Donald Trump: ‘When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election’

I just spend most of my days filled with contempt for every single person who voted for, enabled, promoted or helped Donald Trump destroy this country. The midterms aren’t going to fix anything and they certainly aren’t going to help the situation in Minnesota, which is now being occupied by a violent, sadistic and heavily armed contingent of ICE goons. On Thursday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to further occupy Minneapolis with the military, all because average American citizens are fighting back against these ICE psychos. As I said, something more immediate needs to happen here. But sure, we should all care about the midterms and we should all vote out every single one of the Trump-enablers in Congress. But Trump keeps floating the “idea” of “canceling” the midterms.
Faced with the looming threat that Republicans might lose control of Congress, President Donald Trump suggested America should call off its upcoming midterm elections. The president, 79, sat down with Reuters for an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 14, during which he addressed new polling numbers. The Lincoln Project reported this week that 18 House races have recently shifted in the Democrats’ favor, and the Senate is thought to be up for grabs as well.
“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms,” Trump said.
He even went so far as to boast that the first year of his second term had gone so well that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to walk back the president’s comments about midterms while speaking with the press on Thursday, Jan. 15. Leavitt, 28, said she was in the room during Trump’s interview with Reuters, which was not recorded, and insisted he was “joking” about doing away with elections.
“He was saying, ‘We’re doing such a great job, we’re doing everything the American people thought. Maybe we should just keep rolling,’ ” she claimed. “He was speaking facetiously.”
I mean, that should tell you that the midterms are actually important, the fact that Trump has repeatedly floated this idea that he can just “cancel” them or call them off. So, yes, keep your eye on that, but we’re still going to need some more immediate solutions to the cornucopia of bullsh-t we’re dealing with right now.
Also: the Daily Beast recently spoke to Professor Bruce Davidson, who theorized that Trump had a stroke last year and everyone around him covered it up. Davidson claims this happened “six months ago or more, earlier in 2025.” I think it happened in late August or early September, when Trump went missing for more than a week and MAGA World suddenly began churning out old photos of Trump, trying to pass them off as new. When It happens, there will be a global celebration, but there will also be a North Korean-esque Weekend at Bernie’s operation to hide that It happened.
When are the going to 25th Amendment this mutha fucka?
Talk to JD Vance. He’s the one with the power to actually do that.
This shitshow is on everyone who voted for him again, the 3rd party voters, the 90 million who sat their asses at home rather than vote, and everyone who did the garbage “both parties are the same” that contributed to voter apathy. The midterms are vital and people acting like they aren’tis also helping Trump. People need to effing vote.
November 4, 2026. A day sooner and Vance can only seek 1 term of his own. A day later, Vance can run in 2028 AND, if he wins, he can run for re-election.
@LIGHTPURPLE
I know it’s wishful thinking on my part because we all know the way Republicans show up to vote in lockstep (part of why they’re able to get away with so much – they’ve got the numbers), but I hope so much that the way he’s hated and mocked by everyone will bite him in the ass.
It requires a majority of the cabinet to activate the 25th amendment. Vance can’t do it himself because he would have done it already. The issue is that the rest of the cabinet, including Rubio, do not want to give Vance the top prize because it kills their chances to run themselves.
There will be more infighting as orange monster starts to decline and it being harder to hide.
@MrsBanko I don’t see Rubio stepping out of Vance’s way unless he’s promised something substantial- like he gets to be emperor of Cuba and Venezuela
I doubt DeSantis will stay hidden either
@NIC919 It will be interesting to see if that infighting will have any actual negative impacts on them (we can only hope).
@LIGHTPURPLE I agree. For sure DeSantis will be fully out in the open.
This far-right group behind Trump acts completely lawless; it no longer matters which law should be applied. These right-wing extremists have opted for lawlessness. He is striving for a counterpart to Hitler’s “Enabling Act”, which was passed by a majority vote in the Reichstag, thereby abolishing the entire democratic structures and laws of the Weimar Republic. I don’t believe this fascist will even ask Congress; he relies on his fascist black ICT troop, just as Hitler relied on the SA and the SS.
And I am sure that this right-wing extremist has studied the terrible Nazi German history in great detail.
@maja, 💯💯💯💯💯
Except for the end….
We must not allow this creep to gaslight us like this. He does not have the power to cancel elections which are controlled locally by states. However, they will attempt voter suppression on steroids. That’s already started and is one reason for goon squads in blue areas. Also threats of invoking the Insurrection Act which is supposed to be used when local government cannot protect the citizens. This is the opposite with citizens under siege by the Federal government. The midterms will, at least, bring some much needed oversight and accountability to an outlaw regime and rogue agencies.
I mean can he?
No institution can stop this lunatic?
No he can’t. Each state runs their own elections and while it can create a patchwork of different rules, it also means the federal government cannot simply seize the elections.
This is why it really does depend who is governor of the state because they control the elections.
So the purple states are where this matters the most.
It won’t look like a simple executive order (well, it might. He makes lots of illegal EOs. But it won’t ONLY be an executive order!)
It will be sending ICE to polling stations in every major city.
It will be denying the results of any blue states.
It will be refusing to swear in duly elected Dems because “voter fraud” blah blah blah.
It will be the Supreme Court Corrupt Majority supporting T’s decisions.
It will be Mike Johnson sending Congress home and refusing to do ANYTHING for a full year if need be (while still raking in a high salary and excellent benefits) and pretending the Dems are to blame for that.
This is how it always starts with him: he floats an idea he (likely) overheard someone with an actual brain (Miller, Thiel, etc.) discussing; IF the press reports on it the WH dismisses it as a joke; the press stops (if they ever started) taking it seriously, he continues to “joke” about it; all the while steps to make it happen are occurring in the background and we start getting used to the idea; and once it’s too late the press is like, “Oh well of course that’s how it has to be!”
See for example, pardoning J6ers, making abortion illegal, Alligator Alcatraz, Venezuela, Greenland, and pretty much every other f’ed up thing he’s done.
He’s told us all well in advance.
But the press continues to buy the WH “He’s joking, calm down,” BS.
Every. single. time.
I disagree that the midterms aren’t going to fix anything. Well, I agree but they can stall things. They can effect a lame duck presidency through 2028 and slow the rate of destruction. Please take the midterms very very seriously.
This. Acting like they aren’t important will help guarantee that this never ends. It’s the same shit attitude that helped get us here in the first place.
THIS.
Everyone saying the midterms won’t do anything is sending a message to would-be voters to stay home.
And it’s setting up the idea that it IS okay to just cancel them, if they mean so little.
It is doing Trump’s work for him.
Midterms can absolutely help stall some of the worst of this; help impeach some of the worst folks (Noem, etc.); can prevent further ceding power of Congress to the executive branch; prevent any more corrupt Supreme Court officials being appointed should openings arise; start holding more investigations in the open; work harder to hold Bondi et al in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the Epstein act, and more.
Midterms will absolutely make a difference.
Defend our right to vote in them, and then VOTE in them!
Here in Australia voting is compulsory.
Given what I now know about the mental competence of many of my fellow Americans, I’m not at all sure I would want that here. 🫣
We keep saying he “can’t” do things and then he does them and the alleged checks and balances (Supreme Court and Congress) let him do it. Re-name the Kennedy Center, done and crickets from Congress, even though it’s against the law. Widespread bans on visas from 75 countries? Done. Directing the frozen water goons to racially profile and terrorize people because they may “look” foreign? Supreme Court said “go right ahead.” IF or when he cancels midterms, Congress and SCOTUS will be in lockstep saying he is within his power to do it. Honestly, I don’t know how we fix this rot at this point.
👏👏👏 This @mumster. I have been anticipating martial law and the cancellation of elections since Trump was re-elected. You are absolutely right. We know that he shouldn’t be doing something and think he won’t get away with it… but he does. He told us this was his goal prior to the election by saying that if people voted for him they would never have to vote in another election. Even if elections are held he could throw them into chaos and then dispute any results not in his favor. The man who admires, and said he wanted to be a, dictator is on the fast track to become one.
At this point, I’m thinking that the only thing that could stop this progress is the military, including the reserves, not complying with his, illegal, orders. But since he fired all of the rational, logical top brass that might have refused to follow illegal orders even this doesn’t seem possible now.
He will certainly try his damnedest. It’s up to us to stop him.
‘I just spend most of my days filled with contempt for every single person who voted for, enabled, promoted or helped Donald Trump destroy this country.’
Same, @Kaiser, same.
If we can flip the House + Senate, we can stall Trump.
Also – please vote in local + state elections. We have to turn (or at least water down) the power of the Republicans to control the narrative.
Blue state voters – vote YES for mid-decade redistricting and shift districts to the good side. It’s awful, but needs to be done.
Democratic pols – WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE
They’re depressing me with their wishy-washy.