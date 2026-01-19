Prince Harry arrived at court for the ANL trial this morning, feeling ‘confident & ready’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Court of Justice in London this morning, all for the official start of his trial against ANL/The Mail. Sadie Frost was there too, as she is one of the plaintiffs. Reportedly, the other plaintiffs are coming to court for the first few days as well, including Elizabeth Hurley, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, Elton John and David Furnish. Reportedly, Harry will be one of the first to testify (“give evidence”) and it will be the second time Harry has testified in open court against a publisher/tabloid. The first time was a few years ago, in his successful suit against the Mirror Group. Nothing scares the British tabloids and the Windsors more than Harry saying everything in open court and on the record. Sources close to Harry told the Telegraph that he’s feeling quite confident about this trial.

The nine-week trial, set to start on Monday, will hear from the seven claimants who have accused Daily Mail journalists of hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and homes, “blagging” private records, phone hacking, paying police for information and even commissioning burglaries. The Duke is expected to stay in the UK until Friday but has no plans to see the King, who is in Scotland. He is due to give evidence on Thursday and is prepared for the challenge, according to a source. “Confident and ready are the words I’d use to describe his current state of mind,” the source told The Telegraph. The Duke’s claim concerns 14 articles that are alleged to have been obtained unlawfully. Among them are multiple stories about the Duke’s relationships with former girlfriends Chelsy Davy, Cressida Bonas and Laura Gerard-Leigh, and an article concerning his and Prince William’s anger over the publication of a photograph of their dying mother in the Italian media. The claim also includes details of a party being planned by the two brothers after Princess Diana’s memorial concert, and his relationship with Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Duke’s childhood nanny. The litigation has been forecast to cost £38.8m. A source said the Duke was “fortunate” to have the money and power to take on the newspapers, and was “not scared” of the slings and arrows aimed at him as a result. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail, was expected to accuse Prince Harry’s lawyers of dishonesty, fraud and conspiracy in its legal team’s opening statement on Monday.

[From The Telegraph]

The Mail’s lawyers have already tried to muddy up David Sherborne and Harry, and Sherborne looks to be fully prepared as well. In the lead up to the trial, ANL and their tabloid allies have been trying their damnedest to mock, belittle and smear Harry, up to and including yet another emotional-support poll showing that the British public absolutely hates both Harry and Meghan! Gee, I’m sure the methodology behind the poll was completely above-board!