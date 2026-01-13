People: The Beckhams haven’t reached out to Nicola Peltz in ‘almost a year’

Last November, David Beckham was finally knighted. His investiture took place at Windsor Castle, with King Charles doing the honors. (Sir) David’s investiture coincided with Prince William’s trip to Brazil, which was a breathtakingly hilarious move by Charles. As it turned out, David was allowed to bring his whole family to the castle – Victoria was there, as were David’s parents and most of his children. Brooklyn Beckham did not attend his father’s investiture, because at that point, Brooklyn had not been speaking to his parents for about six or seven months. The British tabloids are still having a field day over the other “royal estrangement,” the one between Brooklyn and his parents. So did David invite Brooklyn to the investiture? Well, enjoy this very interesting People Magazine exclusive:
The family feud continues. On Jan. 9, a source told PEOPLE that David and Victoria Beckham had made attempts to mend fences with their oldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, 31, after the four of them had a falling out following Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding.
“David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward,” the source said, noting that the couple have also always been invited to Beckham family events, like David Beckham receiving a knighthood in October.
“Of course invited Brooklyn and Nicola [to his knighting and after-gathering]. They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public,” the source added.
However, an insider close to Nicola is refuting that account.
“The claim that Brooklyn and Nicola have been invited to all events and that David and Victoria have made honest efforts to mend things is untrue,” the insider says. “Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year.”
Reps for David and Victoria did not immediately respond to request for comment. Reps for Brooklyn and Nicola also did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
On Jan. 8, the British publication The Sun reported that Brooklyn allegedly sent his parents a legal notice, warning them that they can only contact him through lawyers, while also insisting that they not “tag” him on social media. The outlet also claimed that a breach of the “desist” letter (an Instagram “like” from Victoria) was why Brooklyn blocked David, 50, and Victoria, 51, online in the first place. According to The Daily Mail, the decision to block his parents was made by Brooklyn last summer.
“Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year.” Both things are probably true – David and Victoria have tried to reach out, but only to Brooklyn. They haven’t contacted Nicola and they’ve been blanking her for the past year. While everyone hates when I compare this Beckham beef to Prince Harry and Meghan’s situation with the Windsors, this is exactly how the Windsors behave towards the Sussexes too. To this day, the Windsors only communicate with or through Harry, and they rarely (if ever) communicate directly with Meghan. It’s dehumanizing and it would not surprise me at all if Brooklyn was tired of his parents pretending Nicola doesn’t exist or like Nicola doesn’t have agency, as if she’s Brooklyn’s property.
So the circus continues.
Yep, it continues. So seemingly, the Beckhams are briefing to People that they’ve been trying to mend fences and the young ones are briefing back to People that no actually they haven’t.
Eeeeeh. I can sort of see both sides of this particular saga. On the one hand, most families would reach out to their blood relative as default, not the spouse / in-law, which works as long as everyone is respectful. But the Beckhams’ other sons have been crude, chauvinist, and sneering toward Nicola, and I *absolutely* understand why Brooklyn would go no-contact with his parents if they did nothing to mitigate this hideous pattern. Like, dad, mum, you keep your house in order and maybe we’ll visit. You don’t, we’re done. If David and Victoria want a relationship with Nicola, at this point, having smeared her to high heaven and back in the media, yes, they need to reach out to her. Personally. Apologise for their own deplorable behaviour at the wedding. Own it. Apologise for their wastrel children. And apologise for being dicks in general. These people. They were always famewhores but at least David had talent and drive. Victoria seemed mostly harmless if sad. But their kids? Yikes.
So? My estranged in-laws never reached out to me, either. That’s what “estranged” means. And why would they reach out to her directly if they are NC with their own son? That has to be broached before any wider rapprochement.
Yeah I think the Beckhams ostracizing Nicola is probably the main cause of the breakdown in relations. I don’t think Victoria and David ever approved of Nicola. But now they’re pretending like they don’t know why Brooklyn has decided to go no contact and even worse they’ve involved the British press in this situation.
I don’t know the extent of how bad the relationship is between them but generally-speaking, if there was beef between my MIL and myself I would feel obligated to be the one to reach out. I would do it for my husband’s sake and to keep the peace.
If they want a good relationship with their son, they need to show respect to his wife. This is what happened with Harry. Disrespect was shown to Meghan, and he absolutely was not going to put up with it. Then people get mad that these men choose their life partner over their birth family. Everything hinges on respect. His siblings have been awful with the disrespect towards her on social media. By disrespecting her, they also disrespect him. Hopefully they’ll all do family therapy to resolve the hurts & resentments.
I really can’t understand the issue here. Sounds like a plethora of people who are selfish fighting amongst themselves. Vic probably is accustomed being Queen B to her boys and couldn’t let go. Having said that – there is no real comparison to Meghan, I am certain Meghan tried to connect to her family and they rebuffed her. I not giving the benefit of the doubt to Nicola. Her husband changed his last name to her own…regardless of the intent…it sends a message. Brooklyn is desperate to prove himself a man in the midst of this drama. I wish him luck. if he ever pokes his head out to have an independent opinion his wife will let him know if its right.
This is a reply to @CarnivalBaby, with respect, your comment seems to manifest a degree of internalised misogyny and therefore of cognitive dissonance. “ Her husband changed his last name to her own…regardless of the intent…it sends a message.”… the message being, presumably, that he wants to move on from being someone’s son to being someone’s partner. Some men do this. And the ridicule that attends it, always makes me exquisitely sad. I didn’t change my name when I got married. I actually offered to change it, and my husband said he liked my name. So we each kept our own. Less paperwork. Then you say, “Brooklyn is desperate to prove himself a man in the midst of this drama. I wish him luck.” …you seem to be ridiculing first his desire to share his identity and his life with his wife, then his “desperation” to “prove himself a man,” which suggests you see him as …. What? Less than a man? Because he took his wife’s name? Yikes. That’s some serious internalised misogyny. Then you say, “if he ever pokes his head out to have an independent opinion his wife will let him know if it’s right.” ….okay, another whack of internalised misogyny. He’s … in the words of Thomas Markle, and so many other second-rate men, “pussy whipped”? …or as Charles put it, about Harry, to much mirth and amusement, “c*nt-struck.” That is so horrifying to reduce her to a dominatrix or a sex object. Ick. Ick, ick, ick, Ick. Do people with this mentality really not get that he just cares about her and cannot fathom why his family (and commentators like this) cannot just treat her with a degree of basic decency, dignity, or personal respect? I mean. Is that asking too much? Yikes.
Clock it, yankeedoodle.
Thanks @YankeeDoodle. Well said.
I’m curious what the Beckhams have done to secure positive coverage from the uk press given the history of the press especially the tabloids being nasty to them and even cruel to Victoria. Both sides briefing to people mag is hilarious. I think both sides have a dedicated Fail contact too.
Wasn’t it claimed that Brooklyn & Nicole flew to London for David’s 50th but wanted a private chat before the celebrations which was denied? So seems like the young couple may have been invited to family celebrations but they just aren’t talking directly to Nicola.
What I don’t like about the comparison with the Beckham family feud with the Sussexes is it downplays the fact a powerful institution directed a smear campaign in the national press and used the power of the state (eg requesting governments to deny security) to ostracise and endanger the Sussexes mainly due to prejudice against Meghan’s background. It’s way more sinister than just not liking an in-law & freezing them out.
That’s fair. Meghan had the tabloids and the firm spinning stories. No doubt it was at a much larger degree and became absolutely dangerous as their security was pulled at the same time. The similarity to me is just in the fact that similar narratives are being used. Weak husband. Manipulative wife stealing him away.
The UK press loves any opportunity where they can practice their xenophobia, and since Nicola is not only America, but the child of a billionaire American, they’re having a time framing Nicola as the villainous American temptress who “stole” a 26 year old man from his parents.
Yeah I don’t know, man. Nicola and her dad are monsters. He’s one of the richest and most ruthless MAGA donors alive. And I’ve seen the receipts from her wedding debacle/suing the wedding planners.
It’s possible David and Posh also suck, but I’d be horrified if my son married the entitled Princess of a MAGA mega donor and took her last name.
I wouldn’t blame her for “brainwashing” my son. He’s a grown ass man who is very immature. It’s not Nicola’s “fault” he married her: He must be a MAGA POS, too.
I agree with a lot of what you pointed out.
Nicola seems like a piece of work. Pretty thirsty and wanting attention
Brooklyn wants to prove himself but appears to lack some essential focus for success.
And the MAGA dad/ father in law
Yet Charles is also more of a monster of a man than we ever knew. The Windsors quite corrupt in their own right.
And David thirsting after and getting his knighthood by bending the knee has been sad to watch.
Big iCK for me
May all their dreams come true.
Yep, I don’t know why both things can’t be true. Nicola and Brooklyn both suck. Before he married her he got made fun ad naseum for having zero talent and just be doing things to do them.
The Beckhams wanted David to be knighted and want to look like a brand, and not a family.
I can’t believe people are siding with the people that point to an instagram like as a “breach of the “desist” letter”. What an overdramatized description of a mundane act (that’s also supportive!).
Nicola sounded like a terror from multiple sources before they were married. I don’t see why anyone would buy her victimization story.
I agree with you. I just think Brooklyn has as much culpability in this as Nicola, so I’m annoyed by the “Nicola” has brainwashed Brooklyn narrative (just like how they say Meghan brainwashed Harry).
What is both these adult men chose who they wanted to spend their lives with? In Meghan, a person who wants to uplift those less fortunate. In Nicola, the daughter of a man very famous for punching down.
Nelson Peltz is truly a monster. That Brooklyn wanted to add Nelson’s name to his is alarm bell city.
It seems Brooklyn is more stupid/out of touch than fascist but it’s still no excuse.
I don’t get it either. Maybe my view is just massively tainted by her father’s shitty politics and past reports of her treating staff like garbage but it’s hard for me to get behind Nicola. She just seems like an unpleasant person.
An absolute piece of trash:
https://dealbreaker.com/2024/11/nelson-peltz-who-apologized-for-voting-for-trump-four-years-ago-takes-credit-for-getting-trump-elected-last-week
Nelson Peltz was literally the person who brought Elon musk and Donald Trump together. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nelson-peltz-says-played-matchmaker-204140468.html
If the Beckhams had sense they would stop the tabs from going on about this.
I’m really sorry this happened. There is heartbreak here. I think Nicola is a princess who is used to getting her way in all things, and in a way that most people can’t because they don’t have the funds. She knows she can have anything she wants, and is used to getting it. When there are a lot of angles and sharp corners, as there are in this situation, that doesn’t fit in too well. We don’t know what all has gone on behind the scenes. It was reported that NIcola “helped” Brooklyn see how badly his parents were abusing him. Sorry, don’t buy it. Don’t think the Beckhams are perfect, but I think being parents is the one thing they did their best at, and tried their hardest at. I’ve never seen anything from them, consistently through the years, but lots of love for their children. If she came between Brooklyn and his parents, I, like Cruz, might think she was a jerk.
I read “Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year,” and had the opposite reaction: why on earth would they reach out to the her? Brooklyn and Nicola looks like assholes, no? Mind you I’ve always thought that Victoria and David were assholes too. A family of dicks. And yet there are such strong feelings here that it MUST be the parents problem. Again, I don’t like anyone here, but I have no doubt that Brooklyn (that name remains so dumb for this silly English family) not talking to his family is super upsetting and really, truly awful for his folks and siblings. And why on earth anyone would make Nicola and Brooklyn victims here is beyond comprehension.
I don’t know anything about Nelson Peltz but anyone enabling Trump is dubious. Having said that, this has nothing to do with his daughter. She might not care, she might find Trump distasteful, but I have never heard of her supporting him. I doubt Trump is why Brooklyn isn’t talking to his parents. An in-law *cannot* come between an adult and his parents if *nothing* else is wrong. An adult woman *cannot* come between her husband and his family if there are no other issues, ceteris paribus, all things being equal. There is no way a new marriage outweighs a lifetime of loving consistency and trust if that is the nature of the original family unit. Especially if the new in-law is being high-maintenance or difficult. She might be entitled, she might be ignorant, she might be spoiled. But she isn’t the reason Brooklyn isn’t talking to his parents. I offer my view merely as someone who went no-contact with one parent seventeen years ago and continues to speak to the other regularly.
Oh Nicola is fully nuts based on the lawsuit her daddy filed against her wedding planners: https://pagesix.com/2023/01/31/nicola-peltzs-snippy-texts-blasting-wedding-planners-mistakes-shown-in-lawsuit/
I don’t know who is to blame for this rift but her father is a well documented and extremely aggressive monster who basically got rich doing hostile takeovers. And she seems like a nightmare also. Read about the wedding planner lawsuit. She calls herself a world famous actress.