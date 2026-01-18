Duchess Meghan posted a video where she danced with Harry in their backyard

There’s a trend going on social media right now, where people are showing photos, videos and memories from 2016, a decade ago. I have no idea how other people feel, but the past decade has been a haze. Mostly a haze of bullsh-t, considering 2016 was arguably when America jumped the shark completely. But something nice did happen in 2016 – Prince Harry met an American actress for a date, and the rest is history. Well, Meghan did a throwback Instagram, showing a photo of the trip she and Harry took to Botswana in the summer of 2016. She coupled the photo with a new video, taken by Lili Diana, of Meghan and Harry dancing in their backyard in Montecito.
The dancing is cute, and Meghan jumping on Harry and wrapping her legs around him… well, the brand is strong. We always say that Harry always has to have his hands on Meghan, but she loves that ginger like crazy. Archie and Lili are probably quite used to seeing their mom and dad dance in the backyard and make out all over the house. Of course, I’ve already seen a lot of commentary and comments along the lines of “Lili didn’t actually film this, Meghan is lying!” and “how dare Meghan post a video where she’s dancing with her husband in their backyard, why can’t she grope his ass in public like Perfect Kate!!” I think Lili did film it, because what a nonsensical thing to lie about. And I think Meghan is just a Millennial who loves a positive social media trend.
Also: I’ve seen some sites claim that no one has ever seen the Botswana photo – that’s false! It was included in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. They showed so many photos from Harry and Meghan’s early courtship, photos Meghan never posted online.
Cute video! And after nearly 10 years and all that these two have been through, it’s clear that the love and attraction are still strong between them. How many people still wrap their legs around their spouses like that after two children and the passage of time?
The derangers are just angry that the video dropped just as they were attempting to rejuvenate the “California couple on the brink of divorce” rumours to distract from speculation about the crisis manager and The Scar. Every accusation is a projection.
Former 1st/2nd grade teacher here, and occasional substitute for kids as young as kindergarten. People are failing to take into account that kids these days are playing on tablets and smart phones from a very early age. In one class I subbed for, 1st graders were working on stop frame animation projects (I was so jealous that we never got to do that when I was a kid)! So I have no problem believing that a child Lili’s age could manage a short, straightforward clip like this.
The derangers found another angle to clutch their pearls. Harry and Meghan fight against social media for children, so why do they allow Lili to use a smartphone, huh?! Hypocrites! Bet they allow her to make phone calls, too!
And another one, where is Archie? Ghosted? Left with the nanny because no one cares about him? How dare they not mention him! This coming from the same people still crying about “invisible kids” and “child actors”.
Do you want to know how this post came about? It just shows how cool and relaxed Meghan is with Social Media.
A big Instagram fan account (a really good one, in my opinion) posted some trending pictures of her from 2016, and Meghan liked this post! The fan page and her followers suggested that Meghan should do the same trend. Not even an hour later (!!!!) Meghan made her own post.
Who knows, maybe the video was spontaneous and really made just shortly before she postet it. Anyway, a huge thank you to the fan account, or this post might not have existed!!!
Everytime Meghan posts a video or picture like this she undermines the royalist narrative that Harry is unhappy in the US. I’m just happy that they get to live their life the way they want to. I have no doubt that if William and Kate were to post a video of them dancing in their backyard the derangers would be hailing it as the greatest video ever.
I immediately thought about the Summer’s Eve video of William and Kate groping each other while he grimaced stiffly, which all the royal reporters and derangers praised as “authentic and relatable”. The critics can just sit down and shut up, because a side by side comparison of their comments would be interesting.
I mean, it’s no grabbing your spouse’s ass in church, so how would the derangers recognize this as a sign of two adults that are hot for each other?
Cushions are flying over at Forest lodge! I can’t wait to see WanK’s retaliation video (filmed by Louis ofc) where they are dancing without rhythm and kissing. Hopefully the camera will pan over to show the befuddled looks on the faces of George and Charlotte.
Very cute and sweet, which will def set off derangers. Harry is likely on his way to the uk at some point, possibly today, or maybe he’s already there, so this is a nice reminder of where his heart lies. Pretty sure tomorrow is the first day of the trial.
It’s not just posting videos and photos of 2016, everything is 2016. Skinny jeans, ankle boots, bomber jackets, those useless skinny scarves. Any food that was the thing back then, home decorating, blah, blah. All trying to erase everything about the past decade.
It’s interesting. Bc there was some criticism of Meghan’s aesthetic and how it felt like something from 2016, like her old Tig days. Guess she ended up being on trend, lol.
Omg, yes. It’s such a wide-spread trend that the backlash has already started. I saw a piece yesterday titled, “I don’t remember 2016 the way you remember it.”
Yeah that supposed Mary thing…. his nanny is called Maria.
