50% now I think 🤔?). The Windsors would need to have over 90% support from the UK population to even comparable in popularity, if the Sussexes only had 20% of US audience support them. Harry has maintained that he wants his family to be able to visit his homeland and to visit friends and relatives in addition to being able to continue his philanthropic work that he started with charities and organizations in the UK before settling in the US.
These royal spins are pipe dreams concocted by royalists and media commentators. They enjoy creating stories that can rival a Downton Abbey drama/side plot to generate clicks for cash.
@MSJ
Thats it and thats all!
The biggest fear that William and some of the media seem to have, is that a direct comparison of William and Harry and their work ethic, friendships, and personal lives will be available without the British media being able to filter it for hate.
And the interesting thing about this media campaign and William’s freak outs is that he could just work harder and be honest. Do more events sincerely, be more transparent about the duchy financial state, be honest about your marriage. He’s behaving like he has no agency to make things better or more tolerable for himself, so he has to ruin life for everyone else.
🎯
Agree. william does not want the direct comparison between him and harry. A “rival court” sounds so 16th century but the reality is that Harry being more visible in the UK is disastrous for William. Harry is more charismatic, his visits feel more targeted and concrete, and people respond better to him. The last thing William wants is harry working more in the UK.
William could solve a lot of his own issues by just…..working more. Anne isn’t charismatic. But she works regularly and diligently and as a result she’s earned a reputation as hard working and that covers a lot of her personality flaws. Same with charles – how many times on here have we said “shit father but good prince of wales” (or king now.)
With William there’s nothing to talk about but his rage, entitlement and laziness.
Yep, Harry would outshine Wliam, and that is his greatest “sin” that he can never be forgiven for. Same with Meghan and Kate.
I find it really troubling, the way all of this is consistently reported by the RR with this tone of, “oooh, spicy royal drama!” when it seems so clear that William is genuinely mentally unstable. It’s beyond typical sibling rivalry and good old-fashioned royal entitlement at this point. It’s a single-minded fixation on a nefarious plot that exists only in his mind, and apparently no one has the nerve, or even just the genuine concern for his wellbeing, to call it what it is. And it would be bad enough if they were just pretending there was nothing wrong at all, as they do with Kate’s possible ED, but it’s somehow worse that they’re like, actively giddy over William’s rages and paranoia.
Honestly it’s almost like they are rage baiting William at this point. None of this is normal.
The sources in this piece all sound like members of the royal rota. All Harry wants is to spend more time in the UK and to be able to bring his wife and children across from time to time. All this talk about a rival court in the UK is delusional.
I find this extremely hilarious.. Prince Harry and the entire Sussex family overshadow the Royal leftovers completely no matter what they are doing or which country they are in, Peggy and the Whales family can’t compare with that not many ever will. Peggy’s tantrum briefings shows us he knows he can’t compare he just can’t accept it..
Diana wasn’t the paranoid one, Willnot. Take a good long look at the man in the mirror if you want to see paranoid.
I just saw a production of Richard II, so this whole thing about an irresponsible nut job king and a supposed rival court has me reaching for the popcorn!
Right? Who’s the paranoid one now? A brother visiting his place of birth more apparently equates to a rival court. William must barely sleep at night as he stays up stressing about Harry.
Sheesh, their brains are really broken. It’s either H & M must submit like chattel owned by the royal family or complete hysteria reigns. Maybe Harry is also building an army and will invade and capture the crown. You know, all that military experience and all. But strategized by Meghan of course because Harry plays the long game but is also really stupid and can’t tie his shoes or something.
Ohhh, I bet Invictus is actually a front for Harry’s private army! Hundreds of soldiers with combat experience right there! Why do you think they chose the UK to host the 2027 games? That’s the invasion. OBVIOUSLY.
LOL. That’s the invasion. I mean it kind of will be In William’s paranoid mind anyways.
And they are building a secret weapon that shoots raspberry preserves! That’s it! OMG! Battle stations! Incoming flower sprinkles!
They’re going to use it to jam the radars.
@Becks1 – Oooh, a pun and a Spaceballs reference – nice!
LMAO!
This just reminded me how much I desperately want the next season of Bridgerton to begin. I couldn’t help but hear this in Lady Whistledown’s voice because this is as realistic and dramatic as Bridgerton. They have no sources to know anything about what the Sussexes are planning. The risk assessment hasn’t even been completed yet and some of this is written as if the Sussexes have already started picking desks for their new offices. These people act as if they have no concept of what working outside of the royal bubble is and so anything Harry and Meghan do since leaving the UK is always linked to them trying to set up a royal court instead of doing what normal people do as actual workers. We know that what Harry and Meghan do isn’t from a Royal court because that would require backstabbing, jealousy, insecurity and lack of impact while on the taxpayers dime. Harry and Meghan are simply working and making a living to provide and protect their family while helping their community and issues that they care about. They are not the same as what the others pretend to do.
This is unhinged. And it’s not the 1600s there’s no rival royal court in 2025. The House of Windsor is irrelevant and Harry isn’t going to to back to Britain to set up a rival anything.
All this story does is to make William look weak. What a load of nonsense. Perhaps the press are biting back at W and K for being lazy.
So, will Harry be receiving copies of the Red Box and meeting with the PM every week? Opening, closing and/or dissolving Parliament, signing laws? Will he be Head of State, Commander-in-chief, Head of the Church? How about hosting State dinners? Handing out honors and knighthoods? No? Then, there’s only one King.
This ridiculousness of a rival court is just more of William focusing on popularity rather than the work he’s supposed to be doing.
I absolutely believe that they should start handing out Archewell Honours, make the vipers’ heads explode. 😀
Lol, that would be totally possible – The Annual Archewell Foundation Honors Gala. Kaboom!!
Is “Darlings, pour the tea” royal for “Get the popcorn out”?
The last five years all the royal insiders always whispered that the left behind royal family including Charles are actually fine with the current arrangement, Harry giving notice, to avoid Harry popping in and out of the UK whenever he wants. So nothing new here.
But even if Harry’s security status is re-instated Harry still needs to give notice to the Met police to arrange the security. Harry cannot expect the Met police being all the time on stand by in case he flies over to the UK. So the left behinds will still get notice when Harry will visit the UK. The only thing which changes that Harry gets automatically security provided by the Met police. This might encourage Harry to visit more often and bring his family over.
In regards to a rival royal court it does not matter where Harry lives he always will outshine the left behinds royals.
These royal fantasists really need to touch grass. Forget pouring the tea — take a walk, get some fresh air.
This is hilarious. The most work William did in 2025 was the week that Harry came to town. Booking and attending all those last minute engagements to compete with his brother really cut into William’s leisure time, which I am confident he resented. The thought of multiple weeks like that in future years is just too much for little Willie to take. Thus the panic about a rival court.
Yep. William does the most work every time Harry visits. Now if Harry visits more that means William will have to work more too. And the Wales can’t have that happen regularly. It would cut too much into their extensive vacay time. But at this point, the rota and Charles are very aware of that so this could be one way to motivate William to do more, lol.
It seems like the biggest issue for William is the fact that he wants to downscale [if even possible] the work that he already does and he will look more lazy than ever if Harry shows up in the UK a few days a year and does so much more work than the heir does in a year. I wish William would just stop obsessing over his brother. What is the point of being a literal KING if all you do is worry about what your brother is up to? Its getting so old.
Nailed it! I wasn’t looking at it that way, but you make an excellent point. Willy wants to set the (sub-par) standard and he knows Harry and Meghan would exceed it. And we all know that the most cardinal sin in the royal family is outshining someone above you in the hierarchy.
I think this emphasises how much everyone in the royal bubble/ecosystem thinks that their world, the ‘royal court’, is all that matters and they are totally blind to the wider world outside. William (and his enablers) sees raging about Harry 24/7 as a full time job and how dare the peasants expect anything from him beyond that?
Rival Royal Courts in America!!! Rival Royal Courts in the UK!!!
The rags needs to figure out exactly where this Royal Court is supposed to be.
Honestly, they must have such a laugh over tea and crumpets (with the As Ever spreads I adore) in the morning reading this junk.
Just a family happily living their lives peacefully in Montecito being successful.
so utterly boring they churn the same articles out over and over in a bid for rage bait.
Maybe we can work out some sort of deal where Harry won’t go to the UK often as long as the Windsors stay out of the US. ALL of them, and that includes Sophie who darkens our doorstep way too often.