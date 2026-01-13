People: The Beckhams haven’t reached out to Nicola Peltz in ‘almost a year’

Last November, David Beckham was finally knighted. His investiture took place at Windsor Castle, with King Charles doing the honors. (Sir) David’s investiture coincided with Prince William’s trip to Brazil, which was a breathtakingly hilarious move by Charles. As it turned out, David was allowed to bring his whole family to the castle – Victoria was there, as were David’s parents and most of his children. Brooklyn Beckham did not attend his father’s investiture, because at that point, Brooklyn had not been speaking to his parents for about six or seven months. The British tabloids are still having a field day over the other “royal estrangement,” the one between Brooklyn and his parents. So did David invite Brooklyn to the investiture? Well, enjoy this very interesting People Magazine exclusive:

The family feud continues. On Jan. 9, a source told PEOPLE that David and Victoria Beckham had made attempts to mend fences with their oldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, 31, after the four of them had a falling out following Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. “David and Victoria have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward,” the source said, noting that the couple have also always been invited to Beckham family events, like David Beckham receiving a knighthood in October. “Of course invited Brooklyn and Nicola [to his knighting and after-gathering]. They have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public,” the source added. However, an insider close to Nicola is refuting that account. “The claim that Brooklyn and Nicola have been invited to all events and that David and Victoria have made honest efforts to mend things is untrue,” the insider says. “Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year.” Reps for David and Victoria did not immediately respond to request for comment. Reps for Brooklyn and Nicola also did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. On Jan. 8, the British publication The Sun reported that Brooklyn allegedly sent his parents a legal notice, warning them that they can only contact him through lawyers, while also insisting that they not “tag” him on social media. The outlet also claimed that a breach of the “desist” letter (an Instagram “like” from Victoria) was why Brooklyn blocked David, 50, and Victoria, 51, online in the first place. According to The Daily Mail, the decision to block his parents was made by Brooklyn last summer.

“Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year.” Both things are probably true – David and Victoria have tried to reach out, but only to Brooklyn. They haven’t contacted Nicola and they’ve been blanking her for the past year. While everyone hates when I compare this Beckham beef to Prince Harry and Meghan’s situation with the Windsors, this is exactly how the Windsors behave towards the Sussexes too. To this day, the Windsors only communicate with or through Harry, and they rarely (if ever) communicate directly with Meghan. It’s dehumanizing and it would not surprise me at all if Brooklyn was tired of his parents pretending Nicola doesn’t exist or like Nicola doesn’t have agency, as if she’s Brooklyn’s property.