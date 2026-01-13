Sean Penn was smoking actual cigarettes at his table at the Golden Globes

For more than a decade, Sean Penn has been a surly, aggressive, ham-faced figure, to put it lightly. But something shifted with One Battle After Another. It’s almost like Penn has softened and even blossomed to a new phase of his career (the late-stage character actor). In his Variety Actors on Actors video, he was full of warmth, praise and compliments towards Julia Roberts and several other actors they mentioned (Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Stuhlbarg). He clearly loved working with Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, and he’s enjoyed his Oscar campaign thus far. But I would imagine he still hates award shows. He didn’t walk the carpet for Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but he was seated front and center alongside Leo and the OBAA team. Nikki Glaser made fun of his weathered ham-face and Penn laughed at the jokes. But then later, he turned to his favorite coping mechanism: smoking actual cigarettes. He doesn’t vape, and he apparently does not feel like dipping outside for a quick smoke. He actually sat at the Globes table and lit up.

One cigarette after another. Sean Penn was caught smoking at his table during the 2026 Golden Globes — instead of stepping outside the theater at the Beverly Hilton in California to quench his craving. The “One Battle After Another” actor was reportedly lighting up “inside the theater, right at his table,” per Vanity Fair. A photo of Penn, 65, then began circulating on the internet, where he could be spotted pulling from his cigarette while Leonardo DiCaprio chatted away with Kate Hudson. In photos from the night, several cigarettes could be seen drowned in his glass of water, proving he indulged throughout the night. Many netizens then pointed out on social media the behind-the-scenes moment they could tell someone was smoking inside the theater, with one person writing via X, “Wait the waft of smoke I saw appear on screen when kpop demon hunters accepted their award was from SEAN PENN SMOKING FRONT ROW?!” While a second person questioned, “Did anyone else see the smoke when they were accepting the award for animated feature film ?! Cause i thought someone was vaping but whole time it’s Sean Penn smoking a cig?!” And a third commented, “Find someone who loves you like Sean Penn loves cigarettes.”

I did notice a waft of smoke around the stage, but I thought I was imagining it. I can’t believe he lit up inside the event in big 2026!! Granted, that’s what used to happen at the Golden Globes thirty and forty years ago – people would smoke and get sh-tfaced and stumble onto the stage to drunkenly accept their Globes. But there are all kinds of laws about smoking inside public venues these days. And it’s insane that Penn thought nothing of lighting up. That being said, I imagine tons of people were vaping in the room. Can someone – Julia, perhaps? – encourage Penn to vape when he’s inside and step out when he needs to light up?

