The Nobu-catered food at the Golden Globes looked great

This time last week we were roasting the dinner at the Critics Choice Awards: a sad plate of cheese, grapes, and bruschetta. (None of which, incidentally, appeared to be roasted.) It looked more like a United Airlines snack box that you paid $18 for and still leaves you hungry than dinner at a Hollywood awards show. So the Golden Globes undoubtedly knew of the Critics faux pas and that all eyes would be on their dinner to make comparisons. Which was just fine as far as the Globes were concerned, because A) at 83-years old they’re a well-seasoned awards show, and B) they were already set to be catered by Nobu for the third year in a row. Reporter Kyle Buchanan, who first alerted us to the Critics’ pitiful offering, followed up on Sunday with pics of the sumptuous meal served tableside by Nobu, as well as the extra stand of surplus sushi that was set up just outside the ballroom. Even without Kyle on the case, Nobu’s meal was getting its own salivating coverage.

The 2026 Golden Globes didn’t just spark award season headlines, the menu itself became a trending topic online as celebs tucked into a spread crafted by Nobu Restaurants and chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa. Social media users weighed in on the offerings, with some praising the luxury and others joking that the food looked more like hors d’oeuvres than a full dinner. For the third year in a row, the Golden Globes partnered with Nobu on its in-ballroom menu, which included signature highlights from the chef’s global repertoire. Dishes served during the ceremony reportedly featured items such as a caviar cup, yellowtail jalapeño, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a variety of nigiri and miso black cod, classic Nobu staples reimagined for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Dessert included white chocolate mouse, pistachio sponge and ceremonial matcha cake accompanied by a special ‘Golden Nobu’ coin garnish. Champagne was flowing courtesy of Moët & Chandon, which offered both Impérial and Rosé Impérial variants. Online, reactions were mixed. Many commenters noted that the cuisine looked light and minimalist compared with what you might expect from a gala event, with one quipping that celebrities would be “hungry again in 15 mins,” and another noting that sushi and small bites felt more like plane food than a red-carpet feast. Some users joked that the menu was “salty af” and pondered whether blinis or heartier options were missing, while others pointed out that the focus was clearly on elegant, bite-size luxury appropriate for a long awards show. Food and lifestyle outlets covering the menu highlighted how the sushi-heavy lineup echoed Nobu’s signature style, celebrating refined Japanese-Peruvian fusion. The event’s culinary choices seem tailored for a crowd sipping champagne and moving between speeches, interviews and applause rather than sitting down to a traditional multi-course meal.

[From The Express Tribune]

Wait, people online are still saying it looks like plane food? What airline?! Sure, if you look at the meals side-by-side, the Nobu plate looks like a similar amount as the Critics’ snack plate. But you can tell that the food is just plain better. (Did those online haters mean “plain” instead of “plane”??) There’s no question that Nobu presented a meal instead of a snack. Many of you commented “Where’s the protein?!” about the Critics food last week. Well, Nobu more than delivered in that department! But in my opinion, the part that really separated the pros from the amateurs, was Nobu setting up the snack station nearby. Need a bit more? Just pop out to the adjacent alcove for a sec! It’s ingenious — that way everyone is pictured with the same well-portioned plate, but can discreetly (or blatantly!) grab more as needed. No actor left hungry! So yeah, no contest, Nobu/Golden Globes for the win. Even a potential fire (when a coffee holder was knocked over and the carpet briefly flamed up from the lit sterno) couldn’t derail the proceedings.

Hello from the Golden Globes and our dinner, this reliably tasty array of Nobu sushi pic.twitter.com/qVmMnFZvrJ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

There’s an alcove next to the ballroom with even more sushi and snacks for Golden Globe attendees who want a little extra pic.twitter.com/7OfUG3985q — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

