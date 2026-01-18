Times: ‘Hell would have to freeze over’ for Prince Harry & William to meet

One of my favorite stuffy Britishisms is “on manoeuvres,” meaning that person is simply out and about in a public fashion. Saying that someone is “on manoeuvres” lends an air of manipulation or performance to the acts in question. Well, the left-behind Windsors will be on manoeuvers next week, and it’s entirely because of Prince Harry. The Times of London declared that Harry will be back in London at the start of the week, and that he’ll probably be in town for most of the week. He’ll testify (“give evidence”) in his case against the Mail/ANL starting on Thursday, January 22. Please allow the Times to detail all of the furious, Scottish busywork the left-behinds have organized:
Prince Harry is expected to appear in court on Monday for the opening day of his case against Associated Newspapers. Later in the week he is expected to give evidence as part of the long-running case. It is the latest and, for now at least, the last in a series of legal battles for the prince against the press. He will join six other high-profile claimants including Sir Elton John, Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon and Sadie Frost, when he accuses the publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday of illegal information gathering. The publisher has strenuously and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
While he is making his appearance in court, his family will not be present to show their support. The King and the Prince of Wales will join other senior members of the royal family in adopting another oft-repeated family edict: keep calm and carry on.
The King is not expected to see his younger son while court proceedings are active and will instead carry out official duties 400 miles away in Scotland. It means that on Monday, Charles will be in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where he will be joined by John Swinney, the first minister of Scotland, to host the Scottish Investment Forum. There will be talk of new technology and a chance for Charles to sample some local whisky: a bread-and-butter royal engagement. The Queen will join the King in Scotland and is expected to have her own engagements.
Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be on joint manoeuvres north of the border with engagements in Stirling and Falkirk, far away from the court action as Harry’s nine-week trial gets under way.
It is understood that there has been no contact between William and his brother for some time. One source suggested that “hell would have to freeze over” before the brothers were able to meet again.
If that’s the case, William and Kate’s engagement on Tuesday won’t offer any hope of relations thawing any time soon, when the Waleses head out on to an ice rink to meet members of the Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams preparing for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in northern Italy.
Kate and William will be offered the chance to try their hand at curling, aligning themselves with one of Team GB’s most successful winter sports to date and one that has earned them six Olympic and two Paralympic medals so far.
On Thursday, as Harry’s trial gets under way and begins to hear the testimony of witnesses, William will be in Bristol to meet a finalist from his environmental Earthshot prize and to visit the University of Bristol’s Isambard-AI supercomputer where scientists hope to use its calculating power to help develop new drugs to combat heart disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer.
What William makes of his brother’s battle with the press will be kept to himself. Certainly, like his brother, William has also been known to complain when he feels it is necessary, notably over his feelings about the BBC in regards to Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with his mother, Diana, which was obtained through deception.
Harry’s complaint is ongoing with the outcome set to unfold in the coming weeks. He will have his day in court and is expected to be seen in court on several days next week, and will also be attending private meetings relating to his charities during his visit to the UK.
It’s a small thing, but I appreciate that they mentioned Prince William’s refusal to “never complain, never explain.” William complains all the time. William strikes secret deals with the press, William “explains” via sources constantly. The difference between the brothers is that Harry does things openly, that he calls the British tabloids to account in open court, that he calls out his dogsh-t family on television.
This is new: “One source suggested that ‘hell would have to freeze over’ before the brothers were able to meet again.” Man, back when Scooter King thought that Charles was going to die any minute, William was constantly talking about “banning” Harry from their father’s funeral and banning Harry from going here or there. Charles’s improved health status has changed William’s talking point – now it’s “hell would have to freeze over” before the brothers could meet. Bully’s new crisis manager has her work cut out for her if he’s still dropping those lines to Roya Nikkhah.
As for the other stuff… the left-behinds’ urgent busywork whenever Harry comes to town really is something to behold. They’re being so obvious about it too, it’s kind of hilarious?
To hold a grudge this long takes energy, delusion and ammunition. The ammunition is, William was ALWAYS jealous and h8tful to Harry and found a convenient “reason” to never speak to him again. William is going to CONTINUE to fail at EVERYTHING. This, I believe, is his karma.
He must get a sick thrill constantly telling the world how much he hates his brother. And of course, he has no clue how utterly infantile it makes him look. What a leader!
Scooter is really an embarrassment. He is making himself look bad. And harry ignores him.
Yeah I don’t think Harry gives two shits if he ever sees his jealous and angry and vindictive brother again. Harry seems to be the only thing lighting a fire under the lazies asses just by crossing the pond suddenly they are all about the “work”.
Un bending William just makes William look bad. William knows about the racism and should be ashamed of his family, after all it was two members of his family who have been called out. Harry was too kind to mention them by name when he was sticking up for his wife and son.
Fine.
Do we think that William talks like this in real life? Like, do his friends have to listen to him incessantly ranting about how much he hates his brother? Is this why he doesn’t seem to have any actual friends? Because future king or not, if I had to be around him, I would’ve told him to STFU and kicked him out of the group chat a long time ago.
That’s a good point! The wales don’t seem to have any friends. Even Camilla has obvious people she hangs out with. But not the wales. That’s odd. Then again – people who isolate from friends and the world might have other bad stuff they are hiding too. Or it could just be he is a pretentious twat and other than the crown – no one has any reason to hang around him. 🤷♀️
Yeah, as far as friends go, I guess Kate at least has her mom and maybe Pippa. But William? He completely blew up his relationship with his brother, and he continues to alienate his father with his laziness and when-I-grow-up briefings that basically boil down to “hurry up and die, Pa”, and he seems determined to punish his York cousins for their father’s crimes, and is likely getting on the last nerves of family friends by demanding that they choose between him and Harry. He really has built a miserable life for himself.
At least Charles’ investment forum sounds like it might lead to something productive (maybe). Willy and Kate are just wasting everyone’s’ time—the Olympians and supercomputer people don’t need the publicity and would probably prefer to be practicing or working.
Thinking about this some more, I’m not sure how I feel about cutting ribbons. But forcing people to do show and tells for you is definitely not it. Especially when the people in question don’t need your publicity and instead looks more like reflected glory/stolen valor/clout chasing.
I suspect the source in this piece is one of the other royal reporters as usual. The press keep saying that Charles can’t speak to Harry while he’s doing this court case but this case has nothing to do with the Royal Family. Unless this means that they, specifically Charles and/or Camilla are going to be implicated in the case. They’ll try as hard as they can to distract the press but Harry is going to overshadow the rest of the royals this week.
This week and foreseeably for the next nine weeks as details from the case are reported on. It’s going to be a long winter for them. And yes, there’s zero reason that Charles should have a conflict speaking with Harry during the trial…unless he’s friends with those accused. He has had Victoria Newton, current editor of the Sun, formerly of the DM, over for tea. Pretty sure there’s a photo of them smiling together. She is named in the case.
“Sampling local whiskey”—tough job, but someone has got to do it. Thank goodness King Charles has stepped up to the plate for us all.
Interesting. I’ve always known “on maneuvers” to be a term of military tactics, like moving troops to strategic positions.
The real crisis for William will be if Harry gets security – it will be the end of William’s work-free life.
Willy was always toxic and disturbingly jealous of his younger brother. The smear campaign is out in the open, but the underpinnings of Willy’s spite and rage have existed since they were little kids. Will-not has spent a decade shattering the media and Windsor created illusion that “Diana’s boys” were ever close. If the “top” title was passed within the family based on ability and merit instead of an accident of birth order, Willy would never be king and he knows it. He doesn’t have the basic skills necessary for the job, but will never give up the title and the money. Why did cheapskate know-it-all hire a crisis manager again? This kind of leak makes him look cowardly and spineless. Tut. Tut. Tut. What has Willy done? 🍿
🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯
Like William didn’t secretly get a settlement from Murdoch/the Sun. Please, he’s a secretive little squirrel.
Maybe William hired a crisis manager because KKKate has threatened to make moves if he presses for his divorce? Maybe she’s flexing regarding what happened and where she was during much of 2024?
Agreed @ Beverley I suspect Carole and Kate have Wilbur over a barrel due to him being “over emphatic with her in 2024.” Forrest Lodge, small work load and Ma reinstated socially and financially indicate how much Kate is calling the shots. Kate wants to be Queen and Will wants a quiet life without drama, so he’ll have to grin and remain married!!
The media would back scooter in a heartbeat. If Keen tries to go against him if he threatens divorce. Seward and others all turned on Diana and backed charles.and rallied around camilla. And there are the financial issues of the middletons. For now scooter has separate residences and he is trying to cultivate image of family man. If he wants someone else down the road he will exit the marriage imo.
Only the kings and queens of old who had to exterminate their whole family for their place on the throne are worse than William. For them, it was a business matter. For William, it’s personal spite, hate and a bad nature.
Exactly Will has far too much of everything of material value but still seethes at the thought of his own brother being happily married and living abroad. He has a supine press and Government and even a crisis manager to celebrate and or cover up for his mediocrity. Wilbur wants all the good things hinges exclusively for himself but even everything is still not enough and never will be. Once again intensive therapy and a commitment to change and find value in service and helping others is the best way forward for him instead of gleefully wanting to be monarch so you can hurt specific family members.Anybody who gets out of bed determining to hurt as many people as possible that day is on the wrong path and needs a serious rethink about their life attitude.
The Bashir interview may have been achieved through trickery. Nevertheless, its content is true. I wish brave people like Harry (warrior, knight and prince) all the best for the coming week. He knows he has the support of his wife, his children and many people around the world. For the good in the world and for justice, clarity and transparency.