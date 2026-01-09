Page Six: Ashley Tisdale’s toxic mom group breakup was ‘a long time coming’



Earlier this week, Ashley Tisdale wrote about leaving her “toxic” mom group, whose members included Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and several other non-famous women. After years of being a part of group hangs, Ashley wrote that she was bewildered to discover that she was suddenly being left out of things. She eventually decided to stand up for herself by texting everyone, “This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.” Internet sleuths speculated that reasons for the rift included Ashley not checking in on her friends who were affected by the LA fires and her tribute to Charlie Kirk.

Whether or not she intended to, Ashley also opened the floodgates for the other women to get their side of the story out there. On Wednesday, Hilary’s husband, Matthew Koma, shaded Ashley on Instagram, calling her “the most self obsessed tone deaf person on Earth.” Petty? Yes. Justified? A Page Six source seems to think so. According to that source, Ashley’s break with the group was pretty much inevitable.

A source familiar with the spat insisted to Page Six: “Matthew gave her what she had coming.” The source further said of Tisdale, “she’s insufferable,” adding that the friend breakup, “has been a long time coming.” Tisdale kicked off 2026 by blasting her former mom group as “toxic” in a candid essay penned for New York Magazine’s The Cut. In the piece, Tisdale claimed she was iced out of the cliquey group’s events. The former Disney star further reflected on, “not being cool enough” for the group’s other members, and “sitting alone one night after getting [her] daughter to bed … feeling totally lost as to what [she] was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out.” She ended up texting the group, she wrote: “This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.”

Ouch. It sounds like there was a lot of tension between Ashley and the rest of the women for a while but neither side wanted to confront one another. Although she did not outwardly condone Matthew’s comments, Mandy Moore posted an Instagram story that praised him for how he and Hilary took her family in after their house burned down last year. Another source, however, was a little bit more diplomatic about the whole situation, telling People that the group drifted apart because they had different values.

“It was a misalignment of values that Ashley decided to make public,” a source close to the group tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.” A second source says Tisdale French had been feeling a “disconnect” with the group in the months before she left.

Like most things, the truth is likely somewhere in the middle and involves both sides wanting to avoid a potentially dramatic confrontation. No one wants to be the bitch that tells someone they don’t want to hang out anymore, so it’s easier to just stop talking to them. On the flip side, Ashley probably was hurt when she realized she was being left out of things, which is valid. While I agree with her message about standing up for yourself and cutting out people who are wronging you, telling the world personal details about a rift between you and your famous friends is not the right way to go.

Finally, Meghan Trainor, who may or may not be involved, put herself into the official narrative on Wednesday. She referenced the drama by posting a video on Tiktok of her at the computer set to her song, “Still Don’t Care.” It was captioned, “me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.” I have no idea if she’s taking a side or sending a message that she’s also not in the group anymore, but if I were her, I’d sit this one out. Don’t wade into a mess if you’re still dry.

Meghan Trainor responds to the “toxic mom group” drama. pic.twitter.com/08QA5QaEw9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2026

