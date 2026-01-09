Page Six: Ashley Tisdale’s toxic mom group breakup was ‘a long time coming’

Earlier this week, Ashley Tisdale wrote about leaving her “toxic” mom group, whose members included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and several other non-famous women. After years of being a part of group hangs, Ashley wrote that she was bewildered to discover that she was suddenly being left out of things. She eventually decided to stand up for herself by texting everyone, “This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.” Internet sleuths speculated that reasons for the rift included Ashley not checking in on her friends who were affected by the LA fires and her tribute to Charlie Kirk.
Whether or not she intended to, Ashley also opened the floodgates for the other women to get their side of the story out there. On Wednesday, Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, shaded Ashley on Instagram, calling her “the most self obsessed tone deaf person on Earth.” Petty? Yes. Justified? A Page Six source seems to think so. According to that source, Ashley’s break with the group was pretty much inevitable.
A source familiar with the spat insisted to Page Six: “Matthew gave her what she had coming.” The source further said of Tisdale, “she’s insufferable,” adding that the friend breakup, “has been a long time coming.”
Tisdale kicked off 2026 by blasting her former mom group as “toxic” in a candid essay penned for New York Magazine’s The Cut. In the piece, Tisdale claimed she was iced out of the cliquey group’s events. The former Disney star further reflected on, “not being cool enough” for the group’s other members, and “sitting alone one night after getting [her] daughter to bed … feeling totally lost as to what [she] was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out.”
She ended up texting the group, she wrote: "This is too high school for me and I don't want to take part in it anymore."
Ouch. It sounds like there was a lot of tension between Ashley and the rest of the women for a while but neither side wanted to confront one another. Although she did not outwardly condone Matthew’s comments, Mandy Moore posted an Instagram story that praised him for how he and Hilary took her family in after their house burned down last year. Another source, however, was a little bit more diplomatic about the whole situation, telling People that the group drifted apart because they had different values.
“It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public,” a source close to the group tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.”
A second source says Tisdale French had been feeling a “disconnect” with the group in the months before she left.
Like most things, the truth is likely somewhere in the middle and involves both sides wanting to avoid a potentially dramatic confrontation. No one wants to be the bitch that tells someone they don’t want to hang out anymore, so it’s easier to just stop talking to them. On the flip side, Ashley probably was hurt when she realized she was being left out of things, which is valid. While I agree with her message about standing up for yourself and cutting out people who are wronging you, telling the world personal details about a rift between you and your famous friends is not the right way to go.
Finally, Meghan Trainor, who may or may not be involved, put herself into the official narrative on Wednesday. She referenced the drama by posting a video on Tiktok of her at the computer set to her song, “Still Don’t Care.” It was captioned, “me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.” I have no idea if she’s taking a side or sending a message that she’s also not in the group anymore, but if I were her, I’d sit this one out. Don’t wade into a mess if you’re still dry.
I relate so much to this story. My group also broke up with friends who didn’t align with our values. I also suspect that my former friends weren’t self aware enough to realize why the rest of the group wanted nothing to do with them after the former friends loudly declared ´we should just push the refugees back in the sea and drown them.´
Team toxic moms all the way- exit quietly and slowly with as much grace a possible.
“It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public”
I said yesterday it’s probably as simple as she’s right wing.*shrug* I’ve known people who grew up steeped in RW ideology and they truly don’t seem to understand why we all can’t just get along and put politics aside for the sake of a friendship. People like her genuinely underestimate how fucking angry and enraged people on the left are for having this mess foisted upon us.
I had a very close childhood friend–we were born in the same hospital on the same day–who I cut out of my life last time Trump was in office. She married a Trumpster who works in government and campaigned for Ted Cruz. She also worked in politics and was a loyal Dem. I saw her changing–dramatically so–because of him and I just couldn’t take it anymore. Recently, I saw her commenting on a mutual friend’s post and out of curiosity, clicked on her profile. She had the image of Trump with his raised fist as a profile pic and a MAHA thing with RFK Jr. All this is to say, while it was painful and difficult to cut her off, I definitely made the right decision for me.
That mom group sounds like a kindergarden
When I first heard about this drama last year, I didn’t read into it but felt sorry for Ashley. But hearing she paid tribute to Kirk … all of those women were justified in not wanting to be friends with her. I’m sure they like her kids and maintained a relationship for the children.
Ashley is MAGA so I have zero sympathy for her.
This all the way. She’s lucky they were just ghosting her and not dragging her hate filled ass all over the internet.
By going public Ashley is looking for support from those whoalign with per “values”.
Must be nice if this is the biggest problem you have in 2026!!!
Haven’t we all been on one or both sides of this at one time.
Whether a person you really liked after a while stops making or keeping plans you have with them. It sucks.
But we’ve been on the other side too, someone who just kills the vibe, or after finding her kind and lovely, you see how she treats other people, how she treats the waiter or someone else in the service industry.
Rude to the waiter is a deal breaker for me.
And i also didn’t sit with her to explain it, as everything i had learned about her- good and bad, included the fact that she is not one for self reflection.
All of this sucks. But i’m not sure either side has to be “toxic” for this to be an issue.
The story I got is that Ashley Tisdale is Maga and the others aren’t. Right now, I don’t blame the friend group if this is true, I would not want to be around hateful , insufferable, victim mentality and low IQ having, Maga folks now. You have to pick a side.
There are people in my old high school friend group who are MAGA who cut ME off first for calling out Trump, and I was like, cool bye!
So basically, she actually is Sharpay.