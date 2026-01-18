Duchess Meghan posted a video where she danced with Harry in their backyard

There’s a trend going on social media right now, where people are showing photos, videos and memories from 2016, a decade ago. I have no idea how other people feel, but the past decade has been a haze. Mostly a haze of bullsh-t, considering 2016 was arguably when America jumped the shark completely. But something nice did happen in 2016 – Prince Harry met an American actress for a date, and the rest is history. Well, Meghan did a throwback Instagram, showing a photo of the trip she and Harry took to Botswana in the summer of 2016. She coupled the photo with a new video, taken by Lili Diana, of Meghan and Harry dancing in their backyard in Montecito.

The dancing is cute, and Meghan jumping on Harry and wrapping her legs around him… well, the brand is strong. We always say that Harry always has to have his hands on Meghan, but she loves that ginger like crazy. Archie and Lili are probably quite used to seeing their mom and dad dance in the backyard and make out all over the house. Of course, I’ve already seen a lot of commentary and comments along the lines of “Lili didn’t actually film this, Meghan is lying!” and “how dare Meghan post a video where she’s dancing with her husband in their backyard, why can’t she grope his ass in public like Perfect Kate!!” I think Lili did film it, because what a nonsensical thing to lie about. And I think Meghan is just a Millennial who loves a positive social media trend.

Also: I’ve seen some sites claim that no one has ever seen the Botswana photo – that’s false! It was included in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. They showed so many photos from Harry and Meghan’s early courtship, photos Meghan never posted online.