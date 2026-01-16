Donald Trump: ‘When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election’

I just spend most of my days filled with contempt for every single person who voted for, enabled, promoted or helped Donald Trump destroy this country. The midterms aren’t going to fix anything and they certainly aren’t going to help the situation in Minnesota, which is now being occupied by a violent, sadistic and heavily armed contingent of ICE goons. On Thursday, Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to further occupy Minneapolis with the military, all because average American citizens are fighting back against these ICE psychos. As I said, something more immediate needs to happen here. But sure, we should all care about the midterms and we should all vote out every single one of the Trump-enablers in Congress. But Trump keeps floating the “idea” of “canceling” the midterms.

Faced with the looming threat that Republicans might lose control of Congress, President Donald Trump suggested America should call off its upcoming midterm elections. The president, 79, sat down with Reuters for an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 14, during which he addressed new polling numbers. The Lincoln Project reported this week that 18 House races have recently shifted in the Democrats’ favor, and the Senate is thought to be up for grabs as well. “It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms,” Trump said. He even went so far as to boast that the first year of his second term had gone so well that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to walk back the president’s comments about midterms while speaking with the press on Thursday, Jan. 15. Leavitt, 28, said she was in the room during Trump’s interview with Reuters, which was not recorded, and insisted he was “joking” about doing away with elections. “He was saying, ‘We’re doing such a great job, we’re doing everything the American people thought. Maybe we should just keep rolling,’ ” she claimed. “He was speaking facetiously.”

[From People]

I mean, that should tell you that the midterms are actually important, the fact that Trump has repeatedly floated this idea that he can just “cancel” them or call them off. So, yes, keep your eye on that, but we’re still going to need some more immediate solutions to the cornucopia of bullsh-t we’re dealing with right now.

Also: the Daily Beast recently spoke to Professor Bruce Davidson, who theorized that Trump had a stroke last year and everyone around him covered it up. Davidson claims this happened “six months ago or more, earlier in 2025.” I think it happened in late August or early September, when Trump went missing for more than a week and MAGA World suddenly began churning out old photos of Trump, trying to pass them off as new. When It happens, there will be a global celebration, but there will also be a North Korean-esque Weekend at Bernie’s operation to hide that It happened.