Elle Fanning: ‘Colin Firth rushed to my side’ when I fainted at Cannes one year

I went into Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value knowing that I would like it, because I was so impressed with his previous film, The Worst Person In the World. In my opinion, Worst Person is a better film, but I did really like Sentimental Value. One of the things that impressed me the most was how Elle Fanning’s American actress character was written. She could have easily been an “ugly American” trope or a caricature of a flighty actress, but Rachel Kemp was finely drawn and very sympathetic. Elle played that beautifully, and I’m fine with Elle getting awards-season attention too. Elle is one of W Magazine’s Best Performances covers and her interview was charming. Some highlights:
Filming in Oslo: “Yes, I was an American actress coming to Norway for the first time, much like my character. There were a lot of layers going on. I loved it there. It’s very clean, and everyone is riding around on their bikes. I kind of fit right in there. A lot of people would come up to me and start speaking Norwegian. Sometimes I would try to fake it.
That time she fainted at the Cannes Film Festival: “Yes, my dress was too tight. My sister was sitting at another table, and she saw my chair just completely fall back. It’s kind of hilarious—very dramatic. Colin Firth was there, and he rushed to my side. It was the talk of the festival. But I’m known to faint. In school, I would faint a lot. I grew, like, seven inches in one year, and I guess my body was growing so much that I got altitude sickness.
Whether she ever dropped out of a film: “I’ve never walked away from a part. I’ve said no to things because they didn’t feel right. Or, if there are two female parts and I’m offered one, I’ve been like, “But I like the other one better. Can I do that one?” But Rachel is a bit less confident than me. Her confidence grows throughout the film because Gustav awakens a talent in her that she knows is there.
Whether she gets starstruck: “I do get starstruck. The last time was embarrassing. I made a fool of myself. I was at the Met Ball a couple of years ago. I saw Cardi B, and I was just like, Wow. I got up, but I had huge shoes on, so I toppled over and fell. Cardi B saw this giant woman in her periphery just go down. She looked over and said, “Are you okay?”
Whether she’s more like a cat or a dog: “I’m 100% a dog. I don’t think I have any catlike qualities. Well, I am very independent, so I’m CatDog, like the cartoon.
Her mother’s advice: “I wrote it down in my notes app. I have so many crazy notes. One note just says “deodorant,” but mixed in with “deodorant” are great quotes from my mom. One says, “How you handle your disappointments is what defines you,” which I think makes a lot of sense, because especially in this business, you’re going to be disappointed. People are going to tell you no, but the way you pick up your bootstraps, power on, and find that passion again, that’s important.
Fashion regrets: “I don’t live with regrets. That’s just not my style, but I did try bangs once. Faux bangs that you clip in. Being a blonde, it’s hard to match the color of my hair, and it just looked like a big toupee was on the top of my head. I won’t be doing that again.
Love her comment about bangs! Bangs are almost always terrible (there are a handful of exceptions). That story about Colin Firth rushing over to her when she fainted is going into my “Colin Firth is a real-life Prince Charming” file. I remember that time at the BAFTAs when Meryl Streep lost a shoe, and Colin retrieved it and knelt down to put the shoe on Meryl’s foot, like Cinderella. Colin Firth just does these things!! Can you imagine fainting and waking up in Colin Firth’s arms??
Cover courtesy of W Magazine. Photos courtesy of AvaloN Red.
I love her. She seems so down to earth. She just does the work and keeps going on.
What a charming interview.
I’ve had bangs most of my life, my face is quite narrow and long so bangs even out my face. Plus, and I can’t stress this enough, I like bangs. So for the love of god can we give the bang bashing a rest?
I also have had bangs for years. I actually think they look good on a lot of people. Love them on Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway. And I love Nicole Kidman’s divorce bangs. Funny topic to feel rebellious about lol
Rebellious, what a great way to reframe those of us who rock the bangs! I love it, thanks!!
Same! I also have had bangs my entire life. I know what kind of bangs look good for my face and I think they look great. The hatred toward bangs on this site is ridiculous.
I think bangs are very chic, so jealous that you can pull them off, as I can’t!
Colin is a real gentleman
He’s been my LIFELONG crush. I know there are 2 sides to every story etc. etc., but I’ll never understand his ex-wife Livia. Except..maybe he was gone a lot.
I adore Colin Firth! If I fainted and then woke up in his arms I would die happy right then and there. 🙂
I like both Fanning sisters very much.
But Elle comes across as so vulnerable while being such a versatile actress.
And her fashion. Even when I don’t like what she’s wearing, I’m always looking forward to seeing how it’s styled, accessories and all.
And this is why Colin is the butler on the veranda.
I love the idea of her trying to fake speaking Norwegian LOL.
And Colin Firth is a classic dreamboat.
Her mom’s advice about handing disappointments is so spot on. That’s really solid advice. This is a delightful interview. She always seems so lovely.
I love bangs. The nasty bangs/fringe hate on this site is super tedious. We get it, bangs don’t look good on you and you resent that. Can we let it go? Literally—and I do mean literally—every single time a post is made with an actor/celebrity with bangs, faux or not, there’s a snarky comment made about how awful bangs are. It’s not even clever anymore, it’s just mean.
Why be mean? Especially when SO many people (and likely readers here) look beautiful with bangs. I’m a huge fan of curtain bangs, myself. They’re lovely. Some faces and hairstyles are just made for bangs, and you insult them every. single. time.
I also love bangs! One of the great disappointments of midlife for me has been that my hair has gotten too thin for bangs (it’s not a problem beyond that, thank god). I like my face SO much better with bangs!
Not that I needed another reason to love Colin Firth!
Very well said!!!