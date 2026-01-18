‘Scooter King’ Prince William banned from scooting around Windsor Great Park

Around January 10/11, we learned that Prince William hired a crisis manager named Liza Ravenscroft. For the past week, we’ve been trying to figure out why he needed a crisis manager for what was being described as a normal communications/PR job. Some believe that William’s personal life and marriage are the “crisis.” Some believe that William’s violent rage towards his brother is the “crisis” in need of management. Some have even theorized that Ravenscroft was hired in advance of some revelations soon to be disclosed in Prince Harry’s ANL case/trial. But what if Ravenscroft really is there to be a “grown up, safe pair of hands” in the room? What if Ravenscroft heard about William’s e-scooter and said “not on my watch, Scooter King!” Suffice to say, Ravenscroft in, Scooter King out. The scooter is being retired.

Prince William has been barred from using his e-scooter since moving to his new home, The Sun can reveal. The future King, 43, is not allowed to whiz around on the two-wheeler now he, Kate and the children have set up in Forest Lodge. It is inside 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park where “all forms of motorised transport” are outlawed for “safety reasons and traffic management”. The family had until last autumn lived at Adelaide Cottage in the separate Windsor Castle Estate, four miles to the north — where e-scooters are permitted. In his three years there, William was often spotted riding his 10mph machine around the 655-acre estate and to the castle. The Crown Estate, which manages Windsor Great Park, and a spokesman for the Prince of Wales, did not wish to comment on the ban last night. But an insider said: “William used to love his e-scooter to get around the castle as there was no ban. But of course he’s more than happy and prepared to adhere to the rules on e-scooters in Windsor Great Park.” William’s liking for e-scooters as a means of reaching the castle was first revealed by The Sun on Sunday in July, 2023. Months later, he was filmed by a tourist as he rode on gravel in its grounds. He arrived for a meeting with Eugene Levy at the castle — the world’s oldest — on his e-scooter for an episode of the actor’s The Reluctant Traveller docuseries on Apple TV+.

[From The Sun]

They’re saying the move to Forest Lodge means that William can’t ride his scooter around Windsor Great Park, but he would still be allowed to scoot around the closer grounds adjacent to the castle. What’s interesting about that is… will we still see Scooter King out and about? Because I’ve gotten the impression that he either keeps an apartment within the castle, or he keeps a separate place somewhere around the Windsor estate. Anyway, yes, any PR professional worth their salt would take one look at the “Scooter King” brand and say “this man is profoundly unserious.” Ravenscroft is earning her keep right from the start!