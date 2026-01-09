Brooklyn Beckham allegedly told his parents to only contact him through lawyers

In a few months, we’ll have the one-year anniversary of the split between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents. Brooklyn seemed to be taking a step back from seeing or speaking to his parents and siblings in the early spring of 2025. Then, around David Beckham’s 50th birthday (on May 2), there was a complete breakdown in relations. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz attempted to see David separately around his birthday, but he and Victoria refused and basically told Brooklyn that he should just attend one of several birthday parties. Brooklyn and Nicola refused and the rest is history. By last summer, there was a deep estrangement and profound rift. Well, now the Daily Mail’s sources say that it was so bad last summer, Brooklyn basically told his parents to only contact him or communicate with him via his lawyers.

Relations between the Beckhams broke down completely last summer that at one point, eldest son Brooklyn asked his parents to contact him only via his lawyers. It can be revealed there was an exchange of legal letters between son and parents — or rather, between their respective legal teams at Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.

Brooklyn said he didn’t want his parents to contact him, or to make public statements about him on social media. There was no legal action between them – and no legal basis for the letter, which was simply a request. But it followed what Brooklyn considered to be a series of ‘nasty’ briefings about his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, including the suggestion that he was a ‘hostage’ being ‘controlled’ by his missus.

This week, publicists and friends on both sides refused to discuss the matter, still hoping that things will calm down and be resolved. However one source said: ‘David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.’

The ‘talk to my lawyers’ move might explain why Brooklyn opted to block his parents – and brothers Romeo and Cruz – on social media just before Christmas. The family had been viewing and liking his cooking posts. And it was felt this was contrary to Brooklyn’s wish they would leave him and his wife alone.

A source told me before Christmas that the young couple found Instagram posts by Brooklyn’s parents upsetting and would wake up worrying what might have been posted about them overnight. I was told: ‘It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now. Whether someone follows someone else on Insta shouldn’t be a story. Nicola and Brooklyn haven’t been commenting. They just want peace.’

At the heart of the issue are the briefings over the summer which Nicola and Brooklyn believe were ordered by the Beckhams.