Royalist: The Waleses only worked this week because of Prince Harry’s ANL trial

The Prince and Princess of Wales had solo events on Thursday, which I’ve covered separately. William cosplayed a “lumberjack” (his words) by doing a little skit at a farm and orchard. Kate gawped and jazz-handed her way through a Windsor Castle reception for England’s women’s rugby team. You might say, hey, good for them, already doing some events early in the year. But William and Kate can’t stop shooting themselves in the foot, messaging-wise. It’s never “we’re doing events because it’s our job.” It’s always connected to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That’s why William and Kate will travel to Scotland next week too – they purposefully scheduled it to coincide with Prince Harry’s trial and testimony against the Mail/ANL. Well, now Tom Sykes claims that Bill and Cathy’s Thursday events were about Harry too. An excerpt from Sykes’ “William and Catherine Flood the Harry Zone With Keep Calm and Carry On Vibes.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales were both out on public engagements yesterday as friends told The Royalist the couple did not want to be “distracted” from their duties by Harry’s controversial court case against the Daily Mail, which formally got underway with a pre-trial hearing in London.
Another irritation, in the form of Prince Andrew, who is back in the news as the British media gloated at the sight of removal vans finally pulling up at Royal Lodge, was similarly swatted away by the couple’s allies
The contrast between William, Catherine, and Harry could hardly have been sharper. While Harry returned to the High Court to continue his long-running war with the British press, William was photographed pruning trees on a farm visit in a flat cap, while Catherine brought the glamor with a full-fat Windsor Castle reception for the British women’s rugby team, the Red Roses, who won the World Cup last September.
Earlier in the day, Prince William had also been carrying out public duties, reinforcing the sense that the Waleses (who don’t do [a] whole ton of these bread-and-butter old-fashioned engagements) are consciously occupying media space at a moment when Harry’s relationship with his home country (and its most prominent media brand) remains defined by litigation and grievance.
The timing may have been coincidental, but it sure worked out well for the Waleses; a perfect showcase of their brand of visibility without drama, of relevance built through public service rather than confrontation.
Do the Waleses’ defenders ever acknowledge how pitiful they make William and Kate sound? Sykes makes them sound like they’re watching every single thing Harry does and says, and they’re paying close attention to his schedule and all of the publicity around this trial. William and Kate are actually showing – and this has been consistent for years – that they only jump into action when Harry and Meghan are busy/visible, or when Harry is scheduled for a UK visit. Instead of the Waleses’ events being “a perfect showcase of their brand of visibility without drama,” Sykes is plainly saying that William and Kate are consciously choosing to only work whenever Harry is coming to town. It really feels like the keen defenders are Will and Kate’s biggest opps sometimes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
😂😂😂 I’m sorry “ brand of visibility without drama”😂😂😂. These two are only visible when Harry or Meg are doing something and that’s it. The rest of the time they are invisible on vacation.
Without drama, Is that code for boring? Because the more we see these two the less we want to see them!
If Harry’s name wasn’t mentioned I wouldn’t even bother reading this nonsense 🤣🤣🤣 And why do I have this feeling that the Royalist feels the same 🤣🤣🤣
B-I-N-G-O!
The only reason why William and Kate are more active than usual this month is because of the ANL lawsuit and Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK.
If there was any doubt about this, KP has announced today that Kate will be doing some engagements in Bristol next Thursday.
William will be Bristol not Kate.
I don’t think Scoot is bothered by Andrew. He is obsessed with Harry. I don’t get why writers put Andrew into articles about Harry. Andrew was “punished” by Charles and is not going to be turned in to the authorities.
The Botox is strong with this one.
They do it for association. Andrew is the unconvicted by law by totally convicted by public opinion Nonce Prince who actually did bad things that harmed actual people (girls). He’s on the “outs” with the royal family. So is Harry, for vastly different reasons. But if you keep linking them in the same sentence, eventually the public will be convinced they both are guilty of heinous crimes (though of course Harry marrying an intelligent American black woman is the worst, right?) and should be shunned forever.
I have to say, I quite like that red suit!
The asymmetric jacket is surprisingly modern.
Yeah, because its a copy from Meghan…
It would have hung better if Kate were a size or perhaps two sizes larger.
If they only work when the Sussex’s are visible or in the country Ravec and the government should be expediting the Sussex’s security so he can pop over and force the lazy WanK to actually earn some of that public money they so freely spend.. essentially on helicopters, homes and vacations.
Surely this was meant as a jibe at these two. Coat w all the sugar you want but it plainly says they only work in reaction to anything Harry does that gets press.
Yeah, they are mocking them for sure. A “full-fat reception” with Kate at her absolut skinniest – this is a choice!
I caught that, too.
Typical rota crap. They pull punches and merely hint at the truth about W&K, while going full bore at H&M.
Right?! I found myself pondering other word choices Sykes could easily have reached for. No holds barred reception. Lavish reception. So many other choices!
its definitely a jab. He mentions that they dont bread and butter events, that they are ” consciously occupying media space” meaning this is definitely not a coincidence, etc. we’ve talked about this before but Sykes is not a W&K fan. he doesnt like them all that much and has written some scathing articles about them in the past. He just dislikes the Sussexes more and I think that’s gotten him on William’s speed dial. So he’ll listen to William’s rants and maybe he agrees with a lot of those rants, but he still doesn’t like william. To me, this article is Sykes rolling his eyes and thinking “really? could you two be any more obvious?”
WandK can try to ” consciously occupying media space” but, we all know that once Harry’s seen on Salt Isle all the photographers and tabloid press will rush to wherever he is.
@Harla I know, that’s one of the reasons this cracks me up. They’re desperate and obvious AND it doesn’t work.
I dunno, I think maybe Sykes is trying to earn a spot in King William’s inner circle, or at least he wants to have good contacts there, and that’s why he’s constantly lying about the Sussexes.
Too bad for Sykes that Charles now seems good for another 3 or 20 years, lol.
The source saying the Wales don’t want to be “distracted” from their duties by Harry’s visit is strait up sending me!!!! What duties? What duties are they being distracted form. Today is January 16th and this is their first event of the year. Be so f-cking for real. Harry’s visit doesn’t distract them from their duties; in fact, Harry’s visit jumpsuits their “duties.” Desperadoes. I’d have more respect if they started back at work the first week of January as most people do. Or even if they just stayed on vacation and didn’t pop up like little meerkats looking for attention as soon as Harry enters the country.
That’s great, “pop up like little meerkats looking for attention as soon as Harry enters the country.” Kudos!
I don’t understand – “While Harry returned to the High Court to continue his long-running war with the British press, William was photographed pruning trees on a farm visit in a flat cap…”
Harry’s not in the UK yet, is he? Did W&K get the dates wrong and make all this effort for nothing?
Seems like they knew a few weeks ago the ANL trial was starting this week and planned this week’s events expecting Harry to be present from the first day of trial.
They then learned yesterday that he is expected be to attending next week and then planned the events in Scotland to ‘compete’ with Harry next week. The Waleses and their minions at Kensington Palace are strange.
It also sounds like Sykes wrote this article weeks ago and never bothered to edit.
Probably that’s what happened. 🤔 … or he didn’t edit it well 😆
Anyone else here Python’s “I’m a Lumberjack” song running on loop in their head after hearing Willie’s self-proclaimed moniker? Check out the lyrics lol
That’s what I think, too – Sykes wrote this up based on his KP sources assuming that Harry would be in court today and didn’t change it. Or, I guess, he accidentally published a draft?
Maybe now that he has been kicked out of the official royal rota whatsapp he isn’t as aware of the comings and goings?
Anyway, I appreciate Sykes’ commitment to saying the quiet part out loud – the Wales are so terrified of Harry that they’ll go so far as to work a single day to try and compete! They are trying REALLY hard to overshadow someone who as far as we know hasn’t set foot on salty isle yet.
HAHA I would love it if they both scheduled events thinking Harry would be in London and then he’s not.
I read a while ago that Harry’s court case was initially scheduled to start on January 19. So maybe WanK decided to get a head start on “look at me”?
This is giving Meghan’s show launch last year, when WanK scheduled competing events but then she delayed because of the LA fires.
That was hilarious!
I gotta say, Kate is giving me some serious oh nooooooo vibes. When I was pre-teen, we moved from a normal northeastern town to a very posh enclave just outside NYC… and I hated it. And this is why the effect of obscene amounts of money, on humans, has always struck me as having the same vibes as a drug that is addictive. I remember vividly the look of the wives that were on re-tread rotation …like, the husbands had found younger women whom they kept in the city, and they’d come home at weekends and pretend to be their kids’ best mates, and the kids were all like, yeah, you suck, dude, so many of the kids I knew at school were like, you’re not cool, you’re pathetic, but the thing that happened to the mums was the worst… they’d lurch between hyper manic, like, I’ve got my mojo back, and, catatonic. Just like Kate.
Kate looks more demented in photos every day. It is bizarre.
She truly looks unhinged in that top photo.
I find her frightening. You certainly wouldn’t want to cross her, it must be challenging for the household staff who may operate on a rota from the Castle.
I don’t go look scrutinizing the photos looking for problems, they just jump out at me. The second picture down where Kate is pointing, Her finger doesn’t look right. It looks way too long. This can only be if the picture was Photoshopped.
I hope it is Photoshopped because if it isn’t, look at her middle – the woman is a skeleton. She looks unbelievably skinny. I don’t care for her but I do hope that she is not that thin because it’s dangerous.
Agreed @Teagirl Kate looks worryingly thin in contrast with the healthy rugby players. A commentator here moves in social circles close to Kate and stated in 2024 she was even thinner in person. Carole needs to get her daughter serious help.
I seriously doubt Harry is remotely interested in what those two are doing. They continue to demonstrate why space is necessary and why they are deserving of Harry’s scorn. This shows they are not serious people. This upcoming trial involves a lot of plaintiffs and is serious so them going whiskey tasting and sheep shearing in Scotland is completely irrelevant. So whet exactly would they be doing if Harry wasn’t there? Probably nothing.
No wonder they’re made about the prospect of Harry reconciling with Charles – more Harry in the UK means more work for them!
I see the crisis manager is off to a good start lol. Is this supposed to showcase them in a positive way?
I understand it all now! Wail and Fail have barely worked at all because they are pacing themselves for when Harry appears in the country. They can’t be expected to keep up that pace year round, poor sausages, they’ll be so exhausted after just this round that, like in another article, a ski vacation is just what the imaginary cancer doctor ordered!
That photo of willie (penny) cutting the 1/4″ branch is a replica of the Brazil beach volleyball fiasco. Trying too hard for something sooo simple!