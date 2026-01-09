Brooklyn Beckham allegedly told his parents to only contact him through lawyers

In a few months, we’ll have the one-year anniversary of the split between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents. Brooklyn seemed to be taking a step back from seeing or speaking to his parents and siblings in the early spring of 2025. Then, around David Beckham’s 50th birthday (on May 2), there was a complete breakdown in relations. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz attempted to see David separately around his birthday, but he and Victoria refused and basically told Brooklyn that he should just attend one of several birthday parties. Brooklyn and Nicola refused and the rest is history. By last summer, there was a deep estrangement and profound rift. Well, now the Daily Mail’s sources say that it was so bad last summer, Brooklyn basically told his parents to only contact him or communicate with him via his lawyers.
Relations between the Beckhams broke down completely last summer that at one point, eldest son Brooklyn asked his parents to contact him only via his lawyers. It can be revealed there was an exchange of legal letters between son and parents — or rather, between their respective legal teams at Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.
Brooklyn said he didn’t want his parents to contact him, or to make public statements about him on social media. There was no legal action between them – and no legal basis for the letter, which was simply a request. But it followed what Brooklyn considered to be a series of ‘nasty’ briefings about his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, including the suggestion that he was a ‘hostage’ being ‘controlled’ by his missus.
This week, publicists and friends on both sides refused to discuss the matter, still hoping that things will calm down and be resolved. However one source said: ‘David was told to speak to them via Schillings. That was the only way for them to communicate.’
The ‘talk to my lawyers’ move might explain why Brooklyn opted to block his parents – and brothers Romeo and Cruz – on social media just before Christmas. The family had been viewing and liking his cooking posts. And it was felt this was contrary to Brooklyn’s wish they would leave him and his wife alone.
A source told me before Christmas that the young couple found Instagram posts by Brooklyn’s parents upsetting and would wake up worrying what might have been posted about them overnight. I was told: ‘It would be really in the holiday spirit if the Beckhams could just leave them alone for now. Whether someone follows someone else on Insta shouldn’t be a story. Nicola and Brooklyn haven’t been commenting. They just want peace.’
At the heart of the issue are the briefings over the summer which Nicola and Brooklyn believe were ordered by the Beckhams.
I wonder about the timeline. My guess is that the talk-to-my-lawyers situation happened last August, which is when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows and didn’t invite anyone from Brooklyn’s family. The Beckhams then pushed a lot of stories about how they “feared” for Brooklyn because he was acting like Nicola’s “brainwashed hostage.” While it’s hilarious to argue that Brooklyn and Nicola weren’t fully engaged with the briefing war, I think it’s fine that Brooklyn has been pretty consistent for about six months now. He really wants space from his parents, he really wants to focus on his marriage and his wife. I don’t get why David and Victoria refuse to simply… give him space, and let him figure it out, and stop pushing these stories.
Photos courtesy of Nicola’s Instagram and Avalon Red.
I honestly don’t care. At all.
They really are profoundly uninteresting.
I kind of feel like Victoria has been crazy jealous of her daughter in law since day 1. My MIL used to be jealous of me, and would say unfounded sh*t about me to her friends and my brother in law behind my back. She just happened to accidentally send one message to my brother in law on a group text that she forgot my husband was also on. I creeped in his phone for that one and only time to see why he was so upset. Then a lot of things fell into place. Why certain friends in common didn’t seem interested in talking to me anymore, weird comments from extended family members and her friends. She’s eased up on me now that’s it’s years later, and even seems to like me, now that she’s old and I’m middled aged and fat.
Control.
So he’s on social media posting his “cook ing” and he’s upset his very famous parents are supporting him by liking his posts? I don’t think they can win with this kid.
Exactly. He is such a baby.
Yeah, this is what I don’t get. How is that not his parents doing *exactly* what he asked and giving them space, apparently not reaching out to him directly, and not even commenting on his posts, but just showing support from a distance by liking his public cooking posts?
It’s essentially the most low-key, try-not-to-embarass-your-child way for a parent to indicate their support and love/offer a low-stakes olive branch, while maintaining space.
And blocking them and sending out the “how dare they?!” briefings are exactly the kind of “OMG you’re embarrassing me!” pre-teen screeches parents get in return, despite trying their best to not be cringe.
(Bc there’s no way those recent briefings didn’t come from Brooklyn’s camp: there’s no other way to frame a parent *just liking a social media post* as being pushy/not giving space, etc. That is 100% a pro-Brooklyn take, not something V&D’s camp would suggest).
Sorry, but Brooklyn and Nicola are only ever in the news when they drag up some family drama, so whether or not Victoria offended Nicola at their wedding years ago (which seems to be the initial issue as best I can tell), it’s Brooklyn and Nicola who are keeping this beef alive – no matter how pathetic the beef is, and “don’t even like my posts, just talk to my lawyer” is incredibly pathetic – because if they don’t keep it up, and keep it in the media, no one pays them any attention at all.
Except the tabloids were making stories about the fact that Victoria was only liking posts that didn’t have Nicola in them, claiming it was a snub. Which, I’m not even saying that was purposeful on Victoria’s part but the bigger thing is what gets liked or not liked gets weaponized and made into a story by the tabloids. Parents can support their kids in ways that aren’t insta likes. He very well may be the biggest baby in the world, idk but that doesn’t seem like the biggest ask in the world. It seems like a message to stop interpreting their feud through SM and who likes what.
My husband is estranged from him mother and be extension I am as well. He tried for years to have a relationship with her. She’s extremely racist, toxic and honestly just nasty if you don’t fall in line with her. She makes excuses for one of his brothers that is a life long serious drug addict and criminal. He’s almost 50 and has been in and out of jail since he was 15.
It just got to the point for his own mental health he had to separate from it. It’s not just us, pretty much everyone in the family has distanced themselves. It’s very sad and I do hope at some point we can all come together again but sometimes you just have to walk away to protect your peace.
This doesn’t seem like that kind of situation AT ALL.
There’s a tremendous amount of evidence of David and Victoria being close with their kids/families, well-respected and well-liked by former teammates and bandmates, friendly and funny with successful careers. The Peltzes seem like typical trump-loving, Florida, billionaires, but they’ve been married forever and appear pretty loving and supportive of their kids, too.
To me, that leaves Brooklyn and Nicola as petulant rich kids with far too much money, time, and access to tabloid writers and social media.
I don’t think we know the situation really. It seems clear that the Beckhams also have access to money, tabloids and SM. Brooklyn believes his parents put out the story that he is a hostage to his controlling wife. At the very least, they didnt shut it down. And then, after it wasn’t shut down, we got sources, probably from his and Nicola’s side, about his family being toxic. So here we are. Either way though, at this point, one side is asking for space. Maybe once they’ve had time and space, they can revisit and make some sort of amends. I do think the Beckhams are loving parents. But something has happened, trust is gone and feelings are hurt.
“Close knit” families can have a really hard time when a child wants to leave the nest and go their own way. Too many times “beloved family traditions” only exist because everyone is afraid to tell Mom or Dad they don’t want to do this shit anymore. I can totally see Brooklyn not wanting to do everything as part of family anymore. I know neither of the Beckham parents went to university, but they probably would have been better off preparing them for that route to adulthood instead of throwing their kids into the model/influencer life.
@molly there’s no point in trying to reason with some of these commenters, because a lot of the blind Nicola/Brooklyn support is a result of their conflating this situation with that of Meghan/Harry’s. Aka, Nicola is the villainized American who “stole” Brooklyn from his famous British family. That comparison is, obviously, nonsense, and frankly insulting to Harry and especially Meghan. But that genie is already out of the bottle, so now the knee-jerk reaction among many here is just to support Nicole&Brooklyn, despite the years of widely available evidence that they suck and/or are completely useless.
I mean it’s clear he wants space. So let it be. The hard part is that once the tabloids have been fed red meat, which they were at the beginning with this story, it’s hard to reign the tabs back in. So yeah, giving them nothing through insta is a start. Making it known that any communication they have won’t be through SM isn’t a bad thing. It’s hard though bc even then anytime anything is posted on insta, it gets slanted and interpreted through the tabloid lens. Victoria smiles with her daughter. Gasp it’s a dig at Nicola. Brooklyn takes a picture with his wife smiling. Gasp it’s a dig at his parents. So yeah a break isn’t a bad thing.
He needs space & his parents should respect that. He most likely wants to deal with this matter privately & yet his parents keep going to the tabloids…sound familiar?? Also, his dad is so far up King Charles’ trousers, I’m not really surprised they’ve chosen the same tabloid friendly route to deal with their son, as the royals have with Harry. Hearing only one side in the media, makes it seem like the other side is automatically “wrong”. After witnessing what my daughter went through with her in-laws, and how her hubby had to stand up for her, many many times & demand respect, I’m actually siding with the young adults here. Only liking their sons social media posts & ignoring his wife’s is also another sign of disrespect. No wonder he blocked them & their silly games.
Is Beckham as far up Charles’s trousers as Nelson Peltz is up Trump’s trousers?
These two nepo babies with no talent, no charisma, no money bar what their parents have always given them, are 😴😴😴😴
It’s interesting that they are only talking about his parents here because I’ve also read that his siblings and their friend group will leave nasty comments about Nicole on social media. If the Beckhams are that close knit then why aren’t they stopping that? We shouldn’t even know all this family drama, seems like Brooklyn wants privacy and the parents can’t be trusted to do even that.
David and Victoria Beckham should back off. They tried to use the media to get Brooklyn back but it just made things worse.
He’ll come crawling back when Nicola dumps him.
I actually liked some of the clothing Victoria Beckham designed, though I can’t afford it. I’m really over hearing about all of these people’s lives.
I find it bizarre they won’t leave him alone. I can’t stand Aaron Rodgers, but I recall when his family did this mess and I just felt nothing but bad for him.