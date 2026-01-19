Elle Fanning: ‘Colin Firth rushed to my side’ when I fainted at Cannes one year

I went into Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value knowing that I would like it, because I was so impressed with his previous film, The Worst Person In the World. In my opinion, Worst Person is a better film, but I did really like Sentimental Value. One of the things that impressed me the most was how Elle Fanning’s American actress character was written. She could have easily been an “ugly American” trope or a caricature of a flighty actress, but Rachel Kemp was finely drawn and very sympathetic. Elle played that beautifully, and I’m fine with Elle getting awards-season attention too. Elle is one of W Magazine’s Best Performances covers and her interview was charming. Some highlights:

Filming in Oslo: “Yes, I was an American actress coming to Norway for the first time, much like my character. There were a lot of layers going on. I loved it there. It’s very clean, and everyone is riding around on their bikes. I kind of fit right in there. A lot of people would come up to me and start speaking Norwegian. Sometimes I would try to fake it.

That time she fainted at the Cannes Film Festival: “Yes, my dress was too tight. My sister was sitting at another table, and she saw my chair just completely fall back. It’s kind of hilarious—very dramatic. Colin Firth was there, and he rushed to my side. It was the talk of the festival. But I’m known to faint. In school, I would faint a lot. I grew, like, seven inches in one year, and I guess my body was growing so much that I got altitude sickness.

Whether she ever dropped out of a film: “I’ve never walked away from a part. I’ve said no to things because they didn’t feel right. Or, if there are two female parts and I’m offered one, I’ve been like, “But I like the other one better. Can I do that one?” But Rachel is a bit less confident than me. Her confidence grows throughout the film because Gustav awakens a talent in her that she knows is there.

Whether she gets starstruck: “I do get starstruck. The last time was embarrassing. I made a fool of myself. I was at the Met Ball a couple of years ago. I saw Cardi B, and I was just like, Wow. I got up, but I had huge shoes on, so I toppled over and fell. Cardi B saw this giant woman in her periphery just go down. She looked over and said, “Are you okay?”

Whether she’s more like a cat or a dog: “I’m 100% a dog. I don’t think I have any catlike qualities. Well, I am very independent, so I’m CatDog, like the cartoon.

Her mother’s advice: “I wrote it down in my notes app. I have so many crazy notes. One note just says “deodorant,” but mixed in with “deodorant” are great quotes from my mom. One says, “How you handle your disappointments is what defines you,” which I think makes a lot of sense, because especially in this business, you’re going to be disappointed. People are going to tell you no, but the way you pick up your bootstraps, power on, and find that passion again, that’s important.

Fashion regrets: “I don’t live with regrets. That’s just not my style, but I did try bangs once. Faux bangs that you clip in. Being a blonde, it’s hard to match the color of my hair, and it just looked like a big toupee was on the top of my head. I won’t be doing that again.