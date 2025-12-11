Cheryl Hines is ‘disappointed’ with the Kennedy family for not supporting Bobby

There was a moment last year when Cheryl Hines could have and should have made a clean break from Robert Kennedy Jr. It was when Kennedy’s relationship/affair with Olivia Nuzzi was outed last fall, and as we know now, Nuzzi had been trying to install herself as the next Mrs. RFK Jr.. Cheryl was reportedly pissed off and she left Kennedy for like a month or something, but she’s spent much of the past fourteen months as a MAGA wife in Washington, trying and failing to defend her horrid, unhinged husband. She’s not even particularly popular in MAGA circles – Trump treats her like sh-t, and I have no doubt that Kennedy cheats on her constantly. Well, this week, Cheryl decided to take aim at… the Kennedy family. The same family which tried to warn Americans about Cheryl’s husband.
Cheryl Hines knew when she tied the knot with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014 that she was marrying into a complicated family, but things grew significantly more difficult a decade into her marriage as loved ones publicly turned on Bobby. During a sit-down on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star got candid about the Kennedy family dynamic since her husband joined President Donald Trump’s administration as his secretary of health and human services.
Five of Bobby’s siblings — Kerry, Kathleen, Courtney, Chris and Rory — shared a statement calling Bobby’s decision to side with Trump “a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” adding, “It is a sad ending to a sad story.” Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, penned a scathing letter to senators ahead of RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings, in which she called him a “predator” who is “addicted to attention and power.”
When asked by Elizabeth Vargas whether she’s angry with the Kennedys for not supporting her husband, Hines answered simply: “Sometimes, yes.”
However, Hines acknowledged that, in a large family with such history and tragedy intertwined in their public image, there’s room for nuance. “It’s a big family,” she said. “There are a lot of Kennedys, and they all have different relationships with each other and different relationships with Bobby.”
“It was a difficult time,” she said of Bobby joining Trump’s Cabinet. “I know that some of [the Kennedys] were part of the Biden administration or, you know, working somehow in that administration. I understood that. But I was really, really disappointed to see a few of them really speak so disrespectfully about Bobby. I’ve really loved them through the years, and still love them, but I can’t help but to think of some of them differently, because I didn’t respect what they did.”
As for whether or not she’s felt estranged from the Hollywood community for her husband’s politics, Hines said she’s seen a range of reactions.
“There are a lot of people who have been great to me who reach out to me,” she said. “They range from, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you okay?’ To, ‘I love what your husband’s doing and I’m behind you guys a hundred percent.’ And there are people in the entertainment industry that do feel like that.” Despite headlines about her estrangement from Curb co-star Larry David, Hines said that for many of her peers in the entertainment world, it’s a “subject-by-subject” conversation.
“I think that’s a pretty healthy attitude to have about everything,” she explained. “I think it’s better to take a step back and say, ‘Well, let’s look at what’s on the table’… So there’s a range, you know. I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration. It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any, I haven’t had any falling outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door.”
The absolute audacity of this woman. Not only to break the Kennedy omerta by publicly insulting her in-laws, but doing so over Bobby’s defection into a Nazi cult. This isn’t “Ted Kennedy working on legislation with John McCain,” meaning, this is not a Republican and Democrat finding common ground and working towards the greater good, with give and take on both sides. This is RFK Jr. giving the Kennedy “aura” to a fascist authoritarian AND he’s literally killing people with his bonkers pseudoscience and anti-vaxx bullsh-t. I’m proud of the other Kennedys for publicly calling him out, and I think what Caroline did was magnificent (no surprise, Caroline IS magnificent). Cheryl is pathetic – she’s doing everything she can to cling to this horrible man, just so she can be a “Kennedy wife.”
Sit down sweetie and shut up. They have no respect for their drug taking, brain worm eaten piece of shit loopy nut job jackass family member.
@susancollins. LOLOLOLOL I love you! haha
She’s trash. Not that I was a fan of hers, but when your gross, shriveled husband can’t stop cheating and his FAMILY publicly calls out what a loser he is, you cut ties. She deserves to go down with the flaming ship.
I hope the Marvelous Mrs Measles enjoys her brief stint being a Kennedy until his next public affair. Bleh
Omg! Marvelous Mrs Measles!! Kennedy’s policies will kill people. They already have
and we are disappointed with cheryl for supporting him.
The 60 something year old third wife of a 70 something some of them have despised for 60 years needs to shut up. My god, she is unbelievably haughty for someone whose big claim to fame is being Larry David’s fake wife and the idiot cuckolded third wife of a top 3 worst Kennedy.
My friend officiated their wedding. Back then Kennedy was an environmental activist and extremely progressive. I actually think he had a stroke or other neurological event that completely changed his personality,
A stroke doesn’t change a person’s politics. He may have once sounded reasonably progressive and that’s how he was raised. But from what I’ve read about him, he always had a dark, scary side. Plus he is a heroin addict and may still be using. And we can’t forget how he cheated on his second wife multiple times, including with Hines before marrying her. His treatment of his second wife was particularly egregious. Of course, currently he is fully Nazi adjacent as he purposely destroys the US public health system.
He was part of NRDC and Riverkeeper and founded Waterkeeper Alliance and the Environmental Litigation Clinic at Pace law school in the 1980’s, which was leading edge at the time. He was a very serious environmentalist and donor and ally to environmental organizations.
His personal life has always been messy and inexcusable (especially the year he failed to enroll his son in high school), but something happened 20 years ago to turn him into what he is today. Maybe chronic drug abuse is the cause, maybe it really is a brain worm, maybe something in the steroids he clearly uses, but if this happened to my family member, I would hound them relentlessly to seek medical help because something isn’t right.
I agree with your take on this, but throwing ages in there ………looks ageist to me &I find that diminishes your point.
Cheryl Hones really is a piece of crap, isn’t she? Only married that creepy troll because he’s a Kennedy, and all the other Kennedys hate him. Serves her right
Can people stop defending her at this point?
She had a great life. I can’t believe she gave it all up for Bobby Kennedy. He has used and thrown away people his whole life – long before this Trump episode. She either wanted the power or she was desperate to feel loved. Regardless of the reason, her not leaving him when he showed his a** and then trying to play the victim is just sad.
So she has decided that the Kennedys are the problem. They just “turned on Bobby”. It’s inexplicable.
I know that younger people don’t remember Brain Worm’s father. But the way BW is trashing his father’s legacy is enough of a reason to “turn” on him. The first RFK was a great man who actually cared about people and their challenges. He did everything he could to help the poor and marginalized that other politicians didn’t even see, much less care about. To have his son and namesake become a Nazi operative and cause such overwhelming harm is just devastating to his other kids, I’m sure. Hines is a POS.
THIS!
She’s jealous she can’t be a Kennedy wife in a respectful way. She’s “that” Kennedy wife. She married that…thing thinking she would get all the Kennedy dynasty glory but she is ostracized.
That shitbag she married has gutted funding for cancer and HIV research, research that his cousin Tatiana relied on for HER cancer treatment — but do tell us about how his family turned on him. He even turned on YOU Cheryl by cheating on you with someone young enough to be his daughter.
This delusional narcissist needs to shut all the way up.
*I previously commented f U b*tch, but see it was not added 🙂↔️
100% agree. For Cheryl to say all of this after Tatiana’s health announcement is beyond appalling. The “let’s see what’s on the table” —as if it’s everyone else who’s being unreasonable is like…what?
“That shitbag she married has gutted funding for cancer and HIV research”
The fallout from cutting those funds is felt everywhere. Research centres co-operate with other centres in other countries, and if a big source of support dries up, it can’t be replaced with a click of a finger. Research budgets, as all financial planning, are calculated ahead.
And it’s not only about the money. Groups/labs are split up because people are accepting jobs in Canada, or Europe — and then there’s the question of who gets to keep the intellectual properties, the results of the research, or, if drugs already have reached clinical trials, who gets to market those formulas.
Thanks, Brainworm.
And thanks to CH for making all this about her and “the Kennedys”
No fallings out? I guess Tig Notaro doesn’t count, because Tig has stated publicly they no longer have a friendship over her husband’s belief’s. They were besties! I mean, she does somewhat clarify that no one has stormed off slamming doors, but when your best friend calls to tell you she can no longer have any relationship with you, that’s a MASSIVE falling out. She doesn’t fucking get it!
No failings out? Tig Notaro doesn’t speak to her anymore, and they were very close.
She really is pathetic beyond belief. Girl, Olivia Nuzzi literally has a book out that reads like sexual fanfic about YOUR HUSBAND. He’s admitted to transferring his addiction to both working out and sex (gross) so there’s no doubt that he’s cheated on her multiple times. Everyone is laughing at you.
I’ve read a few different interviews with her and she always comes across as a very stupid woman so I guess they’re a well-matched couple in that sense.
How in the year of our lord are women still LOWERING themselves for worthless men??? This is INSANE. I would be humiliated! American Canyon anyone??? If my hubby wrote that smut about another woman I would change the locks!
Seriously! The woman jus has zero self-respect.
Considering how cruel he was to his ex wife to that she ended up taking her own life, the fact she clings to him is pathetic.
Low self esteem, desperate for approval and validation from the Kennedy. She thought it was going to be endless vacations at the Kennedy compound.Hey Cheryl, ask how your husband how he feels about his niece’s daughter dying from cancer?
Thank you for saying that so I didn’t have too…I knew Cheryl was DEPLORABLE even BEFORE she married that nightmare Trogloydyte POS! Any Woman who cosign & lay up with a monster like THAT graduated from the “Eva Braun School of Womanhood” & bitches like that need to be OUTCAST to save humanity 😡
BlueSky, I need to clarify one thing: ALLEGEDLY ended up taking her own life. Much doubt there…
Her cluelessness is only outweighed by her desire to be in proximity to evil and white power. GFY Cheryl, respectfully, GFY.
Sorry honey but your husband is indirectly responsible for the deaths and bad choices of many children and stupid adults.
I mean, there’s being a Pick Me girl and then there’s whatever this is that Hines is doing.😳
May her disappointment continue unabated.
Perhaps the Kennedy clan does not support him because he has chosen to take part in the dismantling of his own family’s political legacy.
This is particularly astonishing given the heritage of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and what he represented — and continues to represent — for so many people. His ability to transform personal suffering into political energy, his refusal to succumb to cynicism or resignation, make him a model for future generations. He charted a path of engaged lucidity, where ideals are never divorced from reality, and true greatness is measured by compassion.
Moreover, the timing is especially inopportune to insult his in-laws, given that Caroline’s daughter has just been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
I am sure the rest of the Kennedys don’t give a flying fig what the wife of their deranged relative thinks.
What a delusional woman. It isn’t just working for and supporting Trump as president, which is deplorable enough with his policy agenda. It is the fact that RFK Jr. is implementing his own deplorable agenda to the detriment of its citizens. She makes me sick supporting her husband. And he’s making a fool of her with the depth of his cheating. She pretends that info isn’t out there in all its glory.
She blames the Kennedy clan for being smart enough to realize RFK Jr is an irresponsible idiot & probably mentally unhinged. She picked him, so she may have a worm too.
Sorry Cheryl, the famous Kennedy mystique that you were hoping to latch onto is missing in your shitbag,cheating husband. This is not a case of family members politely having opposing political views, no, this is a family disassociating themselves as much as they possibly can from a dangerously insane man who has been given power by an even crazier man. You’re a loser Cheryl. Your husband is a loser, and we don’t have to wait for history to treat him unkindly. It’s happening now. And you will be just a silly and sad footnote in the books written about the insane man you glommed onto.
How much of a pathetic pick me does this woman want to be?
Cheryl, you have been married to him for a decade but his sisters and cousins have known him his whole life. His cousins Caroline and Maria found his brother David’s body after he overdosed on the heroin your husband gave him. They have a right to treat him however they see fit
She’s disappointed in THEM??? She doesn’t respect what THEY did?
How effing clueless can this woman be??? People are literally going to die because of RoadFreakingKill’s deranged, conspiracy-fueled decisions and she’s the disappointed one?
So gross. Like the Kennedy family gives a crap what you feel.
Support him for what? Babies and children are dying from MEASLES because of his conspiracy theory ignorance. I don’t respect him and I don’t respect YOU for defending a cheating, lying befuddled POS.
The delusion is real.
I see she has chosen to take the Thomas Markle route in handling her family disagreements. Morally, that’s about as low as one can sink.