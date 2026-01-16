Prince Harry visited a Santa Barbara fire station & supported Watch Duty

Prince Harry did an “event” recently with California firefighters. That’s how it’s being framed by some American media, like we have a prince who does events and makes appearances, just like the left-behinds in the UK. Since moving to California, Harry has made frequent appearances with and on behalf of first-responders. Harry and Meghan attend Kevin Costner’s annual fundraiser for first-responders (especially firefighters) and Harry has done other events with local Sheriff’s offices and fire stations. His appearance this month was at a local Santa Barbara fire station, and he was highlighting the work of Watch Duty.
Prince Harry marked his first appearance of 2026 with a behind-the-scenes visit focused on wildfire response — a growing priority as fire seasons become longer and more intense.
Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex visited Santa Barbara–area fire stations alongside Watch Duty co-founder and CEO John Mills, where firefighters walked him through the realities of emergency response, from brush trucks and rescue ATVs to thermal search-and-rescue drones. On the ground, first responders described how Watch Duty’s real-time wildfire mapping and alert app has become indispensable when fast-moving fires leave little room for hesitation or error.
The outing, which took place near his home in Montecito, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, was first shared by Watch Duty on social media. “We’re proud to partner with Archewell Philanthropies, early supporters of Watch Duty during the devastating L.A. fires in 2025, and excited to keep building support for firefighters on the front lines,” the organization captioned the images.
PEOPLE has learned that both Harry and Meghan have spent time listening directly to firefighters and first responders about the mental, physical and logistical toll of increasingly severe wildfire seasons, and were particularly struck by how essential reliable, real-time information has become when lives and neighborhoods are at stake. The January outing was part of an ongoing effort to better understand how technology, trusted information and local expertise can work together to support those protecting communities during emergencies.
Through Archewell, the Duke and Duchess donated to Watch Duty amid the early days of the California wildfire crisis last year to help fund the organization’s work delivering verified, up-to-date information to firefighters and affected communities. The nonprofit’s model relies on trained volunteers, retired fire professionals and paid staff to vet information, rather than automated systems, a distinction firefighters say can be critical in rapidly evolving situations.
The Santa Barbara stop is one of several firefighter-focused visits for Harry in recent months. Ahead of Christmas, Harry spent time with firefighters in Camarillo, California, and visited the Ventura Training Center of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, where he met with formerly incarcerated men and women who now serve as firefighters battling California’s wildfires through CAL FIRE and the California Conservation Corps.
This feels like something Harry has become really involved with the longer he lives in California. Those firefighters really like him too, they’re always eager to meet him and pose for photos. It makes me a bit emotional – he’s really embedded in the community, he really feels like a Californian now. But don’t you know, he’s “torn between two worlds!!” At least that’s what the royalists want to believe.
Proud of this man for sticking with their model of showing up to do good
Harry out in his community doing good things!! Harry is on fire lol.
This is a great cause to support glad to see Archewell backing Watch Duty. Harry looks relaxed and at home in California. W&K take note Harry met firefighters and posed for photos without jazz hands, gurning, weird facial expressions or performative activities. He felt no need to climb in the fire truck, use the hose or slide down the pole in the fire station. It is possible to do these events and act like a normal human being!
Lol, I was just going to say the same thing. Harry wasn’t staged to put out a dumpster fire while in full regalia.
“Slide down the pole” I’m dying
At one point Harry thought about becoming a firefighter after leaving the army so I get his involvement with them now. I’m excited to see what Harry and Meghan do with their charity this year.
That’s an interesting tidbit. I wondered why he would be drawn to this workforce. It’s very physical, disciplined, working in a team, working to protect and rescue people and property, perhaps even working behind the scenes / unseen. So he appreciates the physicality of it and the, perhaps, largely unseen and unappreciated magnitude of the work?? Well most groups appreciate accolades from people who are sincere, authentic and informed. He usually is.
Harry really does look like a natural in these pics. No need for jazz hands, gurning, tweedy costumes, or props like scythes, Could Harry’s military experiences have helped inform his interest and natural, comfortable demeanor here?
Harry is great very personable and good for him for his support of firefighters and reaching out to the community.
Love how the Sussexes live up to their mantra of showing up to do good
The woman on Harry’s left looks like, dressed in lavender and black animal print top and pants looks like……….Donna Kelci???
Samipup – I thought so too
She does resemble Donna Kelce, but it’s not likely her in California. Isn’t that picture from Kevin Costner’s charity event several years ago? Looks like what Meghan wore then.
I’m happy that Harry can continue to live his authentic life and serve others.
It’s good to see Harry getting involved with the local firefighters. It’s funny bc I was just writing on the other post about why was People even covering William’s farm visit and then I read this one and I’m like awww. So my bias is showing. For me, it comes across as less performative and there’s the fact that the Sussexes have donated money as well.
Absolutely fantastic that he is supporting Watch Duty, they are AMAZING.
Live in Superior CO (lost 1000 houses 4 years ago in Marshall Fire) and we live by their app everytime the wind picks up. It is so much better than our Emergency Management office.
Yet another reason to respect this man.
I agree ‘watch duty’ is a must if you live in a fire prone area, as I do. It’s the only app I allow notifications on which are always very timely. (I do groan when a notification comes in) So glad to see Prince Harry support them.
Right? That chirp is never a good noise to hear because you know they aren’t playing. But the notifications are instanteous and 100% accurate, as you say, the only one I allow notications from, 24 hours a day.
Red Flag day here today, sigh.
I am so impressed Harry supports it, the 10000th reason to like the guy.
Watch Duty was such a tremendous survival tool for me during the LA fires. Because of the hurricane winds, the embers were starting fires all around, and it kept us informed about what evacuation routes were getting blocked by new fires. We ended up being on the cusp outside of the evacuation zone, so we didn’t leave, but I don’t know what i would have done without this app.
Additional resources for fire maps: https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/maps
Heroes recognize other heroes. And Harry, as a combat veteran, Invictus founder and defender of his family, is an authentic hero — as are these firefighters.
We live in Northern California and everyone I know relies on Watch Duty during fire season. I think it would have saved a lot of lives in Lahaina. I read that they have it now.
Harry looks so at home with them.
We have lots of respect and affection for Watch Duty. I live in Southern California and their website is bookmarked for us. Early warning can make a huge ddifference.
Watch Duty is the best! Good for Harry 🙂
HONK for Harry!! And HONK for Watch Duty!!
Excellent cause, thank you for supporting and raising awareness! -A San Diegan
I adore Harry. He is really his mother’s son. I’m an Angeleno, and a year ago, I was glued to Watch Duty because I live in an evacuation zone. It is such a critical service (and kind of wild that it’s a tiny start-up and not a service provided by the government, but that’s the US, so it’s probably better for us all that way).