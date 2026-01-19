Prince Harry arrived at court for the ANL trial this morning, feeling ‘confident & ready’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Court of Justice in London this morning, all for the official start of his trial against ANL/The Mail. Sadie Frost was there too, as she is one of the plaintiffs. Reportedly, the other plaintiffs are coming to court for the first few days as well, including Elizabeth Hurley, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, Elton John and David Furnish. Reportedly, Harry will be one of the first to testify (“give evidence”) and it will be the second time Harry has testified in open court against a publisher/tabloid. The first time was a few years ago, in his successful suit against the Mirror Group. Nothing scares the British tabloids and the Windsors more than Harry saying everything in open court and on the record. Sources close to Harry told the Telegraph that he’s feeling quite confident about this trial.
The nine-week trial, set to start on Monday, will hear from the seven claimants who have accused Daily Mail journalists of hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and homes, “blagging” private records, phone hacking, paying police for information and even commissioning burglaries.
The Duke is expected to stay in the UK until Friday but has no plans to see the King, who is in Scotland. He is due to give evidence on Thursday and is prepared for the challenge, according to a source.
“Confident and ready are the words I’d use to describe his current state of mind,” the source told The Telegraph.
The Duke’s claim concerns 14 articles that are alleged to have been obtained unlawfully. Among them are multiple stories about the Duke’s relationships with former girlfriends Chelsy Davy, Cressida Bonas and Laura Gerard-Leigh, and an article concerning his and Prince William’s anger over the publication of a photograph of their dying mother in the Italian media. The claim also includes details of a party being planned by the two brothers after Princess Diana’s memorial concert, and his relationship with Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Duke’s childhood nanny.
The litigation has been forecast to cost £38.8m. A source said the Duke was “fortunate” to have the money and power to take on the newspapers, and was “not scared” of the slings and arrows aimed at him as a result.
Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, was expected to accuse Prince Harry’s lawyers of dishonesty, fraud and conspiracy in its legal team’s opening statement on Monday.
The Mail’s lawyers have already tried to muddy up David Sherborne and Harry, and Sherborne looks to be fully prepared as well. In the lead up to the trial, ANL and their tabloid allies have been trying their damnedest to mock, belittle and smear Harry, up to and including yet another emotional-support poll showing that the British public absolutely hates both Harry and Meghan! Gee, I’m sure the methodology behind the poll was completely above-board!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good luck to Harry. I hope he and the others win.
He’s a bad ass. Cheering them all on
Wishing Prince Harry and all the claimants the very best outcome. Also wishing Prince Harry a safe return to his family in Monticeto
Go get them Harry and Co. Sending all the claimants best wishes for success.
You can keep up with the court case on the bbc website, they’re doing live updates. Sherborne’s opening statement is 180 pages! So far, it’s pretty damning if this is based on the documents he says. Invoices etc and Katy Nicholls was very involved. That explains a lot! The witnesses include several known and prosecuted private detectives.
It’ll be interesting to see just how much dirt comes out in this court case. I hope Sherborne has all these documents you mentioned and that they are allowed to stand in evidence. I wonder if this is why Willy is freaking out and just hired a PR whiz.
I hope Harry and the other claimants win. They all deserve it after what they’ve been put through.
So far today, both Rebecca English and Katie Nichols have been cited in court for unlawful information gathering.
Well to start “sources close to Harry” never talk to the telegraph other than their spokesperson who sometimes clears things up. I wish all the plaintiff’s good luck and hope they get the justice they all deserve!
The brave ones stood up and fought for truth and justice while the cowards slink away, leaving their crisis managers and sicko-fans to besmirch the heroes with their slime.
Whether this case goes for or against you, you are fighting the good fight and I thank all of you.
Good luck to Harry and all of the plaintiffs!
What happens if they successfully prove that ANL paid police for private information? Will there be some kind of criminal investigation into the Met?
Not necessarily. He proved it with two other publications but it didn’t force any criminal investigation or Leveson 2 despite the wins clearly showing the owners of The Sun had lied- they claimed only NOTW was doing it. Both Rupert & James said to the government committee that it did not extend beyond NOTW and they knew nothing. Daily Mail being proven guilty here, in the civil court, may not result in criminal actions unfortunately. They just get away with lying to a government inquiry and committing thousands of illegal acts.
Well, that testimony was nonsense on the face of it. If they knew nothing about it how can they possibly know that it never extended beyond NOTW?
It’s a civil trial so it would be up to the police. Harry has got admissions of illegal information gathering from the publishers of the Sun and Mirror but no action has been taken so I wouldn’t hold my breath!
Good luck to Harry and the other claimants. They need to stop with these stupid polls that are irrelevant for private citizens. Kim Kardashian (who has a billion dollar business empire polls at 18% in the US and 12% in the UK on the yougov tracker, do you think she cares as she counts her money?)
Lol right?? Kim Ks brand was/has been an official supplier of the US olympic teams. This polling BS doesn’t even affect her brands in any way.
Wishing all of them the best of luck. These tabloids need to be put down once and for all.
Good luck to Harry! He fights for justice! He’s a real hero no matter what the result may be…
Good luck everyone – I hope you bankrupt that cesspool which masquerades as a news outlet.
Levenson 2 should NEVER have been shelved.
Alright, LFG! Get em, Harry.
Prince Harry and four others are in court today. A reporter in front of the court said that only Elton John and his husband are not there, but they are listening in remotely.
I’m very happy that all seven of them stayed together till the beginning of the court case, and didn’t settle (so far) despite many setbacks, the pressure, and the costs, whether they win or lose.
I’m really hoping the fail looses huge… Good luck🍀 to Prince Harry and all the plaintiffs, standing up to ANL is not an easy thing, we see your bravery.
Harry is such a warrior.
The inclusion of Doreen Lawrence as one of the claimants in the case is extraordinarily awful by ANL as the Mail championed her long search for justice as the MOTHER of the murder victim of a racist gang. They were proud of their public support for the family of Stephen Lawrence so to discover that at the same time they were putting HER under surveillance?? How can anyone justify phone hacking the bereaved mum of a murder victim that your newspaper is supposed to be championing in her search to bring killers to justice?? This is very, very damaging for ANL if the case is proven. This is disgusting because everyone has the right to privacy. No one however famous surrenders the right to privacy. Phone hacking, bagging medical details, PI investigations: all wrong and criminal!!
In recent days DM has upped the propaganda for Trump. Alcoholic looking, dishevelled boomers with wrinkled messy pants, posing with Orange Dictator and calling him ” a man of the people”. Current U.S. article has Dick Littledick wishing he would attack UK. Seriously. He’s wishing a war on Britain’s soil.
BBC says this trial could last 9 weeks. How then does Harry attend? Does he just stay for a few days to testify?